Protocol
1 East Pleasant St
Amherst, MA 01002
*Consuming raw and uncooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have a medical condition. *Before placing your order, please inform your server if a person in your party has a food allergy *Here at Protocol, we make all of our own bread in house. Our kitchen is peanut free, but not celiac friendly!
Smalls
Chicken Liver Mousse
cherry compote, pickled shallots, toast
Seasonal Hummus
sweet potato hummus, tabbouleh, marinated chickpeas, crackers **vegan, contains sesame & gluten
Whipped Ricotta
spiced honey, mint pesto, pistachios, crackers **vegetarian, contains nuts & dairy
Pork Ribs
tamarind bbq sauce, pork rind crumble, celeriac slaw **contains eggs & gluten
Provolone Fritti
pomodoro, scallion gremolata, parmesan **vegetarian, contains dairy & gluten
Classic Poutine
house fries, duck gravy & cheese curds **contains dairy & gluten
Escargot
snail butter, pernod, toast **contains dairy & gluten
Fries
house cut, aioli **vegetarian, aioli contains eggs, fries contain gluten
Side extra toast
Side extra crackers
Salad
Hands
Duck Confit
cherry compote, bibb lettuce, pickled shallots, brie-whiz **contains dairy & gluten
Smash Burger
american cheese, lettuce, onion, ProSauce **contains dairy & gluten
"The Morty"
mortadella, onion jam, pistachio spread, whipped ricotta, arugula, onion **contains dairy, gluten, nuts
Mushroom Melt
“mushroom-loaf,” braised kale in pomodoro, provolone, green onion **contains eggs & dairy
Fried Chicken Sandwich
lettuce, house pickles, aioli **contains eggs, gluten, dairy
Sweets
Specials
Liquor
Protocol Cocktails
"Old Man" Barrel Aged Manhattan (coming soon)
Taconic Duchess private reserve bourbon, Foro vermouth, angostura...Add some wood and wisdom and voilà!!
Adam #17
Leatherbee Fernet, Forthehave Red.... ask Adam about the Ferrari
Barrel Aged Negroni (coming soon)
Aviation gin, Campari, Iris Sweet Vermouth
Dear John #20
With dill, celery and cucumber on the nose, Spring 44 gin & hopped ver just bringing 'em all together...it's like a party in Wendell in a martini glass.
Italicus Sour #13
Flor de Cana rum, Italicus, bergamot syrup, lemon, Scrappy’s bergamot bitters
Lady Hendricks #22
Sex and a cocktail, they both last as long, have the same effect, and amount to about the same thing...Hendricks, St Germain & lime. Add some smashed raspberries. Life is short.
Naked & "Infamous" #15
Gracias a Dios mezcal, Liquore Strega, Aperol, lime
Papa Midnight #10
Stoli Vanilla, Tia Maria, cold brew coffee
Pookah #19
Without fear I urge you, nay I dare you to not love this drink. Coffee and chocolate undertones with lemon and clear Bailey's (I could tell you how but I won't.) It's a freakin' masterpiece in itself.
Raptor Punch #12
Bless your heart...you forgot your pants but you remembered your phone. Scratch made Hawaiian punch and vodka... & an umbrella.
Ladybird #24
Spring 44 gin, Golden Moon Creme de Violette, rosè, mint, lemon, soda water
Thalia's Runt #18
coconut infused Flor de Cana rum, Tempus Fugit banana, lime, El Guapo Polynesian Kiss bitters
Slap on the Wrist #21
Tanteo jalapeño tequila, strawberry sour mix, strawberry salt
Spice Trader
Toki whiskey, Sorel Jamaican liqueur, TeaTulia hibiscus, lemon
Imaginary Mary
Hornitos tequila, clarified tomato water, lime
Sweet Jane #14
Standing on the corner...hopefully waiting for an Uber. Seriously boozy, bittersweet & shaken hard. Sweet Jane may just take you for a walk on the wild side.
