Restaurant header imageView gallery

Provisions Coffeehouse & Eatery

review star

No reviews yet

312 E. Grand Ave

Ponca City, OK 74601

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Loaded Fries
Cheese Curds
Jumbo Chicken Strips + Fries

Coffee & Tea

16oz: 1.5 p vanilla 2 p bourbon caramel Sprinkle top w cinnamon

22Fall Coffee Specials

$4.75

Almond Joy Latte

$4.60

Americano

$3.00

Bag Topeca Coffee

$13.50

Bourbon Street Breve

$4.65

Box of coffee

$15.50

Breve

$4.75

Bulletproof Coffee

$3.95

Butter Beer Latte

$4.95

Cappuccino

$4.00

Cashmere tea

$4.00

Chai Latte

$4.00

Chubby Bunny

$4.75

Cortado

$3.35

Drink of the day

$4.75

Drip Coffee

$2.25

Drunken Irishman

$4.75

Espresso

$2.75

Flat white

$4.00

Gingerbread Cupcake

$4.75

Hot Chocolate

$3.10

Hot Tea

$2.25

Houdini Hazelnut Latte

$4.75

I love you a latte

$4.75

ImmuniTEA

$4.00

King cake latte

$4.75

Kiss Me I'm Chai-rish

$4.50

Latte

$4.00

London Fog

$4.00

Macchiato

$4.00

Mocha

$4.00

Nutty Irishman

$4.75

Panda

$4.75

Peppermint Eggnog

$4.75

Red Eye

$4.60

Samoa Latte

$4.75

Sweet Ginny

$4.75

16oz: Almond milk latte Honey drizzle inside cup 2.5 p almond 2.5 p brown sugar cinnamon 1.5 p gingerbread 1.5 p butterscotch

