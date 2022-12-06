- Home
Provecho Mexican Grill
587 Reviews
$
2807 Philmont Ave
Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006
Popular Items
Tacos
SHREDDED CHICKEN TACO
Our authentic Mexican tacos are made on soft corn tortillas with your choice of meat sprinkled with onion and cilantro.
TINGA CHICKEN TACO
Chicken “Tinga” is lightly shredded chicken breast seasoned with chipotle (medium heat) Our tacos are topped with onion and cilantro and served on soft corn tortillas
GRILLED CHICKEN TACO
Our authentic grilled chicken tacos are made on soft corn tortillas and sprinkled with onion and cilantro.
STEAK TACO
“Carne Asada” which is grilled steak served on soft corn tortillas and sprinkled with onion and cilantro.
CARNITAS TACO
Our authentic Mexican Carnitas tacos are made with braised and simmered pork that falls apart in your mouth. They are made on 2 soft corn tortillas with your choice of meat sprinkled with onion and cilantro.
AL PASTOR TACO
Our authentic Al Pastor Mexican tacos are made with crisp thin shavings of marinated pork, roasted on a vertical spit grill. (medium heat) Made on 2 soft corn tortillas with your choice of meat sprinkled with onion and cilantro.
CHORIZO TACO
Our authentic Mexican Chorizo tacos (Mexican Sausage, medium heat) they are made on 2 soft corn tortillas with your choice of meat sprinkled with onion and cilantro.
VEGETARIAN TACO
For our Vegetarian tacos choose from these options. Rice, beans, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo and sautéed bell peppers and onions. Served on 2 soft corn tortillas and sprinkled with onion and cilantro.
ROCCO TACO
Our Rocco taco is named after a generous friend who helped us open PROVECHO! Made with grilled chicken, pico de gallo and guacamole and served on a soft flour tortilla. Chipotle salsa served on the side.
3 SHRIMP TACOS
Our Shrimp tacos are mildly seasoned and served on soft corn tortillas and sprinkled with onion and cilantro. Shrimp tacos are $4 each or 3 for $11
SHRIMP TACOS
Our authentic Mexican Shrimp tacos are mildly seasoned and served on soft corn tortillas and sprinkled with onion and cilantro.
Burritos
BURRITO-SHREDDED CHICKEN
Shredded Chicken, refried beans, seasoned rice and cheddar jack cheese wrapped in a large flour tortilla.(CAN'T SUB CORN TORTILLA) Optional: lettuce and pico de gallo. Additional extras: Guacamole~$2/ Sour Cream~ $.50/ Extra Meat~ $2
BURRITO-CHORIZO
Chorizo (Mexican Sausage), refried beans, seasoned rice and cheddar jack cheese wrapped in a large flour tortilla. Optional: lettuce and pico de gallo. Additional extras: Guacamole~$2/ Sour Cream~ $.50/ Extra Meat~ $2
BURRITO-TINGA
Shredded chicken seasoned with chipotle, refried beans, seasoned rice and cheddar jack cheese wrapped in a large flour tortilla. CAN'T SUB CORN TORTILLA Optional: lettuce and pico de gallo. Additional extras: Guacamole~$2/ Sour Cream~ $.50/ Extra Meat~ $2
BURRITO-STEAK
Steak, refried beans, seasoned rice and cheddar jack cheese wrapped in a large flour tortilla. Can't sub corn tortilla! Optional: lettuce and pico de gallo. Additional extras: Guacamole~$2/ Sour Cream~ $.50/ Extra Meat~ $2
BURRITO-GRILLED CHICKEN
Grilled Chicken, refried beans, seasoned rice and cheddar jack cheese wrapped in a large flour tortilla.No corn tortilla option! Optional: lettuce and pico de gallo. Additional extras: Guacamole~$2/ Sour Cream~ $.50/ Extra Meat~ $2
BURRITO-CARNITAS
Carnitas (braised and simmered fall apart tender pork), refried beans, seasoned rice and cheddar jack cheese wrapped in a large flour tortilla. Optional: lettuce and pico de gallo. Additional extras: Guacamole~$2/ Sour Cream~ $.50/ Extra Meat~ $2
