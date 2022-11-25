Providence Pizza - Grandview
12925 US-71
Grandview, MO 64030
Starters
Wings - 1/2 Dozen
Available with our house made Buffalo Sauce, BBQ Sauce, Dry Rub, or Garlic Parmesan.
Wings- Dozen
Available with our house made Buffalo Sauce, BBQ Sauce, Dry Rub, or Garlic Parmesan.
Garlic Knots
Knots tossed with fresh garlic, parsley, and olive oil.
Brussels Sprouts
Tossed With Bacon , Gorgonzola, Caramelized Onions, Almonds, Romano, Honey
Cheesy Bread
House Made Focaccia Baked With Mozzarella, Romano, Garlic, Oregano, & Served With A Side Of Marinara
Meatballs
3 Hand Rolled Meatballs Served With Marinara, Ricotta, & Romano
Fried Mozzarella
Our House Made Fried Mozzarella Cheese, Panko Breaded & Fried. Served With Marinara.
Half Size Salads
Half Garden Salad
Romaine, Cucumbers, Carrots, Croutons, Tomatoes, Onions, Mozzarella Cheese, Choice of Dressing
Half Caesar Salad
Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, Croutons, Caesar Dressing
Half Cherry Salad
Mixed Greens, Dried Cherries, Toasted Almonds, Caramelized Onions, Goat Cheese, Raspberry Vinaigrette
Half Greek Salad
Mixed Greens, Roasted Red Peppers, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Greek Vinaigrette Dressing
Full Size Salads
Full Garden Salad
Romaine, Cucumbers, Carrots, Croutons, Tomatoes, Onions, Mozzarella Cheese, Choice of Dressing
Full Caesar Salad
Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, Croutons, Caesar Dressing
Full Cherry Salad
Mixed Greens, Dried Cherries, Toasted Almonds, Caramelized Onions, Goat Cheese, Raspberry Vinaigrette
Full Greek Salad
Mixed Greens, Roasted Red Peppers, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Greek Vinaigrette Dressing
20" NY STYLE
20" NY Cheese / Custom
20" NY Half & Half
20" NY Providential
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Red Onions, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Black Olives, Mozzarella, House Red Sauce.
20" NY Hope Steet
Mozzarella, Spinach, Mushroom, Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Green & Black Olives, Roasted Garlic, Grape Tomatoes, Cream Cheese (No Sauce)
20" NY Fellini
Chicken, Red Onion, Mozzarella, BBQ Sauce
20" NY Nice Slice
Buffalo Chicken, Mozzarella, Scallions, Blue Cheese Dressing
20" NY Anita Margherita
Mozzarella, Cherry Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Garlic, Ricotta, Romano, Garlic Infused Olive Oil
20" NY East Coast
Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Mushrooms, Ricotta, Red Sauce, Fresh Basil, Hot Honey
20" NY Thayer Street
Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Serrano Peppers, Mozzarella, White Sauce, Cream Cheese
20" NY Little Rhody
Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Banana Peppers, Ricotta, Feta Cheese, Pesto, Honey
20" NY Roger WIlliams
Mozzarella, Spinach, Artichoke, Green Olives, Broccolini, Roasted Red Peppers, White Sauce, Feta
20" NY Iggy Clam Pie
New England Style Clam Pizza With Bacon, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Garlic, Lemon Juice, Romano
20" NY Domenico
Mozzarella, Ground Beef, Canadian Bacon, Red Onions, Serrano Peppers, Red Sauce Ranch
20" NY Rocky Point
Cajun Style Chicken, Bacon, Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Mozzarella, Alfredo Sauce
20" NY Slater Mill
Mozzarella, Ricotta, Asiago, Fresh Garlic, Burrata, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, (No Sauce)
20" NY Uncle Louie
House Made Meatballs, Mozzarella, Calabrese Peppers, Ricotta, Pink Vodka Sauce, Fresh Basil, Mike's Hot Honey
20" NY Stallion
Italian Beef, Mozzarella, Cream Cheese, Roasted Red Peppers, Scallions, Horseradish Cream Sauce
20" NY Federal Hill
Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Meatballs, Red Sauce, Oregano, Romano
20" NY Al Forno
Slightly Sweetened Tomato Sauce, House Made Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Scallions, Extra Virgin Olive Oil
16" NY STYLE
16" NY Cheese / Custom
16" NY Half & Half
16" NY Providential
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Red Onions, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Black Olives, Mozzarella, House Red Sauce.
