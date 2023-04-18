Restaurant header imageView gallery

Protocol

review star

No reviews yet

1 East Pleasant St

Amherst, MA 01002

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

KITCHEN

**DISCLOSURE**

INFO

*Consuming raw and uncooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have a medical condition. *Before placing your order, please inform your server if a person in your party has a food allergy *Here at Protocol, we make all of our own bread in house. Our kitchen is peanut free, but not celiac friendly!

Smalls

Chicken Liver Mousse

$12.00

cherry compote, pickled shallots, toast

Seasonal Hummus

$12.00

sweet potato hummus, tabbouleh, marinated chickpeas, crackers **vegan, contains sesame & gluten

Whipped Ricotta

$12.00

spiced honey, mint pesto, pistachios, crackers **vegetarian, contains nuts & dairy

Pork Ribs

$15.00

tamarind bbq sauce, pork rind crumble, celeriac slaw **contains eggs & gluten

Provolone Fritti

$13.00

pomodoro, scallion gremolata, parmesan **vegetarian, contains dairy & gluten

Classic Poutine

$14.00

house fries, duck gravy & cheese curds **contains dairy & gluten

Escargot

$12.00

snail butter, pernod, toast **contains dairy & gluten

Fries

$7.00

house cut, aioli **vegetarian, aioli contains eggs, fries contain gluten

Side extra toast

$2.00

Side extra crackers

$1.50

Salad

Simple Greens

$8.00

mixed greens, red onion, sherry vinaigrette **vegan

Classic Caesar

$11.00

toasted garlic crumb, parmesan, anchovy **contains dairy, fish, gluten

BLT Salad

$12.00

lardons, blue cheese, apple, sun dried tomato vinaigrette contains dairy

Hands

Duck Confit

$15.00

cherry compote, bibb lettuce, pickled shallots, brie-whiz **contains dairy & gluten

Smash Burger

$14.00

american cheese, lettuce, onion, ProSauce **contains dairy & gluten

"The Morty"

$14.00

mortadella, onion jam, pistachio spread, whipped ricotta, arugula, onion **contains dairy, gluten, nuts

Mushroom Melt

$14.00

“mushroom-loaf,” braised kale in pomodoro, provolone, green onion **contains eggs & dairy

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00Out of stock

lettuce, house pickles, aioli **contains eggs, gluten, dairy

Sweets

Coffee Creme Brûlée

$9.00Out of stock

cardamom cookie

Lemon Shaker Pie

$8.00Out of stock

chantilly cream

Vanilla Panna Cotta

$7.00

mixed berry compote

Specials

Champagne Battered Cod

$17.00

Black bean, cucumber & dill salad, sauce gribiche

Duck & Eggs

$20.00Out of stock

Pan-seared, sunny side eggs, duckfat potatoes, truffle aioli, demi glace, simple greens

Liquor

Protocol Cocktails

"Old Man" Barrel Aged Manhattan (coming soon)

$15.00

Taconic Duchess private reserve bourbon, Foro vermouth, angostura...Add some wood and wisdom and voilà!!

Adam #17

$12.00

Leatherbee Fernet, Forthehave Red.... ask Adam about the Ferrari

Barrel Aged Negroni (coming soon)

$14.00

Aviation gin, Campari, Iris Sweet Vermouth

Dear John #20

$14.00

With dill, celery and cucumber on the nose, Spring 44 gin & hopped ver just bringing 'em all together...it's like a party in Wendell in a martini glass.

Italicus Sour #13

$13.00

Flor de Cana rum, Italicus, bergamot syrup, lemon, Scrappy’s bergamot bitters

Lady Hendricks #22

$15.00

Sex and a cocktail, they both last as long, have the same effect, and amount to about the same thing...Hendricks, St Germain & lime. Add some smashed raspberries. Life is short.

Naked & "Infamous" #15

$14.00

Gracias a Dios mezcal, Liquore Strega, Aperol, lime

Papa Midnight #10

$14.00

Stoli Vanilla, Tia Maria, cold brew coffee

Pookah #19

$15.00

Without fear I urge you, nay I dare you to not love this drink. Coffee and chocolate undertones with lemon and clear Bailey's (I could tell you how but I won't.) It's a freakin' masterpiece in itself.

Raptor Punch #12

$12.00

Bless your heart...you forgot your pants but you remembered your phone. Scratch made Hawaiian punch and vodka... & an umbrella.

