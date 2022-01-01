Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Pizza

Patterson's Station 67

12 Reviews

$$

26 Independence Way

Statesboro, GA 30458

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Finger Basket
Cheese Sticks
12" Pepline

NA Beverages

Water

Sweet Tea

$2.60

Un-sweet Tea

$2.60

1/2 & 1/2

$2.60

Arnold Palmer

$2.60

Coke

$2.60

Diet Coke

$2.60

Ginger Beer

$3.20

Gingerale

$2.60

Hi-C

$2.60

Lemonade

$2.60

Pibb

$2.60

Redbull

$5.50

Shirley Temple

$2.60

Sprite

$2.60

Sugar Free Red Bull

$5.50

Virgin Bloody Mary

$5.00

Soda Water

$2.60

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Tonic

$2.60

Virgin Mai Tai

$5.00

Virgin Margarita

$5.00

Juice Mix

$5.00

Gallon Sweet Tea

$5.99

Gallon Unsweet Tea

$5.99

Gallon Lemonade

$5.99

Slam Dunks & Dips

Buffalo Chicken Dip

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$9.59

Chopped chicken with cream cheese, hot sauce, ranch, black pepper, garlic, mixed cheese and green onions.

Cheese Curds

$5.25Out of stock

Fried cheese curds served with marinara.

Cheese Sticks

Cheese Sticks

$6.99

Always a favorite! Mozzarella cheese, breaded and fried, served with marinara sauce.

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$5.99

Served with tortilla chips.

Fried Green Beans

Fried Green Beans

$6.49

Crunchy and crispy battered green beans served with ranch dressing.

Loaded Buffalo Fries

Loaded Buffalo Fries

$9.99

Fries covered in queso, buffalo sauce, ranch, fried chicken and bacon crumbles

Loaded Pork Fries

Loaded Pork Fries

$9.99

Fries covered in queso, banana peppers, BBQ sauce and pulled pork

Pickle Fries

Pickle Fries

$5.79

Dill pickle fries dipped in batter, fried and served with ranch.

Queso & Chips

Queso & Chips

$7.99

Served with tortilla chips.

Queso Fries

$8.59

Fries covered in queso

Spinach Artichoke Dip

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$9.29

Creamy spinach and artichoke dip topped with melted Parmesan cheese and served with tortilla chips.

Basket of Goodies

Chicken Finger Basket

Chicken Finger Basket

$10.29

For fried or grilled chicken strips with fries. Served with honey mustard.

Wings & Fingers

Wings & Fingers

$12.99

Four breaded wings and three chicken fingers. Served with fries, two sauces and ranch.

5 Wings with Fries

5 Wings with Fries

$8.99

5 breaded wings with fries and one sauce. Served with ranch.

10 Wings with Fries

10 Wings with Fries

$13.99

Ten breaded wings with fries and one sauce. Served with ranch.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.79

Fried or Grilled Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Ranch, Lettuce, and Tomatoes.

Solo Chicken Tender

$3.00

Solo Chicken Breast

$5.00

5 Wings

$5.99

5 breaded wings dipped in your choice of sauce.

10 Wings

$11.99

10 breaded wings dipped in your choice of sauce.

20 Wings

$19.99

20 breaded wings dipped in your choice of sauce.

50 Wings

$49.95

50 breaded wings dipped in your choice of sauce.

Field of Greens

House Salad

$4.79

Mix of romaine and iceberg lettuce topped with shredded cheese, cucumbers and diced tomatoes

The Southern Salad

The Southern Salad

$11.49

Grilled or fried chicken on a mix of romaine and iceberg lettuce, topped with shredded cheese, cucumbers, diced tomatoes and crumbled bacon. Add buffalo sauce for a kick.

Pat's Wild Chef

Pat's Wild Chef

$12.49

Chopped turkey, 2oz grilled chicken, chopped ham, bacon crumbles, shredded cheese, cucumbers and diced tomatoes on a mix of romaine and iceberg lettuce.

Sandwich Board

A classic sandwich done right! Freshly sliced corned beef topped with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and 1000 island dressing. Served on marbled rye bread.
Club 67

Club 67

$11.29

Freshly sliced turkey and ham piled high with bacon melted cheddar and provolone cheeses with lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a hoagie.

