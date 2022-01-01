Presidio Social Club Exchange

Restaurant info

Since opening in 2006, the elegantly nostalgic Presidio Social Club has provided a fresh, modern take on old-school American dining. The Presidio’s favorite Social Club offers a convivial dining room, refurbished bar seating, and expanded cypress patio for enjoying seasonally driven comfort food, expertly crafted drinks and a relaxed Northern California vibe. Their kitchen, bakery, and bar continue to turn out their take on the best American Classics with a California sensibility Wednesday through Sunday for brunch, bar hour (4-5) and dinner.

Website