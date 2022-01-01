Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Salad
Bars & Lounges

Provence Pizza

126 Reviews

$$

345 Railroad ave B

Danville, CA 94526

Order Again

Popular Items

Margarita
Sausage Pizza
Provence Pepperoni

Pizza (Medium 12" can feed 2People )

Margarita

Margarita

$19.75

FRESH MOZZARELLA CURD, TOMATO SAUCE, BASIL, GARLIC OLIVE OIL

Pesto Pizza

Pesto Pizza

$22.50

HOMEMADE PESTO, CARMALIZED ONIONS, FRESH MOZZARELLA CURD, PARMESAN, TOMATOS,GARLIC OLIVE OIL

Provence Vegi

Provence Vegi

$22.50

FRESH MOZZARELLA CURD, CHERRY TOMATOES, MUSHROOMS, ARUGULA, GARLIC OLIVE OIL

Provence pizza

Provence pizza

$22.50

FRESH MOZZARELLA CURD , PROSCIUTTO, CAPERS, CHERRY TOMATOES, GARLIC OLIVE OIL

Provence Pepperoni

Provence Pepperoni

$22.00

FRESH MOZZARELLA CURD, TOMATO SAUCE, PEPPERONI/SALAMI, CASTELVETRANO GREEN OLIVES, GARLIC OLIVE OIL

Sausage Pizza

Sausage Pizza

$22.50

HOMEMADE SAUSAGE MARINATED IN WHITE WINE, MUSHROOMS, CHERRY TOMATOES, RED ONIONS, FRESH MOZZARELLA CURD,CHIVES, GARLIC OLIVE OIL

Dough

Dough

$7.50

11 oz pizza dough for making pizza at home in a wood fired oven

Kids Pizza

Kids Pizza

Kids Pizza

$12.00

PIZZA (6 INCH) SEASAR SALAD

Salads

Caesar Salad

ROMAINE HEARTS, CAESAR DRESSING, TOASTED FLATBREAD, PARMESAN
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.00

ROMAINE HEARTS, CAESAR DRESSING, TOASTED FLATBREAD, PARMESAN

Caprese

Caprese

$14.00

TOMATOES, MOZZARELLA, BASIL, BALSAMIC VINEGAR, ARUGULA

Mediterranean Salad

Mediterranean Salad

$13.00

TOMATOES, CUCUMBER, ONIONS, GARLIC, BALSAMIC OR FRENCH, AVOCADO, PARMESAN

Arugula Salad

Arugula Salad

$10.00

ARUGULA, SLICED ALMONDS, PECCORINO CHEESE, LEMON VINAIGRETTE

Chicken Salad

$15.00

Spinach Salad

$13.00

BABY SPINISH, PEARS, APPLE, DRY CRUMBERIES, FETTA CHEESE, TOMOTOES, ONIONS OLIVESS

HOME SALAD

$11.00

Wings

Wings

MARINATED CHICKEN WINGS, COOKED ON FIRE OVEN
Wings

Wings

$14.00

MARINATED CHICKEN WINGS, COOKED IN OVER THE WOOD FIRED OVEN

Appetizers

BEAD DiP

$8.50

BREAD WITH GARLIC, PESTO, OLIVES OIL, BALSAMIC, WANUTS, GORGONZOLA CHEESE OLIVES

MeatBalls

$13.00

Ground Beef, Cilantro, Marinara, Salt, Peppers, Organic Flour, Parmesan

Fountain soda

Soft Drink

Soft Drink

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Italian Soda

Cherry Lime

$4.00

Strawberry

$4.00

Watermelon

$4.00

Lime

$4.00

Wines

Rose

$30.00

Domaine de Bernier, France 2017

$30.00

Sauvingon Blanc

$30.00

Les Cadrans

$51.00

CÔTES DU RHÔNE VILLAGES

$30.00

Lassegue Grand Cru

$75.00

Arrowood Cabernet

$42.00

Galerie, Cab Napa 2017

$62.00

Chardonnay

$30.00

Calzones

Chicken Calzone

Chicken Calzone

$19.00

Mozzarella Cheese,Parmesan,red onion tomatoes, Mushrooms, Green olives, olive oil with shredded chicken breast

Beef Calzone

Beef Calzone

$19.00

Ricotta Cheese,Parmesan,red onion tomatoes, Mushrooms, Green olives, olive oil with organic beef

Vegeterian calzone

Vegeterian calzone

$14.00

Ricotta Cheese,Parmesan,red onion tomatoes, Mushrooms, Green olives, olive oil

Chicken

Mediterranean Chicken

$22.50

Homemade Chicken sandwich

Mediterranean Chicken

Using in-house dough, chicken, tomatoes, arugula, Riccota cheese, cucumber,onions.
Homemade chicken sandwich

Homemade chicken sandwich

$13.00

Homemade Bread stuffed with Chicken, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions Arugula, Ricotta Cheese, olive oil.

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
The best Handcrafted Neapolitan sourdough pizza in the Trivalley. We offer unique taste of an an authentic pizzas straight from Naple.

345 Railroad ave B, Danville, CA 94526

