Protagonist Beer - LoSo

review star

No reviews yet

227 Southside Dr

Charlotte, NC 28217

Order Again

Popular Items

16" BYO
20" BYO
Pesto and Goat Cheese Cheesey Bread

Appetizers

Meatballs

$15.00

Pork and Beef Meatballs with Parm and Marinara

Hot Pretzel

$9.00

Served with Beer Cheese and Spicy Mustard

Cheesey Bread

$9.00

Served with Marinara

Roasted Red Pepper Hummus

$9.00

Served with Carrots, Celery, Toast Points

Pesto and Goat Cheese Cheesey Bread

$9.00

Served with Marinara

Salads

Small Jack Dawson

$6.00

Romaine, English Cucumber, Roma Tomato, Red Onion, Black Olives, Shredded Mozzerella, House-made Croutons

Large Jack Dawson

$9.00

Romaine, English Cucumber, Roma Tomato, Red Onion, Black Olives, Shredded Mozzerella, House-made Croutons

Small Otto

$6.00

Romaine, Roma Tomatoes, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, English Cucumber, Pepperoncini, Feta, House Made Red Wine Vinaigrette

Large Otto

$9.00

Romaine, Roma Tomatoes, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, English Cucumber, Pepperoncini, Feta, House Made Red Wine Vinaigrette

Small Bob Ross

$7.00

Spring Mix, Dried Cranberries, Red Onion, Chopped Pecans, Goat Cheese, House Made Creamy Balsamic Vinaigrette

Large Bob Ross

$10.00

Spring Mix, Dried Cranberries, Red Onion, Chopped Pecans, Goat Cheese, House Made Creamy Balsamic Vinaigrette

Small Caesar Cardini

$6.00

Romaine, Grated Parmesan, House Made Croutons, Tossed in Caesar Dressing

Large Caesar Cardini

$9.00

Romaine, Grated Parmesan, House Made Croutons, Tossed in Caesar Dressing

Pizzas

Calzone

$15.00

Gluten Free Pizza

$14.00

16" BYO

$20.00

Kevin McCallister cheese pizza; Add any topping your heart desires

20" BYO

$28.00

Kevin McCallister cheese pizza; Add any topping your hear desires

16" Homer Simpson

$24.00

Carolina BBQ Base, Marninated Chicken, Bacon, Red Onions, Monterey Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Garnished with Cilantro

20" Homer Simpson

$34.00

Carolina BBQ Base, Marninated Chicken, Bacon, Red Onions, Monterey Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Garnished with Cilantro

16" Jim Gaffigan

$24.00

Garlic, Olive Oil and Ricotta Base Blend topped with Mozzarella and Parmesan

20" Jim Gaffigan

$34.00

Garlic, Olive Oil and Ricotta Base Blend topped with Mozzarella and Parmesan

16" Liz Gilbert

$24.00

Olive Oil Base, Roma Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Basil, Italian Seasoning

20" Liz Gilbert

$34.00

Olive Oil Base, Roma Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Basil, Italian Seasoning

16" Peter Parker

$24.00

Red Sauce, Mozzerella, Spinach, Tomato, Black Olives, Bell Peppers, and Mushrooms

20" Peter Parker

$34.00

Red Sauce, Mozzerella, Spinach, Tomato, Black Olives, Bell Peppers, and Mushrooms

16" Lando Calrissian

$26.00

Red Sauce, Mozzerella, Pepperoni, Sweet Italian Sausage, Roasted Green Pepper, Black Olives, Roasted Mushrooms

20" Lando Calrissian

$36.00

Red Sauce, Mozzerella, Pepperoni, Sweet Italian Sausage, Roasted Green Pepper, Black Olives, Roasted Mushrooms

