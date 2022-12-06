Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Provecho Mexican Grill

587 Reviews

$

2807 Philmont Ave

Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006

Order Again

Popular Items

STEAK TACO
CARNITAS TACO
AL PASTOR TACO

Tacos

Our tacos are sold individually. They are made with a double layer of soft corn tortillas. You can choose which meat you’d like and they automatically come with onion and cilantro sprinkled on top. Your taco comes with 1 complimentary side of our five salsas.

SHREDDED CHICKEN TACO

$3.25

Our authentic Mexican tacos are made on soft corn tortillas with your choice of meat sprinkled with onion and cilantro.

TINGA CHICKEN TACO

$3.25

Chicken “Tinga” is lightly shredded chicken breast seasoned with chipotle (medium heat) Our tacos are topped with onion and cilantro and served on soft corn tortillas

GRILLED CHICKEN TACO

$3.25

Our authentic grilled chicken tacos are made on soft corn tortillas and sprinkled with onion and cilantro.

STEAK TACO

$3.50

“Carne Asada” which is grilled steak served on soft corn tortillas and sprinkled with onion and cilantro.

CARNITAS TACO

$3.25

Our authentic Mexican Carnitas tacos are made with braised and simmered pork that falls apart in your mouth. They are made on 2 soft corn tortillas with your choice of meat sprinkled with onion and cilantro.

AL PASTOR TACO

$3.25

Our authentic Al Pastor Mexican tacos are made with crisp thin shavings of marinated pork, roasted on a vertical spit grill. (medium heat) Made on 2 soft corn tortillas with your choice of meat sprinkled with onion and cilantro.

CHORIZO TACO

$3.25

Our authentic Mexican Chorizo tacos (Mexican Sausage, medium heat) they are made on 2 soft corn tortillas with your choice of meat sprinkled with onion and cilantro.

VEGETARIAN TACO

$3.00

For our Vegetarian tacos choose from these options. Rice, beans, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo and sautéed bell peppers and onions. Served on 2 soft corn tortillas and sprinkled with onion and cilantro.

ROCCO TACO

$4.25

Our Rocco taco is named after a generous friend who helped us open PROVECHO! Made with grilled chicken, pico de gallo and guacamole and served on a soft flour tortilla. Chipotle salsa served on the side.

3 SHRIMP TACOS

$12.00

Our Shrimp tacos are mildly seasoned and served on soft corn tortillas and sprinkled with onion and cilantro. Shrimp tacos are $4 each or 3 for $11

SHRIMP TACOS

$4.25

Our authentic Mexican Shrimp tacos are mildly seasoned and served on soft corn tortillas and sprinkled with onion and cilantro.

Burritos

Rice, beans, cheese and choice of meat all rolled up in a large flour tortilla (CANNOT SUBSTITUTE CORN TORTILLA) Be sure to request “extras” (guacamole? Sour cream? Pico de Gallo?....)

BURRITO-SHREDDED CHICKEN

$9.25

Shredded Chicken, refried beans, seasoned rice and cheddar jack cheese wrapped in a large flour tortilla.(CAN'T SUB CORN TORTILLA) Optional: lettuce and pico de gallo. Additional extras: Guacamole~$2/ Sour Cream~ $.50/ Extra Meat~ $2

BURRITO-CHORIZO

$9.25

Chorizo (Mexican Sausage), refried beans, seasoned rice and cheddar jack cheese wrapped in a large flour tortilla. Optional: lettuce and pico de gallo. Additional extras: Guacamole~$2/ Sour Cream~ $.50/ Extra Meat~ $2

BURRITO-TINGA

$9.25

Shredded chicken seasoned with chipotle, refried beans, seasoned rice and cheddar jack cheese wrapped in a large flour tortilla. CAN'T SUB CORN TORTILLA Optional: lettuce and pico de gallo. Additional extras: Guacamole~$2/ Sour Cream~ $.50/ Extra Meat~ $2

BURRITO-STEAK

$9.50

Steak, refried beans, seasoned rice and cheddar jack cheese wrapped in a large flour tortilla. Can't sub corn tortilla! Optional: lettuce and pico de gallo. Additional extras: Guacamole~$2/ Sour Cream~ $.50/ Extra Meat~ $2