BURRITO-AL PASTOR
Al Pastor (crisp-thin shaving or marinated pork, roasted on a vertical spit grill), refried beans, seasoned rice and cheddar jack cheese wrapped in a large flour tortilla. Optional: lettuce and pico de gallo. Additional extras: Guacamole~$2/ Sour Cream~ $.50/ Extra Meat~ $2
BURRITO-VEGETARIAN
Vegetarian your choice of, refried beans, seasoned rice and cheddar jack cheese wrapped in a large flour tortilla. Optional: lettuce and pico de gallo. Additional extras: Guacamole~$2/ Sour Cream~ $.50/ Roasted peppers and onion~ $1.00 CANNOT SUBSTITUTE CORN TORTILLA
BURRITO-SHRIMP
Shrimp lightly marinated, refried beans, seasoned rice and cheddar jack cheese wrapped in a large flour tortilla. Optional: lettuce and pico de gallo. Additional extras: Guacamole~$2/ Sour Cream~ $.50/ Extra Shrimp~ $4
Burrito Bowls
Shredded Chicken BOWL
Everything you get in our Burrito (Rice Beans, Cheese) but served without the flour tortilla and instead served on a bed of lettuce topped with pico de gallo. Choice of dressing: Cilantro Lime, Creamy Chickpea Chipotle or Balsamic Vinaigrette. GF/V
CHORIZOBOWL
Chorizo (Mexican Sausage) Everything you get in our Burrito (Rice, Beans, Cheese) but served without the flour tortilla and instead served on a bed of lettuce topped with pico de gallo. Choice of dressing: Cilantro Lime, Creamy Chickpea Chipotle or Balsamic Vinaigrette. GF/V
TINGA BOWL
Chicken Tinga, lightly Shredded Chicken Breast Seasoned with Chipotle salsa. Everything you get in our Burrito (Rice, Beans, Cheese) but served without the flour tortilla and instead served on a bed of lettuce topped with pico de gallo. Choice of dressing: Cilantro Lime, Creamy Chickpea Chipotle or Balsamic Vinaigrette. GF/V
STEAK BOWL
Carne Asada (grilled Steak) Bowl. Everything you get in our Burrito (Rice, Beans, Cheese) but served without the flour tortilla and instead served on a bed of lettuce topped with pico de gallo. Choice of dressing: Cilantro Lime, Creamy Chickpea Chipotle or Balsamic Vinaigrette. GF/V
Grilled Chicken BOWL
Everything you get in our Burrito (Rice, Beans, Cheese) but served without the flour tortilla and instead served on a bed of lettuce topped with pico de gallo. Choice of dressing: Cilantro Lime, Creamy Chickpea Chipotle or Balsamic Vinaigrette. GF/V
CARNITAS BOWL
Carnitas Bowl (Braised and simmered fall-apart-tender pork.) Everything you get in our Burrito (Rice, Beans, Cheese) but served without the flour tortilla and instead served on a bed of lettuce topped with pico de gallo. Choice of dressing: Cilantro Lime, Creamy Chickpea Chipotle or Balsamic Vinaigrette. GF/V
PASTOR BOWL
Al Pastor Bowl (Crisp, thin shavings of marinated pork, roasted on a vertical spit grill.) Everything you get in our Burrito (Rice, Beans, Cheese) but served without the flour tortilla and instead served on a bed of lettuce topped with pico de gallo. Choice of dressing: Cilantro Lime, Creamy Chickpea Chipotle or Balsamic Vinaigrette. GF/V
Vegetarian BOWL
Everything you get in our Burrito (Rice, Beans, Cheese) but served without the flour tortilla and instead served on a bed of lettuce topped with pico de gallo. Choice of dressing: Cilantro Lime, Creamy Chickpea Chipotle or Balsamic Vinaigrette. GF/V
SHRIMP BOWL
Shrimp Bowl. Everything you get in our Burrito (Rice, Beans, Cheese) but served without the flour tortilla and instead served on a bed of lettuce topped with pico de gallo. Choice of dressing: Cilantro Lime, Creamy Chickpea Chipotle or Balsamic Vinaigrette. GF/V
Antojitos
SOPES
a hand formed, thick, soft corn tortilla layered with refried beans, choice of meat, Pico de Gallo, shredded lettuce and topped with crumbled fresco cheese. Served with a side of salsa. GF For Vegan option request no meat and no cheese.
