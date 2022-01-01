Provisions UT imageView gallery

Small Plates

Focaccia

$18.00Out of stock

Charcuterie

$28.00

Chicken Liver Mousse

$12.00

Shrimp & Grits

$20.00

Duck Rolls

$14.00

Crudo

$18.00

Wedge

$12.00

Kale Salad

$16.00

Beef Tartare

$19.00

Steamed Buns

$13.00

Brussels Sprouts

$17.00

Wok Ribs

$14.00

Bread Board

$8.00

Extra Bread

Large Plates

Squid Ink Tag

$28.00

Agnolotti

$27.00

Pork Shank

$45.00

Chicken

$29.00

Khao Soi

$26.00

Halibut

$39.00

Flat Iron

$45.00

Branzino

$35.00

Sweets

Peanut Butter SemiFreddo

$13.00

Chocolate Pudding

$10.00

Pumpkin Panna Cotta

$12.00

Apple Galette

$13.00Out of stock

Ice Cream Scoop

$3.00

Corn Cake

$12.00Out of stock

Specials

Ahi Tuna

$14.00

Oyster

$5.00

Fried Quail

$21.00

Black Cod

$42.00Out of stock

Kids

Kid Pasta

$14.00

Kid Cheeseburger

$12.00

Tasting Menu

Tasting Menu

$100.00

Menu

$65.00

Winter Brunch

Beignets

$11.00

Avocado Toast

$12.00

Wedgeless Wedge

$12.00

Dutch Baby

$14.00

Hamachi Crudo

$18.00

Blueberry Ricotta Pancakes

$14.00

Almond Flour Pancakes

$16.00

Strawberry French Toast

$14.00

Pro Breakfast

$13.00

Chicken & Waffles

$19.00

Biscuits & Gravy

$15.00

Eggs Benedict

$15.00

Cheeseburger

$16.00

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Steak & Eggs

$28.00

Koshihikari

$17.00

Egg Sando

$14.00Out of stock

Market Fruit

$5.00

Side Biscuit

$5.00

Side Potatoes

$5.00

Two Eggs

$3.00

Egg Whites

$5.00

Side Bacon

$5.00

Side Sausage

$5.00

Toast & Jam

$5.00

Side Gravy

$4.00

Belgian Waffle

$8.00

NA Beverage

Lychee Lemonade

$6.00

Coconut Cooler

$6.00

Topo Chico

$6.00

Homemade Lemonade

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Coca Cola (Mexico)

$4.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Organic Coffee

$4.00

Organic Tea Assorted

$5.00

Milk

$4.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.50

Espresso

$3.00+

Americano

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

Mocha

$4.00

Chai Latte

$6.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$6.00

Wine (Copy)

GLS Folk Machine

$11.00

GLS Idlewild

$9.00

GLS Feints

$11.00Out of stock

GLS Andrew Will

$18.00

GLS Yalumba

$13.00

GLS Sparkling Rose

$11.00

GLS White Zin

$11.00

GLS Sauv Blanc

$13.00

GLS Ferdinand

$10.00

GLS Chardonnay

$13.00

GLS Rose

$9.00

Corkage

$20.00

Party Wine

$10.00

BTL Folk Machine

$50.00

BTL Idlewild The Bird

$45.00

BTL Feints

$55.00

BTL Achival

$65.00

BTL Amancaya

$50.00

House Red

$25.00

Anthill Farms `Comptche Ridge' / Pinot Noir

$140.00

Kosta Brown / Pinot Noir

$175.00

Williams Selyem / Pinot Noir

$220.00Out of stock

Saint Emilion Bordeaux Blend

$150.00

Quilceda Red Blend

$190.00Out of stock

Continuum Estate Vineyard / Red Blend

$450.00Out of stock

Masi "Campofiorin"

$45.00Out of stock

Vietti Castilglione

$130.00Out of stock

Ben Marco

$45.00

Piattelli 'trinita'

$60.00Out of stock

Turley Dusi Vinyard

$90.00

Gramercy Cellars Syrah

$69.00

The Chocolate Block

$75.00Out of stock

Wh. Smith / Pinot Noir

$65.00

Merry Edwards Pinot

$145.00Out of stock

RAEN Pinot Noir

$130.00

Albatross Pinot Noir

$80.00

Elk Cove Pinot Noir

$60.00

Soter "North Valley"

