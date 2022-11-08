Restaurant header imageView gallery
Greek
Mediterranean

Psistaria Greek Taverna

4711 W Touhy Ave

Lincolnwood, IL 60712

Gyros Plate
Chicken Kabob (GF)
Chicken Skewers W/ Vegetables (8oz)

Hot Appetizers

Dolmades (GF)

$9.50

4 Ground Beef & Lamb, Mixed with Rice Hand Wrapped in Grape Leaves in an Egg-Lemon Sauce

Fried Calamari

$16.75

Fresh Squid, Breaded & Pan-Fried

Fried Eggplant

$8.95

Breaded Eggplant, Fried & Topped with Tomato-Garlic Sauce & Grated Cheese

Fried Smelts App

$16.75

Fried Zucchini

$8.95

Slices of Breaded Zucchini, Fried & Served with our Skordalia

Garides A La Psistaria (GF)

$15.75

5 Fresh Shrimp, Broiled in Special Olive Oil & Garlic Marinade

Gigantes (GF)

$10.50

Greek Lima Beans, Baked in a Tomato & Herb Sauce

Grilled Calamari (GF)

$16.75

Grilled Fresh Squid, Marinated in Lemon, Olive Oil & Spices

Grilled Eggplant (GF)

$8.95

Grilled Eggplant in our Vinaigrette, Topped with Chopped Garlic

Grilled Octopus App (GF)

$18.75

Tender Grilled Octopus, Charbroiled & Tossed in our Special Vinaigrette

Grilled Zucchini (GF)

$8.95

Grilled Zucchini in our Vinaigrette, Topped with Chopped Garlic

Gyros App

$12.50

Slices of our Homemade Lamb & Beef Gyros Served with Tomato, Onion, Tzatziki & Pita (extra tzatziki $0.75)

Jalapeno Peppers (GF)

$4.25

Raw or Grilled, Fresh Jalapeno Slices

Keftedes

$10.75

6- 2oz. Homemade Beef & Lamb Meatballs, Your Choice of Broiled or in Tomato Sauce

Loukaniko

$10.25

8 oz. Broiled Special Homemade, Seasoned with Orange Rind, Greek Pork Sausage

Mini Chicken Kabobs (GF)

$10.50

4 Marinated Chicken Skewers(3 Oz.), Served with Pita & Tzatziki Sauce (extra tzatziki $0.75)

Mini Pork Kabobs (GF)

$11.25

4 Marinated Pork Skewers(3 Oz.), Served with Pita & Tzatziki Sauce (extra tzatziki $0.75)

Ortikia (GF)

$15.50

2 Broiled Quails in our Seasoning & Ladolemono

Pita Bread

$0.75

Psistaria Hot Combo

$17.50

2 Spanakopitakia, 2 Tiropitakia, 2 Broiled Keftedes, 2 Pieces Loukaniko & Your Choice 2 Mini Kabobs

Saganaki

$9.95

Greek Cheese, Fried & Flambeed with Brandy

Shrimp Tourkolimano (GF)

$15.75

5 Fresh Shrimp, Baked in a Tomato-Garlic Sauce with Crumbled Feta

Spanakopitakia

$8.50

5 of Our Homemade Spinach & Crumbled Feta triangles, Hand wrapped in Filo Dough

Stuffed Peppers Florinis

$13.50

Tiropitakia

$9.50

5 of Our Homemade Blend of Cheeses, Hand wrapped in Filo Dough

Cold Appetizers

Taramosalata (GF)

$9.25

Fish Roe Spread

Melitzanosalata (GF)

$9.25

Fish Roe Spread

Tzatziki (GF)

$9.25

Fish Roe Spread

Skordalia (GF)

$9.25

Fish Roe Spread

Tirokafteri (GF)

$9.25

Fish Roe Spread

Fava (GF)

$9.25

Greek Style Split Pea Spread

Psistaria Spread Trio (GF)

$15.50

Your Choice of any 3 Spreads

Psistaria Cold Combo (GF)

$17.95

Platter of Taramosalata, Melizanosalata, Tzatziki, Fava, Cold Octopus, Feta & Olives

Beets & Skordalia (GF)

$10.50

Sliced Beets, Marinated in Olive Oil and Spices, Served with Skordalia

Cold Octopus Salad (GF)

$18.75

Tender Octopus, Marinated in Olive Oil & Spices with Chopped Vegetables

Peppers Florinis (GF)

$7.50

Roasted Red Peppers in Olive Oil & Vinegar

Feta Cheese (GF)

$8.25

Imported Greek Feta with Olives

Kefalograviera (GF)

$8.25

Imported Greek Hard, Aged Cheese

Greek Kalamata Olives (GF)

$4.25

Anchovies (GF)

$3.25

Salads

Greek Salad (GF)

$6.25

Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, olives & feta cheese.

