American
Bars & Lounges

Presidio Social Club Exchange

5,067 Reviews

$$

563 Ruger St

San Francisco, CA 94129

Beer

Trumer Pils

$7.00

Draft Hazy IPA

$8.00

Mirror Pond Pale Ale

$7.00

Drakes IPA

$7.00

Founders Breakfast Stout

$9.00

Omission (N/A)

$7.00

BTG

GL Cava

$15.00

GL Taittinger

$24.00

GL Terres Brut Rose

$14.00

GL Moscato d'Asti Cascinetta

$11.00

GL Sauvignon Blanc

$14.00

GL Muller

$15.00

GL Albarino

$14.00

GL Chardonnay - Cotiere

$16.00

GL Rose

$14.00

GL Pinot Noir - Easkoot

$17.00

GL Montepulciano

$16.00

GL Grenache

$15.00

GL Cabernet Sauvignon

$18.00

Dessert Wine

GL Moscato d'Asti Cascinetta

$11.00

GL Soave Roccolo Grassi Recito

$10.00

GL Vin Santo Isole e Olena

$12.00

GL 10 yr Tawny

$14.00

GL Maderia Cossat-Gordon Bual 10 yr

$10.00

GL Quinta do Tedo Reserve Ruby

$12.00

GL Sherry Amontillado Los Arcos

$11.00

Gl Banyuls

$11.00

Sparkling BTL

BTL Cava

$73.00

BTL Roederer Estate

$95.00

BTL Henriot

$112.00

BTL Champagne Taittinger

$118.00

BTL Telmont Blanc

$148.00

BTL Terres Secretes Brut Rose

$68.00

BTL Gran Moraine Brut Rose

$98.00

BTL Prestige Rose

$132.00

BTL Moscato d'Asti 375

$30.00

White BTL

Corkage

$25.00

BTL Weissburgunder

$76.00

BTL Sauv Blanc - Legendes

$68.00

BTL Sauv Blanc - Margerum

$73.00

BTL Sancerre - La Perriere

$84.00

BTL Vinho Verde

$48.00

BTL Riesling Trocken - Solitar

$52.00

BTL Kettmeir Muller

$58.00

BTL Albarino La Cana

$56.00

BTL Cotes du Rhone Blanc - Famille Perrin

$89.00

BTL Chablis - Brocard

$95.00

BTL Chardonnay - Bellene

$124.00

BTL Chardonnay - Copain

$64.00

BTL Chardonnay - Cotiere

$68.00

BTL Chardonnay - Freemark

$86.00

BTL Rose - Fattori

$59.00

BTL Rose - Chesebro

$56.00

BTL Chardonnay - Saxon Brown

$98.00

Red BTL

Corkage

$25.00

BTL Trousseau

$85.00
BTL Pinot Noir - Easkoot

$66.00

Black cherries, black raspberry liqueur, plums, & a touch of wild strawberry. Cola nut, licorice, damp violets, orange zest, wild herbs, and exotic baking spice finish.

BTL Pinot Noir - Bravium

$89.00

BTL Pinot Noir - Santenay

$97.00

BTL Domaine Serene

$142.00

BTL Gevrey Chambertin - Bellene

$195.00

BTL Montepulciano

$62.00

BTL Chianti - Banfi

$73.00

BTL Brunello - Piancornello

$122.00

BTL Grenache

$58.00

BTL Colheiros

$52.00

BTL Rioja - Muga

$74.00

BTL Syrah - UNTI

$68.00

BTL Malbec - Finca

$63.00

BTL Zinfandel - UNTI

$76.00

BTL Barolo

$105.00

An intense bouquet with hints of ripe fruit and rose petals. Persistent in taste, thanks to its fine and enveloping tannins that give an elegant pleasantness to this wine.