Martini Special
Cocktails
Vodka Martini
Gin Martini
Manhattan
bourbon, vermouth
Margarita
tequila, agave, lime
Bloody Mary
Scratch Bloody Mix & Vodka
Mimosa
oj, house bubbles
Alexander
Brandy, white creme de cacao, cream, nutmeg
Appletini
Vodka, apple schnapps, cherry
Aviation
gin, Luxardo, crème de violette, lemon juice
Baybreeze
Vodka, pineapple, cran
Bellini
peach puree, house bubbles
Black Russian
Vodka, Kahlúa
Corpse Reviver 1
Calvados, Cognac, sweet vermouth
Corpse Reviver 2
gin, orange liqueur, Lillet Blanc, absinthe rinse, lemon juice
Cosmopolitan
Crop Meyer, orange liqueur, fresh lime, cranberry
Daiquiri
white rum, Demerara syrup, fresh lime
Dark 'N Stormy
dark rum, ginger beer, Angostura bitters, lime
El Diablo
tequila, creme de cassis, ginger beer, lime
Tbd
Vanilla Vodka, Tia Maria, Nitro Coffee,
French Martini
Titos, Chambord liqueur, pineapple juice
Gimlet
spirit, fresh lime, simple
Godfather
Dewars, Amaretto
Godmother
Tito's, amaretto
Grateful Dead
Vodka, rum, tequila, triple, gin, Chambord, blue curaçao, sour
Greyhound
Tito's, grapefruit juice
Honey Maker
Makers Mark & Barenjager
Hot Toddy
Four Roses bourbon, honey, lemon, cloves
Kir
Lucien Jacob's crème de cassis, white wine
Kir Royal
Lucien Jacobs crème de cassis, house bubbles
Last Word
Gin, Green Chartreuse, Luxardo maraschino, lime juice
Lemon Drop
(citrus)Vodka, limoncello, lemon juice
Long Island Iced Tea
vodka, gin, rum, triple, tequila, sour, coke
Madras
vodka, orange, cran
Mai Tai
This is not a Maitai bar...you will be at the mercy of which ever bartender grabs your slip...Rum, juice blah blah
Mint Julep
bourbon, mint, simple
Mojito
white rum, mint, simple, soda
Moscow Mule
vodka, ginger beer, lime
Mudslide
vodka, Bailey's Irish cream, Kahlua
Naked & Famous
mezcal, aperol, green chartreuse, lime
Negroni
gin, campari, vermouth
Old Fashioned
Bulleit Rye, simple, Angostura, muddled fruit
Painkiller
Rum, orange juice, pineapple juice, coconut, nutmeg, Angostura
Paloma
tequila, grapefruit soda
Paperplane
Nonino, Woodford Reserve, Aperol, Lemon juice
Pisco Sour
pisco, egg white, simple and lemon
Rickey
gin, soda water, angostura, simple, lime
Rob Roy
scotch, vermouth, Angostura
Rusty Nail
Salty Dog
vodka, grapefruit, salt rim
Sazerac
whiskey, absinthe rinse, Angostura, Peychaud's, sugar
Screwdriver
vodka, orange juice
Seabreeze
vodka, cranberry, grapefruit, lime
Sex on the Beach
Vodka, peach liqueur, orange juice, cranberry juice
Sidecar
brandy, orange liqueur, lemon juice
Tequila Sunrise
tequila, orange juice, grenadine, orange slice & cherry
Tom Collins
spirit, lime, simple, soda
Vesper
vodka, gin, Lillet Blanc, twist
Whiskey Smash
It's a julep... with lemon whiskey, mint, simple, lemon
Whiskey Sour
whiskey, lime juice, lemon juice, cherry
White Russian
vodka, kahlua, cream
Boulevardier
Aperol Spritz
Vodka
Gin
Amazonian Gin
Aviation
BCN Mediterranean
Bertha's Revenge
Bimini Coconut
Bimini Gin
Bombay Sapphire
Botanist
Brockman's
Dry Line Pink
Empress Gin
