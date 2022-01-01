  • Home
Proud Mary - Austin 2043 S Lamar Blvd

2043 S Lamar Blvd

Austin, TX 78745

Order Again

Food

Eggs on Toast

$8.50

Free range eggs any style on buttered sourdough toast

Potato Hash

$18.00

Hash - potatoes are steamed and cooled over night and then grated. Hash is then cooked on the flattop w/ butter and salt. Fried in a rectangle and then folded in half. Crispy on the outside and soft and buttery in the middle. Bagna cauda - Cream, rosemary, garlic and anchovies simmered for 2 hours and blitzed together. Belly Bacon and fresh kale salad, dressed with lemon dressing Allergens - Dairy, Egg, Fructose

Scrambled Egg Roti

$15.50

Scrambled eggs - onions slowly sautéed with garam masala w/ diced, steamed potato & fresh peas Lime pickle - lime that has been boiled, salted and left to ferment for 2 weeks, like preserved lemons but with less salt. Spices and chilli added. Lime is blitzed with vinegar and olive oil to make dressing. Roti bread is deep fried and served crunchy like puff pastry Allergens - Egg, Gluten, Fructose

Breakfast of Sides

Avo Toast

$14.00

1/2 avocado - marinated in lemon dressing Fresh heirloom tomatoes - dressed in passionfruit vinaigrette Koji tomatoes - tomatoes brined in koji shio 24 hrs. Dried in oven over night Koji - bacteria grown on rice to make things like miso, and soy sauce Tofu whip - silken tofu whipped in robo with olive oil Passion vin - fresh passion fruit with koji tomato vinegar, olive oil Finished with fresh herbs Allergens - Soy, Fructose and Gluten

Ricotta Hotcake

$16.50

Hotcake - ricotta, egg, milk, flower baking soda Peaches - roasted in brown sugar, cider vinegar and shiso stock Basque Cheesecake - Set & then whipped in robo until smooth mousse consistency Crumble - toasted rye and buckwheat Peach syrup - roasting syrup slightly reduced down to thicken, fresh shiso infused to make more floral & punchy Tarragon oil - made with olive oil/adds grassy/earthy note Allergens - Gluten, Egg, Dairy, Fructose

Bircher

$12.50

Rolled GF oats, linseed soaked in apple juice and açai stock over night. Finished with oat milk and stirred until risotto consistency Coconut mousse - coconut cream salted and sweetened with sugar, charged in the cream charger. Salad - fresh apple and strawberry dressed with lime and pomegranate molasses Allergens - Fructouse

Lamb Sandwich

$17.00

Lamb - cured and marinated with mustard, cumin and corriander. Roasted over 24hrs and pulled down like pulled pork. Mint sauce is added Raw cabbage slaw - dressed with herbs and aoli Hash strips are deep fried and served inside the burger Served on a milk bun Allergens - Egg, Gluten, Fructose

Pork & Melon Salad

$18.00

French Toast

$14.50

Brioche soaked in chocolate egg/oat milk mix, sweetened with brown sugar Creme fraiche - cream & milk, flavoured with vanilla for tartness Honeycomb - made in house Salted caramel sauce & salted potato crisps made in house Allergens - Gluten, Egg, Dairy

Toast

$6.00

Extras

Side Fried Egg

$2.00

Side Over-Easy Egg

$2.00

Side Scrambled Eggs

$4.00

Side Poached Egg

$2.00

Side Kale

$3.00

Side Tofu

$4.00

Side Avo

$5.00

Side Hash

$6.00

Side Strip Bacon

$4.00

Side Belly Bacon

$6.50

Piece Of Toast

$2.00

Side of Bagna Sauce

$2.00

Side Of Jam

$1.00

Side Of Vegemite

$1.00

Cakes & Sweets

House Cookie

$3.00

Carrot Cake

$5.50

Lemon Ricotta

$5.50Out of stock

Chocolate Cake

$5.50Out of stock

Choc Chip Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Roll

$4.50Out of stock

Coffee

Drip Mild

$4.00

Drip WILD!!

