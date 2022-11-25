Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Providence Pizza - Grandview

1,833 Reviews

$$

12925 US-71

Grandview, MO 64030

Order Again

Popular Items

16" NY Cheese / Custom
20" NY Cheese / Custom
Garlic Knots

Starters

Wings - 1/2 Dozen

Wings - 1/2 Dozen

$7.00

Available with our house made Buffalo Sauce, BBQ Sauce, Dry Rub, or Garlic Parmesan.

Wings- Dozen

Wings- Dozen

$14.00

Available with our house made Buffalo Sauce, BBQ Sauce, Dry Rub, or Garlic Parmesan.

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$0.75+

Knots tossed with fresh garlic, parsley, and olive oil.

Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

Tossed With Bacon , Gorgonzola, Caramelized Onions, Almonds, Romano, Honey

Cheesy Bread

Cheesy Bread

$7.50

House Made Focaccia Baked With Mozzarella, Romano, Garlic, Oregano, & Served With A Side Of Marinara

Meatballs

Meatballs

$10.00

3 Hand Rolled Meatballs Served With Marinara, Ricotta, & Romano

Fried Mozzarella

Fried Mozzarella

$9.00Out of stock

Our House Made Fried Mozzarella Cheese, Panko Breaded & Fried. Served With Marinara.

Half Size Salads

Half Garden Salad

$4.50

Romaine, Cucumbers, Carrots, Croutons, Tomatoes, Onions, Mozzarella Cheese, Choice of Dressing

Half Caesar Salad

$7.00

Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, Croutons, Caesar Dressing

Half Cherry Salad

$7.00

Mixed Greens, Dried Cherries, Toasted Almonds, Caramelized Onions, Goat Cheese, Raspberry Vinaigrette

Half Greek Salad

$6.00

Mixed Greens, Roasted Red Peppers, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Greek Vinaigrette Dressing

Full Size Salads

Full Garden Salad

$9.00

Romaine, Cucumbers, Carrots, Croutons, Tomatoes, Onions, Mozzarella Cheese, Choice of Dressing

Full Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, Croutons, Caesar Dressing

Full Cherry Salad

$12.00

Mixed Greens, Dried Cherries, Toasted Almonds, Caramelized Onions, Goat Cheese, Raspberry Vinaigrette

Full Greek Salad

$12.00

Mixed Greens, Roasted Red Peppers, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Greek Vinaigrette Dressing

20" NY STYLE

20" NY Cheese / Custom

20" NY Cheese / Custom

$22.00

20" NY Half & Half

20" NY Providential

20" NY Providential

$30.00

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Red Onions, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Black Olives, Mozzarella, House Red Sauce.

20" NY Hope Steet

20" NY Hope Steet

$28.00

Mozzarella, Spinach, Mushroom, Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Green & Black Olives, Roasted Garlic, Grape Tomatoes, Cream Cheese (No Sauce)

20" NY Fellini

20" NY Fellini

$28.00

Chicken, Red Onion, Mozzarella, BBQ Sauce

20" NY Nice Slice

$28.00

Buffalo Chicken, Mozzarella, Scallions, Blue Cheese Dressing

20" NY Anita Margherita

20" NY Anita Margherita

$28.00

Mozzarella, Cherry Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Garlic, Ricotta, Romano, Garlic Infused Olive Oil

20" NY East Coast

20" NY East Coast

$30.00

Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Mushrooms, Ricotta, Red Sauce, Fresh Basil, Hot Honey

20" NY Thayer Street

20" NY Thayer Street

$28.00

Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Serrano Peppers, Mozzarella, White Sauce, Cream Cheese

20" NY Little Rhody

20" NY Little Rhody

$28.00

Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Banana Peppers, Ricotta, Feta Cheese, Pesto, Honey

20" NY Roger WIlliams

$28.00

Mozzarella, Spinach, Artichoke, Green Olives, Broccolini, Roasted Red Peppers, White Sauce, Feta

20" NY Iggy Clam Pie

$30.00

New England Style Clam Pizza With Bacon, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Garlic, Lemon Juice, Romano

20" NY Domenico

$28.00

Mozzarella, Ground Beef, Canadian Bacon, Red Onions, Serrano Peppers, Red Sauce Ranch

20" NY Rocky Point

$28.00

Cajun Style Chicken, Bacon, Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Mozzarella, Alfredo Sauce

