Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches

PS Gourmet Coffee - Southie

No reviews yet

106 Dorchester Street

South Boston, MA 02127

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Bucket Mocha Iced
Jumbo Mocha Iced
Jumbo Iced Coffee

Pastries

Coffee Cake

$3.50
Muffins

Muffins

$3.50

Double Choc Brownie

$3.50

Coffee

$1 Hot Coffee Small House Blend

$1.00

12oz

$1 Hot Coffee Large House Blend

$1.00

16oz

Small Hot Coffee

$2.80

Try one of our many flavors, brewed right into the beans, no syrups! 12oz.

Large Hot Coffee

$3.30

Try one of our many flavors, brewed right into the beans, no syrups!

Large Hot Mocha

$3.95

Try one of our many flavors, brewed right into the beans, mixed with hot chocolate, no syrups!

Jumbo Iced Coffee

$4.10

Try one of our many flavors, brewed right into the beans, no syrups!

Bucket Iced Coffee

$5.15

Try one of our many flavors, brewed right into the beans, no syrups!

Jumbo Mocha Iced

$4.50

Try one of our many flavors, brewed right into the beans, mixed with our delicious mocha, no syrups!

Bucket Mocha Iced

$5.60

Try one of our many flavors, brewed right into the beans, mixed with our delicious mocha, no syrups!

Tea

Small Tea

$2.30

Your choice of flavor

Large Tea

$2.30

Your choice of flavor

Small Irish Tea

$2.30

Barry's Gold Blend

Large Irish Tea

$2.30

Barry's Gold Blend

Jumbo Iced Tea

$2.90

Bucket Iced Tea

$3.90

Espresso/Latte/Cappuccino

Small Espresso

$1.80

Large Espresso

$2.90

Small Cappuccino

$3.95

Large Cappuccino

$4.40

Small Latte

$3.95

Large Latte

$4.50

Large Hot Mocha Latte

$4.50

Iced Latte

$4.45

Americano

$3.20

Small Chai Latte

$4.40

Large Chai Latte

$5.50

Iced Chai Latte

$5.00

Rickeys

Jumbo Rickey

$3.90

Your favorite flavor and a lime mixed with Sprite or Ginger Ale to make our delicious Lime Rickey.

Bucket Rickey

$5.00

Your favorite flavor and a lime mixed with Sprite or Ginger Ale to make our delicious Lime Rickey.

Jumbo Red Bull Rickey

$5.50

A can of Red Bull mixed with your favorite flavor to make our delicious Red Bull Rickey.

Bucket Red Bull Rickey

$6.60

A can of Red Bull mixed with your favorite flavor to make our delicious Red Bull Rickey.

Bucket 2 Red Bull Rickey

$7.90

2 cans of Red Bull mixed with your favorite flavor to make our delicious Red Bull Rickey.

Jumbo Sugar Free Red Bull Rickey

$5.50

A cans of Sugar Free Red Bull mixed with your favorite flavor to make our delicious Red Bull Rickey.

Bucket Sugar Free Red Bull Rickey

$6.60

A cans of Sugar Free Red Bull mixed with your favorite flavor to make our delicious Red Bull Rickey.

Bucket 2 Sugar Free Red Bull Rickey

$7.90

2 cans of Sugar Free Red Bull mixed with your favorite flavor to make our delicious Red Bull Rickey.

Large Rickey

$2.85

Your favorite flavor and a lime mixed with Sprite or Ginger Ale to make our delicious Lime Rickey.

Frozen Rickey

$4.40

Frozen Red Bull Rickey

$6.15

Frozen Sugar Free Red Bull Rickey

$6.15

Frozen Drinks

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$5.50

Frozen Coffee

$5.50

Frozen Mocha Coffee

$6.10

Hot Chocolate

Large Steamed Hot Chocolate

$2.80

Large White Hot Chocolate

$3.30

Large Black & White Hot Chocolate

$3.30

Extra Torani Shots

Torani Shot

$0.84

Coffee By The Pound

Hazelnut 1Lb

$9.00

French Vanilla 1Lb

$9.00

House Blend 1 Lb

$9.00

Toasted Almond 1 Lb

$9.00

Banana Hazelnut 1 Lb

$9.00

Butter Cookie 1 Lb

$9.00

Cinnamon Hazelnut 1 Lb

$9.00

Water

PS Water

$2.10

Poland Springs

Poland Spring: Raspberry

$2.63

Poland Spring: Lemon

$2.63

Poland Spring: Orange

$2.63

Dairy

Chocolate Quick

$3.15

Strawberry Quick

$3.15

Simply Orange Juice

$3.15

Red Bull

Red Bull

$2.60

SF Red Bull

$2.60
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

106 Dorchester Street, South Boston, MA 02127

Directions