16" NY Hope St
Mozzarella, Spinach, Mushroom, Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Green & Black Olives, Roasted Garlic, Grape Tomatoes, Cream Cheese (No Sauce)
16" NY Fellini
Chicken, Red Onion, Mozzarella, BBQ Sauce
16" NY Nice Slice
Buffalo Chicken, Mozzarella, Scallions, Blue Cheese Dressing
16" NY Anita Margherita
Mozzarella, Cherry Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Garlic, Ricotta, Romano, Garlic Infused Olive Oil
16" NY East Coast
Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Mushrooms, Ricotta, Red Sauce, Fresh Basil, Hot Honey
16" NY Thayer Street
Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Serrano Peppers, Mozzarella, White Sauce, Cream Cheese
16" NY Little Rhody
Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Banana Peppers, Ricotta, Feta Cheese, Pesto, Honey
16" NY Roger Williams
Mozzarella, Spinach, Artichoke, Green Olives, Broccolini, Roasted Red Peppers, White Sauce, Feta
16" NY Iggy Clam Pie
New England Style Clam Pizza With Bacon, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Garlic, Lemon Juice, Romano
16" NY Domenico
Mozzarella, Ground Beef, Canadian Bacon, Red Onions, Serrano Peppers, Red Sauce Ranch
16" NY Rocky Point
Cajun Style Chicken, Bacon, Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Mozzarella, Alfredo Sauce
16" NY Slater Mill
Mozzarella, Ricotta, Asiago, Fresh Garlic, Burrata, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, (No Sauce)
16" NY Uncle Louie
House Made Meatballs, Mozzarella, Calabrese Peppers, Ricotta, Pink Vodka Sauce, Fresh Basil, Mike's Hot Honey
16" NY Stallion
Italian Beef, Mozzarella, Cream Cheese, Roasted Red Peppers, Scallions, Horseradish Cream Sauce
16" NY Federal Hill
Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Meatballs, Red Sauce, Oregano, Romano
16" NY Al Forno
Slightly Sweetened Tomato Sauce, House Made Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Scallions, Extra Virgin Olive Oil
12" NY STYLE
12" Cheese / Custom
12" NY Half & Half
12" NY Providential
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Red Onions, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Black Olives, Mozzarella, House Red Sauce.
12" NY Hope St
Mozzarella, Spinach, Mushroom, Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Green & Black Olives, Roasted Garlic, Grape Tomatoes, Cream Cheese (No Sauce)
12" NY Fellini
Chicken, Red Onion, Mozzarella, BBQ Sauce
12" NY Nice Slice
Buffalo Chicken, Mozzarella, Scallions, Blue Cheese Dressing
12" NY Anita Margherita
Mozzarella, Cherry Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Garlic, Ricotta, Romano, Garlic Infused Olive Oil
12" NY East Coast
Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Mushrooms, Ricotta, Red Sauce, Fresh Basil, Hot Honey
12" NY Little Rhody
Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Banana Peppers, Ricotta, Feta Cheese, Pesto, Honey
12" NY Roger Williams
Mozzarella, Spinach, Artichoke, Green Olives, Broccolini, Roasted Red Peppers, White Sauce, Feta
12" NY Iggy Clam Pie
New England Style Clam Pizza With Bacon, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Garlic, Lemon Juice, Romano
12" NY Domenico
Mozzarella, Ground Beef, Canadian Bacon, Red Onions, Serrano Peppers, Red Sauce Ranch
12" NY Rocky Point
Cajun Style Chicken, Bacon, Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Mozzarella, Alfredo Sauce
12" NY Slater Mill
Mozzarella, Ricotta, Asiago, Fresh Garlic, Burrata, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, (No Sauce)
12" NY Uncle Louie
House Made Meatballs, Mozzarella, Calabrese Peppers, Ricotta, Pink Vodka Sauce, Fresh Basil, Mike's Hot Honey
12" NY Stallion
Italian Beef, Mozzarella, Cream Cheese, Roasted Red Peppers, Scallions, Horseradish Cream Sauce
12" NY Federal Hill
Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Meatballs, Red Sauce, Oregano, Romano
12" Al Forno
Slightly Sweetened Tomato Sauce, House Made Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Scallions, Extra Virgin Olive Oil
DETROIT STYLE (8" X 10")
Detroit BYO (8x10)
Sauce & Cheese Included. Additional Toppings Extra. Additional Sauces Will Substitute Red Sauce Unless Indicated Otherwise. **No Half & Half For Detroits.