Horiatiki (Village Salad) (GF)

$6.50

Vine tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, green peppers, olives & feta cheese.

Pashalini (GF)

$6.50

Finely chopped romaine, green onions, dill & crumbled feta.

Chef George Special (GF)

$6.50

Chopped tomato, cucumber, onion, green pepper, beets, arugula, crumbled feta & olives.

Lahonasalata (GF)

$6.50

Chopped cabbage, carrots & celery.

Psistaria Special (GF)

$6.50

Chopped lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, celery, green pepper, green onions & cheeses.

Horta (GF)

$6.95

Choice of boiled Dandelion or Rapini greens.

Sauteed Horta (GF)

$7.95

Choice of boiled Dandelion or Rapini greens, sauteed with fresh garlic & olive oil.

Chicken Breast Salad (GF)

$16.25

Cut chicken breast on top of our Greek salad.

Gyros Salad

$17.25

Our homemade gyros meat on top of our Greek salad with a side of taztiki.

Family Style Salads - 2 person minimum - $5.25 per person

Family Greek Salad (GF)

Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, olives & feta cheese.

Family Horiatiki (Village Salad) (GF)

Vine tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, green peppers, olives & feta cheese.

Family Pashalini (GF)

Finely chopped romaine, green onions, dill & crumbled feta.

Family Chef George Special (GF)

Chopped tomato, cucumber, onion, green pepper, beets, arugula, crumbled feta & olives.

Family Lahanosalata (GF)

Chopped cabbage, carrots & celery.

Family Psistaria Special (GF)

Chopped lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, celery, green pepper, green onions & cheeses.

Traditional Greek Dishes - Served with a cup of soup and choice of rice, potatoes, or mixed vegetables.

1/4 - Chicken Riganati (GF)

$11.50

Chicken baked in olive oil & spices.

1/2 - Chicken Riganati (GF)

$18.50

Chicken baked in olive oil & spices.

Gyros Plate

$19.95

Homemade lamb & beef gyros, from our family recipe, sliced & served w/ tomato, onion, tzatziki sauce & pita. (extra tzatziki $0.75)

Dolmades Plate (GF)

$19.25

6 Ground Beef & Lamb, Mixed with Rice Hand Wrapped in Grape Leaves in an Egg-Lemon Sauce

Pastichio

$18.25

Baked Greek pasta, ground meat & cheese, topped with béchamel sauce.

Moussaka

$18.25

Baked eggplant, zucchini, potato & ground meat topped with béchamel sauce.

Lamb Kokkinisto

$29.50

Colorado lamb shanks, slowly braised in our special tomato sauce. Served with rice, potatoes, mixed vegetables, spaghetti or thick Greek noodles.

Lamb Yiouvetsi

$29.50

Braised lamb in tomato sauce with pasta of the day

Arni Fournou

$29.50

Oven baked lamb with potatoes, olive oil, lemon, garlic, and oregano

Chicken Spanaki

$24.50

Chicken breast stuffed with spinach and feta mix, topped with Swiss cheese, and egg-lemon sauce

Keftedes Plate

$19.95

8- (2 oz.) Homemade beef & lamb meatballs. Your choice of grilled or in our special tomato sauce.

Vegetarian Dishes - Served with a cup of soup and choice of rice, potatoes, or mixed vegetables.

Vegetarian Moussaka

$17.50

Baked eggplant, zucchini, potato, artichoke & cheese topped with béchamel sauce.

Vegetable Kabob (GF)

$15.95

2 Skewers of grilled vegetables with a vinaigrette dressing.

Vegetable Plate

$15.50

Mixed plate of our baked vegetables. *side dish not included

Spanakopitakia

$18.50

10 of our homemade spinach & crumbled feta triangles, hand wrapped in filo dough

Tropitakia

$19.50

10 of our homemade blend of cheeses triangles, hand wrapped in filo dough.

Spanakopitakia/Tiropitakia

$19.50

5 spanakopitakia triangles & 5 tiropitakia triangles.

Rice and Yogurt (GF)

$13.95

Homemade yogurt with rice. *Side not included

Seafood Dishes - Served with a cup of soup and choice of rice, potatoes, or mixed vegetables.

Whole Lavraki

$29.95

Broiled with ladolemono (olive oil, lemon, and garlic). Served with Skordalia and rice, greek potatoes, or mixed vegetables.

Whole Tsipoura

$27.95

Broiled with ladolemono (olive oil, lemon, and garlic). Served with Skordalia and rice, greek potatoes, or mixed vegetables.

Filet of Norwegian Salmon (GF)

$26.95

Thick cut, seasoned & broiled, served with our ladolemono.

Lake Superior Whitefish (GF)

$26.95

Fresh whitefish from Lake Superior, seasoned & broiled, served with our ladolemono.

Fried Bakalao (Codfish Fillet)

$22.95

Served with Skordalia

Shrimp Tourkolimano (GF)

$24.95

Baked shrimp, with tomato sauce & crumbled feta.

Shrimp Kabob (GF)

$24.95

3 skewers of broiled shrimp and vegetables, served with our ladolemono

Garides A La Psistaria (GF)

$24.95

Fresh shrimp, broiled in olive oil & garlic marinade.

Seafood Kabob (GF)

$24.95

1 skewer of broiled shrimp, salmon, the catch of the day & vegetables, served with ladolemono

Grilled Octopus (GF)

$26.95

Tender octopus, char-grilled & tossed in our vinaigrette.

Grilled Calamari (GF)

$23.50

Fresh squid, grilled & tossed in our ladolemono

Fried Calamari (GF)

$23.50

Fresh squid, breaded & pan fried. Served with cocktail sauce.

Fried Smelts

$21.95

Smelts, breaded & pan fried.

Broiled Stingray (Skate Wing)

$23.50

Broiled with ladolemono (olive oil, lemon, and garlic). Served with Skordalia and rice, greek potatoes, or mixed vegetables.

Broiled Tilapia

$19.95

From Our Broiler - Served with a cup of soup and choice of rice, potatoes, or mixed vegetables.

Beef and Chicken Shish-Kabob Combo

$24.50

2 – 8 oz. Skewers of marinated beef, chicken, & vegetables.

Beef and Pork Shish-Kabob Combo

$24.50

2 – 8 oz. Skewers of marinated beef, pork, & vegetables.

Chicken and Pork Shish-Kabob Combo

$18.50

2 – 8 oz. Skewers of marinated chicken, pork, & vegetables.

Kabob Trio (GF)

$32.50

3 – 8 oz. Skewers of marinated beef, chicken, pork, & vegetables.

Chicken Kabob (GF)

$18.50

2 – 8 oz. Skewers of marinated chicken & vegetables.

Chicken Breast (GF)

$17.50

12 oz. Boneless, skinless, chicken breast with ladolemono.

1/2 Broiled Chicken (GF)

$18.50

Beef Kabob (GF)

$32.50

2 – 6 oz. Skewers of filet mignon & vegetables marinated & grilled.

NY Strip Steak (GF)

$41.95

13 oz. Juicy New York strip steak, seasoned & broiled to perfection.

Lamb Riblets (GF)

$24.95

Lamb riblets, seasoned & broiled to perfection.

Paidakia (GF)

$43.50

6 Thin cut lamb chops (1 lb.) seasoned & grilled.

Loin Lamb Chops (GF)

$29.95

5 Loin lamb chops (1 lb.) seasoned & grilled.

Lamb Broiler Combo (GF)

$31.50

2 Paidakia, 2 Loin lamb chops & riblets, seasoned & grilled.

1pc Lamb Chops (GF)

$28.95

Juicy thick cut lamb chops, seasoned & grilled. (9-10 oz. each)

2pc Lamb Chops (GF)

$46.50

Juicy thick cut lamb chops, seasoned & grilled. (9-10 oz. each)

Pork Kabob (GF)

$18.50

2 – 8 oz. Skewers of marinated pork & vegetables.

Pork Chops (GF)

$23.50

2 – 11 oz. Center cut pork chops, seasoned & grilled to perfection.

Loukaniko (GF)

$18.50

16 oz. Broiled special homemade Greek sausage.

