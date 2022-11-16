Restaurant header imageView gallery

Proud Thai Cookery - Berkley Heights

67 Reviews

$$

645 Springfield ave

Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad Thai Noodle
L6-Pad Gra Prow with Rice
Spring Rolls

Appetizers

Bangkok Wings

Bangkok Wings

$10.00

crispy chicken wings with sweet chili dip

Chive Dumplings

Chive Dumplings

$10.00

fried chive vegetable dumplings with black sweet soy

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$10.00

with sweet chili dip

Golden Curry Puff

Golden Curry Puff

$9.00

Baked and Crispy fried puff pastry stuffed with ground chicken, sweet onions, potatoes, aroma of curry, with cucumber salad

Jeeb

$8.00

Steamed or Fried with black sweet soy

Proud Sampler

Proud Sampler

$19.00

Chicken Satay(2), Jeeb(2), Spring Rolls(4), and Sleeping Bag Shrimp(2)

Satay Chicken

Satay Chicken

$10.00

with peanut dip and cucumber salad

Sleeping Bag Shrimp

$10.00

with plum dip, seasoned shrimp stuffed with minced chicken wrapped in spring roll skin

Spring Rolls

$7.00

vegetarian Thai spring rolls with sweet chili dip

Taro Fritter

$10.00

crispy tempura fried taro with peanut sweet chili dip

To Fu Tod

To Fu Tod

$7.00

crispy fried tofu with peanut sweet chili dip

Tod Man (Fish Cake)

Tod Man (Fish Cake)

$11.00

fried curried fish cake with peanut cucumber salad

Soup

Tom Yum Koong

Tom Yum Koong

$7.00

with shrimp, mushroom in lime lemongrass hot and sour broth

Tom Kha Gai

Tom Kha Gai

$7.00

with chicken, mushroom, tomatoes, red onion, galangal in lime coconut milk broth

Tofu Soup

$7.00

with scallion, napa cabbage with pork or chicken in clear broth

Glass Noodle Soup

$13.00

with scallion, Napa cabbage with pork or chicken

Tom Zaab

Tom Zaab

$13.00

with chicken, tomatoes, red onion, cilantro and scallion in Thai spice herb in tamarind hot and sour broth

Salad & Yum

Thai Salad

$8.00

lettuce, onion, tomatoes, carrot, cucumber, fried tofu with peanut dressing

Som Tum Thai

Som Tum Thai

$10.00

green raw papaya, tomatoes, string bean, peanuts with chili lime juice vinaigrette and dried shrimp

Yum Woon Sen

$14.00

steamed glass noodles with ground chicken, shrimp and squid with chili lime juice dressing

Nam Tok

Nam Tok

$12.00

grilled pork or beef with chili, scallion, onion, roasted rice with chili lime juice dressing

Larb

Larb

$12.00

minced chicken or pork, red onion, scallion, mint with chili lime juice dressing

Yum Ped Krob

$14.00

crispy duck, julienne fresh green mango, pineapple, cashew nuts, tomatoes, scallion, red onion with chili lime juice dressing

Yum Talay

Yum Talay

$15.00

mixed seafood, julienne fresh green mango , cashew nuts, tomatoes, scallion, red onion with chili lime juice dressing

Noodle

Pad Thai Noodle

Pad Thai Noodle

$15.00

sautéed rice noodles with choice of meat, bean curd, bean sprouts, scallion, egg, and ground peanuts

Pad See Ew

$15.00

sautéed flat rice noodles with choice of meat, sweet black soy sauce, egg, garlic, and Chinese broccoli

Pad Woon Sen

$15.00

sautéed glass noodles with choice of meat, tomatoes, Napa cabbage, scallions, onion, garlic and Egg

Drunken Noodle

Drunken Noodle

$15.00

sautéed flat rice noodles with choice of meat, crushed chili, onion, garlic, egg, basil leaves, and bell pepper, long hot pepper

Pad Kua Gai

$15.00

sautéed flat rice noodles with chicken, squid, lettuce, and egg

Rad Nah

$15.00

flat rice noodles topped with choice of meat, Chinese broccoli with brown gravy sauce

Boat Noodle Soup

Boat Noodle Soup

$16.00

Choice of Stew beef or pork, Choice of noodle (thin, flat, angle, egg) ,Chinese broccoli, beansprout, scallion, cilantro. in Thai style five spices broth

Fried Rice

Classic Thai Fried Rice

$15.00

Thai style fried rice with egg, onion, scallion, garlic, peas, carrot and tomatoes

Pineapple Fried Rice

$15.00

Thai style fried rice with egg, onion, scallion, garlic, peas, carrot, tomatoes, cashew nut and pineapple

Spicy Basil Fried Rice

$15.00

Thai style fried rice with egg, garlic, bell pepper, long hot pepper, onion, fresh chili and Thai basil