French Dip

French Dip

$11.29

Freshly sliced tender roast beef, topped with melted provolone cheese on a hoagie with a side of homemade Au jus.

Hot Sicilian

Hot Sicilian

$10.29

Freshly sliced ham topped with pepperoni, provolone cheese, creamy Italian sauce, lettuce and tomatoes on a toasted hoagie roll.

The Tom

$10.29

Fresh sliced turkey with bacon, provolone cheese and honey mustard on Texas Toast.

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$10.29

Roast beef topped with Swiss cheese, caramelized onions and red peppers on a hot hoagie roll.

Pat's Cuban

$11.49

Sliced ham, pulled pork, pickles, Swiss cheese and mustard on a hoagie bun.

Gourmet Chicken Sandwiches

Fully Equipped

Fully Equipped

$10.99

Grilled chicken topped with pepperoni, sauteed mushrooms, crispy bacon, provolone cheese, creamy Italian sauce, lettuce, and tomatoes on a brioche bun

The Basic

The Basic

$9.99

Our lightly breaded fried chicken breast on top of a toasted brioche bun with spicy mayo and pickles.

Hot Mess

Hot Mess

$10.59

Fried Chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, jalapenos and provolone cheese on a toasted brioche bun with spicy mayo.

Chicken Pesto

$10.59

Grilled chicken with provolone cheese, bacon, tomatoes and pesto on a brioche bun.

Chicken Philly

$10.69

Grilled chicken topped with provolone cheese, caramelized onions, red peppers and creamy Italian on a hot hoagie roll.

Chicky Chicky Parm

Chicky Chicky Parm

$10.59

Lightly fried chicken covered in our homemade pizza sauce, Parmesan, and provolone cheeses on a brioche bun.

Chicken Club

$10.99

6oz grilled or fried chicken topped with ham, mayo and provolone cheese on a brioche bun

Burgers

Deluxe ChzBurger

Deluxe ChzBurger

$11.29

Two 3 oz. patties, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and mayo on a buttered brioche bun.

Mush, Bacon, Swiss

Mush, Bacon, Swiss

$11.99

Two 3 oz. patties, sauteed mushrooms, bacon, Swiss cheese with lettuce, tomatoes and mayo on a buttered brioche bun.

Jalapeno Burger

Jalapeno Burger

$11.79

Two 3 oz. patties, sauteed mushrooms, bacon, Swiss cheese with lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a buttered brioche bun.

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$11.79

Two 3 oz. patties, caramelized onions, bacon, cheddar cheese, provolone cheese, and mayo on buttered Texas toast.

BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger

BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.79

Two 3 oz. patties, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions and bacon on a buttered brioche bun.

Mac Daddy

Mac Daddy

$12.29

Two 3 oz. patties, bacon, buffalo sauce, cheddar cheese and mac & cheese on buttered Texas toast.

Monster Burger

$12.69

Two 3oz. patties, cheddar cheese, pulled pork, bacon and BBQ sauce on a brioche bun.

Fiesta

all nachos start with tortilla chips, mixed cheese, queso and a side of sour cream and salsa.
Chicken Nachos

Chicken Nachos

$10.99

Chicken, queso, and mixed cheese with a side of sour cream and salsa.

Chicken Dilla

Chicken Dilla

$9.99

Flour tortilla stuffed with chicken, mixed cheese, red peppers and caramelized onions.

Veggie Dilla

$9.29

Flour tortilla stuffed with mixed cheese, red peppers, caramelized onions and mushrooms.

Pork Dilla

$10.49

Pulled pork, banana peppers, jalapenos, red onions, mixed cheese and BBQ sauce.

Beef and Broccoli Dilla

$10.29

Roast beef, broccoli, creamy Italian sauce and mixed cheese.

Pork Nachos

Pork Nachos

$10.99

Tortilla chips covered in pulled pork, BBQ and queso with a side of salsa and sour cream.

8" Specialty Pizza

8" The Classic

$7.99

Cheese Pizza

8" The Pepline

8" The Pepline

$8.99

Pepperoni Pizza

8" Spicy Buffalo

8" Spicy Buffalo

$9.99

Fresh dough topped with buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, green onions, mozzarella, and drizzled with ranch dressing.