Detroit Motor City (8x10)
Detroit Style Pizza w/Mozzarella, Cheddar, Pepperoni, Fresh Basil, Red Sauce
Detroit Iggy Clam Pie (8x10)
Detroit Style Pizza w/Mozzarella, Cheddar, Chopped Clams, Bacon, Crushed Red Pepper, Burrata, Garlic Oil
Detroit White Top (8x10)
Detroit Style Pizza w/Mozzarella, Cheddar, Spinach, Artichokes, Alfredo, Ricotta, Lemon, Roasted Garlic
Detroit East Coast (8x10)
Detroit Style Pizza w/Mozzarella, Cheddar, Pepperoni, Bacon, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Ricotta, Red Sauce, Mike’s Hot Honey
Detroit Rock City (8x10)
Detroit Style Pizza w/Mozzarella, Cheddar, Italian Sausage, Mushroom, Spinach, Black Olives, Red Sauce
Detroit Burrata Rita (8x10)
Detroit Style Pizza w/Mozzarella, Cheddar, Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Burrata Cheese, Balsamic Glaze
Detroit Little Rhody
Detroit Style Pizza w/Mozzarella, Cheddar, Pepperoni, Banana Peppers, Ricotta, Goat Cheese, Pesto
Detroit Crotalian (8x10)
Mozzarella, Gorgonzola, Fig Jam, Bacon, Balsamic Glaze, Cheddar
Detroit Frankie Fingers (8x10)
Nashville Hot Chicken, Pickles, Ranch, Dill
Detroit Vinny Paz (8x10)
Sopressata, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Serranos, Oregano, Red Sauce, Hot Honey
DETROIT STYLE (12"x17")
Detroit BYO (12x17)
Sauce & Cheese Included. Additional Toppings Extra. Additional Sauces Will Substitute Red Sauce Unless Indicated Otherwise. **No Half & Half For Detroits.
Detroit Motor City (12x17)
Detroit Style Pizza w/ Mozzarella, Cheddar, Pepperoni, Fresh Basil, Red Sauce
Detroit White Top (12x17)
Detroit Style Pizza w/Mozzarella, Cheddar, Spinach, Artichokes, Alfredo, Ricotta, Lemon, Roasted Garlic
Detroit East Coast (12x17)
Detroit Style Pizza w/Mozzarella, Cheddar, Pepperoni, Bacon, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Ricotta, Red Sauce, Mike’s Hot Honey
Detroit Rock City (12x17)
Detroit Style Pizza w/Mozzarella, Cheddar, Italian Sausage, Mushroom, Spinach, Black Olives, Red Sauce
Detroit Burrata Rita (12x17)
Detroit Style Pizza w/Mozzarella, Cheddar, Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Burrata Cheese, Balsamic Glaze
Detroit Crotalian (12x17)
Mozzarella, Gorgonzola, Fig Jam, Bacon, Balsamic Glaze, Cheddar
Detroit Frankie Fingers (12x17)
Nashville Hot Chicken, Pickles, Ranch, Dill
Detroit Vinny Paz (12x17)
Sopressata, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Serranos, Oregano, Red Sauce, Hot Honey
SICILIAN 12"X12" *Contains Sesame Seeds
Sicilian Cheese/BYO
Sauce & Cheese Included. Additional Sauces Will Replace Red Sauce Unless Otherwise Indicated.
Sicilian Federal Hill
Sesame Seed Sicilian Crust, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Sliced Meatballs, Red Sauce, Oregano, Romano
Sicilian Famous Rick Lang
Sesame Seed Sicilian Crust, Double Pepperoni, Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Romano, Mike's Hot Honey, Sesame Seed Crust
Sicilian Rocky Point
Sesame Seed Sicilian Crust, Mozzarella, Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers, Bacon, Spinach, Hot Chili Flakes, Alfredo
Sicilian Rezy
Sesame Seed Sicilian Crust, Mozzarella, Romano, Fresh Basil, Burrata, Vodka Sauce, Sesame Seed Crust
10" Gluten Free Thin Crust
GF Cheese / Custom
Sauce & Cheese Included. Additional Sauces Will Replace Red Sauce Unless Otherwise Indicated.
GF HALF & HALF Specialty
GF Providential
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Red Onions, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Black Olives, Mozzarella, House Red Sauce.