$75.00

DM Serene PN Yamhill

$125.00

E.C. La Boheme

$130.00

Seven Hills / Merlot

$85.00

Duckhorn / Merlot

$135.00

Judds Hill Cab

$85.00Out of stock

Rodney Strong Symmetry

$130.00Out of stock

Pride Mountain Cabernet

$160.00

Pendulum / Red Blend

$58.00

Dunham Cellars

$80.00

Gramercy Cab

$90.00

Andrew Will

$120.00

BTL Gruet

$50.00Out of stock

BTL Skins

$50.00Out of stock

BTL La Reine

$65.00

BTL Martha White

$70.00

BTL Manoi Du Capucin

$49.00

House White

$25.00

BTL grape smith rose

$35.00

Btl Ruth Rose

$50.00

Conquilla Cava

$42.00

Shramsberg Blanc De Blanc

$90.00

Scribe Rose

$75.00

Laurent-Perrier / Brut

$120.00

Duval Leroy

$120.00Out of stock

Laurent-Perrier / Brut Rose

$190.00

Broc Rose

$42.00

Una Lou Rose

$45.00

donkey & goat

$55.00

ruth rose

$55.00

Scribe Rose

$75.00

robert sinksey rose

$85.00

domaine 'r' rose

$75.00

King Estate 'Domaine' / Pinot Gris

$70.00

Alois Lageder

$40.00

Santa Cristina PG

$35.00

Trimbach / Gewurztraminer

$90.00

Man chenin blanc

$35.00

Groth Saun blanc

$55.00Out of stock

Duckhorn / Sauvignon Blanc

$65.00Out of stock

Blackbird 'Dissonance' / Sauvignon Blanc

$65.00

Inama / Soave Classico

$40.00Out of stock

Davide / Albarino

$50.00

Robert Sinskey "Abraxis" / White Blend

$80.00

Alzania / Chardonnay

$35.00Out of stock

Rodney Strong "Chalk hill" / Chardonnay

$55.00Out of stock

Posiedon Chard

$60.00Out of stock

Hamilton Russel / Chardonnay

$75.00

Ramey chardonnay

$79.00

Calera Chard

$85.00

A To Z / Unoaked Chardonnay

$45.00

Susucaru

$58.00

Lautre Mangot

$150.00Out of stock

Idlewild The Bir

$42.00

enfield pretty horses

$55.00Out of stock

La Bountanche

$55.00

folk machine pinot noir

$50.00

tatomer

$75.00

hatton daniels

$85.00

Scribe / Pinot Noir

$130.00Out of stock

stay in bed red

$55.00

camp merlot

$60.00

Bucklin Bambino

$55.00

Dunn Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon

$175.00Out of stock

ashes & diamonds

$185.00

cotes de ciel

$85.00

averaen PN

$65.00

Secret Sauce

$55.00

stekar

$40.00

calcarius

$50.00

manoir du capucin

$60.00Out of stock

Field Recordings 'skins'

$60.00

d & g gadabout

$60.00

ferdinand

$55.00

scar of the sea chard

$55.00

averaen chard

$48.00

Wine

GLS Folk Machine

$11.00

GLS Elk Cove

$14.00

GLS Crunchy

$13.00

GLS Kumusha Cab

$12.00

Corkage

$20.00

GLS Sauvage

$13.00

GLS Chardonnay

$13.00

GLS Pascal Jolivet

$13.00

GLS Trina Four

$12.00

BTL Elk Cove

$70.00

BTL Idlewild

$60.00

BTL Kumusha

$65.00

BTL Crunchy Roastie

$65.00

Broc 'Love' red blend

$45.00

Lewandowski 'Boaz'

