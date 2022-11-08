- Home
- /
- Lincolnwood
- /
- Greek
- /
- Psistaria Greek Taverna
Psistaria Greek Taverna
No reviews yet
4711 W Touhy Ave
Lincolnwood, IL 60712
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Hot Appetizers
Dolmades (GF)
4 Ground Beef & Lamb, Mixed with Rice Hand Wrapped in Grape Leaves in an Egg-Lemon Sauce
Fried Calamari
Fresh Squid, Breaded & Pan-Fried
Fried Eggplant
Breaded Eggplant, Fried & Topped with Tomato-Garlic Sauce & Grated Cheese
Fried Smelts App
Fried Zucchini
Slices of Breaded Zucchini, Fried & Served with our Skordalia
Garides A La Psistaria (GF)
5 Fresh Shrimp, Broiled in Special Olive Oil & Garlic Marinade
Gigantes (GF)
Greek Lima Beans, Baked in a Tomato & Herb Sauce
Grilled Calamari (GF)
Grilled Fresh Squid, Marinated in Lemon, Olive Oil & Spices
Grilled Eggplant (GF)
Grilled Eggplant in our Vinaigrette, Topped with Chopped Garlic
Grilled Octopus App (GF)
Tender Grilled Octopus, Charbroiled & Tossed in our Special Vinaigrette
Grilled Zucchini (GF)
Grilled Zucchini in our Vinaigrette, Topped with Chopped Garlic
Gyros App
Slices of our Homemade Lamb & Beef Gyros Served with Tomato, Onion, Tzatziki & Pita (extra tzatziki $0.75)
Jalapeno Peppers (GF)
Raw or Grilled, Fresh Jalapeno Slices
Keftedes
6- 2oz. Homemade Beef & Lamb Meatballs, Your Choice of Broiled or in Tomato Sauce
Loukaniko
8 oz. Broiled Special Homemade, Seasoned with Orange Rind, Greek Pork Sausage
Mini Chicken Kabobs (GF)
4 Marinated Chicken Skewers(3 Oz.), Served with Pita & Tzatziki Sauce (extra tzatziki $0.75)
Mini Pork Kabobs (GF)
4 Marinated Pork Skewers(3 Oz.), Served with Pita & Tzatziki Sauce (extra tzatziki $0.75)
Ortikia (GF)
2 Broiled Quails in our Seasoning & Ladolemono
Pita Bread
Psistaria Hot Combo
2 Spanakopitakia, 2 Tiropitakia, 2 Broiled Keftedes, 2 Pieces Loukaniko & Your Choice 2 Mini Kabobs
Saganaki
Greek Cheese, Fried & Flambeed with Brandy
Shrimp Tourkolimano (GF)
5 Fresh Shrimp, Baked in a Tomato-Garlic Sauce with Crumbled Feta
Spanakopitakia
5 of Our Homemade Spinach & Crumbled Feta triangles, Hand wrapped in Filo Dough
Stuffed Peppers Florinis
Tiropitakia
5 of Our Homemade Blend of Cheeses, Hand wrapped in Filo Dough
Cold Appetizers
Taramosalata (GF)
Fish Roe Spread
Melitzanosalata (GF)
Fish Roe Spread
Tzatziki (GF)
Fish Roe Spread
Skordalia (GF)
Fish Roe Spread
Tirokafteri (GF)
Fish Roe Spread
Fava (GF)
Greek Style Split Pea Spread
Psistaria Spread Trio (GF)
Your Choice of any 3 Spreads
Psistaria Cold Combo (GF)
Platter of Taramosalata, Melizanosalata, Tzatziki, Fava, Cold Octopus, Feta & Olives
Beets & Skordalia (GF)
Sliced Beets, Marinated in Olive Oil and Spices, Served with Skordalia
Cold Octopus Salad (GF)
Tender Octopus, Marinated in Olive Oil & Spices with Chopped Vegetables
Peppers Florinis (GF)
Roasted Red Peppers in Olive Oil & Vinegar
Feta Cheese (GF)
Imported Greek Feta with Olives
Kefalograviera (GF)
Imported Greek Hard, Aged Cheese
Greek Kalamata Olives (GF)
Anchovies (GF)
Salads
Greek Salad (GF)
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, olives & feta cheese.
