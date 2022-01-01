Restaurant header imageView gallery

Prunella

112 S 13th St.

Philadelphia, PA 19107

PIZZA - TAKEOUT

Plain Jane

Plain Jane

$17.00

Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil

Muscles Marinara

Muscles Marinara

$17.00

Pancetta, Garlic, Arugula

Hot Thompson

Hot Thompson

$18.00

Broccoli Rabe, Black Olive, Fresno Chili

Cheesy Parisi

Cheesy Parisi

$19.00

Garlic, Mozzarella, Tomato

White Claw

White Claw

$18.00

Mozzarella, Roasted Garlic, Basil

Zawzeeg & Pepp

Zawzeeg & Pepp

$19.00

Sweet Sausage, Bell Pepper, Red Onion

The Process

The Process

$19.00

Pepperoni, Pickled Peppers, Provolone

The Big Nick

The Big Nick

$20.00

Porcini Crema, Mushroom, Burrata

Kareem the Dream

Kareem the Dream

$19.00

Braised Pear, Pork Sausage, Thyme

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$18.00

Tomato, Mozzarella, Pepperoni

Sausage Pizza

Sausage Pizza

$18.00

Tomato, Mozzarella, Sausage

Plain Cheese Pizza

Plain Cheese Pizza

$15.00

Tomato, Mozzarella

Veggie Pizza

$17.00

Tomato, Mozzarella, Mixed Veggies

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
112 S 13th St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