Crabmeat Fried Rice

$18.00

Thai style fried rice with fresh crabmeat, egg, onion, scallion, garlic, peas, carrot, and tomatoes

Grilled

Gai Yang

$18.00

grilled marinated lemongrass chicken

Moo Yang

Moo Yang

$19.00

grilled marinated pork tenders

Tiger Cried

Tiger Cried

$23.00

grilled marinated rib eye steak

Entree

Pad Gra Praw

$16.00

sautéed Thai basil, fresh chili, garlic, bell pepper, long hot pepper, onion in Thai spice basil sauce

Pad Sweet & Sour

$16.00

sautéed slice cucumber, tomato, pineapple, garlic, onion,, and scallion in Classic Thai sweet and sour sauce

Pad Eggplant

Pad Eggplant

$16.00

sautéed eggplant with garlic, fresh chili, onion, bell pepper, long hot pepper in Thai spice basil sauce

Pad Garlic

Pad Garlic

$16.00

sautéed fresh garlic, white pepper, in Thai soy garlic brown sauce on bed of lettuce

Pad Prik Khing

$16.00

sautéed string beans, bell pepper, kaffir lime leaves in spicy curry paste

Pad Khing

$16.00

sautéed fresh ginger, scallion, onion, mushroom, and bell pepper

Pad Cashew Nuts

Pad Cashew Nuts

$16.00

sautéed onion, scallion, bell pepper, cashew nut and pineapple

Red Curry

Red Curry

$16.00

with bamboo shoot, bell pepper, long hot pepper basil leaves in red curry coconut milk

Green Curry

Green Curry

$16.00

with bamboo shoot, bell pepper, long hot pepper basil leaves in Green curry coconut milk

Panang Curry

$16.00

with bell pepper, long hot pepper with kaffir lime leaves in Panang Currycoconut milk

Massaman Curry

$16.00

with onion, potato, and peanut in Massaman currycoconut milk

Pra Rama

$16.00

Crispy Tempura fried choice of meat on the bed of steamed broccoli topped with House peanut sauce

Crispy Frog Legs

$21.00

fried frog legs on the bed of sautéed vegetable choice of garlic sauce or basil sauce

Crispy Roasted Duck

Duck Lard Prik

Duck Lard Prik

$26.00

with three flavor sweet chili sauce

Duck Gra Prow

$26.00

with basil sauce

Duck Panang Curry

$26.00

with Panang curry sauce

Duck Gang Ped

$26.00

with red curry, pineapple, plum tomato, and basil leaves

Seafood

Salmon

Salmon

$24.00
Red Snapper

Red Snapper

$30.00

Soft Shell Crab

$30.00

Cat Fish

$23.00

Side Order

Jasmine Rice

$2.00

Brown Rice

$2.00

Sticky Rice

$3.00

Fried Egg

$2.00

Steamed Mix Vegetables

$4.00

Steamed Noodles

$4.00

Sweet Sticky Rice

$4.00

Vegetarian Appetizers

Spring Rolls

$7.00

Tofu Tod

$7.00

Vegetarian Papaya Salad

$10.00

Vegetarian Tom Yum

$7.00

Vegetarian Tom Kha

$7.00

Vegetarian Tofu Soup

$7.00

Vegetarian Entrees

Tofu Pra Ram

$16.00

Pad Puk Ruam Mit

$13.00

Pad Kana

$13.00

Pad Eggplant

$13.00

Pad String Bean

$13.00

Vegetarian Pad Thai

$15.00

Vegetarian Drunken Noodle

$15.00

Vegetarian Thai Fried Rice

$15.00

Vegetarian Basil Fried Rice

$15.00

Vegetable Curry

$15.00

Sauteed Mock Duck Basil

$17.00

Dessert

Taro Custard

$8.00

Coconut Pudding

$6.00

Ice Cream

$3.00

Fried Banana with Ice Cream

$7.00

Sticky Rice with Mango

$9.00

Lunch Special

L1-Pad Thai

$10.95

Sautéed rice noodles, bean sprouts, bean curd, scallion, egg, and ground peanuts.

L10-Thai Fried Rice

$10.95

L11-Basil Fried Rice

$10.95

L2-Drunken Noodle

$10.95

L3-Pad See Ew

$10.95

L4-Pad Kua Gai

$10.95

L5- Pad Khing with Rice

$10.95

L6-Pad Gra Prow with Rice

$10.95

L7-Pad Cashew Nut with Rice

$10.95

L8G-Green Curry with Rice

$10.95

L8R-Red Curry with Rice

$10.95

L9-Massaman Curry with Rice

$10.95

Drinks

Soda

$2.00

Thai Iced Coffee

$4.00

Thai Iced Tea

$4.00

Hot Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Coconut Juice

$4.00

Jasmine Ice

$4.00

Juice

$4.00
All hours
Sunday10:59 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
ThursdayClosed
Friday10:59 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:59 am - 9:00 pm
645 Springfield ave, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922