Horiatiki (Village Salad) (GF)
Vine tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, green peppers, olives & feta cheese.
Pashalini (GF)
Finely chopped romaine, green onions, dill & crumbled feta.
Chef George Special (GF)
Chopped tomato, cucumber, onion, green pepper, beets, arugula, crumbled feta & olives.
Lahonasalata (GF)
Chopped cabbage, carrots & celery.
Psistaria Special (GF)
Chopped lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, celery, green pepper, green onions & cheeses.
Horta (GF)
Choice of boiled Dandelion or Rapini greens.
Sauteed Horta (GF)
Choice of boiled Dandelion or Rapini greens, sauteed with fresh garlic & olive oil.
Chicken Breast Salad (GF)
Cut chicken breast on top of our Greek salad.
Gyros Salad
Our homemade gyros meat on top of our Greek salad with a side of taztiki.
Family Style Salads - 2 person minimum - $5.25 per person
Family Greek Salad (GF)
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, olives & feta cheese.
Family Horiatiki (Village Salad) (GF)
Vine tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, green peppers, olives & feta cheese.
Family Pashalini (GF)
Finely chopped romaine, green onions, dill & crumbled feta.
Family Chef George Special (GF)
Chopped tomato, cucumber, onion, green pepper, beets, arugula, crumbled feta & olives.
Family Lahanosalata (GF)
Chopped cabbage, carrots & celery.
Family Psistaria Special (GF)
Chopped lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, celery, green pepper, green onions & cheeses.
Traditional Greek Dishes - Served with a cup of soup and choice of rice, potatoes, or mixed vegetables.
1/4 - Chicken Riganati (GF)
Chicken baked in olive oil & spices.
1/2 - Chicken Riganati (GF)
Chicken baked in olive oil & spices.
Gyros Plate
Homemade lamb & beef gyros, from our family recipe, sliced & served w/ tomato, onion, tzatziki sauce & pita. (extra tzatziki $0.75)
Dolmades Plate (GF)
6 Ground Beef & Lamb, Mixed with Rice Hand Wrapped in Grape Leaves in an Egg-Lemon Sauce
Pastichio
Baked Greek pasta, ground meat & cheese, topped with béchamel sauce.
Moussaka
Baked eggplant, zucchini, potato & ground meat topped with béchamel sauce.
Lamb Kokkinisto
Colorado lamb shanks, slowly braised in our special tomato sauce. Served with rice, potatoes, mixed vegetables, spaghetti or thick Greek noodles.
Lamb Yiouvetsi
Braised lamb in tomato sauce with pasta of the day
Arni Fournou
Oven baked lamb with potatoes, olive oil, lemon, garlic, and oregano
Chicken Spanaki
Chicken breast stuffed with spinach and feta mix, topped with Swiss cheese, and egg-lemon sauce
Keftedes Plate
8- (2 oz.) Homemade beef & lamb meatballs. Your choice of grilled or in our special tomato sauce.
Vegetarian Dishes - Served with a cup of soup and choice of rice, potatoes, or mixed vegetables.
Vegetarian Moussaka
Baked eggplant, zucchini, potato, artichoke & cheese topped with béchamel sauce.
Vegetable Kabob (GF)
2 Skewers of grilled vegetables with a vinaigrette dressing.
Vegetable Plate
Mixed plate of our baked vegetables. *side dish not included
Spanakopitakia
10 of our homemade spinach & crumbled feta triangles, hand wrapped in filo dough
Tropitakia
10 of our homemade blend of cheeses triangles, hand wrapped in filo dough.
Spanakopitakia/Tiropitakia
5 spanakopitakia triangles & 5 tiropitakia triangles.
Rice and Yogurt (GF)
Homemade yogurt with rice. *Side not included
Seafood Dishes - Served with a cup of soup and choice of rice, potatoes, or mixed vegetables.
Whole Lavraki
Broiled with ladolemono (olive oil, lemon, and garlic). Served with Skordalia and rice, greek potatoes, or mixed vegetables.
Whole Tsipoura
Broiled with ladolemono (olive oil, lemon, and garlic). Served with Skordalia and rice, greek potatoes, or mixed vegetables.
Filet of Norwegian Salmon (GF)
Thick cut, seasoned & broiled, served with our ladolemono.
Lake Superior Whitefish (GF)
Fresh whitefish from Lake Superior, seasoned & broiled, served with our ladolemono.
Fried Bakalao (Codfish Fillet)
Served with Skordalia
Shrimp Tourkolimano (GF)
Baked shrimp, with tomato sauce & crumbled feta.
Shrimp Kabob (GF)
3 skewers of broiled shrimp and vegetables, served with our ladolemono
Garides A La Psistaria (GF)
Fresh shrimp, broiled in olive oil & garlic marinade.
Seafood Kabob (GF)
1 skewer of broiled shrimp, salmon, the catch of the day & vegetables, served with ladolemono
Grilled Octopus (GF)
Tender octopus, char-grilled & tossed in our vinaigrette.
Grilled Calamari (GF)
Fresh squid, grilled & tossed in our ladolemono
Fried Calamari (GF)
Fresh squid, breaded & pan fried. Served with cocktail sauce.
Fried Smelts
Smelts, breaded & pan fried.
Broiled Stingray (Skate Wing)
Broiled with ladolemono (olive oil, lemon, and garlic). Served with Skordalia and rice, greek potatoes, or mixed vegetables.
Broiled Tilapia
From Our Broiler - Served with a cup of soup and choice of rice, potatoes, or mixed vegetables.
Beef and Chicken Shish-Kabob Combo
2 – 8 oz. Skewers of marinated beef, chicken, & vegetables.
Beef and Pork Shish-Kabob Combo
2 – 8 oz. Skewers of marinated beef, pork, & vegetables.
Chicken and Pork Shish-Kabob Combo
2 – 8 oz. Skewers of marinated chicken, pork, & vegetables.
Kabob Trio (GF)
3 – 8 oz. Skewers of marinated beef, chicken, pork, & vegetables.
Chicken Kabob (GF)
2 – 8 oz. Skewers of marinated chicken & vegetables.
Chicken Breast (GF)
12 oz. Boneless, skinless, chicken breast with ladolemono.
1/2 Broiled Chicken (GF)
Beef Kabob (GF)
2 – 6 oz. Skewers of filet mignon & vegetables marinated & grilled.
NY Strip Steak (GF)
13 oz. Juicy New York strip steak, seasoned & broiled to perfection.
Lamb Riblets (GF)
Lamb riblets, seasoned & broiled to perfection.
Paidakia (GF)
6 Thin cut lamb chops (1 lb.) seasoned & grilled.
Loin Lamb Chops (GF)
5 Loin lamb chops (1 lb.) seasoned & grilled.
Lamb Broiler Combo (GF)
2 Paidakia, 2 Loin lamb chops & riblets, seasoned & grilled.
1pc Lamb Chops (GF)
Juicy thick cut lamb chops, seasoned & grilled. (9-10 oz. each)
2pc Lamb Chops (GF)
Juicy thick cut lamb chops, seasoned & grilled. (9-10 oz. each)
Pork Kabob (GF)
2 – 8 oz. Skewers of marinated pork & vegetables.
Pork Chops (GF)
2 – 11 oz. Center cut pork chops, seasoned & grilled to perfection.
Loukaniko (GF)
16 oz. Broiled special homemade Greek sausage.
Pasta Dishes - Served with a cup of soup.
Paradosiaki Macaronada
Choice of thick Greek noodles or spaghetti with burnt butter & grated Greek cheese.
Vegetable Pasta
Fresh vegetables sautéed with garlic & served with spaghetti.
Macaronada Mai Kima
Our homemade meat sauce, made with ground lamb & beef, served over thick Greek noodles or spaghetti.
Chicken Breast Pasta
Chicken breast, sliced and sautéed with vegetables, garlic, fresh tomato & spaghetti.
Aegean Garidomacaronada
Fresh shrimp sautéed with vegetables, garlic, fresh tomato & spaghetti.
Calamari Pasta
Fresh calamari sautéed with vegetables, garlic, fresh tomato & spaghetti.
Seafood Pasta
Fresh shrimp, scallops, and calamari sauteéd with vegetables, garlic, fresh tomato, and spaghetti.
Sides
Greek Fries
Fresh cut fries with sprinkled oregano.
Greek Fries w/ Feta
Fresh cut fries with sprinkled oregano and feta.
