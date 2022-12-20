A map showing the location of Proud BirdView gallery

Proud Bird

11022 Aviation Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90045

Popular Items

1/4 LB BBQ Beef Brisket
Tater Tots
KIDS Cheese Pizza

Entrees - BBQ

1/4 LB BBQ Beef Brisket

1/4 LB BBQ Beef Brisket

$9.00

1/2 LB BBQ Beef Brisket

$16.00

1 LB BBQ Beef Brisket

$29.00
1/4 LB Pulled Pork

1/4 LB Pulled Pork

$8.00

1/2 LB Pulled Pork

$14.00

1 LB Pulled Pork

$25.00
Half Racks Pork Ribs

Half Racks Pork Ribs

$18.00
Full Racks Pork Ribs

Full Racks Pork Ribs

$34.00
Half Smoked Chicken

Half Smoked Chicken

$9.00

Full Smoked Chicken

$16.00
Spicy Texas Red Links (3)

Spicy Texas Red Links (3)

$9.00

Entrees - Sandwich/Burger/Taco

BBQ Brisket Sandwich

BBQ Brisket Sandwich

$13.00
Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00
Brisket & Beef Link Sandwich

Brisket & Beef Link Sandwich

$13.00
Nashville Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Chicken Sandwich

$8.00
Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

El Cubano

$8.00
Taco Trio

Taco Trio

$9.00
Breakfast Burger

Breakfast Burger

$8.00
Classic Double Burger

Classic Double Burger

$7.00
BBQ Burger

BBQ Burger

$8.00

Veggie Burger

$8.00

Entree - Poultry

Half Chicken Rotisserie

Half Chicken Rotisserie

$9.00
Full Chicken Rotisserie

Full Chicken Rotisserie

$16.00
1/2 Chicken & Waffle

1/2 Chicken & Waffle

$14.00

Chicken Tenders & Waffle

$12.00
Chicken Tenders Fries & Coleslaw

Chicken Tenders Fries & Coleslaw

$11.00

Chicken Wings

$12.00

Entrees - Asian

Salmon Teriyaki Bowl

Salmon Teriyaki Bowl

$13.00
Orange Chicken

Orange Chicken

$11.00Out of stock
Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$9.00

Entrees - Pizza

IDV Smokehouse Pizza

IDV Smokehouse Pizza

$11.00
IDV BBQ Chicken Pizza

IDV BBQ Chicken Pizza

$11.00
IDV Cheese Pizza

IDV Cheese Pizza

$9.00

IDV Pepperoni Pizza

$9.00

IDV Mushroom Truffle Pizza

$12.00
IDV Hawaiian Pizza

IDV Hawaiian Pizza

$11.00
IDV BYO Pizza

IDV BYO Pizza

$10.00
LG Smokehouse Pizza

LG Smokehouse Pizza

$25.00
LG BBQ Chicken Pizza

LG BBQ Chicken Pizza

$24.00
LG Cheese Pizza

LG Cheese Pizza

$23.00

LG Pepperoni Pizza

$23.00
LG Mushroom Truffle Pizza

LG Mushroom Truffle Pizza

$26.00
LG Hawaiian Pizza

LG Hawaiian Pizza

$24.00
LG BYO Pizza

LG BYO Pizza

$24.00

Salads & Soups

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$12.00
California Salad

California Salad

$10.00
Chinese Chicken Salad

Chinese Chicken Salad

$13.00
Poke Salad Bowl

Poke Salad Bowl

$13.00

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.00

Soup of the Day

$5.00

Sides

Mac and Cheese

Mac and Cheese

$6.00
Collard Greens

Collard Greens

$6.00
Baked Beans

Baked Beans

$6.00
Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$6.00
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$6.00
Cornbread

Cornbread

$6.00

BBQ Sauce Pint

$8.00
Crispy Fries

Crispy Fries

$4.00
Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$4.00
Loaded Tots

Loaded Tots

$6.00

Onion Rings

$5.00
Elote

Elote

$5.00
Jalapeno Poppers

Jalapeno Poppers

$6.00
Waffle Fries

Waffle Fries

$6.00

Fried Pickles

$6.00

Waffles

$3.00

Kids

KIDS BBQ Brisket

$7.00

KIDS Chicken Tender

$7.00

KIDS Grilled Cheese

$7.00

KIDS Cheeseburger

$7.00

KIDS Fried Rice

$7.00

KIDS Cheese Pizza

$7.00

Desserts

Brownie Sundae

$7.99

Ice Cream

$4.00

Ice Cream Cone

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Location

11022 Aviation Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90045

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

