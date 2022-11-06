Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches

Prost

54 Reviews

$$

919 5th St NW

Washington, DC 20001

Wurst Platter
German Blueberry Cheesecake
Schnitzel Entree

Appetizers

Pretzel Bites

$7.00

House Salad

$7.00

Deviled Eggs

$8.00

Pommes Frites

$8.00

Large Bavarian Pretzel

$12.00

Small Bavarian Pretzel

$7.00

Prost Sample Platter

$15.00

Asparagus & Brussels

$11.00

Leberkase Sliders

$12.00

Soup

$8.00

Soup w/Meat

$11.00

Chop Salad

$10.00

Currywurst

$12.00

Giant Pretzel

$17.00

Sandwiches

Schnitzel Sandwich

$14.00

Wurst Sandwich

$13.00

Prost Burger

$16.00

Burger American

$15.00

Frankfurter Wurstchen

$14.00

Entrees

Wurst Platter

$19.00

Schnitzel Entree

$19.00

Short Rib Spaetzle

$23.00

Veggie Spaetzle

$19.00

Sauerbraten

$24.00

Jagerschnitzel

$27.00

Salad w/Schnitzel

$19.00

Sides

German Potato Salad

$4.00

Sauerkraut

$2.00

Pickled Red Cabbage

$2.00

Side Of Spaezle

$5.00

Side Bratwurst

$6.00

Cheese Spaezle Side

$8.00

Knodel Side

$7.00

Side Schnitzel

$10.00

Brunch Food

Breakfast Bialy Sandwich

$11.00

Prost Breakfast Burger

$16.00

Avocado Toast

$13.00

Prost Omelet

$15.00Out of stock

Not so Continental Breakfast

$15.00

Bavarian Hash

$14.00

Deutsch Baby! (Fruit)

$14.00

Deutsch Baby! (Chicken)

$16.00

Apple Baby

$15.00Out of stock

Prost Benedict

$14.00

Schnitzel Sandwich

$14.00

Wurst Sandwich

$13.00

Pommes Frites

$8.00

Large Bavarian Pretzel

$12.00

Small Bavarian Pretzel

$7.00

Two Eggs - Side

$4.00

Side Toast

$3.00

Side Ham

$4.00Out of stock

Side Sausage

$4.00

Side Bacon

$4.00

Side Potato Pancake

$4.00

Side Schnitzel

$10.00

Side Avocado

$3.00

Parfait

$9.00

Salad w/Schnitzel

$19.00

To-Go Drinks

Beer Growler 32oz

Beer Growler 32oz

$20.00

32oz growler with your choice of draft beer.

Beer Growler 64oz

$38.00

Dessert

German Blueberry Cheesecake

$8.00

Brownie With Ice Cream

$6.00

Raspberry Sorbet

$7.00

Mango Sorbet

$7.00

Lemon Sorbet

$7.00

Apple Cake

$8.00

Dessert Bar

$9.00

Condiments

Mayo

Ketchup

Mustard

Spicy Mustard

Beer Cheese

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Bavarian Food & Beer hall offering a German themed menu with a wide array of European imports on draft.

919 5th St NW, Washington, DC 20001

