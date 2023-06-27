Protein Bar & Kitchen - Clybourn
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 5:30 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 5:30 pm
Restaurant info
Protien Bar
Location
243 Skokie Boulevard, Northbrook, IL 60062
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mizrahi Grill - 215 Skokie Valley Rd
No Reviews
215 Skokie Valley Rd Highland Park, IL 60035
View restaurant
Ravinia Brewing Company - Highland Park Taproom
4.6 • 297
582 Roger Williams Ave Highland Park, IL 60035
View restaurant