Pasta Dishes - Served with a cup of soup.

Paradosiaki Macaronada

$15.95

Choice of thick Greek noodles or spaghetti with burnt butter & grated Greek cheese.

Vegetable Pasta

$17.95

Fresh vegetables sautéed with garlic & served with spaghetti.

Macaronada Mai Kima

$19.95

Our homemade meat sauce, made with ground lamb & beef, served over thick Greek noodles or spaghetti.

Chicken Breast Pasta

$21.50

Chicken breast, sliced and sautéed with vegetables, garlic, fresh tomato & spaghetti.

Aegean Garidomacaronada

$24.95

Fresh shrimp sautéed with vegetables, garlic, fresh tomato & spaghetti.

Calamari Pasta

$23.50

Fresh calamari sautéed with vegetables, garlic, fresh tomato & spaghetti.

Seafood Pasta

$24.95

Fresh shrimp, scallops, and calamari sauteéd with vegetables, garlic, fresh tomato, and spaghetti.

Sides

Greek Fries

$6.00

Fresh cut fries with sprinkled oregano.

Greek Fries w/ Feta

$7.50

Fresh cut fries with sprinkled oregano and feta.

Side Spaghetti

$5.50

Steamed Vegetables (GF)

$5.50

Steamed broccoli & cauliflower with ladolemono.

Broccoli

$5.50

Steamed Cauliflower

$5.50

Side Cucumbers

$3.95

Side Carrots

$3.95

Small - Rice Pilaf

$5.00

Rice pilaf with homemade tomato sauce.

Small - Greek Potatoes (GF)

$5.00

Oven baked potatoes, seasoned with olive oil, lemon & oregano.

Small - Briami (GF)

$6.00

Oven baked mixed vegetables with olive oil & fresh spices.

Small - Fasolakia (GF)

$6.00

Fresh green beans baked in olive oil, tomato & spices. *When Available*

Small - Arake (GF)

$6.00

Sweet peas baked in olive oil, tomato, onion & fresh dill.

Small - Spanakorizo (GF)

$6.00

Spinach & rice baked in olive oil, tomato, onion & fresh dill. *When Available*

Small - Bamies (GF)

$6.00

Okra baked in olive oil, tomato & fresh spices.

Small - Hilopites

$5.00

Greek square noodles with fresh tomato.

Small - Rosa Marina

$5.00

Greek orzo with fresh tomato.

Small - Gigantes

$6.00

Large - Rice Pilaf

$9.00

Rice pilaf with homemade tomato sauce.

Large - Greek Potatoes (GF)

$9.00

Oven baked potatoes, seasoned with olive oil, lemon & oregano.

Large - Briami (GF)

$10.00

Oven baked mixed vegetables with olive oil & fresh spices.

Large - Fasolakia (GF)

$9.00

Fresh green beans baked in olive oil, tomato & spices. *When Available*

Large - Arake (GF)

$10.00

Sweet peas baked in olive oil, tomato, onion & fresh dill.

Large - Spanakorizo (GF)

$10.50

Spinach & rice baked in olive oil, tomato, onion & fresh dill. *When Available*

Large - Bamies (GF)

$10.50

Okra baked in olive oil, tomato & fresh spices.

Large - Hilopites

$9.00

Greek square noodles with fresh tomato.

Large - Rosa Marina

$9.00

Greek orzo with fresh tomato.

Desserts

Baklava

$6.50

Karidopita

$6.00

Galaktoboureko

$6.00

Ekmek

$6.50

Tiramisu

$6.00

Chocolatina

$6.00

Bougatsa

$7.50

Yogurt

$5.00

Yogurt w/ H&N

$6.00

Yogurt w/ HN&F

$9.00

Creme Caramel

$4.50

Rice Pudding

$4.50

Ice Cream

$4.25

Kids

Kids Pastichio

$9.95

Hamburger

$8.95

Kids Chicken Kabobs

$9.95

Kids Pork Kabobs

$9.95

Kids Gyros

$10.95

Chicken Fingers

$9.95

Kids Spaghetti

$8.95

Kids Spaghetti w/ Meatballs

$10.95

Kids Spaghetti w/ Kima

$10.95

Extras

Cup Tzatziki

$0.75

Cup Dressing

$0.75

Extra Feta

$1.00

Extra Chicken

$7.00

Cup Cocktail Sauce

$0.75

Extra Salmon Skewer

$9.00

Loaf Sesame Bread

$2.10

Loaf Horiatiki Bread

$3.95

Family Packs

Family Chicken

Family Chicken Kabob

Family Pork Kabob

Family Gyros

Family Makaronada Kima

Family Salmon Kabob

Family Beef Kabob

Daily Soups - Tuesday

Bowl - Avgolemono (GF)

$5.25

Traditional Greek soup, homemade chicken broth, rice and egg-lemon.