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon - Austin

$66.00

BTL Cab Sauv - Kokomo

$70.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon - Rama

$108.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon - Stonestreet

$114.00

BTL Bordeaux - Cht Clarke

$132.00

PSC COCKTAILS

Aperol Spritz

$15.00

Bloody Maria

$15.00

Bloody Mary

$15.00

Fall of Adam

$16.00

French 75

$13.00

Green with Envy

$19.00

Kir Royal

$13.00

Mimosa

$13.00

Mocktail

$8.00

Oaxacan Coals

$17.00

Shaken Not Stirred

$18.00

Violet Sundown

$18.00

Virgin Mary

$8.00

Aged Negroni

$17.00

Aged Old Fashioned

$18.00

Aged Reasons

$17.50

Our barrel-aged rye manhattan. Aged for 6 weeks

Aged Margarita

$19.00

Espresso Martini

$17.00

Brambling

$17.00

VODKA

Well Vodka

$11.00

Belvedere

$17.00

Chopin

$15.00

Grey Goose

$15.00

Hangar One

$14.50

Ketel One

$13.00

Reyka

$13.00

Titos

$13.00

Suntori Haku

$14.00

DBL Well Vodka

$22.00

DBL Belvedere

$34.00

DBL Chopin

$30.00

DBL Grey Goose

$30.00

DBL Hangar One

$29.00

DBL Ketel One

$26.00

DBL Reyka

$26.00

DBL Suntori Haku

$28.00

DBL Titos

$24.00

GIN

Well Gin

$11.00

209 Gin

$13.00

Beefeater

$12.50

Bols Genever

$12.00

Bombay

$12.50

Bombay Sapphire

$14.00

Botanist

$14.00

Brokers

$12.00

Bummer and Lazarus

$14.00

Hendricks

$15.50

Junipero

$14.50

Old Raj

$14.00

Plymouth

$16.00

St. George - Dry Rye

$15.00

St. George - Botanivore

$16.00

Suntori Roku

$14.00

Tanqueray

$14.00

DBL Well Gin

$22.00

DBL BEEFEATER

$25.00

DBL BOLS GENEVER

$24.00

DBL BOMBAY GIN

$25.00

DBL BOMBAY SAPPHIRE

$28.00

DBL BOTANIST

$28.00

DBL BROKERS

$22.00

DBL Bummer and Lazarus

$28.00

DBL HENDRICKS

$31.00

DBL JUNIPERO

$29.00

DBL OLD RAJ

$28.00

DBL PLYMOUTH

$32.00

DBL St. George - Botanivore

$32.00

DBL St. George - Dry Rye

$30.00

DBL SUNTORI ROKU

$28.00

DBL TANQUERAY

$28.00

TEQUILA / MEZCAL

Well Tequila

$11.00

Casamigos Blanco

$17.00

Casamigos Reposado

$18.50

Casamigos Anejo

$19.50

Espolon Blanco

$12.00

Espolon Reposado

$13.00

Espolon Anejo

$15.00

Herradura Ultra

$18.00

Ocho Blanco

$18.00

Partida Blanco

$14.50

Partida Reposado

$18.00

Partida Añejo

$19.00

Siete Leguas

$19.00

Agave de Cortez Mezcal

$14.00

DBL Well Tequila

$22.00

DBL Well Mezcal

$30.00

DBL Espolon Blanco

$24.00

DBL Espolon Reposado

$26.00

DBL Espolon Anejo

$30.00

DBL Herraduro Reposado

$30.00

DBL Herradura Anejo

$32.00

DBL Casamigos Blanco

$30.00

DBL Casamigos Reposado

$34.00

DBL Casamigos Anejo

$38.00

DBL Ocho Plata Blanco

$30.00

DBL Quiqiriki

$30.00

DBL Quiqiriki Red Label

$36.00

BOURBON / WHISKEY

Well Whiskey

$11.00

Blanton's

$22.00

Buffalo Trace

$14.00

Crown Royal

$13.50

Eagle Rare

$14.00

Elijah Craig

$15.00

Fistful of Bourbon

$11.00

Four Roses Single Barrel

$20.00

Hibiki Harmony

$24.00

Kikori

$16.00

Makers Mark

$14.00

Knob Creek

$18.00

Old Potrero Rye

$19.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$13.00

Skrewball Peanut Butter

$13.00

Sazerac Rye

$13.50

Suntori Toki

$14.00

Templeton

$14.00

Tullamore Dew

$12.00

Westland American

$22.00

Whistle Pig 6 yr

$18.00

Wild Turkey 17 yr.