$4.00

Drip Refill Mild

$1.50

Drip Refill WILD!

Latte

$5.00

Iced Latte

$6.00

Snap Chill

$6.00

Flat White

$5.00

Cappucino

$5.00

Piccolo

$4.50

Turmeric Chai

$5.00

Mocha

$5.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Matcha Tea

$6.00

Long Black

$4.50

Aussie Iced Coffee

$6.50

Aussie Iced Mocha

$6.50

Aussie Iced Chocolate

$6.50

Babycino

$1.50

Magic Melbourne

$4.50

Kids Hot Chocolate

$4.50

House Espresso

$3.50

Macchiato

$4.50

Side Of Milk

Showcase Coffee

SC #1 Gathaithi (Washed)

$5.00

Chocolate, red grape, stone fruit, & creamy

SC #2 Chania (Washed)

$5.50

Grapefruit, chocolate, floral, & tropical

SC #3 Chania (Natural)

$6.00

Chocolate, floral, mandarin, & raspberry

Showcase Flight

$15.00

Deluxe Coffee

El Salvador Retiro (Bernardina)

$10.00

Guatemala (Pacamara)

$10.00

Indonesia COE #4 (USDA)

$11.00

Colombia (Wush Wush)

$12.00

Honduras /Nahun (Geisha)

$12.00

Indonesia COE #2 (Sigararutang)

$14.00

Panama/Esmerelda (Geisha Washed)

$14.00Out of stock

El Savador Bellotos (Bernadina)

$12.00

Juices

Immunity Shot

$6.00

Deck Chair

$8.00

Golden Sunrise

$8.00

Smoothies

Hot Date

$9.00

Green Is Groovy

$9.00

Mia Wallace

$9.00

Tropicana

$10.00

Tea

English Breakfast

$4.00

Earl Grey

$4.00

Chinese Sencha

$4.50

Lemongrass & Ginger

$4.50

Peppermint

$4.50

Jasmin

$5.50

Silver Tip (Oolong)

$6.00Out of stock

Iron Goddess (White)

$6.00Out of stock

Hong Cha (assam)

$7.00

Gaba (oolong)

$9.00Out of stock

2nd Infusion!

Cold Drinks

Rambler

$4.00Out of stock

Kombucha

$8.00

Lrg Sparkling

$6.00Out of stock

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$11.00Out of stock

Mimosa

$9.00

Lady Paloma

$12.00

Hey Coco

$12.00Out of stock

The Spritz

$11.00

250g Coffee

Humbler

$13.00

Angel Wings

$15.00

Ghost Rider

$15.00

Franken Grind

$18.00

COL/Zafiro/Washed

$20.00

COL/Zafiro/Honey

$20.00

COL/Zafiro/Natural

$21.00

KEN/Chania Estate/Natura

$21.00

ELSAL/El Retiro/Bernadina/Washed

$31.00

COL/La Cereza/Washed

$27.00

BRA/Mantiquera/Natural

$14.00

KEN/Gathaithi/Washed

$19.00

ETH/Abana Estate/Natural

$20.00

COL/Le Serrania/Decaf

$17.00

Brazil/Faz/natural

$18.00

Ethiopia/Abana/Natural

$20.00

Deluxe Coffee

100g Aljidan - Yemenia (Natural)

$58.00

100g Ibun Ita - COE (Natural)

$52.00

Pacamara Natural Deluxe

$26.00

HON/Geisha/Washed=Deluxe

$22.00

Merch

Snake T Shirt

$25.00

Cactus T Shirt

$25.00

Tote Bag

$16.00

Vegemite

$9.00

Blue PMC Mug

$12.00

Fellow Move Mug

$30.00

PMC Hat

$15.00

Take Out

TAKE OUT

SITTING ON THE BAR

Service Tags

NOLAN & SHARI

SEATED AT BAR

VIP

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2043 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78745

Directions