Thin mint

$4.75

White Chocolate Peppermint Mocha

$4.75

Blueberry Scone Latte

$4.75

Pumpkin Pie Latte

$4.75

Iced Drinks

22Fall Coffee Specials Iced

$5.25

Box of Cold Brew

$20.00

Caramel Apple Cider

$4.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.25

Cold brew

$4.10

Dreamsicle

$4.60

Dublin Ditty

$4.85

Flavored Lemonade

$3.00

Flavored Tea

$3.00

Fountain Drink

$2.39

Frappachino

$5.00

Frozen Fruit Delight

$4.75

Gaelic Grasshopper FRAPPE

$5.50

Iced Almond Joy Latte

$5.10

Iced Aloha Mocha

$5.10

Iced Americano

$3.45

Iced Bourbon Caramel Vanilla Latte

$5.10

Iced Butterbeer

$5.85

Iced Cashmere

$4.60

Iced Chai

$4.75

Iced Drunken Irishman Latte

$5.10

Iced Gingerbread Cupcake

$5.10

Iced Houdini Hazelnut Latte

$5.10

Iced king cake latte

$5.10

Iced Kiss Me I'm Chai-rish

$5.10

Iced Latte

$4.60

Iced London Fog

$4.60

Iced Macchiato

$4.75

Iced Mocha

$4.75

Iced Nutty Irshman

$5.10

Iced Panda

$5.10

Iced Peppermint Egg Nog

$5.10

Iced Samoa Latte

$5.10

Iced Thin Mint Latte

$5.10

Iced Tropical Breeze

$4.35

Italian Cream Soda

$3.50
Italian Soda

Italian Soda

$3.00

Juice

$1.29

Mango Dragon fruit Lemonade

$3.75

Milk

$0.90

Rebel Without Carbs

$5.10

Root Beer

$3.00

Root Beer Float

$3.50

Sweet as Honey Cold Brew

$4.75

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$4.75

Blended Drinks

Blended Chai Latte

$5.50

Blended Mocha Frappuccino

$5.50

Cadbury Frappe

$5.50

Twix Frappe

$5.75

Frappe

$5.00

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$0.79

Lotus Drinks

America BLENDED

$5.00

April Showers PURPLE

$5.00

Aquamarine BLUE

$4.75

Atomic Berry

$4.75

Bee in Paradise TEA

$4.75

Blackberry Bouquet P UP

$5.25

Blackberry Breeze WHITE

$5.00

Blackberry Palmer TEA

$4.75

Blue Razz WHITE

$4.50

Bouquet of Lotus PINK

$4.75

Caramel Apple WHITE

$5.25

Cherry Pie RED

$5.50

Chocolate Covered Strawberry PURPLE

$5.00

Christmas Colada RED

$5.00

Christmas in a Cup WHITE

$5.00

Coconut Cream RED

$4.75

Cupid's Stupid PINK

$4.75

Daffy WHITE

$5.25

Daiquiri PINK

$4.75

Day Dream PURPLE

$5.00

Dreamsicle POWER UP

$4.75

Drink of the Day

$5.25

Feelin' Blue BLUE

$4.75

Feelin' Peachy PURPLE

$4.75

Flower Bomb RED

$4.75

Frozen Hopper WHITE

$5.75

Frozen Pink Raspberry Lemonade PINK

$5.75

Green Apple WHITE

$4.75

Grinch's Heart WHITE

$5.00

Guava Refresher PU

$4.75

Hawaii 5.0 BLUE

$5.50

Honey Bee PURPLE

$4.75

Hurricane RED

$4.75

I'm Your Huckleberry PURPLE

$4.75

Jack Frost BLUE

$4.75

Jolly Rancher BLUE

$4.75

Lady Taffy RED

$5.00

Lime in the Coconut BLUE

$4.75

Love Struck PINK

$4.75

Lucky Duck Frozen TEA

$5.75

Mango Colada WHITE

$5.00

Merry Mint WHITE

$4.75

Mimosa WHITE

$5.50

Mother of Dragons PINK

$4.75

Orange Dreamsicle WHITE

$5.50

Orange Energy Spritz PU

$4.75

Passion POWER UP

$4.75

Peach Berry WHITE

$5.00

Peach Lemonade Spritz P UP

$4.75

Pink Paradise

$5.20

Pink Seabreeze PINK

$4.75

Power Up

$4.50

Provisions PINK

$5.25

Purple Rain

$4.75

Puzzle Drink

$5.50

Royal PURPLE

$4.75

Single & Ready 2 Mingle RED

$4.75

Skinny Dipped Strawberry

$4.75

Son of a Beach BLUE

$4.75

Spazzberry Soda BLUE

$4.75

Spring Fling PINK

$5.25

Strawberry & Cream RED

$4.75

Strawberry Cheesecake WHITE

$5.50

Strawberry Fields WHITE

$5.50

Strawberry Shortcake WHITE

$5.00

Sugar Plum Fairy WHITE

$4.75

Summer Lovin' PINK

$4.75

Sun Flower RED

$4.75

Sunny Day BLUE

$4.75

Tea

$4.00

Tropic Like It's Hot BLUE

$4.75

Tropic Thunder RED

$4.75

Tropical Oasis RED

$5.00

Tropical Paradise BLUE

$5.25

Twighlight PURPLE

$4.75

V I B E Lotus

$5.50

Vanilla Peach PINK

$4.75

Very Berry PINK

$4.75

Watermelon Mist WHITE

$4.75

White Peach Tea TEA

$4.75

Winter Spritzer RED

$4.75

¶¶Draggin' Grand

$4.75

¶¶Flamingo

$5.00

¶¶Sesame Street

$4.00

¶¶Shark Week

$4.75

¶¶Summer Fruit

$4.75

¶¶Halloween

$5.00

Mind Your Melons

$5.00

Vampire Kiss

$6.35

¶¶Creepy Characters

$5.00

¶¶Changing Colors

$5.00

¶¶Yellowstone

$5.00

Water Cup

20 oz water cup

$0.25

Signature Drinks

The Poncan

$5.00

Pioneer Woman

$5.00

The 101

$5.00

Jens Marie

$5.00

Oil Boom

$5.00

The Arcade

$5.00

The Lydie

$5.00

Appetizers

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$7.99
Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$8.99

Jumbo Soft Pretzel

$5.99

Entree

Chili Cheese Dog + Fries

Chili Cheese Dog + Fries

$8.99
Spicy Chicken Sandwich + Kettle Chips

Spicy Chicken Sandwich + Kettle Chips

$10.25
Jumbo Chicken Strips + Fries

Jumbo Chicken Strips + Fries

$10.25
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Provisions Coffeehouse & Eatery offers direct trade coffee, tea, and fabulous healthy breakfast and lunch options with free WiFi. Venue perfect for meetings, small parties or bible studies. Come check us out!

Website

Location

312 E. Grand Ave, Ponca City, OK 74601

Directions

Gallery
Provisions Coffeehouse & Eatery image
Provisions Coffeehouse & Eatery image
Provisions Coffeehouse & Eatery image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Mary's Grill
orange star4.7 • 609
114 E Grand Ave. Tonkawa, OK 74653
View restaurantnext
The Baker's Table and Coffee House - 120 E Grand Ave
orange starNo Reviews
120 E Grand Ave Tonkawa, OK 74653
View restaurantnext
Steamy Joe - Arkansas City
orange star5.0 • 40
216 W Central Ave Arkansas City, KS 67005
View restaurantnext
Blackwell Elks Lodge #1347
orange starNo Reviews
PO Box 128 Blackwell, OK 74631
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Ponca City
Stillwater
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Bartlesville
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Wichita
review star
Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)
Owasso
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Tulsa
review star
Avg 4.5 (155 restaurants)
Edmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)
Jenks
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Bixby
review star
No reviews yet
Broken Arrow
review star
Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston