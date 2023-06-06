Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Prost!

732 Reviews

$$

2566 N Lincoln Ave

Chicago, IL 60614

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Wisconsin Curds

$10.00

Jumbo Pretzel

$22.00

Our famously fresh, never frozen, lightly buttered and salted pretzels are served with warm beer cheese and haus mustards

Street Style Schnitzel

$16.00

Served over fries with ketchup and one sauce.


Food

Jumbo Pretzel

$22.00

Our famously fresh, never frozen, lightly buttered and salted pretzels are served with warm beer cheese and haus mustards

1/2 Pretzel

$12.00

Our famously fresh, never frozen, lightly buttered and salted pretzels are served with warm beer cheese and haus mustards

Crispy Pierogis

$10.00

Deep fried potato filled dumplings (5) Served with Sweet Sour Cream sauce

Wisconsin Curds

$10.00

Schnitzel Strips

$12.00

Radeberger Pilsner-battered fried chicken. Served with your choice of 2 sauces

Prost Sliders

$14.00

Sauerkraut Side

$6.00

Warm Potato Salad

$9.00

This savory potato salad will satisfy on a level that american potato salads would just fall short on. No sugar- only delicious bacon for this delightful dish that will make you feel guilty for calling it a salad

Handcut Fries

$9.00

giant side of fries- meticulously cut by hand with only the best, freshest idaho potatoes. Served with ketchup

Red Cabbage

$6.00

Thinly-sliced red cabbage lightly blanched with red wine, brown sugar and cinnamon. Oma would approve!

Potato Pancakes

$9.00

deliciously crispy potato pancakes served with a house-made sweet sour cream sauce

Spaetzle

$9.00

Corned beef

$16.00

Corned beef with sauerkraut, 1000 Island dressing and swiss cheese. Grilled with mayo on the outside.

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$15.00

Grilled ham and cheese. Grilled with mayo on the outside of the bread. Comes with tomato basil soup.

Haus Burger

$15.00

Two 4oz patties with onion and mustard served on a brioche bun. Add bacon or cheese for $1

Schnitzel Hoagie

$14.00

Pork or chicken with cheddar, lettuce, tomato and your choice of sauce on brioche bun

Street Style Schnitzel

$16.00

Served over fries with ketchup and one sauce.

Bratwurst Plate (1 wurst)

$12.00

Bratwurst sausage made with pork and beef- Served with haus sauerkraut and one side

Currywurst Plate (1 wurst)

$12.00

Currywurst sausage made with veal, curry and ginger- Served with haus sauerkraut and one side

Frankfurter Plate (1 wurst)

$12.00

Frankfurter sausage made with pork and beef- Served with haus sauerkraut and one side

Käsekrainer Plate (1 wurst)

$12.00

Käsekrainer sausage made with pork, veal and swiss cheese- Served with haus sauerkraut and one side

Sheboygan Plate (1 wurst)

$12.00

Sheboygan sausage made with pork veal and beef- served with haus sauerkraut and one side

Thüringer Plate (1 wurst)

$12.00

Thüringer sausage made with beef, pork and garlic- served with haus sauerkraut and one side

Weisswurst Plate (2 wursts)

$12.00

Weisswurst sausage made with pork and coriander- served with haus sauerkraut and one side

Solo Wurst

$7.00

Wurst by itself, no sauerkraut or side

Small Board

$22.00

Wurst Boards- choose 2 wursts All boards served with haus kraut, red cabbage, Black Forest ham, warm potato salad, cucumber salad, roasted red peppers, three mustards and warm beer cheese

Big Board

$40.00

Wurst Boards- choose 4 wursts All boards served with haus kraut, red cabbage, Black Forest ham, warm potato salad, cucumber salad, roasted red peppers, three mustards and warm beer cheese

Uber Board

$60.00

Wurst Boards- choose 7 wursts All boards served with haus kraut, red cabbage, Black Forest ham, warm potato salad, cucumber salad, roasted red peppers, three mustards and warm beer cheese

Haus Salad

$10.00

Iceberg lettuce with tomato, onion, croutons, cheddar and/or parmesan with choice of dressing. Dressings include: thousand island, ranch, caesar, balsamic vinaigrette Add protein: pork or chicken.

Tomato Soup Bowl

$5.00

Cup Tomato Soup

$2.50

Beer and Drinks

Beer Growlers - 64 oz

$35.00

ALL GROWLERS INCLUDE 3$ DEPOSIT PRICE. REFILLS AND DEPOSIT RETURNS MUST BE MADE ON SITE AT RESTAURANT

Wine Bottle

Non-Alcoholic

$2.00

Support our staff!

$1 Donation

$1.00

$5 Donation

$5.00

$10 Donation

$10.00

$20 Donation

$20.00

$50 Donation

$50.00

$100 Donation

$100.00

$500 Donation

$500.00

Sauces

Sauce Sides

Dessert

Warm Brownie

$5.00

Apple Pie

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markCryptocurrency
check markContactless Delivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy our authentic German food and drink!

Website

Location

2566 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago, IL 60614

Directions

Gallery
Prost! image
Prost! image

Similar restaurants in your area

Tapster - Lincoln Park - 1059 W Wrightwood Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
1059 W Wrightwood Avenue Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
H&C Pour House
orange star5.0 • 10
2470 N. Lincoln Ave. Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
McGee's Tavern & Grille
orange star3.9 • 949
950 W Webster Ave Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
Old Pueblo Cantina
orange star4.6 • 2,982
1200 W Webster Ave Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
Broken Barrel Bar
orange star4.3 • 522
2548 N Southport Ave, Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
The Warehouse Bar & Pizzeria Chicago
orange starNo Reviews
1419 W. Fullerton Ave Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Chicago

Pequod's Pizza - Chicago
orange star4.2 • 9,228
2207 N Clybourn Ave Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
Galit
orange star5.0 • 5,268
2429 N. Lincoln Ave Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
Chicago Bagel Authority - Armitage
orange star4.6 • 4,229
953 W Armitage Ave Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
Old Pueblo Cantina
orange star4.6 • 2,982
1200 W Webster Ave Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
Goose Island - Clybourn
orange star4.2 • 2,693
1800 N Clybourn Ave Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
Local Option
orange star4.1 • 791
1102 West Webster Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
Chinatown
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
West Town
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Ravenswood
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
West Loop
review star
Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)
River West
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Ukrainian Village
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Humboldt Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
North Center
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Logan Square
review star
Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston