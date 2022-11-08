Prova Pizzabar - Grand Central 89 E 42nd Street
89 E 42nd Street
New York, NY 10017
Gourmet Slices
Margarita (G)
Mozarella cheese and basil
Pepperoni (G)
Pepperoni on Roman Style slice
Regina (G)
Seasoned cherry tomatoes with fresh mozzarella and basil
Vegetariana (G)
Spinach, mushrooms, eggplant, red peppers, & cherry tomatoes
Buffalo Chicken (G)
Blue cheese and buffalo chicken
Chicken Bacon Ranch (G)
Crispy chicken, bacon, and ranch
Meatlover (G)
Bacon, sausage, & pepperoni
4 Cheese (G)
Mozzarella, gorgonzola, pecorino, ricotta
Fungi (G)
Mushrooms and mushroom sauce
Chicken Piccata (G)
Mac & cheese sauce on a white shell with marinated chicken, spinach, and cherry tomatoes
Rustica (G)
Sausage with seasoned red peppers and onions
Hawaiian
Mozzarella, Chicken, Calabrian, Sauce
Personal Pie
Polpette (P)
Large Pie
Polpette (L)
NY Style Pizza
Stromboli
Starters
Garlic Knots
Bread, topped with garlic & olive oil, herb seasoning
Dinner Garlic Knots
Garlic Knots with Mozzarella Cheese
Garlic knots topped with fresh mozzarella
Meatballs (Small)
Signature blend housemade meatballs in marinara
Meatballs (Large)
Signature blend housemade meatballs in marinara
Caprese
Cherry tomato, buffalo mozzarella, basil, vincotto
Chicken Wings
Chicken Tenders
Side Of Chicken
Pasta
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Spaghetti & meatballs with fresh tomato sauce
Spaghetti
Spaghetti with fresh tomato sauce
Mac & Cheese
Mozzarella, parmesan, sharp cheddar, jack, topped with breadcrumbs
Meatball Lasagna
Lasagna sheets with meatballs
Chicken Alfredo
Penne Pasta
Burrata Extra
Baked Ziti
Drink
Salad
Baby Green
Baby arugula, baby spinach, granny smith apple, goat cheese, toasted walnuts & balsamic vinaigrette
Caprese
Grape tomatoes, basil, bufalo mozzarella & balsamic glaze
Chopped Veggie
Endives, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, romanesco, parsley, ricotta salaita & lemon vinaigrette
Caesar
Romaine hearts, fresh croutons & caesar dressing
Garden salad
Romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes, red bell peppers, onions, cucumbers & carrots