20" NY Slater Mill

$28.00

Mozzarella, Ricotta, Asiago, Fresh Garlic, Burrata, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, (No Sauce)

20" NY Uncle Louie

20" NY Uncle Louie

$28.00

House Made Meatballs, Mozzarella, Calabrese Peppers, Ricotta, Pink Vodka Sauce, Fresh Basil, Mike's Hot Honey

20" NY Stallion

$30.00

Italian Beef, Mozzarella, Cream Cheese, Roasted Red Peppers, Scallions, Horseradish Cream Sauce

20" NY Federal Hill

$30.00

Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Meatballs, Red Sauce, Oregano, Romano

20" NY Al Forno

20" NY Al Forno

$28.00

Slightly Sweetened Tomato Sauce, House Made Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Scallions, Extra Virgin Olive Oil

16" NY STYLE

16" NY Cheese / Custom

$16.00

16" NY Half & Half

16" NY Providential

$23.00

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Red Onions, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Black Olives, Mozzarella, House Red Sauce.

16" NY Hope St

$22.00

Mozzarella, Spinach, Mushroom, Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Green & Black Olives, Roasted Garlic, Grape Tomatoes, Cream Cheese (No Sauce)

16" NY Fellini

$22.00

Chicken, Red Onion, Mozzarella, BBQ Sauce

16" NY Nice Slice

$22.00

Buffalo Chicken, Mozzarella, Scallions, Blue Cheese Dressing

16" NY Anita Margherita

$23.00

Mozzarella, Cherry Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Garlic, Ricotta, Romano, Garlic Infused Olive Oil

16" NY East Coast

$23.00

Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Mushrooms, Ricotta, Red Sauce, Fresh Basil, Hot Honey

16" NY Thayer Street

$23.00

Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Serrano Peppers, Mozzarella, White Sauce, Cream Cheese

16" NY Little Rhody

$22.00

Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Banana Peppers, Ricotta, Feta Cheese, Pesto, Honey

16" NY Roger Williams

$22.00

Mozzarella, Spinach, Artichoke, Green Olives, Broccolini, Roasted Red Peppers, White Sauce, Feta

16" NY Iggy Clam Pie

$25.00

New England Style Clam Pizza With Bacon, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Garlic, Lemon Juice, Romano

16" NY Domenico

$20.00

Mozzarella, Ground Beef, Canadian Bacon, Red Onions, Serrano Peppers, Red Sauce Ranch

16" NY Rocky Point

$21.00

Cajun Style Chicken, Bacon, Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Mozzarella, Alfredo Sauce

16" NY Slater Mill

$22.00

Mozzarella, Ricotta, Asiago, Fresh Garlic, Burrata, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, (No Sauce)

16" NY Uncle Louie

$22.00

House Made Meatballs, Mozzarella, Calabrese Peppers, Ricotta, Pink Vodka Sauce, Fresh Basil, Mike's Hot Honey

16" NY Stallion

$23.00

Italian Beef, Mozzarella, Cream Cheese, Roasted Red Peppers, Scallions, Horseradish Cream Sauce

16" NY Federal Hill

$23.00

Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Meatballs, Red Sauce, Oregano, Romano

16" NY Al Forno

$22.00

Slightly Sweetened Tomato Sauce, House Made Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Scallions, Extra Virgin Olive Oil

12" NY STYLE

12" Cheese / Custom

$12.00

12" NY Half & Half

12" NY Providential

$16.00

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Red Onions, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Black Olives, Mozzarella, House Red Sauce.

12" NY Hope St

$15.00

Mozzarella, Spinach, Mushroom, Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Green & Black Olives, Roasted Garlic, Grape Tomatoes, Cream Cheese (No Sauce)

12" NY Fellini

$16.00

Chicken, Red Onion, Mozzarella, BBQ Sauce

12" NY Nice Slice

$16.00

Buffalo Chicken, Mozzarella, Scallions, Blue Cheese Dressing

12" NY Anita Margherita

$16.00

Mozzarella, Cherry Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Garlic, Ricotta, Romano, Garlic Infused Olive Oil

12" NY East Coast

$16.00

Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Mushrooms, Ricotta, Red Sauce, Fresh Basil, Hot Honey

12" NY Little Rhody

$15.00

Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Banana Peppers, Ricotta, Feta Cheese, Pesto, Honey

