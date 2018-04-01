Restaurant header imageView gallery

Provisions Cafe and Market (Germantown)

182 Reviews

$

19520 Waters Rd

Germantown, MD 20874

Popular Items

Chicken & Waffles
Avocado Toast
Chicken Pesto

Hot Drinks

Americano

$3.75+

Cappuccino

$3.75+

Caramel Macchiato

$4.75+

Chai Latte

$4.50+

Espresso

$2.50+

Macchiato

$3.50+

Extra Shot Espresso

$1.60

Flavor Shot

$0.60

Hot Chocolate

$3.75+

Hot Tea

$1.75+

Latte

$3.75+

Matcha Latte

$4.00+

Mocha

$4.00+

Pour Over

$3.75+

Dirty Chai

$4.60+

Regular Coffee

$2.50+

Cortado

$3.65

Afro Blue Latte

$4.75+

Tumeric Latte

$4.00+

Ginger Lemon Grass Latte

$4.75+

Cold Drinks

Affogato

$4.25+

Iced Americano

$2.75+

Arnold Palmer

$4.75+

Fiji Water

$2.00Out of stock

Fresh Juice

$4.00+

Iced Afro Blue Tea

$4.50+

Iced Chai

$4.75+

Iced Coffee

$4.00+

Iced Dirty Chai

$5.00+

Iced Latte

$4.25+

Iced Macchiato

$4.25+

Iced Mocha

$4.25+

Iced Tea

$3.75+

Lemonade

$4.25+

Pellegrino

$2.50

Iced Tumeric Latte

$4.75+

Iced Sorrel Latte

$4.75+

Iced Afro Blue Latte

$4.75+

Iced Ginger Lemongrass Latte

$4.75+Out of stock

Boxed Water

$2.50

Iced Matcha Latte

$4.25+

Orangina

$3.50

Smoothies & Punches

Strawberry Sunset

$6.75+

Blueberry Sunrise

$6.75+

Jungle Green

$6.75+

Mixed Berry

$6.75+

Peanut Punch

$4.50+

Seamoss

$5.50+

Blended Coffee

$4.25+

Mixed Berry

$6.75+

Coconut Mango

$6.75+Out of stock

Coconut Mango Dragonfruit

$7.25+Out of stock

Breakfast

Egg and Cheese

$7.00

Waffles

$9.00Out of stock

Waffle Egg and Cheese

$10.00Out of stock

Bagel

$2.00

Avocado Toast

$8.50

Smashed avocado, cherry tomatoes, spring mix, feta, and pickled red onion served on our pesto focaccia.

Hummus Toast

$8.25Out of stock

Cheese Quiche

$8.25Out of stock

Spinach Quiche

$8.50

Red Pepper Feta Quiche

$8.50

Daily Special Quiche

$9.00

Chicken & Waffles

$16.50

Our house Belgian waffles served with our crispy, honey-sriracha fried chicken, maple syrup, and house-made whipped cream.

Oxtail and Eggs

$17.00

Shrimp and Grits 10am-4pm

$15.00Out of stock

Shrimp and Biscuit

$15.00Out of stock

Vegan Chicken and Waffles

$17.50Out of stock

Ackee and Saltfish

$14.50Out of stock

Soups, Salads, & Specials

House/Mixed Greens Salad

$8.50Out of stock

Spring mix, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, pickled daikon, carrot, and red onion

Red Pepper Soup

$5.50+Out of stock

Split Pea Soup

$5.50+

Tomato Soup

$5.50+Out of stock

*SPECIAL* CURRY CHICKEN

$16.50Out of stock

Shepherds Pocket Pie

$6.00Out of stock

*SPECIAL* GOAT CURRY

$18.00Out of stock

Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Crunchy, cheese Focaccia laced with cheddar, provolone and swiss.

Chicken Pesto

$9.25

Juicy chicken breast topped with fresh arugula pesto, dijon, mayo, provolone, lettuce, and tomato on our pesto focaccia.

Jerk Chicken Salad

$9.50

Spicy chicken salad with jerk mayo, dijon, lettuce, tomato topped with pickled daikon and carrot.

Chicken and Brie

$9.50

Juicy chicken breast with mayo, dijon, lettuce, tomato topped with cranberry chutney, and brie.

Pastrami

$9.25

Stacked, thinly sliced turkey pastrami with herb mayo, dijon, lettuce, tomato topped with cranberry dressing, and cheddar cheesy house focaccia.

Roast Beef

$10.00

Tender roast beef with spicy mayo, dijon, lettuce, tomato topped with pickled watermelon rind and cheddar cheese cheesy house focaccia.

Oxtail Sandwich

$12.50

Braised oxtail with herb mayo, dijon, lettuce, tomato topped with pickled watermelon rind, and house mambo sauce cheesy house focaccia.

Ackee And Saltfish Sandwich

$12.50Out of stock

Salted cod tossed with roasted red peppers, cherry tomatoes, mayo, spicy mustard, pickled celery topped with avocado, and lettuce on wheat bread.

Veggie Sandwich

$8.75

*Lunch Special* Vegan Chicken Sandwich w/Fries

$15.00Out of stock

Sweets & Pastries

Rum Caramel Cake

$5.00

Muffin

$4.00Out of stock

Vegan Croissant

$5.00Out of stock

Ancient gains with elderberry and raspberry.

Chocolate Croissant

$5.00Out of stock

Oatmeal Chocolate Chip

$2.00Out of stock

Cherry Danish

$5.00Out of stock

Plain Croissant

$3.75

Pie

$4.00Out of stock

Cran Orange Muffin

$2.75

Sides

Chips

$2.00

Side House Salad

$5.00Out of stock

Mac And Cheese

$8.00
check markIntimate
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday9:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Warm and friendly neighborhood cafe.

Website

Location

19520 Waters Rd, Germantown, MD 20874

Directions