Side Spaghetti
Steamed Vegetables (GF)
Steamed broccoli & cauliflower with ladolemono.
Broccoli
Steamed Cauliflower
Side Cucumbers
Side Carrots
Small - Rice Pilaf
Rice pilaf with homemade tomato sauce.
Small - Greek Potatoes (GF)
Oven baked potatoes, seasoned with olive oil, lemon & oregano.
Small - Briami (GF)
Oven baked mixed vegetables with olive oil & fresh spices.
Small - Fasolakia (GF)
Fresh green beans baked in olive oil, tomato & spices. *When Available*
Small - Arake (GF)
Sweet peas baked in olive oil, tomato, onion & fresh dill.
Small - Spanakorizo (GF)
Spinach & rice baked in olive oil, tomato, onion & fresh dill. *When Available*
Small - Bamies (GF)
Okra baked in olive oil, tomato & fresh spices.
Small - Hilopites
Greek square noodles with fresh tomato.
Small - Rosa Marina
Greek orzo with fresh tomato.
Small - Gigantes
Large - Rice Pilaf
Rice pilaf with homemade tomato sauce.
Large - Greek Potatoes (GF)
Oven baked potatoes, seasoned with olive oil, lemon & oregano.
Large - Briami (GF)
Oven baked mixed vegetables with olive oil & fresh spices.
Large - Fasolakia (GF)
Fresh green beans baked in olive oil, tomato & spices. *When Available*
Large - Arake (GF)
Sweet peas baked in olive oil, tomato, onion & fresh dill.
Large - Spanakorizo (GF)
Spinach & rice baked in olive oil, tomato, onion & fresh dill. *When Available*
Large - Bamies (GF)
Okra baked in olive oil, tomato & fresh spices.
Large - Hilopites
Greek square noodles with fresh tomato.
Large - Rosa Marina
Greek orzo with fresh tomato.
Desserts
Kids
Extras
Family Packs
Daily Soups - Tuesday
Bowl - Avgolemono (GF)
Traditional Greek soup, homemade chicken broth, rice and egg-lemon.
Bowl - Fakes (GF)
Lentil & fresh tomato soup.
Bowl - Traxanas
Homemade Greek pasta & fresh tomato soup.
Cup - Avgolemono (GF)
Traditional Greek soup, homemade chicken broth, rice and egg-lemon.
Cup - Fakes (GF)
Lentil & fresh tomato soup.
Cup - Traxanas
Homemade Greek pasta & fresh tomato soup.
Quart - Avgolemono (GF)
Quart - Fakes (GF)
Quart - Traxana (GF)
Pieces and Lbs. - Hot
Chicken Skewers W/ Vegetables (8oz)
Pork Skewers W/ Vegetables (8oz)
Beef Skewers W/ Vegetables
Mini Chicken Skewers
Mini Pork Skewers
Mini Beef Skewers
Pcs. Spanakopitakia
Pcs. Tiropitakia
Lbs. Loukaniko (Greek Sausage)
Pcs. Dolmades
Pcs. Meatballs
Pcs. Paidakia
Pita Bread
Half Tray - Hot
Moussaka - Half Tray
Vegetarian Moussaka - Half Tray
Pastichio - Half Tray
Gyros - Half Tray
Spanakopita - Half Tray
Rice - Half Tray
Potatoes - Half Tray
Briami (mixed Vegetables) - Half Tray
Araka (sweet Peas) - Half Tray
Bamies (okra) - Half Tray
Fasolakia (green Beans) - Half Tray
Spanakorizo (spinach Rice) - Half Tray
Gigantes (lima Beans) - Half Tray
Full Tray - Hot
Moussaka - Full Tray
Vegetarian Moussaka - Full Tray
Pastichio - Full Tray
Gyros - Full Tray
Spanakopita - Full Tray
Rice - Full Tray
Potatoes - Full Tray
Briami (mixed Vegetables) - Full Tray
Araka (sweet Peas) - Full Tray
Bamies (okra) - Full Tray
Fasolakia (green Beans) - Full Tray
Spanakorizo (spinach Rice) - Full Tray
Gigantes (lima Beans) - Full Tray
Salad - Half Tray
Salad - Full Tray
Spreads
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am