12" NY Roger Williams

$15.00

Mozzarella, Spinach, Artichoke, Green Olives, Broccolini, Roasted Red Peppers, White Sauce, Feta

12" NY Iggy Clam Pie

$16.00

New England Style Clam Pizza With Bacon, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Garlic, Lemon Juice, Romano

12" NY Domenico

$15.00

Mozzarella, Ground Beef, Canadian Bacon, Red Onions, Serrano Peppers, Red Sauce Ranch

12" NY Rocky Point

$15.00

Cajun Style Chicken, Bacon, Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Mozzarella, Alfredo Sauce

12" NY Slater Mill

$15.00

Mozzarella, Ricotta, Asiago, Fresh Garlic, Burrata, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, (No Sauce)

12" NY Uncle Louie

$15.00

House Made Meatballs, Mozzarella, Calabrese Peppers, Ricotta, Pink Vodka Sauce, Fresh Basil, Mike's Hot Honey

12" NY Stallion

$16.00

Italian Beef, Mozzarella, Cream Cheese, Roasted Red Peppers, Scallions, Horseradish Cream Sauce

12" NY Federal Hill

$15.00

Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Meatballs, Red Sauce, Oregano, Romano

12" Al Forno

$15.00

Slightly Sweetened Tomato Sauce, House Made Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Scallions, Extra Virgin Olive Oil

DETROIT STYLE (8" X 10")

Serves 1-3
Detroit BYO (8x10)

Detroit BYO (8x10)

$10.00

Sauce & Cheese Included. Additional Toppings Extra. Additional Sauces Will Substitute Red Sauce Unless Indicated Otherwise. **No Half & Half For Detroits.

Detroit Motor City (8x10)

Detroit Motor City (8x10)

$12.00

Detroit Style Pizza w/Mozzarella, Cheddar, Pepperoni, Fresh Basil, Red Sauce

Detroit Iggy Clam Pie (8x10)

Detroit Iggy Clam Pie (8x10)

$16.00

Detroit Style Pizza w/Mozzarella, Cheddar, Chopped Clams, Bacon, Crushed Red Pepper, Burrata, Garlic Oil

Detroit White Top (8x10)

Detroit White Top (8x10)

$14.00

Detroit Style Pizza w/Mozzarella, Cheddar, Spinach, Artichokes, Alfredo, Ricotta, Lemon, Roasted Garlic

Detroit East Coast (8x10)

$15.00

Detroit Style Pizza w/Mozzarella, Cheddar, Pepperoni, Bacon, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Ricotta, Red Sauce, Mike’s Hot Honey

Detroit Rock City (8x10)

$15.00

Detroit Style Pizza w/Mozzarella, Cheddar, Italian Sausage, Mushroom, Spinach, Black Olives, Red Sauce

Detroit Burrata Rita (8x10)

Detroit Burrata Rita (8x10)

$16.00

Detroit Style Pizza w/Mozzarella, Cheddar, Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Burrata Cheese, Balsamic Glaze

Detroit Little Rhody

$16.00

Detroit Style Pizza w/Mozzarella, Cheddar, Pepperoni, Banana Peppers, Ricotta, Goat Cheese, Pesto

Detroit Crotalian (8x10)

$15.00

Mozzarella, Gorgonzola, Fig Jam, Bacon, Balsamic Glaze, Cheddar

Detroit Frankie Fingers (8x10)

$16.00Out of stock

Nashville Hot Chicken, Pickles, Ranch, Dill

Detroit Vinny Paz (8x10)

$15.00

Sopressata, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Serranos, Oregano, Red Sauce, Hot Honey

DETROIT STYLE (12"x17")

Serves 3-5
Detroit BYO (12x17)

Detroit BYO (12x17)

$20.00

Sauce & Cheese Included. Additional Toppings Extra. Additional Sauces Will Substitute Red Sauce Unless Indicated Otherwise. **No Half & Half For Detroits.

