psomi | a greek american bakery and eatery

701 north howard ave

Tampa, FL 33606

BAGEL
LATTE
TARPON GREEK

BREADS

$2 BREAD

$2.00Out of stock

selection of yesterday's bread. just as delicious as yesterday. please call us for daily selection.

PSOMI (BOULE)

PSOMI (BOULE)

$10.00Out of stock

country sourdough

KALAMATA & FETA CIABATTA

KALAMATA & FETA CIABATTA

$5.00Out of stock

ciabatta rolled stuffed with kalamata & feta

SESAME WHEAT LOAF

SESAME WHEAT LOAF

$12.00Out of stock
KIDS LOAF

KIDS LOAF

$10.00Out of stock

light sourdough. Have us slice it and it makes for amazing sandwich bread.

BAGUETTE

BAGUETTE

$8.00

traditional

SEEDED OREGANO DEMI BAGUETTE

SEEDED OREGANO DEMI BAGUETTE

$5.00Out of stock

Classic lean dough infused with Greek oregano

CRANBERRY WALNUT BOULE

$9.00Out of stock

DEMI BAGUETTE

$4.00
PITA PACK (4)

PITA PACK (4)

$10.00

Pack of 4 pitas

TSOUREKI

TSOUREKI

$8.00Out of stock

Sweet Easter bread

SEEDED BAGUETTE

$8.00Out of stock

BAGELS

BAGEL

$4.50
EVERYTHING BAGEL BALL

EVERYTHING BAGEL BALL

$3.00Out of stock

Everything bagel ball, stuffed with whipped cream cheese.

CINNAMON RAISIN BAGEL BALL

CINNAMON RAISIN BAGEL BALL

$3.00Out of stock

Cinnamon raisin bagel ball stuffed with whipped cream cheese.

BAGEL CHIPS

$4.50Out of stock

PASTRY AND COOKIES

BRIOCHE BREAD PUDDING MUFFIN

BRIOCHE BREAD PUDDING MUFFIN

$4.00

brioche bread pudding with brown sugar streusel. Choice of chocolate or berry muffin.

VEGAN VANILLA CAKE

VEGAN VANILLA CAKE

$5.50Out of stock

moist vanilla cake topped with sugar glaze and fresh fruit

VEGAN RASPBERRY ORANGE ALMOND CAKE

VEGAN RASPBERRY ORANGE ALMOND CAKE

$5.50Out of stock

almond cake dotted with raspberries and dusted with powdered sugar.

BAKLAVA COFFEE CAKE

BAKLAVA COFFEE CAKE

$6.50

buttermilk cake, baklava streusel

HERB BISCUIT

HERB BISCUIT

$4.50Out of stock

rosemary biscuit, greek thyme honey

SPANAKOPITA

SPANAKOPITA

$6.50Out of stock

spinach, feta mixture wrapped in pastry

TYROPITA

TYROPITA

$5.00Out of stock
MAMA'S BAKLAVA

MAMA'S BAKLAVA

$4.50

Toasted nuts with cinnamon sugar and honey syrup

YIAYIA'S KOULOURIA

YIAYIA'S KOULOURIA

$4.00+

sweet cookie braids perfect for dipping in your coffee

LADOKOULOURIA (vegan)

LADOKOULOURIA (vegan)

$5.00+

koulouria made with olive oil instead of butter (vegan)

BOUGATSA

BOUGATSA

$6.00

creamy Greek custard layered in pastry, dusted with powdered sugar

MUSHROOM TYROPITA

$5.50Out of stock

creamy mushroom and thyme, whipped feta béchamel, wrapped in file

BOUGATSA APPLE BERRY GALLETTE

$6.00Out of stock

BACON AND CHEESE BISCONE

$5.00Out of stock

if a biscuit and a scone had a baby

BIG AF COOKIE

BIG AF COOKIE

$4.00
PSOMI GRANOLA

PSOMI GRANOLA

$8.00

house made, sweetened with greek honey, gluten free

SPANAKOPITA QUICHE

$6.50

spinach, leek, whipped feta soufflé wrapped in a buttery pie crust

CROISSANT

CROISSANT

CRUFFIN

CRUFFIN

$6.00Out of stock

honey croissant muffin

COFFEE CAKE MUFFINS

$5.00Out of stock
MINI PUMPKIN PIE

MINI PUMPKIN PIE

$6.00Out of stock
KOURABIEDES

KOURABIEDES

$2.50Out of stock

greek wedding cookies. almond shortbread smothered in powdered sugar.

BACON QUICHE

$7.00Out of stock

PUMPKIN BOUGATSA

$5.75Out of stock
GINGER SPICE APPLE TART

GINGER SPICE APPLE TART

$6.00Out of stock

ginger spiced apple pie, creamy bougatsa, baklava crumble

APPLE BOUGATSA PIE SLICE

$4.50Out of stock

CAKE POP

$3.50

BREAKFAST ALL DAY

BREAD BASKET

BREAD BASKET

$12.00

psomi breads le meunier butter + organic EVOO

AVOCADO PSOMI

AVOCADO PSOMI

$13.00

whipped feta, avocado, tomato, sprouts, pepperoncini, sesame wheat

PSOMI BAGEL SPECIAL

PSOMI BAGEL SPECIAL

$15.00

avocado, cucumber, heirloom cherry tomato, shaved red onion, sprouts, whipped cream cheese +option to add our house-cured salmon $6.50, add egg $5

MED MORNING YOGURT BOWL

MED MORNING YOGURT BOWL

$14.00

fresh fruit, granola, mint, greek thyme honey

ISRAELI MORNING YOGURT BOWL

ISRAELI MORNING YOGURT BOWL

$15.00

wild caught house cured salmon, cucumber, pickled red onion, tomato, crispy capers, everything seasoning