Ladybird #24

$14.00

Spring 44 gin, Golden Moon Creme de Violette, rosè, mint, lemon, soda water

Thalia's Runt #18

$13.00Out of stock

coconut infused Flor de Cana rum, Tempus Fugit banana, lime, El Guapo Polynesian Kiss bitters

Slap on the Wrist #21

$13.00

Tanteo jalapeño tequila, strawberry sour mix, strawberry salt

Spice Trader

$14.00

Toki whiskey, Sorel Jamaican liqueur, TeaTulia hibiscus, lemon

Imaginary Mary

$12.00Out of stock

Hornitos tequila, clarified tomato water, lime

Sweet Jane #14

$13.00

Standing on the corner...hopefully waiting for an Uber. Seriously boozy, bittersweet & shaken hard. Sweet Jane may just take you for a walk on the wild side.

Martini Special

$14.00

Cocktails

Vodka Martini

$12.00

Gin Martini

$12.00

Manhattan

$12.00

bourbon, vermouth

Margarita

$10.00

tequila, agave, lime

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Scratch Bloody Mix & Vodka

Mimosa

$10.00

oj, house bubbles

Alexander

$12.00

Brandy, white creme de cacao, cream, nutmeg

Appletini

$12.00Out of stock

Vodka, apple schnapps, cherry

Aviation

$12.00

gin, Luxardo, crème de violette, lemon juice

Baybreeze

$9.00

Vodka, pineapple, cran

Bellini

$10.00

peach puree, house bubbles

Black Russian

$9.00

Vodka, Kahlúa

Corpse Reviver 1

$14.00

Calvados, Cognac, sweet vermouth

Corpse Reviver 2

$11.00

gin, orange liqueur, Lillet Blanc, absinthe rinse, lemon juice

Cosmopolitan

$14.00

Crop Meyer, orange liqueur, fresh lime, cranberry

Daiquiri

$10.00

white rum, Demerara syrup, fresh lime

Dark 'N Stormy

$10.00

dark rum, ginger beer, Angostura bitters, lime

El Diablo

$11.00

tequila, creme de cassis, ginger beer, lime

Tbd

$15.00Out of stock

Vanilla Vodka, Tia Maria, Nitro Coffee,

French Martini

$13.00

Titos, Chambord liqueur, pineapple juice

Gimlet

$12.00

spirit, fresh lime, simple

Godfather

$10.00

Dewars, Amaretto

Godmother

$10.00

Tito's, amaretto

Grateful Dead

$15.00

Vodka, rum, tequila, triple, gin, Chambord, blue curaçao, sour

Greyhound

$9.00

Tito's, grapefruit juice

Honey Maker

$11.00

Makers Mark & Barenjager

Hot Toddy

$10.00

Four Roses bourbon, honey, lemon, cloves

Kir

$12.00

Lucien Jacob's crème de cassis, white wine

Kir Royal

$12.00

Lucien Jacobs crème de cassis, house bubbles

Last Word

$14.00Out of stock

Gin, Green Chartreuse, Luxardo maraschino, lime juice

Lemon Drop

$14.00

(citrus)Vodka, limoncello, lemon juice

Long Island Iced Tea

$14.00

vodka, gin, rum, triple, tequila, sour, coke

Madras

$10.00

vodka, orange, cran

Mai Tai

$12.00

This is not a Maitai bar...you will be at the mercy of which ever bartender grabs your slip...Rum, juice blah blah

Mint Julep

$12.00

bourbon, mint, simple

Mojito

$12.00

white rum, mint, simple, soda

Moscow Mule

$10.00

vodka, ginger beer, lime

Mudslide

$12.00

vodka, Bailey's Irish cream, Kahlua

Naked & Famous

$12.00

mezcal, aperol, green chartreuse, lime

Negroni

$12.00

gin, campari, vermouth

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Bulleit Rye, simple, Angostura, muddled fruit

