PS-21 2712 Richmond Avenue

2712 Richmond Avenue

Houston, TX 77098

Dinner

L'Apero

Codfish Spread

$16.00

Tarte Flambee

$19.00

Trio of Dips

$14.00

Mini Crispy Croque

$14.00

Charcuterie Tray

$24.00

Sardine Rillettes

$12.00

Celeri Remoulade

$12.00

Appetizers

Burrata Salad

$17.00

Crab Salad

$21.00

Winter Salad

$15.00

Childhood Chicken Wings

$16.00

Steak Tartare

$35.00

Lobster Bisque

$18.00

Foie Gras Terrine

$28.00

Main Courses

Crispy Salmon

$27.00

Duck Breast Wellington

$42.00

Seared Filet Mignon

$48.00

Seafood Bouillabaisse

$32.00

Grilled Mahi Mahi

$29.00

Steak Frites

$48.00

Whole Chicken for two

$58.00

Tableside Raclette Experience

$56.00

Vegan Bouillabaisse

$24.00

Dessert

Cheese Monger Board

$22.00

Grand Marnier Souffle

$14.00

Chocolate Crepe Souffle

$14.00

Meringue & Pear

$13.00

Apple Tatin Flambee

$18.00

Coffee or Tea Gourmand

$14.00

Pineapple Carpaccio

$13.00

Sides/Add Ons

Real Bread Service

$19.00

Mashed Potatoes

$9.00

French Fries

$10.00

Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

Grilled Cauliflower

$10.00

Truffle

$21.00

Bearnaise

$5.00

Bordelaise

$5.00

Peppercorn

$5.00

Foie Gras

$15.00

Side Focaccia

$5.00

Wines

Glass

Crémat Brut Rielfé, Alsace

$14.00+

Champagne Brut Telmont, Réserve Brut

$30.00+

François Lurton, Le Fumées Blanch

$13.00+

Dauvissat, Petite Chablis

$16.00+

Mourvédre Domain Ott "by Ott", Côtes de Provence

$15.00+

Clusel-Roch "Traboules", Côteaux Du Lyonnais

$18.00+

Château De Haut-Serre "Lucter", Cahors

$15.00+

Château Les Gravieres, Bordeaux Supérieur

$16.00+

Sauternes Domaine Dolsy-Védrines 2003

$29.00

Banyul M. Chapoutier 2012

$16.00

Sparkling

Crémat Brut Rielfé, Alsace

$56.00

Bénédicte & Stéphane Tissot, Jura MV

$79.00

Domaine Amirault, Loire MV

$75.00

Champagne Brut Telmont, Réserve Brut

$120.00

Champagne Brut Michel Turgey, Blanc de Blancs MV

$149.00

Champagne Rosé Dumangin, 1er Cru MV

$128.00

Champagne Millésimé Louis Roederer 2014

$239.00

White

François Lurton, Fumées Blanches

$52.00

Dauvissat, Petite Chablis

$64.00

Riesling Domain Weinbach, Alsace 2020

$75.00

Pinot Gris Domaines Schlumberger, Alsace 2019

$65.00

Pinot Blanc Sind-Hiumbrecht, Alsace 2021

$69.00

Sauvignon Blanc Michel "MK", Sancerre 2021

$65.00

Sauvignon Blanc Clos des Lunes, Bordeaux 2017

$65.00

Colombard Mont Gravet, Côtes de Gascogne 2019

$45.00

Vermentino Yves Leccia, Île de Beauté Corsica

$90.00

Chenin Blanc Couly-Duthell "Les Chanteaux", Chinon 2019

$62.00

Chardonnay Meurgey Croses, Mâcon-Uchizy 2018

$49.00

Chardonnay Bouchard "Beaune du Château", Beaune 1er cru 2018

$131.00

Chardonnay Pernot Belicard, Puligny-Montrachet 2015

$152.00

Chardonnay Henri Marie "Vignes de Sorbief", Arbois 2018

$55.00

Viognier Pierre Gaillard, Condrieu 2020

$95.00

Rose

Domaine Vigneret, Bandol

$65.00

Camargue Domaine de la Figueirasse 2020

$55.00

Provence Domaine Ott "by Ott" 2021

$60.00

Red

Gamay Clusel-Roch "Traboules", Côteaux Du Lyonnais

$72.00

Pinot Noir Melanie Pfister "Rouge Toujours", Alsace

$75.00

Pinot Noir Damien Martin, Bourgogne

$60.00

Pinot Noir François Carillon, Savigny-lès-Beaune 2014

$125.00

Pinot Noir Domaine Sigaut, Morey St Denis 1er Cru 2014

$175.00

Carignan Claude, 50 yrs vines, Côtes Catalanes

$49.00

Grenache Domaine du Pegaü "Plan Pegaü", Côtes du Rhône MV

$58.00

Grenache Régis & Bruno Boisson, Cairanne 2010

$75.00

Nielucciu Comte Abbatucci, Faustine, Corsica

$90.00

Merlot Château Les Gravieres, Bordeaux Supérieur

$64.00

Merlot Château la Pointe, Pomerol 2018

$125.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Château Barde Haut, St Émilion Gd Cru 2012

$119.00

Mourvèdre Domaine de la Tour du Bon, Bandol 2018

$119.00

Malbec Château De Haut-Serre "Lucter", Cahors

$60.00

Syrah Pierre Gaillard, Crozes-Hermitage 2020

$90.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Château Bergey 2006

$109.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Château Lynch Moussas 2004

