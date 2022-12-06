Provecho Mexican Grill

Al PASTOR NACHOS

$12.00

Hand crafted, crispy and crunchy tortilla chips drizzled with warm and savory refried beans, and piled high with Al Pastor (Crisp-thin shavings of marinated Pork) and melted cheese. Topped with Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream and Guacamole. Served with your choice of one of our hot or mild signature salsas. No Meat option available. GF, V Option