$27.00

Willet Pot Still

$19.00

Woodenville

$14.00

Woodford Reserve

$17.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$22.00

DBL Blanton's

$44.00

DBL Buffalo Trace

$28.00

DBL CROWN ROYAL

$27.00

DBL Eagle Rare

$28.00

DBL Elijah Craig

$30.00

DBL FOUR ROSES SMALL BATCH

$40.00

DBL Hibiki Harmony

$48.00

DBL Kikori

$32.00

DBL MAKERS MARK

$28.00

DBL Old Potrero Rye

$38.00

DBL RITTENHOUSE RYE

$26.00

DBL Sazerac Rye

$27.00

DBL Suntori Toki

$28.00

DBL Templeton

$28.00

DBL Tullamore Dew

$24.00

DBL Westland American

$44.00

DBL Whistle Pig Rye

$48.00

DBL Willet Rye

$38.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$34.00

DBL Woodenville Whiskey

$28.00

SCOTCH

Well Scotch

$12.00

ABERFELDY

$17.00

BALVENIE 21

$42.00

CUTTY SHARK PROHIBITION

$14.00

DEWARS WHITE LABEL

$12.00

GLENFIDDICH 14

$18.00

GLENFIDDICH 21

$25.00

HIGHLAND PARK 18 yr

$16.00

HIGHLAND PARK FULL VOLUME

$18.00

HIGHLAND PARK MAGNUS

$16.00

HIGHLAND PARK VALKYRIE

$17.00

J. WALKER BLACK

$16.00

J. WALKER BLUE

$35.00

LAPHROAIG 10 YR

$12.00

MACALLAN 12

$15.00

OBAN 14

$15.00

MACALLAN Double Cask

$28.00

DBL Well Scotch

$24.00

DBL ABERFELDY

$34.00

DBL ARDBEG 10 yr

$38.00

DBL BALVENIE 12

$26.00

DBL BALVENIE 14

$32.00

DBL BALVENIE 15

$36.00

DBL BALVENIE 17

$46.00

DBL BALVENIE 21

$56.00

DBL BRUICHLADDICH

$32.00

DBL CUTTY SHARK PROHIBITION

$28.00

DBL DEWARS WHITE LABEL

$22.00

DBL Glen Grant 10

$24.00

DBL Glen Grant 12

$24.00

DBL Glen Grant 18

$34.00

DBL GLENFIDDICH 12

$24.00

DBL GLENFIDDICH 14

$28.00

DBL GLENFIDDICH 15

$30.00

DBL GLENFIDDICH 18

$34.00

DBL GLENFIDDICH 21

$50.00

DBL GLENLIVET 12

$24.00

DBL HIGHLAND PARK 12 yr

$24.00

DBL HIGHLAND PARK 18 yr

$32.00

DBL HIGHLAND PARK DARK ORIGINS

$34.00

DBL HIGHLAND PARK FULL VOLUME

$36.00

DBL HIGHLAND PARK MAGNUS

$32.00

DBL HIGHLAND PARK VALKYRIE

$34.00

DBL J. WALKER BLACK

$24.00

DBL J. WALKER BLUE

$80.00

DBL KILKERRAN

$32.00

DBL LAGAVULIN 16YR

$24.00

DBL LAPHROAIG 10 YR

$24.00

DBL MACALLAN 10

$24.00

DBL MACALLAN 12

$26.00

DBL MACALLAN 12 Double Cask

$28.00

