Patterson's Station 67
12 Reviews
$$
26 Independence Way
Statesboro, GA 30458
Popular Items
NA Beverages
Water
Sweet Tea
Un-sweet Tea
1/2 & 1/2
Arnold Palmer
Coke
Diet Coke
Ginger Beer
Gingerale
Hi-C
Lemonade
Pibb
Redbull
Shirley Temple
Sprite
Sugar Free Red Bull
Virgin Bloody Mary
Soda Water
Orange Juice
Cranberry
Pineapple Juice
Tonic
Virgin Mai Tai
Virgin Margarita
Juice Mix
Gallon Sweet Tea
Gallon Unsweet Tea
Gallon Lemonade
Slam Dunks & Dips
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Chopped chicken with cream cheese, hot sauce, ranch, black pepper, garlic, mixed cheese and green onions.
Cheese Curds
Fried cheese curds served with marinara.
Cheese Sticks
Always a favorite! Mozzarella cheese, breaded and fried, served with marinara sauce.
Chips & Salsa
Served with tortilla chips.
Fried Green Beans
Crunchy and crispy battered green beans served with ranch dressing.
Loaded Buffalo Fries
Fries covered in queso, buffalo sauce, ranch, fried chicken and bacon crumbles
Loaded Pork Fries
Fries covered in queso, banana peppers, BBQ sauce and pulled pork
Pickle Fries
Dill pickle fries dipped in batter, fried and served with ranch.
Queso & Chips
Served with tortilla chips.
Queso Fries
Fries covered in queso
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Creamy spinach and artichoke dip topped with melted Parmesan cheese and served with tortilla chips.
Basket of Goodies
Chicken Finger Basket
For fried or grilled chicken strips with fries. Served with honey mustard.
Wings & Fingers
Four breaded wings and three chicken fingers. Served with fries, two sauces and ranch.
5 Wings with Fries
5 breaded wings with fries and one sauce. Served with ranch.
10 Wings with Fries
Ten breaded wings with fries and one sauce. Served with ranch.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Fried or Grilled Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Ranch, Lettuce, and Tomatoes.
Solo Chicken Tender
Solo Chicken Breast
5 Wings
5 breaded wings dipped in your choice of sauce.
10 Wings
10 breaded wings dipped in your choice of sauce.
20 Wings
20 breaded wings dipped in your choice of sauce.
50 Wings
50 breaded wings dipped in your choice of sauce.
Field of Greens
House Salad
Mix of romaine and iceberg lettuce topped with shredded cheese, cucumbers and diced tomatoes
The Southern Salad
Grilled or fried chicken on a mix of romaine and iceberg lettuce, topped with shredded cheese, cucumbers, diced tomatoes and crumbled bacon. Add buffalo sauce for a kick.
Pat's Wild Chef
Chopped turkey, 2oz grilled chicken, chopped ham, bacon crumbles, shredded cheese, cucumbers and diced tomatoes on a mix of romaine and iceberg lettuce.
Sandwich Board
Club 67
Freshly sliced turkey and ham piled high with bacon melted cheddar and provolone cheeses with lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a hoagie.
French Dip
Freshly sliced tender roast beef, topped with melted provolone cheese on a hoagie with a side of homemade Au jus.
Hot Sicilian
Freshly sliced ham topped with pepperoni, provolone cheese, creamy Italian sauce, lettuce and tomatoes on a toasted hoagie roll.
The Tom
Fresh sliced turkey with bacon, provolone cheese and honey mustard on Texas Toast.
Philly Cheesesteak
Roast beef topped with Swiss cheese, caramelized onions and red peppers on a hot hoagie roll.
Pat's Cuban
Sliced ham, pulled pork, pickles, Swiss cheese and mustard on a hoagie bun.
Gourmet Chicken Sandwiches
Fully Equipped
Grilled chicken topped with pepperoni, sauteed mushrooms, crispy bacon, provolone cheese, creamy Italian sauce, lettuce, and tomatoes on a brioche bun
The Basic
Our lightly breaded fried chicken breast on top of a toasted brioche bun with spicy mayo and pickles.
Hot Mess
Fried Chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, jalapenos and provolone cheese on a toasted brioche bun with spicy mayo.
Chicken Pesto
Grilled chicken with provolone cheese, bacon, tomatoes and pesto on a brioche bun.
Chicken Philly
Grilled chicken topped with provolone cheese, caramelized onions, red peppers and creamy Italian on a hot hoagie roll.
Chicky Chicky Parm
Lightly fried chicken covered in our homemade pizza sauce, Parmesan, and provolone cheeses on a brioche bun.
