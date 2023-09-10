Smoothies

PBLA

$9.00

Peanut Butter | Banana | Cacao Nibs | Dates | Almond Milk | Whey Isolate | Agave

Wake 'N Shake

$9.00

Cold Brew | Almond Butter | Cacao Nibs | Almond Milk | Whey Isolate | Banana | Agave

Tropical Green

$9.00

Pineapple | Mango | Spinach | Coconut Water | Whey Isolate | Banana | Agave

Chocolate Hazelnut

$9.00

Nutella | Cacao Nibs | Almond Milk | Whey Isolate | Banana

Matcha Love

$9.00

Matcha | Spinach | Almond Milk | Whey Isolate | Banana | Agave

Protein Colada

$9.00

Pineapple | Coconut Water | Whey Isolate | Agave

Berry Good

$9.00

Strawberry | Blueberry | Coconut Water | Whey Isolate | Agave

The Health Nut

$9.00

Kale | Pineapple | Almond Butter | Almond Milk | Whey Isolate | Agave

SBLA

$9.00

Strawberry | Banana | Whey Isolate | Orange Juice

Bulking SZN

$11.00

Oats | Sliced Almonds | Almond Milk | Whey Isolate | Peanut Butter | Cacao Nibs | Banana | Agave

Build Your Own

$7.00

Build your own super food fueled smoothie.

Acai Bowls

Classic Acai

$12.00

Organic Acai | Chia Pudding | Granola | Banana | Strawberry | Blueberry | Chia Seeds | Topped With Honey

Dragon Bowl

$12.00

Pitaya | Chia Pudding | Granola | Banana | Pineapple | Strawberry | Coconut Shavings | Goji Berry | Topped With Honey

Mango Bowl

$12.00

Mango Cream | Chia Pudding | Granola | Mango | Banana | Strawberry | Pineapple | Coconut Shavings

Nutella Bowl

$12.00

Organic Acai | Banana | Strawberry | Granola | Almonds | Topped With Nutella

Matcha Bowl

$12.00

Matcha Cream | Mango | Strawberry | Cacao Nibs | Granola | Banana | Sliced Almonds

Blue Cream

$12.00

Blue Cream | Chia Pudding | Banana | Strawberry | Pineapple | Coconut Shavings | Topped With Honey

Protein Bowl

$15.00

Functional Foods

Chia Seed Parfait

$5.00

Coconut Milk | Chia Seeds | Mixed Berries | Vanilla Extract | Agave

Greek Yogurt Parfait

$5.00

Greek Yogurt | Granola | Mixed Berries | Topped With Honey

Overnight Proats

$5.00

Rolled Oats | Almond Milk | Chia Seeds | Mixed Berries | Whey Isolate | Agave | Vanilla Extract

Protein Balls

$5.00

Peanut Butter | Oats | Cinnamon | Whey Isolate | Almond Milk | Agave

Pre-Workout

BZRK

$4.00

Blackmarket Cuts

$4.00

Stim Junkie

$4.00

Super BioFreak

$4.00

Adrenolyn Underground

$4.00

Bucked Up

$4.00

EVP Extreme

$4.00

Ryse Godzilla

$4.00

Broken Arrow

$4.00

Prolific

$4.00

Thavage

$4.00

Bio Pump'd

$4.00

Bucked Up Non-stim

$4.00

Pre Stim-Free

$4.00

Pump-Ocalypse

$4.00

Creatine Monohydrate

$1.00