8" Cheeseburger Pizza

8" Cheeseburger Pizza

$9.99

Hamburger, Bacon, Red Onion, Cheddar and Mozzarella cheese on top of pizza sauce.

8" The Hawaiian

8" The Hawaiian

$9.59

Fresh dough topped with sliced ham, pineapple, and mozzarella cheese

8" Pesto

$9.59

Our house-made basil pesto sauce topped with sliced tomatoes, mozzarella, Parmesan, and fresh basil. Drizzled with olive oil.

8" Spinach, Chicken, Mushroom

8" Spinach, Chicken, Mushroom

$11.99

Fresh dough topped with grilled chicken, mozzarella, Parmesan and mushrooms on top of our homemade spinach artichoke dip.

8" Triple Threat

8" Triple Threat

$9.99

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, and bacon.

8" Supreme Pizza

8" Supreme Pizza

$10.99

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, red onions, mushrooms, olives, roasted red peppers with mozzarella and pizza sauce.

8" Greenhouse

8" Greenhouse

$8.99

Green peppers, mushrooms, red onions, black olives, and tomatoes.

8" The Ultimate

8" The Ultimate

$10.99

Pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, red onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and black olives.

8" BBQ Chicken

8" BBQ Chicken

$9.99

Honey BBQ saucw ith chicken, red onion, bacon, cheddar and mozzarella cheese.

8" BBQ Pork

$9.99

Honey BBQ sauce with pulled pork, red onion, banana peppers, cheddar and mozzarella cheese.

12" Specialty Pizza

12" The Classic

$10.99

Cheese Pizza

12" Pepline

12" Pepline

$11.99

Pepperoni Pizza

12" Spicy Buffalo

12" Spicy Buffalo

$17.99

Fresh dough topped with buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, green onions, mozzarella, and drizzled with ranch dressing.

12" The Hawaiian

12" The Hawaiian

$15.99

Fresh dough topped with sliced ham, pineapple, and mozzarella cheese

12" Pesto

$15.99

Basil pesto sauce topped with sliced tomatoes, Mozzarella, Paresman, and fresh basil, drizzled with olive oil.

12" Chicken Spinach Mushroom

12" Chicken Spinach Mushroom

$19.99

Fresh dough topped with grilled chicken, mozzarella, Parmesan and mushrooms on top of our homemade spinach artichoke dip.

12" Triple Threat

12" Triple Threat

$17.99

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, and bacon.

12" Cheeseburger

12" Cheeseburger

$17.99

Hamburger, Bacon, Red Onion, Cheddar and Mozzarella cheese on top of our homemade pizza sauce.

12" Supreme

12" Supreme

$18.99

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, red onions, mushrooms, olives, roasted red peppers with mozzarella and pizza sauce.

12" Greenhouse

12" Greenhouse

$11.99

Green peppers, mushrooms, red onions, black olives, and tomatoes.

12" The Ultimate

12" The Ultimate

$18.99

Pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, red onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and black olives.

12" BBQ Chicken

12" BBQ Chicken

$17.99

Honey BBQ sauce with chicken, red onion, bacon, cheddar and mozzarella cheese

12" BBQ Pork

$17.99

Honey BBQ sauce with pulled pork, red onion, banana peppers, cheddar and mozzarella cheese.

8" BYO Pizza

8" BYO Pizza

$7.99

12" BYO Pizza

12" BYO Pizza

$10.99

Kid's Menu

Kid's Pizza

Kid's Pizza

$7.99

Grilled Cheese

$7.99
Kid's Finger

Kid's Finger

$7.99

Kid's Cheeseburger

$7.99

Sides

Broccoli

Broccoli

$1.99

French Fries

$3.29

Mac & Cheese

$2.99

Side Dressings

Side Sauces

Sweet Potato Tots

$3.49

Open Request

Dessert

Beignets

Beignets

$6.99

Five beignets covered in powdered sugar. Choice of toppings: Chocolate, Caramel, & Raspberry

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

26 Independence Way, Statesboro, GA 30458

Directions

