Provisions UT
No reviews yet
3364 S 2300th E
Salt Lake City, UT 84109
Small Plates
Large Plates
Sweets
Tasting Menu
Winter Brunch
Beignets
$11.00
Avocado Toast
$12.00
Wedgeless Wedge
$12.00
Dutch Baby
$14.00
Hamachi Crudo
$18.00
Blueberry Ricotta Pancakes
$14.00
Almond Flour Pancakes
$16.00
Strawberry French Toast
$14.00
Pro Breakfast
$13.00
Chicken & Waffles
$19.00
Biscuits & Gravy
$15.00
Eggs Benedict
$15.00
Cheeseburger
$16.00
Spicy Chicken Sandwich
$15.00
Steak & Eggs
$28.00
Koshihikari
$17.00
Egg Sando
$14.00Out of stock
Market Fruit
$5.00
Side Biscuit
$5.00
Side Potatoes
$5.00
Two Eggs
$3.00
Egg Whites
$5.00
Side Bacon
$5.00
Side Sausage
$5.00
Toast & Jam
$5.00
Side Gravy
$4.00
Belgian Waffle
$8.00
NA Beverage
Lychee Lemonade
$6.00
Coconut Cooler
$6.00
Topo Chico
$6.00
Homemade Lemonade
$4.00
Ginger Beer
$4.00
Coca Cola (Mexico)
$4.00
Diet Coke
$3.00
Sprite
$3.00
Organic Coffee
$4.00
Organic Tea Assorted
$5.00
Milk
$4.00
Soda Water
$3.00
Tonic
$3.00
Sprite
$3.00
Iced Tea
$3.50
Espresso
$3.00+
Americano
$5.00
Latte
$5.00
Mocha
$4.00
Chai Latte
$6.00
Cappuccino
$5.00
Orange Juice
$5.00
Hot Chocolate
$6.00
Wine (Copy)
GLS Folk Machine
$11.00
GLS Idlewild
$9.00
GLS Feints
$11.00Out of stock
GLS Andrew Will
$18.00
GLS Yalumba
$13.00
GLS Sparkling Rose
$11.00
GLS White Zin
$11.00
GLS Sauv Blanc
$13.00
GLS Ferdinand
$10.00
GLS Chardonnay
$13.00
GLS Rose
$9.00
Corkage
$20.00
Party Wine
$10.00
BTL Folk Machine
$50.00
BTL Idlewild The Bird
$45.00
BTL Feints
$55.00
BTL Achival
$65.00
BTL Amancaya
$50.00
House Red
$25.00
Anthill Farms `Comptche Ridge' / Pinot Noir
$140.00
Kosta Brown / Pinot Noir
$175.00
Williams Selyem / Pinot Noir
$220.00Out of stock
Saint Emilion Bordeaux Blend
$150.00
Quilceda Red Blend
$190.00Out of stock
Continuum Estate Vineyard / Red Blend
$450.00Out of stock
Masi "Campofiorin"
$45.00Out of stock
Vietti Castilglione
$130.00Out of stock
Ben Marco
$45.00
Piattelli 'trinita'
$60.00Out of stock
Turley Dusi Vinyard
$90.00
Gramercy Cellars Syrah
$69.00
The Chocolate Block
$75.00Out of stock
Wh. Smith / Pinot Noir
$65.00
Merry Edwards Pinot
$145.00Out of stock
RAEN Pinot Noir
$130.00
Albatross Pinot Noir
$80.00
Elk Cove Pinot Noir
$60.00
Soter "North Valley"
$75.00
DM Serene PN Yamhill
$125.00
E.C. La Boheme
$130.00
Seven Hills / Merlot
$85.00
Duckhorn / Merlot
$135.00
Judds Hill Cab
$85.00Out of stock
Rodney Strong Symmetry
$130.00Out of stock
Pride Mountain Cabernet
$160.00
Pendulum / Red Blend
$58.00
Dunham Cellars
$80.00
Gramercy Cab
$90.00
Andrew Will
$120.00
BTL Gruet
$50.00Out of stock
BTL Skins
$50.00Out of stock
BTL La Reine
$65.00
BTL Martha White
$70.00
BTL Manoi Du Capucin
$49.00
House White
$25.00
BTL grape smith rose
$35.00
Btl Ruth Rose
$50.00
Conquilla Cava
$42.00
Shramsberg Blanc De Blanc
$90.00
Scribe Rose
$75.00
Laurent-Perrier / Brut
$120.00
Duval Leroy
$120.00Out of stock
Laurent-Perrier / Brut Rose
$190.00
Broc Rose
$42.00
Una Lou Rose
