Arrosto 2340 NE Sandy Boulevard

No reviews yet

2340 NE Sandy Boulevard

Portland, OR 97232

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Whole Bird Dinner

Whole Bird Dinner

$36.00

Brined + rotisserie-cooked chicken, basted with lemon + rosemary oil. Served with Arrosto Salad (Bitter Greens, Pickled Red Onion, Shaved Pecorino Roman, Herbed Breadcrumbs + Choice of Dressing), Rotisserie Potatoes, Sea Salt + EVOO Focaccia, Grilled Lemon + Arrosto Sauce. Serves 4. Contains egg, anchovy, wheat, milk.

Half Bird Dinner

Half Bird Dinner

$19.00

Brined + rotisserie-cooked half-chicken, basted with lemon + rosemary oil. Served with Arrosto Salad (Bitter Greens, Pickled Red Onion, Shaved Pecorino Roman, Herbed Breadcrumbs + Choice of Dressing), Rotisserie Potatoes, Sea Salt + EVOO Focaccia, Grilled Lemon + Arrosto Sauce. Serves 2. Contains egg, anchovy, wheat, milk.

Salted Caramel Chocolate Chip Cookies

Salted Caramel Chocolate Chip Cookies

$9.00

Pack of 4 salty-sweet and utterly addictive cookies.


All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Mediterranean Rotisserie Goodness

2340 NE Sandy Boulevard, Portland, OR 97232