BURRITO-GRILLED CHICKEN

$9.25

Grilled Chicken, refried beans, seasoned rice and cheddar jack cheese wrapped in a large flour tortilla.No corn tortilla option! Optional: lettuce and pico de gallo. Additional extras: Guacamole~$2/ Sour Cream~ $.50/ Extra Meat~ $2

BURRITO-CARNITAS

$9.25

Carnitas (braised and simmered fall apart tender pork), refried beans, seasoned rice and cheddar jack cheese wrapped in a large flour tortilla. Optional: lettuce and pico de gallo. Additional extras: Guacamole~$2/ Sour Cream~ $.50/ Extra Meat~ $2

BURRITO-AL PASTOR

$9.25

Al Pastor (crisp-thin shaving or marinated pork, roasted on a vertical spit grill), refried beans, seasoned rice and cheddar jack cheese wrapped in a large flour tortilla. Optional: lettuce and pico de gallo. Additional extras: Guacamole~$2/ Sour Cream~ $.50/ Extra Meat~ $2

BURRITO-VEGETARIAN

$8.50

Vegetarian your choice of, refried beans, seasoned rice and cheddar jack cheese wrapped in a large flour tortilla. Optional: lettuce and pico de gallo. Additional extras: Guacamole~$2/ Sour Cream~ $.50/ Roasted peppers and onion~ $1.00 CANNOT SUBSTITUTE CORN TORTILLA

BURRITO-SHRIMP

$11.00

Shrimp lightly marinated, refried beans, seasoned rice and cheddar jack cheese wrapped in a large flour tortilla. Optional: lettuce and pico de gallo. Additional extras: Guacamole~$2/ Sour Cream~ $.50/ Extra Shrimp~ $4

Burrito Bowls

Shredded Chicken BOWL

$9.50

Everything you get in our Burrito (Rice Beans, Cheese) but served without the flour tortilla and instead served on a bed of lettuce topped with pico de gallo. Choice of dressing: Cilantro Lime, Creamy Chickpea Chipotle or Balsamic Vinaigrette. GF/V

CHORIZOBOWL

$9.50

Chorizo (Mexican Sausage) Everything you get in our Burrito (Rice, Beans, Cheese) but served without the flour tortilla and instead served on a bed of lettuce topped with pico de gallo. Choice of dressing: Cilantro Lime, Creamy Chickpea Chipotle or Balsamic Vinaigrette. GF/V

TINGA BOWL

$9.50

Chicken Tinga, lightly Shredded Chicken Breast Seasoned with Chipotle salsa. Everything you get in our Burrito (Rice, Beans, Cheese) but served without the flour tortilla and instead served on a bed of lettuce topped with pico de gallo. Choice of dressing: Cilantro Lime, Creamy Chickpea Chipotle or Balsamic Vinaigrette. GF/V

STEAK BOWL

$10.00

Carne Asada (grilled Steak) Bowl. Everything you get in our Burrito (Rice, Beans, Cheese) but served without the flour tortilla and instead served on a bed of lettuce topped with pico de gallo. Choice of dressing: Cilantro Lime, Creamy Chickpea Chipotle or Balsamic Vinaigrette. GF/V

Grilled Chicken BOWL

$9.50

Everything you get in our Burrito (Rice, Beans, Cheese) but served without the flour tortilla and instead served on a bed of lettuce topped with pico de gallo. Choice of dressing: Cilantro Lime, Creamy Chickpea Chipotle or Balsamic Vinaigrette. GF/V

CARNITAS BOWL

$9.50Out of stock

Carnitas Bowl (Braised and simmered fall-apart-tender pork.) Everything you get in our Burrito (Rice, Beans, Cheese) but served without the flour tortilla and instead served on a bed of lettuce topped with pico de gallo. Choice of dressing: Cilantro Lime, Creamy Chickpea Chipotle or Balsamic Vinaigrette. GF/V

PASTOR BOWL

$9.50

Al Pastor Bowl (Crisp, thin shavings of marinated pork, roasted on a vertical spit grill.) Everything you get in our Burrito (Rice, Beans, Cheese) but served without the flour tortilla and instead served on a bed of lettuce topped with pico de gallo. Choice of dressing: Cilantro Lime, Creamy Chickpea Chipotle or Balsamic Vinaigrette. GF/V