$90.00

Bodegas Brutal

$70.00

Ben Marco

$50.00

Piatelli Trinita

$60.00

Cruse 'Monkey Jacket' / red blend

$65.00

Longoria / tempranillo

$75.00

La Boutanche / cinsault

$75.00

Chateau Lyonnat

$90.00

Paul Barre

$120.00

Cote Rotie

$275.00

Indigenous

$50.00

Gaja Promis

$120.00

Vietti / barolo

$125.00

Valadorna / Red Blend

$175.00

Send Nudes

$65.00

Walt Pinot Noir

$100.00

Scribe Pinot Noir

$125.00

Rochiolli / pinot noir

$185.00

Kosta Browne / PN / sta. rita hills

$250.00

Kosta Browne / PN / andrsn valley

$275.00

Willamette Valley

$65.00

Domaine Drouhin

$100.00

Domaine Serene Evanstad / PN

$200.00

Bold & Delaney

$55.00

Turley 'Buck Cobb' / zin

$115.00

Phifer / Cab Sauv

$180.00

Ashes & Diamonds / merlot-cab franc

$200.00

Helmark / cab sauv

$310.00

Inglenook Rubicon / cab sauv

$350.00

l'ecole no. 41

$95.00

Dunham Trutina

$95.00

Gramercy 'lower east' / syrah

$75.00

Two Blondes / cab sauv

$100.00

IG Winery / petite syrah

$125.00

BTL D&G

$65.00

BTL La Reine

$65.00

BTL Skins

$50.00

BTL Manoir Chardonnay

$60.00

BTL Rose

$65.00

Conquilla / cava rose

$40.00

Cruse Sparkling

$65.00

Scribe / pet nat

$90.00

Cruse 'Valdigue'

$95.00

Cruse 'tradition' / pet nat

$100.00

Cacique Maravilla / pet nat

$75.00

Laurent Perrier / brut

$120.00

Laurent Perrier / cuvee

$210.00

Rochioli Rose

$85.00

Robert Sinksey Vin Gris

$80.00

Miraval

$65.00

Lammidia red blend

$65.00

Field Recordings 'skins' white blend

$60.00

Lammidia white blend

$65.00

Christina 'orange' chardonnay

$70.00

Keltis Chard

$70.00

Bold & Delaney / semillon

$55.00

Le Couer de la Reine

$50.00

Alois Lageder / Pinot grigio

$50.00

Coeur Reine / Sauvignon Blanc

$50.00

Pascal Jolivet / Sauvignon Blanc

$60.00

Groth / Sauvignon Blanc

$65.00

Dog Point / Sauvignon Blanc

$70.00

Backbone Sauv Blanc

$45.00

Donkey & Goat | White Blend

$55.00

Grigich Hills | Chardonnay

$70.00

Maitre de Chai | Chardonnay

$70.00

Enfield 'citrine' | Chardonnay

$75.00

Alma de Cattleya | Chardonnay

$80.00

Averaen | Chardonnay

$65.00

Hamilton Russel | Chardonnay

$80.00

Manoir Du Capucin

$65.00

Ferdinand | albarino

$60.00

Robert Sinksey / white blend

$90.00

Willamette Valley | reisling

$50.00

Trimbach | gewürztraminer

$90.00

L'adret blanc / Viognier

$70.00

Sophie Laurenz | grüner velt.