Chicken Club
6oz grilled or fried chicken topped with ham, mayo and provolone cheese on a brioche bun
Burgers
Deluxe ChzBurger
Two 3 oz. patties, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and mayo on a buttered brioche bun.
Mush, Bacon, Swiss
Two 3 oz. patties, sauteed mushrooms, bacon, Swiss cheese with lettuce, tomatoes and mayo on a buttered brioche bun.
Jalapeno Burger
Two 3 oz. patties, sauteed mushrooms, bacon, Swiss cheese with lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a buttered brioche bun.
Patty Melt
Two 3 oz. patties, caramelized onions, bacon, cheddar cheese, provolone cheese, and mayo on buttered Texas toast.
BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger
Two 3 oz. patties, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions and bacon on a buttered brioche bun.
Mac Daddy
Two 3 oz. patties, bacon, buffalo sauce, cheddar cheese and mac & cheese on buttered Texas toast.
Monster Burger
Two 3oz. patties, cheddar cheese, pulled pork, bacon and BBQ sauce on a brioche bun.
Fiesta
Chicken Nachos
Chicken, queso, and mixed cheese with a side of sour cream and salsa.
Chicken Dilla
Flour tortilla stuffed with chicken, mixed cheese, red peppers and caramelized onions.
Veggie Dilla
Flour tortilla stuffed with mixed cheese, red peppers, caramelized onions and mushrooms.
Pork Dilla
Pulled pork, banana peppers, jalapenos, red onions, mixed cheese and BBQ sauce.
Beef and Broccoli Dilla
Roast beef, broccoli, creamy Italian sauce and mixed cheese.
Pork Nachos
Tortilla chips covered in pulled pork, BBQ and queso with a side of salsa and sour cream.
8" Specialty Pizza
8" The Classic
Cheese Pizza
8" The Pepline
Pepperoni Pizza
8" Spicy Buffalo
Fresh dough topped with buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, green onions, mozzarella, and drizzled with ranch dressing.
8" Cheeseburger Pizza
Hamburger, Bacon, Red Onion, Cheddar and Mozzarella cheese on top of pizza sauce.
8" The Hawaiian
Fresh dough topped with sliced ham, pineapple, and mozzarella cheese
8" Pesto
Our house-made basil pesto sauce topped with sliced tomatoes, mozzarella, Parmesan, and fresh basil. Drizzled with olive oil.
8" Spinach, Chicken, Mushroom
Fresh dough topped with grilled chicken, mozzarella, Parmesan and mushrooms on top of our homemade spinach artichoke dip.
8" Triple Threat
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, and bacon.
8" Supreme Pizza
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, red onions, mushrooms, olives, roasted red peppers with mozzarella and pizza sauce.
8" Greenhouse
Green peppers, mushrooms, red onions, black olives, and tomatoes.
8" The Ultimate
Pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, red onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and black olives.
8" BBQ Chicken
Honey BBQ saucw ith chicken, red onion, bacon, cheddar and mozzarella cheese.
8" BBQ Pork
Honey BBQ sauce with pulled pork, red onion, banana peppers, cheddar and mozzarella cheese.
12" Specialty Pizza
12" The Classic
Cheese Pizza
12" Pepline
Pepperoni Pizza
12" Spicy Buffalo
Fresh dough topped with buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, green onions, mozzarella, and drizzled with ranch dressing.
12" The Hawaiian
Fresh dough topped with sliced ham, pineapple, and mozzarella cheese
12" Pesto
Basil pesto sauce topped with sliced tomatoes, Mozzarella, Paresman, and fresh basil, drizzled with olive oil.
12" Chicken Spinach Mushroom
Fresh dough topped with grilled chicken, mozzarella, Parmesan and mushrooms on top of our homemade spinach artichoke dip.
12" Triple Threat
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, and bacon.
12" Cheeseburger
Hamburger, Bacon, Red Onion, Cheddar and Mozzarella cheese on top of our homemade pizza sauce.
12" Supreme
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, red onions, mushrooms, olives, roasted red peppers with mozzarella and pizza sauce.
12" Greenhouse
Green peppers, mushrooms, red onions, black olives, and tomatoes.
12" The Ultimate
Pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, red onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and black olives.
12" BBQ Chicken
Honey BBQ sauce with chicken, red onion, bacon, cheddar and mozzarella cheese
12" BBQ Pork
Honey BBQ sauce with pulled pork, red onion, banana peppers, cheddar and mozzarella cheese.
8" BYO Pizza
12" BYO Pizza
Sides
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!
26 Independence Way, Statesboro, GA 30458