Bowl - Fakes (GF)

$5.25

Lentil & fresh tomato soup.

Bowl - Traxanas

$5.25

Homemade Greek pasta & fresh tomato soup.

Cup - Avgolemono (GF)

$3.95

Traditional Greek soup, homemade chicken broth, rice and egg-lemon.

Cup - Fakes (GF)

$3.95

Lentil & fresh tomato soup.

Cup - Traxanas

$3.95

Homemade Greek pasta & fresh tomato soup.

Quart - Avgolemono (GF)

$9.50

Quart - Fakes (GF)

$9.50

Quart - Traxana (GF)

$9.50

Pieces and Lbs. - Hot

Chicken Skewers W/ Vegetables (8oz)

$5.50

Pork Skewers W/ Vegetables (8oz)

$5.50

Beef Skewers W/ Vegetables

$10.50

Mini Chicken Skewers

$1.75

Mini Pork Skewers

$1.75

Mini Beef Skewers

$5.25

Pcs. Spanakopitakia

$1.25

Pcs. Tiropitakia

$1.25

Lbs. Loukaniko (Greek Sausage)

$8.00

Pcs. Dolmades

$1.25

Pcs. Meatballs

$1.25

Pcs. Paidakia

$6.00

Pita Bread

$0.40

Half Tray - Hot

Moussaka - Half Tray

$45.00

Vegetarian Moussaka - Half Tray

$40.00

Pastichio - Half Tray

$40.00

Gyros - Half Tray

$65.00

Spanakopita - Half Tray

$40.00

Rice - Half Tray

$25.00

Potatoes - Half Tray

$25.00

Briami (mixed Vegetables) - Half Tray

$30.00

Araka (sweet Peas) - Half Tray

$30.00

Bamies (okra) - Half Tray

$30.00

Fasolakia (green Beans) - Half Tray

$35.00

Spanakorizo (spinach Rice) - Half Tray

$35.00

Gigantes (lima Beans) - Half Tray

$40.00

Full Tray - Hot

Moussaka - Full Tray

$80.00

Vegetarian Moussaka - Full Tray

$75.00

Pastichio - Full Tray

$75.00

Gyros - Full Tray

$120.00

Spanakopita - Full Tray

$75.00

Rice - Full Tray

$45.00

Potatoes - Full Tray

$45.00

Briami (mixed Vegetables) - Full Tray

$50.00

Araka (sweet Peas) - Full Tray

$50.00

Bamies (okra) - Full Tray

$50.00

Fasolakia (green Beans) - Full Tray

$65.00

Spanakorizo (spinach Rice) - Full Tray

$65.00

Gigantes (lima Beans) - Full Tray

$70.00

Salad - Half Tray

Chef George - Half Tray

$30.00

Greek Salad - Half Tray

$25.00

Horiatiki - Half Tray

$30.00

Lahonosalata - Half Tray

$25.00

Pashalini Salad - Half Tray

$25.00

Psistaria Special - Half Tray

$30.00

Salad - Full Tray

Chef George - Full Tray

$50.00

Greek Salad - Full Tray

$40.00

Horiatiki - Full Tray

$50.00

Lahonosalata - Full Tray

$40.00

Pashalini Salad - Full Tray

$40.00

Psistaria Special - Full Tray

$50.00

Spreads

Lbs. Tarama

$9.00

Lbs. Tzatziki

$9.00

Lbs. Tirokafteri

$9.00

Lbs. Melitzanosalata

$9.00

Lbs. Skoradalia

$8.00

Lbs. Fava

$8.00

Entree

Whole Roast Baby Pig

Whole Roast Lamb

Whole Broiled Chicken

$15.50

Whole Chicken Riganati

$15.50

Retail

Minerva Oil 750ml

$16.50

Minerva Oil 3L

$35.00

Bottle of Dressing 750ml

$12.50

Holiday Gift Set

$25.00