Fid St Hawaiian Gin
Gunpowder Irish Gin
Hendrick's
Larios Rose
McQueen & the Violet Fog
Nix Gin
Roku
Song Cai Vietnamese Dry Gin
Spring 44 Gin
Tanqueray
Vigilant District Dry Gin
Tequila
Abre Ojos Silver
Alegre Acholado Pisco
Casamigos
Chamucos
Cruz de Fuego Mezcal
Cuatro G's Pisco
Don Julio Blanco
Don Julio Reposado
Don Pilar Blanco
Don Pilar Reposado
Espolon Blanco
Herodes Sotol Durango
Herradura
Hornitos
Milagro Reposado
Montolobos Mezcal
Patron Silver
Pueblo Viejo
Teremana Reposado
Yola Mezcal
Whiskey/Bourbon
Boondocks American Whiskey
Bulleit Bourbon
Bulleit Rye
Crown Royal
Four Roses
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Jim Beam
Jim Beam Black
Makers Mark
Michter's Bourbon
Michter's Rye
Rittenhouse Rye
Taconic Duchess Reserve Bourbon
Toki
Uncle Nearest
Whistle Pig "Piggy Back"
Woodford Reserve
Writer's Tears
Hudson Bright Lights Big Bourbon
Aperitif, Digestive, Amaro
Averna
Barenjager
Carpano Antica
Cynar
Dell'Aborista
Don Ciccio Cerium
Don Ciccio Fernet
Don Ciccio Nocino
Fernet Branca
Fernet Michaud
Forthave Red
Golden Arak Ramallah
Golden Moon Amer di Picon
Golden Moon Ex Gratis
Jagermeister
La Cigarrera Sherry
Leatherbee Fernet
Luigi Francoli Fernet
Meletti Amaro
Prime's Tawny Port
Punt e Mes
Varnelli Anice Secco
Scotch
Liqueurs/Cordials
Amaretto Di Saronno
Aperol
Campari
Chartreuse, Green
Cointreau
Drambuie
Frangelico
Kahlua
Lemoncello
B&B
Bailey's
Lillet
Lejay Cassis
Creme de Yvette
Chambord
Pernod
St. Germain
Tia Maria
Italicas
L' Intervalle Calvados
Allen's Ginger 100
Benedictine
C. Cassis
Ancho Reyes
Brandy/Cognac
Wine
Red Wines Glass/Bottle
#R1 Pinot Noir- Riedlin
silky, red currant, cherry cola
#26G Pinot Noir- Bouchard Aine & Fils
plump, kirsch, red fruit
#27G Pinot Noir- Hahn
silky, toasted oak, dark cherry
#28 Beaujolais- Chateau de Pizza
youthful, dark berry, flinty
#29 Barbera- Gianna Gagliardo
savory, red fruits, smoke
#30G Carignan/Pais- Vina Maitia "Aupa"
explosive, herbs, fruit juice
#31 Garnacha- Le Natural Aroa
fresh, red fruit, violet
#32 Grenache- Little James Basket
gingerbread, cherry compote, rustic
#33 Sangiovese- Umberto Cesari Roma Rossa
intense, purple plums, vanilla
#34 Dolcetto- Le Marie
hay, sweet basil, blueberry
#35 Red Blend- La Stop "Trebbiolo"
un-oaked, leathery, vegetal
#36G Cotes du Rhone- M. Chapoutier
rich, fruit driven, spice
#37 Cotes du Rhone- Domaine Montirius
gorgeous, dark fruit, leather
#38 Malbec- Santa Julia
tannins, cedar, blackberry
#39G Malbec- Alta Vista Viva
round tannins, plums, vanilla
#40 Chianti Classico- Castell'n Villa
concentrated, earthy, spice
#41G Cabernet Sauvignon- Roaming Dog
toasty, baking spices, cherry
#42 Cabernet Sauvignon- Routestock
bright, tobacco, violet
#43G Cabernet Sauvignon- Trim
bright red fruits, spices, wood
#44G Cabernet Sauvignon- Pascual Toso
complex, coffee bean, boysenberry
#45 Cabernet Sauvignon- Aquinas
rich, molasses, cranberry reduction
#46 Nebbiolo- Le Marie
elegant, rose, blackberry
#47 Tinto- Lolita