Painkiller

$12.00

Rum, orange juice, pineapple juice, coconut, nutmeg, Angostura

Paloma

$9.00

tequila, grapefruit soda

Paperplane

$14.00

Nonino, Woodford Reserve, Aperol, Lemon juice

Pisco Sour

$10.00

pisco, egg white, simple and lemon

Rickey

$9.00

gin, soda water, angostura, simple, lime

Rob Roy

$12.00

scotch, vermouth, Angostura

Rusty Nail

$7.00

Salty Dog

$9.00

vodka, grapefruit, salt rim

Sazerac

$12.00

whiskey, absinthe rinse, Angostura, Peychaud's, sugar

Screwdriver

$9.00

vodka, orange juice

Seabreeze

$9.00

vodka, cranberry, grapefruit, lime

Sex on the Beach

$10.00

Vodka, peach liqueur, orange juice, cranberry juice

Sidecar

$12.00

brandy, orange liqueur, lemon juice

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

tequila, orange juice, grenadine, orange slice & cherry

Tom Collins

$9.00

spirit, lime, simple, soda

Vesper

$14.00

vodka, gin, Lillet Blanc, twist

Whiskey Smash

$12.00

It's a julep... with lemon whiskey, mint, simple, lemon

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

whiskey, lime juice, lemon juice, cherry

White Russian

$10.00

vodka, kahlua, cream

Boulevardier

$12.00

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Vodka

Crop Meyer Lemon

$8.00

Fujimi

$10.00

Good

$14.00

Haku

$9.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Spring 44 Vodka

$10.00

Stoli Vanilla

$8.00

Titos

$8.00

V One

$8.00

V One Espresso

$8.00

V One Triple Berry

$8.00

V One Vanilla

$8.00

Greygoose

$10.00

Gin

Amazonian Gin

$12.00

Aviation

$8.00

BCN Mediterranean

$10.00

Bertha's Revenge

$11.00

Bimini Coconut

$9.00

Bimini Gin

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00

Botanist

$14.00

Brockman's

$10.00

Dry Line Pink

$10.00

Empress Gin

$10.00

Fid St Hawaiian Gin

$10.00

Gunpowder Irish Gin

$11.00

Hendrick's

$12.00

Larios Rose

$7.00

McQueen & the Violet Fog

$11.00

Nix Gin

$9.00

Roku

$9.00

Song Cai Vietnamese Dry Gin

$9.00

Spring 44 Gin

$9.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Vigilant District Dry Gin

$9.00

Rum

Bounty Dark

$9.00

Flor De Cana

$7.00

Ron Zacapa

$15.00

Rumson's Spiced

$9.00

Saison Sherry Cask

$10.00

Tequila

Abre Ojos Silver

$10.00

Alegre Acholado Pisco

$8.00

Casamigos

$13.00

Chamucos

$14.00

Cruz de Fuego Mezcal

$14.00

Cuatro G's Pisco

$8.00

Don Julio Blanco

$14.00

Don Julio Reposado

$15.00

Don Pilar Blanco

$11.00

Don Pilar Reposado

$12.00

Espolon Blanco

$8.00

Herodes Sotol Durango

$15.00

Herradura

$10.00

Hornitos

$8.00

Milagro Reposado

$12.00

Montolobos Mezcal

$12.00

Patron Silver

$11.00

Pueblo Viejo

$7.00

Teremana Reposado

$9.00

Yola Mezcal

$13.00

Whiskey/Bourbon

Boondocks American Whiskey

$11.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$11.00

Bulleit Rye

$11.00

Crown Royal

$11.00

Four Roses

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jameson

$9.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Jim Beam Black

$7.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Michter's Bourbon

$11.00

Michter's Rye

$11.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$11.00

Taconic Duchess Reserve Bourbon

$10.00

Toki

$10.00

Uncle Nearest

$13.00

Whistle Pig "Piggy Back"

$12.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Writer's Tears

$12.00

Hudson Bright Lights Big Bourbon

$11.00

Aperitif, Digestive, Amaro

Averna

$12.00

Barenjager

$8.00

Carpano Antica

$9.00

Cynar

$8.00

Dell'Aborista

$13.00

Don Ciccio Cerium

$12.00

Don Ciccio Fernet

$12.00

Don Ciccio Nocino

$12.00

Fernet Branca

$9.00

Fernet Michaud

$11.00

Forthave Red

$9.00

Golden Arak Ramallah

$7.00

Golden Moon Amer di Picon

$12.00

Golden Moon Ex Gratis

$12.00

Jagermeister

$8.00

La Cigarrera Sherry

$9.00

Leatherbee Fernet

$9.00

Luigi Francoli Fernet

$8.00

Meletti Amaro

$7.00

Prime's Tawny Port

$6.00

Punt e Mes

$8.00

Varnelli Anice Secco

$10.00

Scotch

Dewars

$8.00

Glenlivet 12 yr.

$14.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$10.00

Lagavulin 16 yr.

$16.00

Macallan 12 yr

$15.00

Oban 14 yr.

$17.00

Singleton's 12 yr.

$9.00

Speyburn

$10.00

The Dalmore 12 yr.