Detroit Motor City (12x17)

Detroit Motor City (12x17)

$25.00Out of stock

Detroit Style Pizza w/ Mozzarella, Cheddar, Pepperoni, Fresh Basil, Red Sauce

Detroit White Top (12x17)

Detroit White Top (12x17)

$25.00Out of stock

Detroit Style Pizza w/Mozzarella, Cheddar, Spinach, Artichokes, Alfredo, Ricotta, Lemon, Roasted Garlic

Detroit East Coast (12x17)

$28.00Out of stock

Detroit Style Pizza w/Mozzarella, Cheddar, Pepperoni, Bacon, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Ricotta, Red Sauce, Mike’s Hot Honey

Detroit Rock City (12x17)

$26.00Out of stock

Detroit Style Pizza w/Mozzarella, Cheddar, Italian Sausage, Mushroom, Spinach, Black Olives, Red Sauce

Detroit Burrata Rita (12x17)

Detroit Burrata Rita (12x17)

$26.00Out of stock

Detroit Style Pizza w/Mozzarella, Cheddar, Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Burrata Cheese, Balsamic Glaze

Detroit Crotalian (12x17)

$26.00Out of stock

Mozzarella, Gorgonzola, Fig Jam, Bacon, Balsamic Glaze, Cheddar

Detroit Frankie Fingers (12x17)

Detroit Frankie Fingers (12x17)

$28.00Out of stock

Nashville Hot Chicken, Pickles, Ranch, Dill

Detroit Vinny Paz (12x17)

$27.00Out of stock

Sopressata, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Serranos, Oregano, Red Sauce, Hot Honey

SICILIAN 12"X12" *Contains Sesame Seeds

Sicilian Cheese/BYO

$15.00

Sauce & Cheese Included. Additional Sauces Will Replace Red Sauce Unless Otherwise Indicated.

Sicilian Federal Hill

Sicilian Federal Hill

$22.00

Sesame Seed Sicilian Crust, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Sliced Meatballs, Red Sauce, Oregano, Romano

Sicilian Famous Rick Lang

Sicilian Famous Rick Lang

$20.00

Sesame Seed Sicilian Crust, Double Pepperoni, Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Romano, Mike's Hot Honey, Sesame Seed Crust

Sicilian Rocky Point

$18.00

Sesame Seed Sicilian Crust, Mozzarella, Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers, Bacon, Spinach, Hot Chili Flakes, Alfredo

Sicilian Rezy

Sicilian Rezy

$20.00

Sesame Seed Sicilian Crust, Mozzarella, Romano, Fresh Basil, Burrata, Vodka Sauce, Sesame Seed Crust

10" Gluten Free Thin Crust

GF Cheese / Custom

$10.00

Sauce & Cheese Included. Additional Sauces Will Replace Red Sauce Unless Otherwise Indicated.

GF HALF & HALF Specialty

GF Providential

$15.00

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Red Onions, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Black Olives, Mozzarella, House Red Sauce.

GF Federal Hill

$14.00

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Sliced Meatball, Mozzarella, House Red Sauce

GF Hope St

$15.00

Spinach, Mushroom, Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Black Olives, Roasted Garlic, Grape Tomatoes, Cream Cheese (No Sauce)

GF Fellini

$13.00

Chicken, Red Onion, Mozzarella, BBQ Sauce

GF Nice Slice

$13.00

Buffalo Chicken, Mozzarella, Scallions, Blue Cheese Dressing

GF Anita Margherita

$13.00

Mozzarella, Cherry Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Garlic, Ricotta, Romano, Garlic Infused Olive Oil

GF East Coast

$15.00

Mozzarella, Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Mushrooms, Ricotta, Fresh Basil, Hot Honey

GF Thayer Street

$13.00

Mozzarella, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Cream Cheese, Tomato Cream Sauce

GF Buddys

$14.00

Mozzarella, Prosciutto, Peppadew Peppers, Goat Cheese, Pesto, Honey

GF Little Rhody

$16.00

Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Banana Peppers, Ricotta, Feta Cheese, Pesto, Honey

GF Iggy Clam Pie

$15.00

New England Style Clam Pizza With Bacon, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Garlic, Lemon Juice, Romano

GF Domenico

$15.00

Mozzarella, Ground Beef, Canadian Bacon, Red Onions, Serrano Peppers, Red Sauce Ranch

GF Rocky Point

$14.00

Cajun Style Chicken, Bacon, Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Mozzarella, Alfredo Sauce

GF Slater Mill

$14.00

Mozzarella, Ricotta, Asiago, Romano, Burrata, Fresh Garlic, Sea Salt, Extra Virgin Olive Oil

GF Uncle Louie

$13.00

Mozzarella, Sliced Meatballs, Ricotta, Red Sauce, Finished With Mike's Hot Honey

Calzones

BYO Calzone

$6.00

Cheese & Side Of Sauce Included.

