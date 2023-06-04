Restaurant header imageView gallery

Provision Dininghouse

116 Reviews

$$

4600 West Guadalupe Street

Suite B5

Austin, TX 78751

Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markQR Codes
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Provision’s chef-driven menu puts a creative spin on familiar classics in Central Austin's Triangle neighborhood. With elevated local ingredients and a thoughtful selection of no proof, low proof, and craft cocktails, all are invited to enjoy a meal or watch the game.

Website

Location

4600 West Guadalupe Street, Suite B5, Austin, TX 78751

Directions