$189.00

Cocktails

Signatures

Paris

$16.00

Casablanca

$16.00

Beirut

$16.00

Montreal

$16.00

Veracruz

$16.00

Saigon

$18.00

Polynesia

$16.00

Martini Provencal

$18.00

Le Gin & Tonique

$16.00

Martini Flight

$28.00

Kronenberg Beer

$8.00

Classics

Amaretto Sour

$16.00

Aperol Spritz

$14.00

Black Russian

$14.00

Boulevardier

$16.00

Bramble

$15.00

Brandy Alexander

$16.00

Caipirinha

$14.00

Carajillo

$16.00

Champagne Cocktail

$16.00

Chocolate Martini

$16.00

Clover Club

$16.00

Cosmopolitan

$16.00

Daiquiri

$14.00

El Presidente

$16.00

Espresso Martini

$16.00

French 75

$16.00

French Martini

$15.00

Gibson

$16.00

Gimlet

$14.00

Highball

$14.00

Irish Coffee

$15.00

Kir Royale

$15.00

Last Word

$16.00

Mai Tai

$16.00

Manhattan

$16.00

Margarita

$14.00

Martini

$16.00

Mint Julep

$15.00

Mojito

$14.00

Moscow Mule

$14.00

Negroni

$16.00

Old Fashioned

$15.00

Paloma

$14.00

Paper Plane

$16.00

Pisco Sour

$15.00

Pornstar Martini

$16.00

Ranch Water

$14.00

Sazerac

$16.00

Sidecar

$15.00

Toddy

$14.00

Vesper

$16.00

Vieux Carre

$18.00

Whiskey Sour

$15.00

White Russian

$15.00

Spirits

Amaro & Liqueur

Aalborg Aquavit

$10.00

Amaro Nonino

$14.00

Aperol

$10.00

Benedictine

$12.00

Campari

$10.00

Chartreuse Green

$16.00

Chartreuse Yellow

$16.00

Chinola

$12.00

Cointreau

$12.00

Drambuie

$12.00

Fernet Branca

$12.00

Genepy

$12.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Italicus

$12.00

Heritage Absinthe Verte

$16.00

La Vieille Prune

$28.00

Licor 43

$10.00

Luxardo Limoncello

$12.00

Luxardo Maraschino

$12.00

Mathilde Cassis

$10.00

Midori

$10.00

Montenegro

$10.00

Mr Black Coffee

$10.00

Mr Black Amaro

$12.00

Nonino Amaro

$12.00

Pernod

$12.00

Pierre Ferrand Curacao

$10.00

Quiqui Noix Walnut

$15.00

Ricard

St Germain

$10.00

Suze

$10.00

Strega

$12.00

Tempus Creme De Cacao

$12.00

Aperitif, Digestif & Vermouth

Byrrh

$12.00

Carpano Antica Formula

$14.00

Cocchi Americano

$10.00

Cocchi Vermouth Di Torino

$10.00

Dolin Rouge

$10.00

Lillet Blanc

$10.00

Noilly Pratt Dry

$10.00

Vieille Prune

$28.00

Pierre Ferrand 1er Cru Cognac

$16.00

Rémy Martin 1738

$22.00

Rémy Martin XO

$50.00

Laressingle Armagnac VSOP

$20.00

Breuil Calvados

$18.00

Ricard

$12.00

Suze

$10.00

Pernod

$12.00

Antica Formula

$14.00

Génépi

$12.00

Quinquinoix

$15.00

Chartreuse Verte

$16.00

Chartreuse Jaune

$16.00

Pommeau de Normandie

$15.00

Ratafia de Champagne

$15.00

Pineau des Charentes

$15.00