HUARACHE
A large handmade corn tortilla made of corn masa. Then layered with salsa (hot or mild), choice of meat and sliced lettuce. Topped with guacamole, pico de gallo and a sprinkling of fresco cheese. GF for Vegan option, request no meat and no cheese.
CHALUPA
Made with a soft 6 inch corn tortilla, served open faced and covered in your choice of red of green salsa, choice of meat (or non meat) and topped with diced onion, fresh cilantro, and fresco cheese. For Vegan option request no meat and no cheese.
TOSTADA
A crispy corn tortilla served open-faced and covered with refried beans, then topped with your choice of meat (or no meat), shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and fresco cheese. GF For Vegan option, request no meat and no cheese. Served with a complimentary salsa.
ELOTE
Steamed corn on the cob with a light layer of mayonnaise, crumbled fresco cheese, and a dusting of chili lime seasoning.
Small Chicken Soup
Hearty chicken broth combined with tender pieces of chicken, carrots, cabbage and celery. Topped with cilantro and onion. Comes with a side of limes. Bow tie pasta added at your request.
Medium Chicken Soup
Hearty chicken broth combined with tender pieces of chicken, carrots, cabbage and celery. Topped with cilantro and onion. Comes with a side of limes. Bow tie pasta added at your request.
Large Chicken Soup For Takeout
Hearty chicken broth combined with tender pieces of chicken, carrots, cabbage and celery. Topped with cilantro and onion. Comes with a side of limes. Bow tie pasta added at your request.
Main Dishes
CHICKEN FAJITAS
Grilled Chicken with colorful sautéed bell peppers and onions. Rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo included. GF Served with your choice of corn or flour tortilla.
STEAK FAJITAS
Grilled Steak with colorful sautéed bell peppers and onions. Rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo included. GF Served with your choice of corn or flour tortilla.
NO MEAT FAJITAS
No meat, colorful sautéed bell peppers and onions. Rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo included. GF Served with your choice of corn or flour tortilla.
CHICKEN ENCHILADAS
We prepare our enchiladas using mildly seasoned shredded white chicken breast rolled in a corn tortilla and topped with our signature sauces. Choose from: Mole, Mild Red or Medium-Hot Green Tomatillo. 3 enchiladas per order.
CARNE ASADA MEAL
Steak grilled to perfection and full of authentic Mexican flavor. Served with sautéed poblano peppers and choice of salsa (mild or hot). Rice, refried beans, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream included. GF Served with your choice of corn or flour tortilla.
CHICKEN MOLE MEAL
A Favorite. This smooth rich Mole sauce has the perfect balance of sweetness with a bite. Served over a boneless chicken breast. Served with Rice and refried beans. Your choice or corn or flour tortilla.
CARNITAS MEAL
Braised and simmered fall apart tender Pork. Lightly crisp on the edges, a mouthwateringly satisfying Mexican specialty. Served with Rice, refried beans, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream. Your choice of corn or flour tortilla.
CHICKEN AND STEAK FAJITA
Grilled Steak and Grilled Chicken with colorful sautéed bell peppers and onions. Rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo included. GF Served with your choice of corn or flour tortilla.