$45.00
donkey & goat
$55.00
ruth rose
$55.00
Scribe Rose
$75.00
robert sinksey rose
$85.00
domaine 'r' rose
$75.00
King Estate 'Domaine' / Pinot Gris
$70.00
Alois Lageder
$40.00
Santa Cristina PG
$35.00
Trimbach / Gewurztraminer
$90.00
Man chenin blanc
$35.00
Groth Saun blanc
$55.00Out of stock
Duckhorn / Sauvignon Blanc
$65.00Out of stock
Blackbird 'Dissonance' / Sauvignon Blanc
$65.00
Inama / Soave Classico
$40.00Out of stock
Davide / Albarino
$50.00
Robert Sinskey "Abraxis" / White Blend
$80.00
Alzania / Chardonnay
$35.00Out of stock
Rodney Strong "Chalk hill" / Chardonnay
$55.00Out of stock
Posiedon Chard
$60.00Out of stock
Hamilton Russel / Chardonnay
$75.00
Ramey chardonnay
$79.00
Calera Chard
$85.00
A To Z / Unoaked Chardonnay
$45.00
Susucaru
$58.00
Lautre Mangot
$150.00Out of stock
Idlewild The Bir
$42.00
enfield pretty horses
$55.00Out of stock
La Bountanche
$55.00
folk machine pinot noir
$50.00
tatomer
$75.00
hatton daniels
$85.00
Scribe / Pinot Noir
$130.00Out of stock
stay in bed red
$55.00
camp merlot
$60.00
Bucklin Bambino
$55.00
Dunn Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon
$175.00Out of stock
ashes & diamonds
$185.00
cotes de ciel
$85.00
averaen PN
$65.00
Secret Sauce
$55.00
stekar
$40.00
calcarius
$50.00
manoir du capucin
$60.00Out of stock
Field Recordings 'skins'
$60.00
d & g gadabout
$60.00
ferdinand
$55.00
scar of the sea chard
$55.00
averaen chard
$48.00
Wine
GLS Folk Machine
$11.00
GLS Elk Cove
$14.00
GLS Crunchy
$13.00
GLS Kumusha Cab
$12.00
Corkage
$20.00
GLS Sauvage
$13.00
GLS Chardonnay
$13.00
GLS Pascal Jolivet
$13.00
GLS Trina Four
$12.00
BTL Elk Cove
$70.00
BTL Idlewild
$60.00
BTL Kumusha
$65.00
BTL Crunchy Roastie
$65.00
Broc 'Love' red blend
$45.00
Lewandowski 'Boaz'
$90.00
Bodegas Brutal
$70.00
Ben Marco
$50.00
Piatelli Trinita
$60.00
Cruse 'Monkey Jacket' / red blend
$65.00
Longoria / tempranillo
$75.00
La Boutanche / cinsault
$75.00
Chateau Lyonnat
$90.00
Paul Barre
$120.00
Cote Rotie
$275.00
Indigenous
$50.00
Gaja Promis
$120.00
Vietti / barolo
$125.00
Valadorna / Red Blend
$175.00
Send Nudes
$65.00
Walt Pinot Noir
$100.00
Scribe Pinot Noir
$125.00
Rochiolli / pinot noir
$185.00
Kosta Browne / PN / sta. rita hills
$250.00
Kosta Browne / PN / andrsn valley
$275.00
Willamette Valley
$65.00
Domaine Drouhin
$100.00
Domaine Serene Evanstad / PN
$200.00
Bold & Delaney
$55.00
Turley 'Buck Cobb' / zin
$115.00
Phifer / Cab Sauv
$180.00
Ashes & Diamonds / merlot-cab franc
$200.00
Helmark / cab sauv
$310.00
Inglenook Rubicon / cab sauv
$350.00
l'ecole no. 41
$95.00
Dunham Trutina
$95.00
Gramercy 'lower east' / syrah
$75.00
Two Blondes / cab sauv
$100.00
IG Winery / petite syrah
$125.00
BTL D&G
$65.00
BTL La Reine
$65.00
BTL Skins
$50.00
BTL Manoir Chardonnay
$60.00
BTL Rose
$65.00
Conquilla / cava rose
$40.00
Cruse Sparkling
$65.00
Scribe / pet nat
$90.00
Cruse 'Valdigue'
$95.00
Cruse 'tradition' / pet nat
$100.00
