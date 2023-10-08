Psalms Brittle Bakery 1313 Royal Palm Dr S
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
The place of gentle on your dental brittle and brittle flavored treats.
Location
1206 Pasadena Avenue South, South Pasadena, FL 33707
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Johnny Nevada's Tamales St Pete - 5700 11TH AVE S
No Reviews
5700 11TH AVE S GULFPORT, FL 33707
View restaurant
82 Degrees - 7203 Sunset Way
No Reviews
7203 Sunset Way Saint Petersburg Beach, FL 33706
View restaurant
Pesky Pelican Brew Pub - 923 72nd ST N
No Reviews
923 72nd ST N Saint Petersburg, FL 33710
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in South Pasadena
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - St. Petersburg
4.4 • 4,475
1235 Central Ave St. Petersburg, FL 33705
View restaurant
More near South Pasadena