DBL MACALLAN 15

$30.00

DBL MACALLAN 18

$50.00

DBL MACALLAN NO 2

$34.00

DBL MACALLAN NO 3

$32.00

DBL MACALLAN RARE CASK

$116.00

DBL MONKEY SHOULDER

$24.00

DBL OBAN 14

$30.00

DBL OBAN 18

$36.00

DBL PORT CHARLOTE

$28.00

DBL TALISKER 10

$30.00

RUM

Well Rum

$11.00

Appleton Estate

$11.00

CORUBA JAMAICA

$11.00

FLORA DE CANA 12yr

$14.00

FLORA DE CANA 4yr

$11.00

FLORA DE CANA 7yr

$12.00

Mt. Gay Black Barrel

$11.00

Mt. Gay Eclipse

$11.00

Mt. Gay Extra Old

$14.00

Myers Dark

$11.00

Rhum JM Gold

$12.00

SAILOR JERRY

$11.00

SMITH & CROSS

$12.00

Zaya

$14.00

DBL Well Rum

$22.00

DBL Appleton Estate

$22.00

DBL CORUBA JAMAICA

$22.00

DBL FLORA DE CANA 12yr

$28.00

DBL FLORA DE CANA 4yr

$22.00

DBL FLORA DE CANA 7yr

$24.00

DBL Mt. Gay Black Barrel

$22.00

DBL Mt. Gay Eclipse

$22.00

DBL Mt. Gay Extra Old

$28.00

DBL Myers Dark

$22.00

DBL Rhum JM Gold

$24.00

DBL SAILOR JERRY

$22.00

DBL SMITH & CROSS

$24.00

LIQUEURS

AMARETTO LUXARDO

$15.00

Amaro Nonino

$19.00

Ancho Reyes Verde

$12.00

APEROL

$12.00

BAILEYS

$11.00

BENEDICTINE

$13.00

Borghetti Espresso Liquor

$10.00

BRANCA MENTA

$8.00

CAMPARI

$13.00

CANELLA

$13.00

CANTON GINGER

$10.00

Carpano ANTICA

$12.00

Carpano BIANCO

$11.00

Carpano Punt e Mes

$8.00

CHARTREUSE (GREEN)

$16.00

CHARTREUSE (YELLOW)

$15.00

COINTREAU

$14.00

DOLIN DRY/BLANC

$10.00

DOLIN ROUGE

$11.00

DRAMBUIE

$14.00

DUBONET RED

$12.00

FERNET BRANCA

$13.00

FRANGELICO

$10.00

GRAND MARNIER

$11.00

LILLET ROSA

$11.00

LILLET WHITE

$11.00

LUXARDO MARASCHINO

$10.00

Meletti Amaro

$12.00

MONTENEGRO

$12.00

PERNOD Absinthe

$18.00

PIMM'S

$12.00

SAMBUCA

$15.00

TUACA

$11.00

DBL Amaro Nonino

$30.00

DBL Amaretto Disaronno

$26.00

DBL Ancho Reyes Verde

$24.00

DBL APEROL

$22.00

DBL BAILEYS

$22.00

DBL BENEDICTINE

$26.00

DBL Borghetti Espresso Liquor

$20.00

DBL BRANCA MENTA

$24.00

DBL CAMPARI

$22.00

DBL CANELLA

$26.00

DBL CANTON GINGER

$20.00

DBL Carpano ANTICA

$26.00

DBL Carpano BIANCO

$22.00

DBL Carpano Punt e Mes

$20.00

DBL CHARTREUSE (GREEN)

$32.00

DBL CHARTREUSE (YELLOW)