Cacique Maravilla / pet nat
$75.00
Laurent Perrier / brut
$120.00
Laurent Perrier / cuvee
$210.00
Rochioli Rose
$85.00
Robert Sinksey Vin Gris
$80.00
Miraval
$65.00
Lammidia red blend
$65.00
Field Recordings 'skins' white blend
$60.00
Lammidia white blend
$65.00
Christina 'orange' chardonnay
$70.00
Keltis Chard
$70.00
Bold & Delaney / semillon
$55.00
Le Couer de la Reine
$50.00
Alois Lageder / Pinot grigio
$50.00
Coeur Reine / Sauvignon Blanc
$50.00
Pascal Jolivet / Sauvignon Blanc
$60.00
Groth / Sauvignon Blanc
$65.00
Dog Point / Sauvignon Blanc
$70.00
Backbone Sauv Blanc
$45.00
Donkey & Goat | White Blend
$55.00
Grigich Hills | Chardonnay
$70.00
Maitre de Chai | Chardonnay
$70.00
Enfield 'citrine' | Chardonnay
$75.00
Alma de Cattleya | Chardonnay
$80.00
Averaen | Chardonnay
$65.00
Hamilton Russel | Chardonnay
$80.00
Manoir Du Capucin
$65.00
Ferdinand | albarino
$60.00
Robert Sinksey / white blend
$90.00
Willamette Valley | reisling
$50.00
Trimbach | gewürztraminer
$90.00
L'adret blanc / Viognier
$70.00
Sophie Laurenz | grüner velt.
$55.00
g joy | junmai ginjo
$40.00
rihaku 'wandering poet' | junmai ginjo
$70.00
kiuchi 'awashizuku' | sparkling rose
$36.00
ginga shizuku | junmai daiginjo
$160.00
Beer
Cocktails
Liquor
Titos Vodka
$8.00
Belvedere
$10.00
Dented Brick Gin
$7.00
Hendricks Gin
$11.00
Ransom Old Tom
$10.00
Roku Gin
$11.00
Beehive Gin
$12.00
Terroir
$13.00
Plantation OFTD
$10.00
McCoy 5 Year Rum
$10.00
Dented Brick Rum
$7.00
Plantation Pineapple
$10.00
Leblon Chacaca
$10.00
Lunazul Blanco
$8.00
Altos Reposado
$9.00
Don Julio Anejo
$16.00
Wahaka Mezcal
$11.00
Cimarron
$8.00
Bozal Mezcal
$13.00
Casamigos Blanco
$14.00
Dented Brick Whiskey
$8.00
Stranahans
$12.00
Knob Creek Bourbon
$9.00
Highwest Double Rye
$12.00
Jameson Irish Whiskey
$9.00
Mckenna Bourbon
$12.00
Red Breast
$14.00
Suntory
$12.00
Pig's Nose
$10.00
Glenlevit 12yr
$12.00
Balvanie 14 Year
$17.00
Auchentoshan
$13.00
Lairds 86
$7.00
Pigsnose
$10.00
Laphroaig
$13.00
Aperol
$9.00
Campari
$10.00
Fernet Branca
$8.00
Toadstool Amaro
$9.00
Absinthe Absente
$9.00
Baileys
$8.00
Frangelico
$9.00
Grand Marnier
$12.00
Kahlua
$9.00
Romana Sambuca
$9.00
Salt City Espresso
$11.00
green chartreuse
$10.00
Lemoncello
$12.00
Disaronno
$10.00
Cocktails
Spirits
Bulleit Rye
$9.00
Highwest Double Rye
$10.00
Medley Bros Bourobon
$7.00
Knob Creek Bourbon
$9.00
Jameson Irish Whiskey
$8.00
Marker's Mark Bourbon
$9.00
Blantons Single Barrel
$13.00
Nikka Japenese Whiskey
$14.00
Johnny Walker Blue
$35.00
Glenlevit 12 Year
$12.00
Glenlevit 15 Year French Res.
$15.00
Kid Curry Vodka
$7.00
Titos Vodka
$9.00
Grey Goose Vodka
$11.00
Bombay Sapphire Gin
$9.00
Hendricks Gin
$11.00
Beehive 'Jackrabbit' Gin
$10.00
Old Tom Ransom Gin
$10.00
Bacardi Superior Rum
$7.00
Antelope Island Rum
$9.00
Espolon Blanco Or Reposado
$10.00
Don Julio Anejo
$15.00
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
3364 S 2300th E, Salt Lake City, UT 84109
Gallery