SHRIMP FAJITAS
Grilled Shrimp with colorful sautéed bell peppers and onions. Rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo included. GF Served with your choice of corn or flour tortilla.
CHICKEN+STEAK+SHRIMP FAJITAS
Grilled Steak, Grilled Chicken and Grilled Shrimp with colorful sautéed bell peppers and onions. Rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo included. GF Served with your choice of corn or flour tortilla.
SHRIMP+CHICKEN FAJITAS
Grilled Chicken and Grilled Shrimp with colorful sautéed bell peppers and onions. Rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo included. GF Served with your choice of corn or flour tortilla.
SHRIMP+STEAK FAJITAS
Grilled Steak and Grilled Shrimp with colorful sautéed bell peppers and onions. Rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo included. GF Served with your choice of corn or flour tortilla.
Kids Menu
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
Melted cheese in a flour tortilla. Includes a side or mild salsa & sour cream. GF available.
Kids Chicken Quesadilla
Shredded Chicken and melted cheese in a flour tortilla. Includes a side or mild salsa & sour cream. GF available.
Kids Beef Quesadilla
Shredded Beef and melted cheese in a flour tortilla. Includes a side or mild salsa & sour cream. GF available.
Kids Taco & Chips
Choice of any soft shell taco served with chips, salsa and sour cream. GF
Kids Mini Nachos
Our homemade tortilla chips topped with refried beans, melted cheese and mild pico de gallo. Served with guacamole, sour cream and salsa. GF
Kids Shredded Chicken Burrito
Shredded Chicken, rice beans and cheese, wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Kid's NO MEAT Burrito
Rice, beans and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla.
MACHO NACHOS
SHREDDED CHICKEN NACHOS
Hand crafted, crispy and crunchy tortilla chips drizzled with warm and savory refried beans, and piled high with Shredded Chicken and melted cheese. Topped with Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream and Guacamole. Served with your choice of one of our hot or mild signature salsas. No Meat option available. GF, V Option
GRILLED CHICKEN NACHOS
Hand crafted, crispy and crunchy tortilla chips drizzled with warm and savory refried beans, and piled high with Grilled Chicken and melted cheese. Topped with Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream and Guacamole. Served with your choice of one of our hot or mild signature salsas. No Meat option available. GF, V Option
TINGA NACHOS
Hand crafted, crispy and crunchy tortilla chips drizzled with warm and savory refried beans, and piled high with Chicken Tinga and melted cheese. Topped with Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream and Guacamole. Served with your choice of one of our hot or mild signature salsas. No Meat option available. GF, V Option
SHREDDED BEEF NACHOS
Hand crafted, crispy and crunchy tortilla chips drizzled with warm and savory refried beans, and piled high with Shredded Beef and melted cheese. Topped with Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream and Guacamole. Served with your choice of one of our hot or mild signature salsas. No Meat option available. GF, V Option
STEAK NACHOS
Hand crafted, crispy and crunchy tortilla chips drizzled with warm and savory refried beans, and piled high with Carne Asada and melted cheese. Topped with Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream and Guacamole. Served with your choice of one of our hot or mild signature salsas. No Meat option available. GF, V Option
CARNITAS NACHOS
Hand crafted, crispy and crunchy tortilla chips drizzled with warm and savory refried beans, and piled high with Carnitas (Pork) and melted cheese. Topped with Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream and Guacamole. Served with your choice of one of our hot or mild signature salsas. No Meat option available. GF, V Option
Al PASTOR NACHOS
Hand crafted, crispy and crunchy tortilla chips drizzled with warm and savory refried beans, and piled high with Al Pastor (Crisp-thin shavings of marinated Pork) and melted cheese. Topped with Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream and Guacamole. Served with your choice of one of our hot or mild signature salsas. No Meat option available. GF, V Option
NO MEAT NACHOS
Hand crafted, crispy and crunchy tortilla chips drizzled with warm and savory refried beans and melted cheese. Topped with Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream and Guacamole. Served with your choice of one of our hot or mild signature salsas. GF, V Option
CHORIZO NACHOS
Hand crafted, crispy and crunchy tortilla chips drizzled with warm and savory refried beans, and piled high with Chorizo (Mexican Sausage) and melted cheese. Topped with Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream and Guacamole. Served with your choice of one of our hot or mild signature salsas. No Meat option available. GF, V Option
SHRIMP NACHOS
Hand crafted, crispy and crunchy tortilla chips drizzled with warm and savory refried beans, and piled high with Shrimp and melted cheese. Topped with Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream and Guacamole. Served with your choice of one of our hot or mild signature salsas. No Meat option available. GF, V Option
Chips & Dips
Chips & Salsa
Our homemade crispy tortilla chips, served with a side of salsa GF, V Choose from Mild, Verde, Chipotle, Arbol and Sweet Chipotle.