$15.00

Wemyss Peat Chimney

$12.00

Wemyss Spice King

$12.00

Wemyss The Hive

$12.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$10.00

Aperol

$9.00

Campari

$10.00

Chartreuse, Green

$12.00

Cointreau

Drambuie

Frangelico

$10.00

Kahlua

Lemoncello

B&B

$11.00

Bailey's

$9.00

Lillet

Lejay Cassis

Creme de Yvette

Chambord

Pernod

$9.00

St. Germain

Tia Maria

$7.00

Italicas

L' Intervalle Calvados

Allen's Ginger 100

$5.50

Benedictine

$10.00

C. Cassis

Ancho Reyes

Brandy/Cognac

Korbel Brandy

$7.00

Wine

Red Wines Glass/Bottle

#R1 Pinot Noir- Riedlin

$65.00Out of stock

silky, red currant, cherry cola

#26G Pinot Noir- Bouchard Aine & Fils

$8.00+

plump, kirsch, red fruit

#27G Pinot Noir- Hahn

$32.00+

silky, toasted oak, dark cherry

#28 Beaujolais- Chateau de Pizza

$25.00

youthful, dark berry, flinty

#29 Barbera- Gianna Gagliardo

$35.00

savory, red fruits, smoke

#30G Carignan/Pais- Vina Maitia "Aupa"

$13.00+

explosive, herbs, fruit juice

#31 Garnacha- Le Natural Aroa

$24.00

fresh, red fruit, violet

#32 Grenache- Little James Basket

$24.00

gingerbread, cherry compote, rustic

#33 Sangiovese- Umberto Cesari Roma Rossa

$36.00

intense, purple plums, vanilla

#34 Dolcetto- Le Marie

$37.00

hay, sweet basil, blueberry

#35 Red Blend- La Stop "Trebbiolo"