Single Malt Scotch

Balvenie 14 Years

$30.00

Macallan 12 Years

$32.00

Macallan 18 Years

$55.00

Lagavulin 16 Years

$36.00

Talisker 10 Years

$26.00

Blended Scotch

Chivas 12 Years

$13.00

Jw Black Label

$13.00

American Whiskey

Angel's Envy Bourbon

$22.00

Angel's Envy Rye

$34.00

Blanton's Bourbon

$35.00

Buffalo Trace

$13.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$12.00

Bulleit Rye

$12.00

Maker's Mark

$14.00

Whistlepig 10 Years

$30.00

Weller 12 Years

$18.00

Woodford Reserve

$14.00

International Whisky

Yamazaki 12 Years

$45.00

Jameson Irish Whisky

$12.00

Vodka

Absolut Citron

$12.00

Absolut Vanilla

$12.00

Belvedere

$14.00

Chopin

$14.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Ketel One

$14.00

Simple

$12.00

Titos

$12.00

Sugarcane Spirit

Clement Grand Reserve

$22.00

Mount Gay Black Barrel

$15.00

Plantation 3 Stars

$12.00

Plantation Dark Original

$13.00

Plantation 5 Years

$15.00

Plantation Pineapple

$12.00

Ron Zacapa 23 Years

$18.00

Trois Rivieres Ambre

$14.00

Leblon Cachaca

$12.00

Juniper Spirit

Bombay Sapphire

$12.00

Citadelle

$12.00

Citadelle Jardin D'Ete

$13.00

Ginmare

$15.00

Hendricks

$14.00

The Botanist

$14.00

Tanqueray 10

$13.00

Agave Spirit

Clase Azul Reposado

$42.00

Don Julio Blanco

$15.00

Don Julio Reposado

$17.00

Don Julio Anejo

$19.00

Penta Cristalino

$26.00

Pueblo Viejo Blanco

$12.00

Socorro Blanco

$14.00

Dos Hombres

$16.00

Ilegal Reposado

$18.00

Ojo De Tigre

$14.00

French Brandy

Ferrand Cognac 1840

$16.00

Remy Martin 1738

$22.00

Remy Martin XO

$50.00

Armagnac Chateau De Briat

$20.00

Calvados Breuil VSOP

$18.00

Caravedo Pisco

$12.00

Fortified Wine

Lustau PX Sherry

$12.00

Pineau Des Charentes

$12.00

N/A Bevs

Coffee

Espresso

$4.00

Double Espresso

$6.00

Decaf Espresso

$4.00

Decaf Double Espresso

$6.00

Latte

$6.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Flat White

$6.00

Macchiato

$6.00

Americano

$6.00

Tea

Thé Vert Gunpowder

$6.00

Tisane Camomille

$6.00

Thé Noir Earl Grey Yin Zhen

$6.00

Thé Noir 4 Fruits Rouges

$6.00

Thé Noir Breakfast

$6.00

Water

Bonneval Still

$6.00

Bonneval Sparkling

$6.00

Topochico

$4.00

Sodas

Mexican Coke

$5.00

Diet Coke

$5.00

Sprite

$5.00

Orangina

$5.00

Fever Tree Indian Tonic

$5.00

Fever Tree Ginger Beer

$5.00

Fever Tree Spakling Grapefruit

$5.00

Zero Proof

NA #1

$8.00

NA #2

$8.00

Beer

1664

$8.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
2712 Richmond Avenue, Houston, TX 77098