$30.00

DBL COINTREAU

$28.00

DBL Cynar

$24.00

DBL Cynar 70

$28.00

DBL DOLIN DRY/BLANC

$20.00

DBL DOLIN ROUGE

$22.00

DBL DRAMBUIE

$28.00

DBL DUBONET RED

$24.00

DBL FERNET BRANCA

$20.00

DBL FRANGELICO

$20.00

DBL GIFFARD POMPLEMOUSE

$20.00

DBL GRAND MARNIER

$22.00

DBL KERRYGOLD IRISH CREAM

$20.00

DBL LA PINTA

$20.00

DBL LEMONCELLO

$24.00

DBL LILLET RED

$22.00

DBL LILLET ROSA

$22.00

DBL LILLET WHITE

$22.00

DBL LUXARDO AMARETTO

$24.00

DBL LUXARDO MARASCHINO

$20.00

DBL Meletti Amaro

$24.00

DBL MONTENEGRO

$24.00

DBL PAMA

$20.00

DBL PERNOD

$26.00

DBL PERNOD Absinthe

$36.00

DBL PIMM'S

$24.00

DBL SAMBUCA

$24.00

DBL ST George Spiced Pear

$24.00

DBL ST GERMAIN

$24.00

DBL TUACA

$22.00

Brandy/Cognac

Well Brandy

$10.00

Candolini Grappa

$11.00

Christian Drouin Calvados

$12.00

Couvoisier

$14.00

Francsico Pisco

$12.00

Hardy 12

$18.00

Laird's Applejack

$12.00

Martell VSOP

$14.00

Ming River BAIJU

$12.00

Remy 1738

$12.00

Remy V

$10.00

Remy VSOP

$18.00

Remy XO

$50.00

DBL Well Brandy

$20.00

DBL Candolini Grappa

$22.00

DBL Christian Drouin Calvados

$24.00

DBL Couvoisier

$28.00

DBL Francsico Pisco

$22.00

DBL Hardy 12

$36.00

DBL Laird's Applejack

$24.00

DBL Martell VSOP

$28.00

DBL Ming River BAIJU

$24.00

DBL Remy 1738

$24.00

DBL Remy V

$20.00

DBL Remy VSOP

$36.00

DBL Remy XO

$100.00

NA BEV

Aqua Panna Still Water

$8.50

ARNOLD PALMER

$4.00

Coke

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Diet Coke

$2.50

GINGER BEER

$4.50

GINGER ICED TEA

$4.50

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$6.00

Green Tea & Coconut

$4.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

LEMONADE

$5.50

Milk

$3.50

Mocktail

$8.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

PINT OF ICE

REFILL ICED TEA

ROOT BEER

$3.50
San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$8.50

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$4.00

Shrub Soda

$8.00

Soda Water

$2.00

Sprite

$2.50

TOMATO JUICE

$4.00

TONIC

$4.50

COFFEE & TEA

Coffee

$3.75

DECAF

$3.75

GINGER ICED TEA

$4.50

HOT TEA

$3.75

Iced Tea

$2.50

REFILL ICED TEA

Espresso

$3.50

DBL Espresso

$4.25

Macchiato

$3.75

Cappucino

$4.75

Latte

$4.75

Americano

$4.50

BQT Dessert Mini Bites

$36.00

Other Rentals

Projector & Screen

$200.00

6' Screen

$100.00

64" Easel

$30.00

Portable Bar

$300.00

Custom Cakes

8" Round Custom Cake

$90.00

10" Round Custom Cake

$120.00

12" Round Custom Cake

$150.00

Custom Cake Design

$120.00

4"-6" Two-Tier Round Cakes

$135.00

8"-10" Two-Tier Round Cakes

$195.00

6"-8"-10" Three-Tier Round Cakes

$195.00
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Since opening in 2006, the elegantly nostalgic Presidio Social Club has provided a fresh, modern take on old-school American dining. The Presidio’s favorite Social Club offers a convivial dining room, refurbished bar seating, and expanded cypress patio for enjoying seasonally driven comfort food, expertly crafted drinks and a relaxed Northern California vibe. Their kitchen, bakery, and bar continue to turn out their take on the best American Classics with a California sensibility Wednesday through Sunday for brunch, bar hour (4-5) and dinner.

Website

563 Ruger St, San Francisco, CA 94129

Directions

Presidio Social Club Exchange image
Banner pic
Main pic

