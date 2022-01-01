Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean
Bars & Lounges

PROXI

1,149 Reviews

$$$

565 W Randolph St

Chicago, IL 60661

Veggie

Smoked Carrot Dip

$12.00

carrot-chili pickle, paratha

Roasted Beet Salad

$16.00

miso, cashew butter, pickled pear

Wood Grilled Paneer Tikka

$18.00

watercress, chili-lime vinaigrette, cashews

Paneer & Veg Kofta

$20.00

cashew, golden raisin, makhani sauce

Side Paratha

Yuba

$12.00

shallot-ginger confit, white soy

Lentil Dumplings

$18.00

Sweet Corn Tamale

$12.00

Seafood

Bahn Khot

$15.00

Grilled Jumbo Prawn

$16.00

Adobo Grilled Octopus

$24.00

Black Cod

$26.00

black garlic misoyaki, cabbage, shishito

Crab Tagliolini

$20.00

Thai Yellow Curry

$18.00

Salmon Salad

$15.00

Meat

crispy rice crepes, shrimp, pork belly

Wagyu Beef Cheek "Rendang"

$30.00

coconut sticky rice

Indonesian Chili Chicken

$28.00

special sauce, lime

Smoked Lamb Chops

$34.00

pasilla-piloncillo sauce, charred knob onions

NY Strip Steak

$35.00

karashi mustard "gyu dare", miso butter potatoes

Side Rice

Grilled Prime Short Rib

$28.00

Grilled Pork Tenderloin

$18.00

Beef Tartare

$16.00

Red Braised Duck

$16.00

Thai Sour Sausage

$16.00

Sides

Cucumber Kimchee

$6.00

Grilled Coconut Rice

$6.00

Charred Broccoli

$10.00

Roasted Potatoes

$10.00

Hawaiian Rolls

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markIntimate
check markRomantic
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markSommelier
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Proxi takes you on a ride to the world’s most culinary-rich corners. We’re guided by tradition, but not bound by it, and our dishes celebrate the power of bold flavors and pristine ingredients through a fresh American lens.

565 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60661