Vegetarian BOWL

$8.50

Everything you get in our Burrito (Rice, Beans, Cheese) but served without the flour tortilla and instead served on a bed of lettuce topped with pico de gallo. Choice of dressing: Cilantro Lime, Creamy Chickpea Chipotle or Balsamic Vinaigrette. GF/V

SHRIMP BOWL

$11.95

Shrimp Bowl. Everything you get in our Burrito (Rice, Beans, Cheese) but served without the flour tortilla and instead served on a bed of lettuce topped with pico de gallo. Choice of dressing: Cilantro Lime, Creamy Chickpea Chipotle or Balsamic Vinaigrette. GF/V

Antojitos

SOPES

$5.00

a hand formed, thick, soft corn tortilla layered with refried beans, choice of meat, Pico de Gallo, shredded lettuce and topped with crumbled fresco cheese. Served with a side of salsa. GF For Vegan option request no meat and no cheese.

HUARACHE

$7.50

A large handmade corn tortilla made of corn masa. Then layered with salsa (hot or mild), choice of meat and sliced lettuce. Topped with guacamole, pico de gallo and a sprinkling of fresco cheese. GF for Vegan option, request no meat and no cheese.

CHALUPA

$3.50

Made with a soft 6 inch corn tortilla, served open faced and covered in your choice of red of green salsa, choice of meat (or non meat) and topped with diced onion, fresh cilantro, and fresco cheese. For Vegan option request no meat and no cheese.

TOSTADA

$5.00

A crispy corn tortilla served open-faced and covered with refried beans, then topped with your choice of meat (or no meat), shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and fresco cheese. GF For Vegan option, request no meat and no cheese. Served with a complimentary salsa.

ELOTE

$3.99

Steamed corn on the cob with a light layer of mayonnaise, crumbled fresco cheese, and a dusting of chili lime seasoning.

Small Chicken Soup

$3.50

Hearty chicken broth combined with tender pieces of chicken, carrots, cabbage and celery. Topped with cilantro and onion. Comes with a side of limes. Bow tie pasta added at your request.

Medium Chicken Soup

$5.00

Hearty chicken broth combined with tender pieces of chicken, carrots, cabbage and celery. Topped with cilantro and onion. Comes with a side of limes. Bow tie pasta added at your request.

Large Chicken Soup For Takeout

$7.95Out of stock

Hearty chicken broth combined with tender pieces of chicken, carrots, cabbage and celery. Topped with cilantro and onion. Comes with a side of limes. Bow tie pasta added at your request.

Main Dishes

CHICKEN FAJITAS

$14.00

Grilled Chicken with colorful sautéed bell peppers and onions. Rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo included. GF Served with your choice of corn or flour tortilla.

STEAK FAJITAS

$15.00

Grilled Steak with colorful sautéed bell peppers and onions. Rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo included. GF Served with your choice of corn or flour tortilla.

NO MEAT FAJITAS

$12.00

No meat, colorful sautéed bell peppers and onions. Rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo included. GF Served with your choice of corn or flour tortilla.

CHICKEN ENCHILADAS

$13.00

We prepare our enchiladas using mildly seasoned shredded white chicken breast rolled in a corn tortilla and topped with our signature sauces. Choose from: Mole, Mild Red or Medium-Hot Green Tomatillo. 3 enchiladas per order.

CARNE ASADA MEAL

$16.50

Steak grilled to perfection and full of authentic Mexican flavor. Served with sautéed poblano peppers and choice of salsa (mild or hot). Rice, refried beans, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream included. GF Served with your choice of corn or flour tortilla.

CHICKEN MOLE MEAL

$14.00Out of stock

A Favorite. This smooth rich Mole sauce has the perfect balance of sweetness with a bite. Served over a boneless chicken breast. Served with Rice and refried beans. Your choice or corn or flour tortilla.

CARNITAS MEAL

$14.50

Braised and simmered fall apart tender Pork. Lightly crisp on the edges, a mouthwateringly satisfying Mexican specialty. Served with Rice, refried beans, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream. Your choice of corn or flour tortilla.

CHICKEN AND STEAK FAJITA

$16.00

Grilled Steak and Grilled Chicken with colorful sautéed bell peppers and onions. Rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo included. GF Served with your choice of corn or flour tortilla.

SHRIMP FAJITAS

$16.00

Grilled Shrimp with colorful sautéed bell peppers and onions. Rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo included. GF Served with your choice of corn or flour tortilla.

CHICKEN+STEAK+SHRIMP FAJITAS

$20.00

Grilled Steak, Grilled Chicken and Grilled Shrimp with colorful sautéed bell peppers and onions. Rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo included. GF Served with your choice of corn or flour tortilla.

SHRIMP+CHICKEN FAJITAS

$18.00

Grilled Chicken and Grilled Shrimp with colorful sautéed bell peppers and onions. Rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo included. GF Served with your choice of corn or flour tortilla.

SHRIMP+STEAK FAJITAS

$19.00

Grilled Steak and Grilled Shrimp with colorful sautéed bell peppers and onions. Rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo included. GF Served with your choice of corn or flour tortilla.

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$4.50

Melted cheese in a flour tortilla. Includes a side or mild salsa & sour cream. GF available.

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$5.50

Shredded Chicken and melted cheese in a flour tortilla. Includes a side or mild salsa & sour cream. GF available.

Kids Beef Quesadilla

$5.50Out of stock

Shredded Beef and melted cheese in a flour tortilla. Includes a side or mild salsa & sour cream. GF available.

Kids Taco & Chips

$5.50

Choice of any soft shell taco served with chips, salsa and sour cream. GF

Kids Mini Nachos

$7.95

Our homemade tortilla chips topped with refried beans, melted cheese and mild pico de gallo. Served with guacamole, sour cream and salsa. GF

Kids Shredded Chicken Burrito

$5.50

Shredded Chicken, rice beans and cheese, wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Kid's NO MEAT Burrito

$5.00

Rice, beans and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla.

MACHO NACHOS

SHREDDED CHICKEN NACHOS

$12.50

Hand crafted, crispy and crunchy tortilla chips drizzled with warm and savory refried beans, and piled high with Shredded Chicken and melted cheese. Topped with Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream and Guacamole. Served with your choice of one of our hot or mild signature salsas. No Meat option available. GF, V Option

GRILLED CHICKEN NACHOS

$12.50

Hand crafted, crispy and crunchy tortilla chips drizzled with warm and savory refried beans, and piled high with Grilled Chicken and melted cheese. Topped with Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream and Guacamole. Served with your choice of one of our hot or mild signature salsas. No Meat option available. GF, V Option

TINGA NACHOS

$12.50

Hand crafted, crispy and crunchy tortilla chips drizzled with warm and savory refried beans, and piled high with Chicken Tinga and melted cheese. Topped with Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream and Guacamole. Served with your choice of one of our hot or mild signature salsas. No Meat option available. GF, V Option

SHREDDED BEEF NACHOS

$12.50Out of stock

Hand crafted, crispy and crunchy tortilla chips drizzled with warm and savory refried beans, and piled high with Shredded Beef and melted cheese. Topped with Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream and Guacamole. Served with your choice of one of our hot or mild signature salsas. No Meat option available. GF, V Option

STEAK NACHOS

$12.50

Hand crafted, crispy and crunchy tortilla chips drizzled with warm and savory refried beans, and piled high with Carne Asada and melted cheese. Topped with Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream and Guacamole. Served with your choice of one of our hot or mild signature salsas. No Meat option available. GF, V Option

CARNITAS NACHOS

$12.50

Hand crafted, crispy and crunchy tortilla chips drizzled with warm and savory refried beans, and piled high with Carnitas (Pork) and melted cheese. Topped with Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream and Guacamole. Served with your choice of one of our hot or mild signature salsas. No Meat option available. GF, V Option

Al PASTOR NACHOS

$12.50

Hand crafted, crispy and crunchy tortilla chips drizzled with warm and savory refried beans, and piled high with Al Pastor (Crisp-thin shavings of marinated Pork) and melted cheese. Topped with Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream and Guacamole. Served with your choice of one of our hot or mild signature salsas. No Meat option available. GF, V Option

NO MEAT NACHOS

$10.00

Hand crafted, crispy and crunchy tortilla chips drizzled with warm and savory refried beans and melted cheese. Topped with Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream and Guacamole. Served with your choice of one of our hot or mild signature salsas. GF, V Option

CHORIZO NACHOS

$12.50

Hand crafted, crispy and crunchy tortilla chips drizzled with warm and savory refried beans, and piled high with Chorizo (Mexican Sausage) and melted cheese. Topped with Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream and Guacamole. Served with your choice of one of our hot or mild signature salsas. No Meat option available. GF, V Option

SHRIMP NACHOS

$17.00

Hand crafted, crispy and crunchy tortilla chips drizzled with warm and savory refried beans, and piled high with Shrimp and melted cheese. Topped with Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream and Guacamole. Served with your choice of one of our hot or mild signature salsas. No Meat option available. GF, V Option

Chips & Dips

Chips & Salsa

$3.50

Our homemade crispy tortilla chips, served with a side of salsa GF, V Choose from Mild, Verde, Chipotle, Arbol and Sweet Chipotle.

Chips & Pic O De Gallo

$4.25

Our Pico de Gallo is mild, chunky tomato based salsa. We can add jalapeño at your request. GF, V

CHIPS AND BEANS

$4.50

Tortilla Chips drizzled with warm refried beans and sprinkled with fresco cheese. GF (Omit cheese for Vegan option)

Chips & Guacamole

$5.50

CHIPS AND CHEESE

$4.75

Small Chips (5oz)

$3.00

Large Chips (10 oz)

$5.00

Sides

Beans

$2.50

Rice

$2.50

Side of Guacamole

$2.00

Side Of 3 Flour Tortillas

$1.00

Side of 3 Corn Tortillas

$1.00

Jalapeno Pepper (Fresh Chopped)

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

4 oz Pico de Gallo

$1.50

Grilled jalapenos and onions

$1.50

Fresh, chopped jalapenos

$0.50

Side of GRILLED CHICKEN

$5.00

Side of LIMES

$0.25

Fresco Cheese 2oz

$0.50

Extra side 4oz salsa

$0.75

Extra side 2 oz salsa

$0.50

Extra Cilantro Dressing

$1.00

Side of shredded cheese

$0.50

Side 4 oz Mole Salsa

$2.00Out of stock

Side of Carne Asada

$7.00

side of lettuce

Jalapeño Entero asado (whole grilled jalapeño)

$2.00

Side of (3) scallions

$2.00

Side sliced avocado

$2.00

Extra creamy chickpea dressing

$1.00

Extra Balsamic Dressing

$1.00

SIDE GRILLED PEPPERS/ONIONS

$3.00

4 oz side Pico de Gallo

$1.50

side of Carnitas Pork

$6.00

4 OZ side corn&bean salsa

$2.00

Side of Salsas

House Salsa

Verde Salsa

Chipotle Salsa

Sweet Chipotle

Arbol Salsa

NO SALSA

Prepared Food

Small Pico De Gallo

$4.00

Our signature mix of diced red tomato, onion, cilantro and lime juice. (Hot or Mild) GF, V

Large Pico De Gallo

$6.00

Our signature mix of diced red tomato, onion, cilantro and lime juice. (Hot or Mild) GF, V

Small Corn & Bean Salsa

$4.00

Black beans, sweet yellow corn kernels, tomato, onion and cilantro lime marinade. GF, V

Large Corn & Bean Salsa

$6.00

Black beans, sweet yellow corn kernels, tomato, onion and cilantro lime marinade. GF, V

Small Salsa

$3.50

Large Salsa

$5.50

Small Guacamole

$5.50

Large Guacamole

$7.50

Small Chips

$3.00

Homemade Crispy Tortilla Chips.

Large Chips

$5.00

homemade Crispy Tortilla Chips.