GF Federal Hill
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Sliced Meatball, Mozzarella, House Red Sauce
GF Hope St
Spinach, Mushroom, Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Black Olives, Roasted Garlic, Grape Tomatoes, Cream Cheese (No Sauce)
GF Fellini
Chicken, Red Onion, Mozzarella, BBQ Sauce
GF Nice Slice
Buffalo Chicken, Mozzarella, Scallions, Blue Cheese Dressing
GF Anita Margherita
Mozzarella, Cherry Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Garlic, Ricotta, Romano, Garlic Infused Olive Oil
GF East Coast
Mozzarella, Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Mushrooms, Ricotta, Fresh Basil, Hot Honey
GF Thayer Street
Mozzarella, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Cream Cheese, Tomato Cream Sauce
GF Buddys
Mozzarella, Prosciutto, Peppadew Peppers, Goat Cheese, Pesto, Honey
GF Little Rhody
Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Banana Peppers, Ricotta, Feta Cheese, Pesto, Honey
GF Iggy Clam Pie
New England Style Clam Pizza With Bacon, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Garlic, Lemon Juice, Romano
GF Domenico
Mozzarella, Ground Beef, Canadian Bacon, Red Onions, Serrano Peppers, Red Sauce Ranch
GF Rocky Point
Cajun Style Chicken, Bacon, Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Mozzarella, Alfredo Sauce
GF Slater Mill
Mozzarella, Ricotta, Asiago, Romano, Burrata, Fresh Garlic, Sea Salt, Extra Virgin Olive Oil
GF Uncle Louie
Mozzarella, Sliced Meatballs, Ricotta, Red Sauce, Finished With Mike's Hot Honey
Calzones
BYO Calzone
Cheese & Side Of Sauce Included.
Manhattan Calzone
Meatballs, Roasted Garlic, Ricotta, Mozzarella, Side Of Red Sauce
Boston Calzone
Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers, Mushrooms, Goat Cheese, Mozzarella, Pesto
P.V.D. Calzone
Calzone with Mozzarella & American Cheeses, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Banana Peppers, & Side Of Marinara
Broccoli Pie Calzone
Calzone with broccolini, meatballs, black olives, feta cheese, fresh mozzarella
Strombolis
BYO Stromboli
Cheese & Side Of Sauce Included.
Jersey Shore Stromboli
Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Crushed Calabrian Chili Peppers, Mozzarella, Provolone, Side of Red Sauce. (Very Spicy)
P.V.D. Stromboli
Stromboli with Mozzarella & American Cheeses, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Banana Peppers, & Side Of Marinara
Sandwiches
Meatball Grinder
House Made Meatballs & Marinara Toasted On A Sub With Mozzarella, Provolone, & Romano Cheeses.
Chicago Beef
Marinated Italian Beef with melted provolone cheese & hot giardiniera. Select "not dipped", "quickly dipped", or "soaked" in Au Jus.
Philly Cheesesteak
Shaved Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich Sauteed With Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers & American Cheese
Chicken Cheesesteak
Italian Grinder
Soppressata Salami, Ham, Peppadews, Banana Peppers, Lettuce, Red Onions, House Made Fresh Mozzarella, Provolone
Sweets
Chocolate Chip Cannoli
Cannoli Shell Filled With Rich Ricotta Filling, Chocolate Chip Dipped Ends
Pistachio Cannoli
Cannoli Shell Filled With Rich Ricotta Filling, Pistachio Dipped Ends
Sprinkles Cannoli
Cannoli Shell Filled With Rich Ricotta Filling, Rainbow Sprinkles Dipped Ends
Nutella Cannoli
Cannoli Shell Filled With Rich Ricotta Filling & Nutella
Plain Cannoli
Cannoli Shell Filled With Rich Ricotta Filling
Doughboys w/ Nutella
Deep Fried Dough Topped With Sugar, Cocoa Dust, & Nutella
Doughboys w/ Cinnamon & Sugar
Deep Fried Dough Topped With Cinnamon & Sugar
Cheesecake
Classic NY Style Cheesecake topped with strawberries
Ice Cream Sandwich
Vanilla Ice Cream Sandwiched Between Two House Made Oatmeal Cookies
Extra Sauces & Finishes
Ranch
House Made Ranch Dressing
Marinara
House Made Tomato Sauce
BBQ
Honey Smoked BBQ
Buffalo
Made In House (Mild Heat)
Pesto
Basil Pesto (contains pinenuts & cheese)
Alfredo
House Made White Sauce
Blue Cheese
House Made Blue Cheese Dressing
Mike's Hot Honey
Chili Infused Spicy Honey
Raspberry Vinaigrette
Greek Vinaigrette
Caesar
Italian Dressing
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
12925 US-71, Grandview, MO 64030