16" Tommy Callahan

$28.00

Red Sauce, Mozzerella, Pepperoni, Sweet Italian Sausage, Ham, Ground Beef, Bacon

20" Tommy Callahan

$38.00

Red Sauce, Mozzerella, Pepperoni, Sweet Italian Sausage, Ham, Ground Beef, Bacon

16" Popeye

$24.00

20" Popeye

$34.00

Extras

Ranch

$0.25

Beer Cheese

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

N/A Bevs

Red Bull Reg

$4.00

Red Bull SF

$4.00

Red Bull Tropical

$4.00

Red Bull Watermelon

$4.00

Mocktail

$4.00

TOGO Bottles & Cans

4-Pack Mercury

$15.99

4-Pack Queen Charlotte

$12.99

Story To Tell

$14.99

4-Pack Cube

$14.99

Mix and Match 4 Pack

4-Pack Dolly

$12.99

4-Pack Rita

$15.99

6-Pack Hank

$12.99

4-Pack Sir Marcus

$12.99

4-Pack Franz

$12.99

4-Pack Gwen

$14.99

4-Pack Pivo

$13.99

4-Pack Jawripper

$23.99

4-Pack Quaid

$14.99

4-Pack Tiffany

$15.99

4-Pack Julia

$15.99

Air Is Beautiful

$14.99

Eve

$14.99

Hidey-Ho Neighbor!

$14.99

Cases

One Brand

$70.00+

Mix and Match

Pet Merch

Dog Beer

$6.00
MaltBar Treats

MaltBar Treats

$7.00

Regular Dog Treats

$9.00

CBD Dog Treats

$17.00
Stuffed Dog Toy

Stuffed Dog Toy

$18.00

Glassware

Teku

Teku

$12.00
Hank Glass

Hank Glass

$8.00

QC Pils Glass

$14.00
Dolly Glass

Dolly Glass

$8.00

Hats

White Corduroy Beer Hat

White Corduroy Beer Hat

$35.00
Black Glyph Bill Hat

Black Glyph Bill Hat

$30.00
Grey Patch Hat

Grey Patch Hat

$35.00
Dad Hat

Dad Hat

$30.00

Patch Beanie

$25.00

Playing Cards

NC Craft Cards

NC Craft Cards

$10.00

Shirts

Navy LS Shirt

Navy LS Shirt

$35.00
Heather Black Unisex Line SS

Heather Black Unisex Line SS

$25.00
Heather Teal Women's Line SS

Heather Teal Women's Line SS

$25.00
Heather Blue Men's Tank

Heather Blue Men's Tank

$25.00
Heather Green Women's Tank

Heather Green Women's Tank

$25.00
Hoff Tank

Hoff Tank

$10.00
Hoff SS

Hoff SS

$10.00
Black Protagon1st

Black Protagon1st

$15.00
Black Anniversary

Black Anniversary

$15.00
Heather Grey Line SS

Heather Grey Line SS

$25.00
Heather Navy Line SS

Heather Navy Line SS

$25.00

Sand In Good Spirits SS

$35.00

Heather Blue In Good Spirits SS

$35.00

Protagonist Pullover

$45.00

Stickers

Protagonist Sticker

Protagonist Sticker

$1.00
We Make Beer Sticker

We Make Beer Sticker

$1.00
Protagonist Beer Sticker

Protagonist Beer Sticker

$1.00
Beer Glyph Sticker

Beer Glyph Sticker

$1.00
Slow Down, You're Here Sticker

Slow Down, You're Here Sticker

$1.00

Tin Tacker

Circle Tin Tacker

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Sip on Protagonist beer straight from the source at our flagship 15-barrel brewery. Watch our pizza chefs toss dough into 28” pies. With over 20,000 sq ft, there’s plenty of room to spread out over three bars, a barrel room, mezzanine bourbon lounge and heated outdoor patio. Not into beer or pizza? You’re crazy, but in luck. We have an extensive cocktail list, full bar and plenty of choices for wine drinkers. Our kitchen offers snacks, delicious salads, hot appetizers and a few treats to satisfy the sweet tooth.

Website

Location

227 Southside Dr, Charlotte, NC 28217

Directions