Large Cilantro Sweet Potato Salad

$7.00Out of stock

Small Cilantro Sweet Potato Salad

$5.00Out of stock

Quesadillas

Shredded Chicken Quesadilla

$10.95

Chorizo Quesadilla

$10.95

Chicken Tinga Quesadilla

$10.95

Carne Asada Quesadilla

$11.95

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$10.95

Carnitas Quesadilla

$10.95

Al Pastor Quesadilla

$10.95

No Meat Quesadilla

$8.50

Shrimp Quesadilla

$13.95

FIESTA SALAD

grilled chicken fiesta salad

$13.00

shredded chicken fiesta salad

$13.00

tinga fiesta salad

$13.00

carnitas fiesta salad

$13.00Out of stock

al pastor fiesta salad

$13.00

carne asada fiesta salad

$14.00

shredded beef fiesta salad

$10.50Out of stock

guacamole fiesta salad

$12.00

No Meat Fiesta Salad

$8.50

SHRIMP FIESTA SALAD

$15.00

No Meat Fiesta Salad (Copy)

$8.50

shredded beef fiesta salad (Copy)

$10.50

MINI NACHOS

MINI NACHO GRILLED CHK

$7.95

MINI NACHO SHREDDED CHK

$7.95

MINI NACHO TINGA

$7.95

MINI NACHO CARNITAS

$7.95Out of stock

MINI NACHO AL PASTOR

$7.95

MINI NACHO CHORIZO

$7.95

MINI NACHO ASADA STEAK

$7.95

MINI NACHO NO MEAT

$7.95

MINI NACHO SHRIMP

$12.50

SOUPS

Caldo de Res (Beef Soup) medium

$7.50

Beverages

20 oz Bottles

$3.00

Soda Can

$1.50

Glass Bottle Sodas

$3.00

Freshly Brewed Ice Tea

$1.80

Juice

$1.99

Cup of ice

Coffee

$1.50

Hot Tea

$1.50

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Horchata

$3.75

Lem-Limeade

$3.75Out of stock

Starbucks Nitro

$3.49Out of stock

Monster

$3.00Out of stock

Jamaica

$3.75

Tamarind

$3.75

FIJI

$3.50Out of stock

Cup of water

20 oz

Brisk Fruit Punch

$3.00Out of stock

Bubly Cherry

$3.00

Bubly Lime

$3.00

Bubly Mango

$3.00Out of stock

Bubly Strawberry

$3.00Out of stock

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Mug Root Beer

$3.00

Orange Crush

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Jarritos

Grapefruit Jarritos

$3.00

Lime Jarritos

$3.00

Mandarin Jarritos

$3.00

Mango Jarritos

$3.00

Pineapple Jarritos

$3.00

Tamarind Jarritos

$3.00

mineragua jarritos

$3.00

Fruit Punch Jarritos

$3.00

Guava Jarritos

$3.00

Other Drinks

Boing Guava

$3.00

Boing Mango

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Jarritos Mineragua

$3.00

Mundet Sidral (apple soda)

$3.00

Sangria

$3.00

Squirt

$3.00

Utensils and napkins

Just Napkins

Napkins and Utensils

NO UTENSILS

BASSETTS ICE CREAM PINTS

Pint vanilla ice cream

$5.00

Pint chocolate ice cream

$5.00

Pint mint chocolate chip ice cream

$5.00

Pint peanut butter swirl Ice cream

$5.00

Pint butterscotch vanilla ice cream

$5.00

Pint salted caramel ice cream

$5.00

Pint coffee ice cream

$5.00

Pint strawberry ice cream

$5.00

CAKE

Strawberry Symphony Cake

$4.99Out of stock

Dark Side of the Moon Cake

$4.99

Carrot Cake

$4.99Out of stock

Lemon Lime Cookie Cake

$4.00Out of stock

OREO CAKE

$4.99Out of stock

TIRAMISU

$4.99

Peanut Butter Explosion (gluten-free)

$5.99Out of stock

Cannoli Cake

$4.99Out of stock
Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$6.50

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$4.99

Key lime Pie

$7.00Out of stock

Flan

$6.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Provecho Mexican Grill is a family-owned, fast casual Mexican restaurant. We pride ourselves in making authentic mexican food using only fresh, whole foods with no added sweeteners or preservatives. Currently we offer delivery, and pick-up (curbside or walk in)

Website

Location

2807 Philmont Ave, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006

Directions