intense fruit, wood, pepper
White Wines Glass/Bottle
#8G Sauvignon Blanc- Dourthe Brand
flinty, citrus, grass
#9G Sauvignon Blanc- Guy Allion
zesty, gooseberry, grass
#10 Sauvignon Blanc- Spy Valley
fruit driven, grapefruit, guava
#11 Sauvignon Blanc- Fournier Pere et Fils
intense, white peach, blackcurrant
#12 Riesling- Sybille Kuntz
mineral, citrus, green apple
#13G Riesling- Firestone
#14G Gruner Vetliner- Winzer Krems
medium, effervescent, pepper, citrus
#15G Pinot Grigio- Livon
fragrant, spring blossoms, lime flowers
#16 Soave- Inama, Classico
intense, chamomile, elderflower
#17 Vouvray- Chateau Montontour
clean, green apple, white flowers
#18G Gavi- Demarie Langhe Arnes
smooth, honey, melon
#19 Viognier/Sauvignon Blanc- Little James Basket
crisp, stone fruit, peach blossom
#20G Rioja Blanco- Bodegas Muga
floral, grapefruit, fresh
#21 Chardonnay- Osmote
acidic, yellow apple, shaved coconut
#22G Chardonnay- Pedroncelli
clean, honey, spice
#23G Chardonnay- Round Hill
oak, creme brûlée, vanilla
#24 Chardonnay- Chalkhill
oak, toasted almond, pear
#25G Rose- Sagat la Perriere
elegant, raspberry, gooseberry
Bubbles Glass/Bottle
#1 House Bubbles- Archer Roose
crisp, apple, white flower
#2 Prosecco- Castleforte
slightly sweet, creamy, apple, white flower
#3 Sparkling Brut- Banshee Ten of Cups
vibrant, marzipan, tropical fruit
#4 Cava- Kila
dry, pear, citrus, white flowers
#5 Sparkling Rose- Villa Wolf
bright, raspberry, orange zest
#6 Sparkling Rose- Lucien Albrecht Cremate Brut
creamy, strawberry, wild cherry
#7 Lambrusco- Cleto Charlie
dry & sweet frizzante, cherry
Drafts
Beer
#1 BBC New England "Logger" 6%
#2 Greater Good 55 Funk Guava Passionfruit (12oz) 8%
#3 Cushnoc Ipa 7.3%
#4 CT Valley Seltzer (seasonal) 5%
#5 Shed Mountain Ale 7.4%
#7 Guiness 4.2%
#25 Artifact Long Way Back 5.4%
#26 BBC Lager 5%
#28 Dogfish Citrus Squall
#29 Eden Cider Harvest Press 6.4%
#30 New City Ginger Beer 8%
Coors Banquet (bottle)
#27 Greater Good Pulp Daddy Imperial NEIPA (12oz) 8%
N/A Beverages
NA Beverages
Coffee
Coke
Cranberry, 7oz.
Diet Coke
Gingerale
Gosling's Ginger Beer
Grapefruit, 7oz
Harmony Springs Grapefruit
Hibiscus Iced Tea
Mexican Coca Cola (bottle)
Orange Juice, 7oz
Phony Negroni
Pineapple, 7oz
Punch Non-alcoholic
Red Bull
Soda Water
Sprite
Tap Water - 1 Liter
Tonic
Virgin Mary
Saratoga Sparkling 1 Liter
Saratoga Flat 1 Liter
Shirley Temple
Arnold Palmer
Natalie's lemonade, iced tea
Yuzu Fever Tree
Pairs fantastically with Hendricks!!!!
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 1:30 am
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 1:30 am
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 1:30 am
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 1:30 am
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 1:30 am
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 1:30 am
A bright and airy gastro pub featuring draft cocktails, a wicked wine list and giant plant walls
1 East Pleasant St, Amherst, MA 01002