$34.00

un-oaked, leathery, vegetal

#36G Cotes du Rhone- M. Chapoutier

$10.00+

rich, fruit driven, spice

#37 Cotes du Rhone- Domaine Montirius

$28.00

gorgeous, dark fruit, leather

#38 Malbec- Santa Julia

$45.00

tannins, cedar, blackberry

#39G Malbec- Alta Vista Viva

$8.00+

round tannins, plums, vanilla

#40 Chianti Classico- Castell'n Villa

$44.00

concentrated, earthy, spice

#41G Cabernet Sauvignon- Roaming Dog

$11.00+

toasty, baking spices, cherry

#42 Cabernet Sauvignon- Routestock

$44.00

bright, tobacco, violet

#43G Cabernet Sauvignon- Trim

$9.00+

bright red fruits, spices, wood

#44G Cabernet Sauvignon- Pascual Toso

$12.00+

complex, coffee bean, boysenberry

#45 Cabernet Sauvignon- Aquinas

$32.00

rich, molasses, cranberry reduction

#46 Nebbiolo- Le Marie

$39.00

elegant, rose, blackberry

#47 Tinto- Lolita

$22.00+

intense fruit, wood, pepper

White Wines Glass/Bottle

#8G Sauvignon Blanc- Dourthe Brand

$10.00+

flinty, citrus, grass

#9G Sauvignon Blanc- Guy Allion

$9.00+Out of stock

zesty, gooseberry, grass

#10 Sauvignon Blanc- Spy Valley

$33.00

fruit driven, grapefruit, guava

#11 Sauvignon Blanc- Fournier Pere et Fils

$32.00

intense, white peach, blackcurrant

#12 Riesling- Sybille Kuntz

$45.00+

mineral, citrus, green apple

#13G Riesling- Firestone

$9.00+

#14G Gruner Vetliner- Winzer Krems

$10.00+

medium, effervescent, pepper, citrus

#15G Pinot Grigio- Livon

$13.00+

fragrant, spring blossoms, lime flowers

#16 Soave- Inama, Classico

$31.00

intense, chamomile, elderflower

#17 Vouvray- Chateau Montontour

$27.00

clean, green apple, white flowers

#18G Gavi- Demarie Langhe Arnes

$11.00+

smooth, honey, melon

#19 Viognier/Sauvignon Blanc- Little James Basket

$24.00

crisp, stone fruit, peach blossom

#20G Rioja Blanco- Bodegas Muga

$11.00+

floral, grapefruit, fresh

#21 Chardonnay- Osmote

$35.00

acidic, yellow apple, shaved coconut

#22G Chardonnay- Pedroncelli

$10.00+

clean, honey, spice

#23G Chardonnay- Round Hill

$8.00+

oak, creme brûlée, vanilla

#24 Chardonnay- Chalkhill

$33.00

oak, toasted almond, pear

#25G Rose- Sagat la Perriere

$11.00+

elegant, raspberry, gooseberry

Bubbles Glass/Bottle

#1 House Bubbles- Archer Roose

$8.00

crisp, apple, white flower

#2 Prosecco- Castleforte

$9.00+

slightly sweet, creamy, apple, white flower

#3 Sparkling Brut- Banshee Ten of Cups

$39.00+

vibrant, marzipan, tropical fruit

#4 Cava- Kila

$9.00+

dry, pear, citrus, white flowers

#5 Sparkling Rose- Villa Wolf

$11.00+

bright, raspberry, orange zest

#6 Sparkling Rose- Lucien Albrecht Cremate Brut

$33.00

creamy, strawberry, wild cherry

#7 Lambrusco- Cleto Charlie

$22.00+

dry & sweet frizzante, cherry

Drafts

Beer

#1 BBC New England "Logger" 6%

$8.00

#2 Greater Good 55 Funk Guava Passionfruit (12oz) 8%

$8.00

#3 Cushnoc Ipa 7.3%

$8.00

#4 CT Valley Seltzer (seasonal) 5%

$6.00

#5 Shed Mountain Ale 7.4%

$7.00

#7 Guiness 4.2%

$8.00

#25 Artifact Long Way Back 5.4%

$8.00

#26 BBC Lager 5%

$5.00

#28 Dogfish Citrus Squall

$10.00

#29 Eden Cider Harvest Press 6.4%

$8.00

#30 New City Ginger Beer 8%

$8.00

Coors Banquet (bottle)

$3.00

#27 Greater Good Pulp Daddy Imperial NEIPA (12oz) 8%

$8.00

N/A Beverages

NA Beverages

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$2.50

Cranberry, 7oz.

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Gingerale

$2.50

Gosling's Ginger Beer

$3.00

Grapefruit, 7oz

$2.50

Harmony Springs Grapefruit

$3.00

Hibiscus Iced Tea

$3.00

Mexican Coca Cola (bottle)

$3.50

Orange Juice, 7oz

$4.00

Phony Negroni

$5.00

Pineapple, 7oz

$3.00

Punch Non-alcoholic

$5.00

Red Bull

$3.50

Soda Water

$1.00

Sprite

$2.50

Tap Water - 1 Liter

Tonic

$2.50

Virgin Mary

$6.00

Saratoga Sparkling 1 Liter

$5.00

Saratoga Flat 1 Liter

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Natalie's lemonade, iced tea

Yuzu Fever Tree

$2.50

Pairs fantastically with Hendricks!!!!

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 1:30 am
Tuesday3:00 pm - 1:30 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 1:30 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 1:30 am
Friday3:00 pm - 1:30 am
Saturday3:00 pm - 1:30 am
Restaurant info

A bright and airy gastro pub featuring draft cocktails, a wicked wine list and giant plant walls

Location

1 East Pleasant St, Amherst, MA 01002

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Mexcalito Taco Bar
orange starNo Reviews
17 Kellogg Avenue Amherst, MA 01002
View restaurantnext
Bistro 63
orange star4.6 • 2,242
63 N Pleasant St Amherst, MA 01002
View restaurantnext
Johnny's Tavern
orange star4.5 • 1,961
30 Boltwood Walk Amherst, MA 01002
View restaurantnext
Pasta E Basta
orange star4.7 • 892
26 main street Amherst, MA 01002
View restaurantnext
Paradise of India - 87 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
87 Main Street Amherst, MA 01002
View restaurantnext
Savannas Bar & Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
40 University Dr. Amherst, MA 01002
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Amherst

Bistro 63
orange star4.6 • 2,242
63 N Pleasant St Amherst, MA 01002
View restaurantnext
Johnny's Tavern
orange star4.5 • 1,961
30 Boltwood Walk Amherst, MA 01002
View restaurantnext
Pasta E Basta
orange star4.7 • 892
26 main street Amherst, MA 01002
View restaurantnext
Omi Omy - Big Y shopping plaza
orange star4.6 • 171
181 University Drive Amherst, MA 01002
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Amherst
Hadley
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
South Hadley
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Florence
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Northampton
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Easthampton
review star
No reviews yet
Holyoke
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Chicopee
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Greenfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston