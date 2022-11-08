A map showing the location of Prova Pizzabar - Grand Central 89 E 42nd StreetView gallery
Pizza

Prova Pizzabar - Grand Central 89 E 42nd Street

review star

No reviews yet

89 E 42nd Street

New York, NY 10017

Gourmet Slices

Margarita (G)

$5.00

Mozarella cheese and basil

Pepperoni (G)

$6.00

Pepperoni on Roman Style slice

Regina (G)

$6.00

Seasoned cherry tomatoes with fresh mozzarella and basil

Vegetariana (G)

$6.00

Spinach, mushrooms, eggplant, red peppers, & cherry tomatoes

Buffalo Chicken (G)

$7.00

Blue cheese and buffalo chicken

Chicken Bacon Ranch (G)

$7.00

Crispy chicken, bacon, and ranch

Meatlover (G)

$7.00

Bacon, sausage, & pepperoni

4 Cheese (G)

$7.00

Mozzarella, gorgonzola, pecorino, ricotta

Fungi (G)

$7.00

Mushrooms and mushroom sauce

Chicken Piccata (G)

$7.00

Mac & cheese sauce on a white shell with marinated chicken, spinach, and cherry tomatoes

Rustica (G)

$7.00

Sausage with seasoned red peppers and onions

Hawaiian

$6.00

Mozzarella, Chicken, Calabrian, Sauce

Personal Pie

Margarita (P)

$14.00

Mozarella cheese and basil

Pepperoni (P)

$16.00

Pepperoni on Roman Style slice

Regina (P)

$15.00

Seasoned cherry tomatoes with fresh mozzarella and basil

Vegetariana (P)

$15.00

Spinach, mushrooms, eggplant, red peppers, & cherry tomatoes

Buffalo Chicken (P)

$16.00

Blue cheese and buffalo chicken

Chicken Bacon Ranch (P)

$16.00

Crispy chicken, bacon, and ranch

Meatlover (P)

$16.00

Bacon, sausage, & pepperoni

4 Cheese (P)

$16.00

Mozzarella, gorgonzola, pecorino, ricotta

Fungi (P)

$16.00

Mushrooms and mushroom sauce

Chicken Piccata (P)

$16.00

Mac & cheese sauce on a white shell with marinated chicken, spinach, and cherry tomatoes

Rustica (P)

$16.00

Sausage with seasoned red peppers and onions

Polpette (P)

$16.00

Large Pie

Margarita (L)

$30.00

Mozarella cheese and basil

Pepperoni (L)

$38.00

Pepperoni on Roman Style slice

Regina (L)

$37.00

Seasoned cherry tomatoes with fresh mozzarella and basil

Vegetariana (L)

$36.00

Spinach, mushrooms, eggplant, red peppers, & cherry tomatoes

Buffalo Chicken (L)

$38.00

Blue cheese and buffalo chicken

Chicken Bacon Ranch (L)

$38.00

Crispy chicken, bacon, and ranch

Meatlover (L)

$38.00

Bacon, sausage, & pepperoni

4 Cheese (L)

$38.00

Mozzarella, gorgonzola, pecorino, ricotta

Fungi (L)

$38.00

Mushrooms and mushroom sauce

Chicken Piccata (L)

$38.00

Mac & cheese sauce on a white shell with marinated chicken, spinach, and cherry tomatoes

Rustica (L)

$38.00

Sausage with seasoned red peppers and onions

Polpette (L)

$38.00

NY Style Pizza

NY Cheese Slice

$4.00

NY Cheese slice

NY Pepperoni Slice

$5.00

NY Pepperoni slice

NY Cheese Whole Pie

$30.00

NY Style whole cheese pizza

NY Pepperoni Whole Pie

$38.00

NY Style whole pepperoni pizza

Stromboli

Pepperoni Stromboli

$9.50

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni

Chicken Parm Stromboli

$9.50

Tomato sauce, breaded chicken, mozzarella, basil

Spinach Stromboli

$9.50

Stromboli (dine in)

Pepperoni Stromboli

$12.50

Spinach Stromboli

$12.50

Chicken Parm Stromboli

$12.50

Starters

Garlic Knots

$2.75

Bread, topped with garlic & olive oil, herb seasoning

Dinner Garlic Knots

$5.00

Garlic Knots with Mozzarella Cheese

$7.00

Garlic knots topped with fresh mozzarella

Meatballs (Small)

$13.00

Signature blend housemade meatballs in marinara

Meatballs (Large)

$20.00

Signature blend housemade meatballs in marinara

Caprese

$12.00

Cherry tomato, buffalo mozzarella, basil, vincotto

Chicken Wings

$13.00

Chicken Tenders

$13.00

Side Of Chicken

$6.00

Pasta

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$20.00

Spaghetti & meatballs with fresh tomato sauce

Spaghetti

$14.00

Spaghetti with fresh tomato sauce

Mac & Cheese

$15.00

Mozzarella, parmesan, sharp cheddar, jack, topped with breadcrumbs

Meatball Lasagna

$21.00

Lasagna sheets with meatballs

Chicken Alfredo

$20.00

Penne Pasta

$20.00

Burrata Extra

$4.00

Baked Ziti

$15.00

Drink

Bottle of Soda

$3.75

Choice of soda

Fountain Soda

$3.25

Choice of soda

Small Water

$2.75

Small bottle of water

Large Water

$4.50

Large bottle of water

Gatorade

$3.75

Choice of bottled Gatorade

Ice Cup

$1.00

Red Bull

$4.50

High Noon

$7.00

Juice

$4.50

Pelegrino

$3.75

Salad

Baby Green

$12.50

Baby arugula, baby spinach, granny smith apple, goat cheese, toasted walnuts & balsamic vinaigrette

Caprese

$12.00

Grape tomatoes, basil, bufalo mozzarella & balsamic glaze

Chopped Veggie

$12.00

Endives, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, romanesco, parsley, ricotta salaita & lemon vinaigrette

Caesar

$11.00

Romaine hearts, fresh croutons & caesar dressing

Garden salad

$12.50

Romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes, red bell peppers, onions, cucumbers & carrots

Alcoholic Beverages

Bud Light

$7.00

Beer

Nutrl

$10.00

Beer

Corona

$7.00

Beer

Stella Artois

$7.00

Beer

Montauk

$7.00

Beer

Margarita Coctail

$7.00

NA BEV

Soda

$3.25

Beer

Goose Island

$7.00

Blue Point Pilsner

$7.00

Amtel

$7.00

Corona

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00

Bud

$6.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Peroni

$7.00

Ultra

$6.00

Stella

$7.00

Angry Apple Cider

$7.00

Montauk

$6.00

High Noon

$7.00

Bud Light Seltzer 12oz

$6.00

Bud Light Seltzer 24oz

$9.00

Any Cutwater Can

$7.00

Any 24oz Cans

$9.00

Wine

Glass Primitivo

$10.00

GlassPinot Nero

$11.00

GlassChianti

$12.00

Glass Invetro

$14.00

BTLPrimitivo

$40.00

BTL Pinot Noir

$42.00

BTL Chianti

$45.00

BTL Invetro

$50.00

Glass Pinot Grigio

$10.00

BTL Pinot Grigio

$40.00

Glass Chardonnay

$11.00

BTLChardonnay

$42.00

GLS Savignon

$12.00

BTLSavignon Blanc

$46.00

Glass Rose

$10.00

BTLRose

$40.00

GlassHouse Prosecco

$10.00

BTLHouse Prosecco

$40.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$9.00

Absolut

$11.00

Double Titos

$18.00

Tito's

$10.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Ketel One

$13.00

Special Cocktails

$13.00

Stoli

$10.00

Stoli Citros

$10.00

Stoli Orange

$10.00

Stoli Raspberry

$10.00

Gin

Well Gin

$8.00

Beefeater

$12.00

Bombay Saphire

$13.00

Hendricks

$14.00

Tanqueray 10

$12.00

Tanqueray

$11.00

Rum

Don Q

$10.00

Well Rum Light

$9.00

Bacardi Dark

$11.00

Bacardi Light

$11.00

Captain Morgan

$12.00

Gosling's

$12.00

Malibu

$11.00

Mt Gay

$12.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$8.00

Casamigos Anejo

$13.00

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00

Casamigos Reposado

$14.00

1800

$12.00

818 Blanco

$12.00

818 Reposado

$13.00

3 Generacion

$13.00

Patron Anejo

$13.00

Patron Blanco

$13.00

Mi Campo

$12.00

Hornitos

$11.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$8.00

Suntury

$13.00

Basil Hayden

$13.00

Bulliet Rye

$12.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

Crown Royal Vanilla

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$11.00

Jim Beam

$11.50

Knob Creek

$13.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Woodford Reserve

$14.00

Woodford Rye

$14.00

High West

$14.00

Scotch/Burbon

Well Bourbon

$9.00

Dewars

$12.00

Buchanans

$13.00

Glenlivet

$14.00

Canadian Club

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$14.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$13.00

Drambuie

$12.00

Bulliet Bourbon

$13.00

Michters Bourbon

$13.00

Lagavulin 16

$28.00

Knob Creek

$13.00

Laphoroaig

$14.00

Macallan 12 yr

$15.00

Macallan 18yr

$40.00

Maker's Mark

$12.00

Oban

$14.00

Balvenie 17 yr

$25.00

Basil Haden

$13.00

Jameson

$11.00

Remy

$14.00

Liqueurs

Jager

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$13.00

Malibu

$11.00

Pernod

$12.00

Sambuca

$12.00

Sazerac

$12.00

St Germain

$12.00

Hennessey

$13.00

Hennessey XO

$65.00

Fernet Branca

$12.00

Drambouie

$12.00

Kahlua

$12.00

Amaretto

$12.00

Bailey's

$12.00

Campari

$12.00

Schnapp's

$12.00

Cocktails

Long Island Iced Tea

$14.00

Manhattan

$14.00

Margarita

$14.00

Martini

$14.00

Mimosa

$13.00

Mojito

$14.00

Moscow Mule

$14.00

Negroni

$14.00

The Prova

$14.00

Vesper

$14.00

Sazerac

$12.00

Screwdriver

$13.00

Tequila Sunrise