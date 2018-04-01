Provisions Cafe and Market (Germantown)
182 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Warm and friendly neighborhood cafe.
Location
19520 Waters Rd, Germantown, MD 20874
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Nati's Churro & Funnel Cake - 18111 Copps Hill Pl
No Reviews
18927 Red Robin Terrace Germantown, MD 20874
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Germantown
More near Germantown