$55.00

g joy | junmai ginjo

$40.00

rihaku 'wandering poet' | junmai ginjo

$70.00

kiuchi 'awashizuku' | sparkling rose

$36.00

ginga shizuku | junmai daiginjo

$160.00

Beer

Epic

$6.00Out of stock

Kiitos

$8.00

Hive Rasp Cider

$12.00

Jr Astro

$10.00

Tf Red Ale

$10.00Out of stock

Leffe

$8.00Out of stock

Ballast Point Sculpin

$8.00

Rogue

$8.00

Hitachino

$14.00

Ninja

$10.00Out of stock

Cocktails

provisions old fashioned

$13.00

The Real Dill

$13.00

bear lake

$14.00

pinkety drinkety

$14.00

Guava Sour

$15.00

la capilla

$15.00

purple haze

$14.00

White Negroni

$16.00

Bartenders Choice

$15.00

SOHO

$14.00

1942 In The Making

$38.00

Lechetini

$12.00

Red Barn Spiked Cider

$14.00

Liquor

Titos Vodka

$8.00

Belvedere

$10.00

Dented Brick Gin

$7.00

Hendricks Gin

$11.00

Ransom Old Tom

$10.00

Roku Gin

$11.00

Beehive Gin

$12.00

Terroir

$13.00

Plantation OFTD

$10.00

McCoy 5 Year Rum

$10.00

Dented Brick Rum

$7.00

Plantation Pineapple

$10.00

Leblon Chacaca

$10.00

Lunazul Blanco

$8.00

Altos Reposado

$9.00

Don Julio Anejo

$16.00

Wahaka Mezcal

$11.00

Cimarron

$8.00

Bozal Mezcal

$13.00

Casamigos Blanco

$14.00

Dented Brick Whiskey

$8.00

Stranahans

$12.00

Knob Creek Bourbon

$9.00

Highwest Double Rye

$12.00

Jameson Irish Whiskey

$9.00

Mckenna Bourbon

$12.00

Red Breast

$14.00

Suntory

$12.00

Pig's Nose

$10.00

Glenlevit 12yr

$12.00

Balvanie 14 Year

$17.00

Auchentoshan

$13.00

Lairds 86

$7.00

Pigsnose

$10.00

Laphroaig

$13.00

Aperol

$9.00

Campari

$10.00

Fernet Branca

$8.00

Toadstool Amaro

$9.00

Absinthe Absente

$9.00

Baileys

$8.00

Frangelico

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Kahlua

$9.00

Romana Sambuca

$9.00

Salt City Espresso

$11.00

green chartreuse

$10.00

Lemoncello

$12.00

Disaronno

$10.00

NA Beverage

Lychee Lemonade

$6.00

Coconut Cooler

$6.00

Shrub

$6.50

Topo Chico

$6.00

Homemade Lemonade

$4.00

Lychee Lermonade

$6.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Coca Cola (Mexico)

$4.00

Coca Cola

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Organic Coffee

$4.00

Organic Tea Assorted

$5.00

Milk

$4.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.50

Espresso

$3.00+

Americano

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

Mocha

$4.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Lg Pelligrino

$7.50

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Chai Latte

$6.00

The Shrub

$4.00

Tropical Diet

$7.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Sm Pellegrino

$3.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$6.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

After Dinner Libations

Waterpocket

$9.00

Tawny Port

$12.00

Romana Sambuca

$9.00

Fernet Branca

$6.00

Baileys

$7.00

Baileys & Coffee

$11.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Irish Coffee

$9.00

Lemoncello

$12.00

Elk Cove White

$12.00

Madeira

$7.00

Koina Ice Wine

$10.00

Sake

Joto Junmai Ginjo

$57.00

Divine Droplets

$160.00

Joto Nigori

$48.00

Dreamy Clouds

$48.00

Cocktails

House Mimosa

$5.00

Mimosa Of The Day

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Bartenders Choice

$10.00

Pinkety Drinkety

$12.00

Purple Haze

$14.00

Lavender Bellini

$10.00

NA Beverages

Topo Chico

$6.00

Homemade Lemonade

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Coca Cola (Mexico)

$4.00

Coca Cola

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Organic Coffee

$4.00

Organic Tea Assorted

$5.00

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$5.00

Milk

$5.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Chai Latte

$6.00

Mulled Apple Cider

$4.00

The Shrub

$6.00

Spirits

Bulleit Rye

$9.00

Highwest Double Rye

$10.00

Medley Bros Bourobon

$7.00

Knob Creek Bourbon

$9.00

Jameson Irish Whiskey

$8.00

Marker's Mark Bourbon

$9.00

Blantons Single Barrel

$13.00

Nikka Japenese Whiskey

$14.00

Johnny Walker Blue

$35.00

Glenlevit 12 Year

$12.00

Glenlevit 15 Year French Res.

$15.00

Kid Curry Vodka

$7.00

Titos Vodka

$9.00

Grey Goose Vodka

$11.00

Bombay Sapphire Gin

$9.00

Hendricks Gin

$11.00

Beehive 'Jackrabbit' Gin

$10.00

Old Tom Ransom Gin

$10.00

Bacardi Superior Rum

$7.00

Antelope Island Rum

$9.00

Espolon Blanco Or Reposado

$10.00

Don Julio Anejo

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

3364 S 2300th E, Salt Lake City, UT 84109

Directions

Gallery
Provisions UT image

