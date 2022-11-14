Restaurant header imageView gallery
Provision Concepts Broadway 10 Bar & Chophouse

1,250 Reviews

$$$

1101 N BROADWAY AVE.

Suite 101

Oklahoma City, OK 73103

Holiday Prime Rib

3lbs Prime Rib (Serves 6-8)

3lbs Prime Rib (Serves 6-8)

$145.00

served with Au Jus, Creamy Horseradish, Dinner Rolls, your choice of House or Caesar Salad, Smoked Gouda Mashed Potatoes & Green Beans

5lbs Prime Rib (Serves 9-12)

5lbs Prime Rib (Serves 9-12)

$180.00

served with Au Jus, Creamy Horseradish, Dinner Rolls, your choice of House or Caesar Salad, Smoked Gouda Mashed Potatoes & Green Beans

Vegan Add-Ons

Red Pepper Timbale

Red Pepper Timbale

$24.00

Roasted Garlic Basil Quinoa, Diced Avocado, Red Bell Pepper, Blackened Brussels w/ Crispy Leeks

Hassleback Sweet Potato

Hassleback Sweet Potato

$25.00

Baked w/ Brown Sugar, Chili Glaze Salt & Pepper, alongside Confetti Corn Sautée atop Hummus

Portobello Steak

Portobello Steak

$25.00

Pan-Seared w/ Garlic, White Wine, EVOO, Shallots alongside Asparagus & Tomatoes atop Rainbow Quinoa

Dessert

Dessert? We've got that too! Finish off your Prime Rib dinner with a Pumpkin Pie or Blackberry Cobbler
Pumpkin Pie

Pumpkin Pie

$22.00

Blackberry Cobbler

$22.00

Fried Turkey Dinner

13lb whole fried Turkey dinner (serves 8-10) includes: -Cranberry Sauce -Dinner Rolls & Whipped Butter -House or Caesar Salad -Smoked Gouda Mashed Potatoes -Green Beans with Red Bell Pepper & Crispy Bacon

Whole Fried Turkey Dinner

$140.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Here at Provision Concepts we Eat Well & Laugh Loudly!

Website

Location

1101 N BROADWAY AVE., Suite 101, Oklahoma City, OK 73103

Directions