Chips & Pic O De Gallo
Our Pico de Gallo is mild, chunky tomato based salsa. We can add jalapeño at your request. GF, V
CHIPS AND BEANS
Tortilla Chips drizzled with warm refried beans and sprinkled with fresco cheese. GF (Omit cheese for Vegan option)
Chips & Guacamole
CHIPS AND CHEESE
Small Chips (5oz)
Large Chips (10 oz)
Sides
Beans
Rice
Side of Guacamole
Side Of 3 Flour Tortillas
Side of 3 Corn Tortillas
Jalapeno Pepper (Fresh Chopped)
Sour Cream
4 oz Pico de Gallo
Grilled jalapenos and onions
Fresh, chopped jalapenos
Side of GRILLED CHICKEN
Side of LIMES
Fresco Cheese 2oz
Extra side 4oz salsa
Extra side 2 oz salsa
Extra Cilantro Dressing
Side of shredded cheese
Side 4 oz Mole Salsa
Side of Carne Asada
side of lettuce
Jalapeño Entero asado (whole grilled jalapeño)
Side of (3) scallions
Side sliced avocado
Extra creamy chickpea dressing
Extra Balsamic Dressing
SIDE GRILLED PEPPERS/ONIONS
4 oz side Pico de Gallo
side of Carnitas Pork
4 OZ side corn&bean salsa
Prepared Food
Small Pico De Gallo
Our signature mix of diced red tomato, onion, cilantro and lime juice. (Hot or Mild) GF, V
Large Pico De Gallo
Our signature mix of diced red tomato, onion, cilantro and lime juice. (Hot or Mild) GF, V
Small Corn & Bean Salsa
Black beans, sweet yellow corn kernels, tomato, onion and cilantro lime marinade. GF, V
Large Corn & Bean Salsa
Black beans, sweet yellow corn kernels, tomato, onion and cilantro lime marinade. GF, V
Small Salsa
Large Salsa
Small Guacamole
Large Guacamole
Small Chips
Homemade Crispy Tortilla Chips.
Large Chips
homemade Crispy Tortilla Chips.
Large Cilantro Sweet Potato Salad
Small Cilantro Sweet Potato Salad
Beverages
20 oz
Jarritos
Other Drinks
BASSETTS ICE CREAM PINTS
CAKE
Strawberry Symphony Cake
Dark Side of the Moon Cake
Carrot Cake
Lemon Lime Cookie Cake
OREO CAKE
TIRAMISU
Peanut Butter Explosion (gluten-free)
Cannoli Cake
Tres Leches
Pumpkin Cheesecake
Key lime Pie
Flan
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 8:30 pm
Provecho Mexican Grill is a family-owned, fast casual Mexican restaurant. We pride ourselves in making authentic mexican food using only fresh, whole foods with no added sweeteners or preservatives. Currently we offer delivery, and pick-up (curbside or walk in)
2807 Philmont Ave, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006