Manhattan Calzone

$12.00

Meatballs, Roasted Garlic, Ricotta, Mozzarella, Side Of Red Sauce

Boston Calzone

$10.00

Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers, Mushrooms, Goat Cheese, Mozzarella, Pesto

P.V.D. Calzone

$12.00

Calzone with Mozzarella & American Cheeses, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Banana Peppers, & Side Of Marinara

Broccoli Pie Calzone

$12.00Out of stock

Calzone with broccolini, meatballs, black olives, feta cheese, fresh mozzarella

Strombolis

BYO Stromboli

$6.00

Cheese & Side Of Sauce Included.

Jersey Shore Stromboli

$12.00

Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Crushed Calabrian Chili Peppers, Mozzarella, Provolone, Side of Red Sauce. (Very Spicy)

P.V.D. Stromboli

$12.00

Stromboli with Mozzarella & American Cheeses, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Banana Peppers, & Side Of Marinara

Sandwiches

Meatball Grinder

$10.00

House Made Meatballs & Marinara Toasted On A Sub With Mozzarella, Provolone, & Romano Cheeses.

Chicago Beef

$11.00

Marinated Italian Beef with melted provolone cheese & hot giardiniera. Select "not dipped", "quickly dipped", or "soaked" in Au Jus.

Philly Cheesesteak

$11.00

Shaved Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich Sauteed With Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers & American Cheese

Chicken Cheesesteak

$11.00

Italian Grinder

$12.00

Soppressata Salami, Ham, Peppadews, Banana Peppers, Lettuce, Red Onions, House Made Fresh Mozzarella, Provolone

Sweets

Chocolate Chip Cannoli

Chocolate Chip Cannoli

$4.00

Cannoli Shell Filled With Rich Ricotta Filling, Chocolate Chip Dipped Ends

Pistachio Cannoli

Pistachio Cannoli

$4.00

Cannoli Shell Filled With Rich Ricotta Filling, Pistachio Dipped Ends

Sprinkles Cannoli

Sprinkles Cannoli

$4.00

Cannoli Shell Filled With Rich Ricotta Filling, Rainbow Sprinkles Dipped Ends

Nutella Cannoli

Nutella Cannoli

$4.00

Cannoli Shell Filled With Rich Ricotta Filling & Nutella

Plain Cannoli

Plain Cannoli

$4.00

Cannoli Shell Filled With Rich Ricotta Filling

Doughboys w/ Nutella

Doughboys w/ Nutella

$8.00

Deep Fried Dough Topped With Sugar, Cocoa Dust, & Nutella

Doughboys w/ Cinnamon & Sugar

$8.00

Deep Fried Dough Topped With Cinnamon & Sugar

Cheesecake

$7.50

Classic NY Style Cheesecake topped with strawberries

Ice Cream Sandwich

Ice Cream Sandwich

$6.00Out of stock

Vanilla Ice Cream Sandwiched Between Two House Made Oatmeal Cookies

2 Liters

2 Liter Sierra Mist

$3.75

2 Liter Diet Pepsi

$3.75

2 Liter Dr Pepper

$3.75

2 Liter Pepsi

$3.75

2 Liter Mtn. Dew

$3.75

Extra Sauces & Finishes

Ranch

$0.65

House Made Ranch Dressing

Marinara

$0.50

House Made Tomato Sauce

BBQ

$0.23

Honey Smoked BBQ

Buffalo

$0.23

Made In House (Mild Heat)

Pesto

$0.75

Basil Pesto (contains pinenuts & cheese)

Alfredo

$0.75

House Made White Sauce

Blue Cheese

$0.23

House Made Blue Cheese Dressing

Mike's Hot Honey

$2.25

Chili Infused Spicy Honey

Raspberry Vinaigrette

$0.23

Greek Vinaigrette

$0.23

Caesar

$0.23

Italian Dressing

$0.23
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
ThursdayClosed
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

No Crust Left Behind!

Website

Location

12925 US-71, Grandview, MO 64030

Directions

Gallery
Providence Pizza image
Providence Pizza image
Providence Pizza image
Providence Pizza image