STRAPATSADA

STRAPATSADA

$14.00

greek scramble with caramelized onion, roasted cherry tomato, creamy feta, grilled psomi

THE AMERICANI

THE AMERICANI

$13.00Out of stock

house-cured thick cut bacon, scrambled egg, caramelized onion, american cheese, seeded bun

BOUGATSA FRENCH TOAST

BOUGATSA FRENCH TOAST

$18.00

greek custard stuffed brioche, fresh fruit, bourbon maple syrup

PAN SPANAKOPITA

PAN SPANAKOPITA

$16.00

spinach, feta mixture, crispy flaky phyllo, served in a sizzling terracotta skillet

LOUKOUMADES

LOUKOUMADES

$10.00Out of stock

greek doughnuts, baklava nuts, greek honey

SIDES

FRESH FRUIT

$6.00

seasonal mix

1 EGG

$2.50

cage free, brown organic eggs

2 EGG

$5.00

cage free, brown organic eggs

3 EGG

$7.50

cage free, brown organic eggs

4 EGG

$10.00

cage free, brown organic eggs

TZATZIKI

TZATZIKI

$10.00

greek yogurt, cucumber, garlic

MELITZANOSALATA

MELITZANOSALATA

$10.00

roasted eggplant, tomato, garlic (VEGAN)

SIDE TOAST

$4.00
FAVOSALATA

FAVOSALATA

$10.00

santorini yellow split pea puree, lemon, organic EVOO. our take on “hummus” (VEGAN)

TREIS

TREIS

$18.00

all three dips severed with pita and crudite

BACON

$10.00

house cured, thick cut

MIXED GREEN SALAD

$5.00

FETA

$4.00

BUTTER

$1.50

whipped le meunier butter

JAM

$2.00

house made, seasonal

PLAIN CREAM CHEESE

$1.50

OLIVE OIL

$1.00

organic extra virgin

PITA

PITA

$2.50

made fresh, everyday

SIDE GREEK THYME HONEY

SIDE GREEK THYME HONEY

$1.50
SIDE TZATZIKI (NO PITA)

SIDE TZATZIKI (NO PITA)

$4.00
SIDE MELITZANOSALATA (NO PITA)

SIDE MELITZANOSALATA (NO PITA)

$4.00

roasted eggplant, tomato, fresh herbs, garlic

SIDE FAVOSALATA (NO PITA)

SIDE FAVOSALATA (NO PITA)

$4.00

santorini yellow split pea puree, lemon, organic EVOO. our take on “hummus”

WHOLE AVOCADO

$5.00

SIDE WHIPPED FETA

$4.00

SIDE CRUDITE

$5.00

carrot, celery, and jicama stix

SIDE POTATO SALAD

$6.00

Yukon golds, green onion, greek dressing

SMALL TZATZIKI

$2.50

SMALL MELITZANOSALATA

$2.50

SMALL FAVOSALATA

$2.50
PITA CHIPS

PITA CHIPS

$5.00

Hand cut, fried to order

SIDE PROTEIN

SIDE SPROUTS

$2.00

SIDE HEART OF PALM

$2.50

SIDE LETTUCE

$2.00

SIDE ARUGULA

$2.50

SIDE RED ONION

$2.00

SIDE CUCUMBER

$2.00

SIDE TOMATOES

$2.00

SIDE PEPPEROCINI

$2.00

SIDE FETA STUFFED OLIVES

$3.00
FRIES

FRIES

$7.00

house cut, double fried, greek herbs

GRAB AND GO

PINT TZATZIKI

PINT TZATZIKI

$20.00

Greek yogurt, cucumber, garlic, organic EVOO

PINT MELITZANOSALATA

PINT MELITZANOSALATA

$20.00

roasted eggplant, tomato, garlic, parsley

PINT FAVOSALATA

PINT FAVOSALATA

$20.00

santorini yellow split pea puree, lemon, organic EVOO. our take on “hummus”

PINT KALAMATA AIOLI

PINT KALAMATA AIOLI

$18.00

house made aioli, kalamata olive puree

PINT POTATO SALAD

$18.00

PINT OF JAM

$18.00

PINT GARLIC AIOLI

$18.00

PITA PACK (4)

$10.00

Pack of 4 pitas

LARGE SIDE CRISPY CAPERS

$12.00

LARGE SIZE CRISPY CHICK PEAS

$12.00

PINT GRANOLA

$20.00

*SPECIALS*

LEMON CHICKEN ORZO SOUP

LEMON CHICKEN ORZO SOUP

$6.50+Out of stock

house made chicken broth, feta-brined roasted chicken, orzo, lemon

SHRIMP SOUVLAKI

$14.00Out of stock

jumbo grilled shrimp marinated in greek herbs and spices

KOLOKITHOKEFTEDES

KOLOKITHOKEFTEDES

$14.00

shredded zucchini patties, pan fried, tzatziki

SPANAKOPITA STRATA

SPANAKOPITA STRATA

$14.00Out of stock

think cheesy spanakopita quiche bread pudding, topped with creamy bechamel

FOR THE TABLE

OCTOPUS CEVICHE

OCTOPUS CEVICHE

$22.00

bell pepper, pepperoncini, red onion, tomato, avocado, grilled lemon, pita chips

TZATZIKI

$10.00

greek yogurt, cucumber, garlic

MELITZANOSALATA

$10.00

roasted eggplant, tomato, fresh herbs, garlic

FAVOSALATA

FAVOSALATA

$10.00

santorini yellow split pea puree, lemon, organic EVOO. our take on “hummus”

TREIS

TREIS

$18.00

all three dips served with warm pita and crudité

DOLMADES

DOLMADES

$14.00

hand rolled fresh grape leaves stuffed with grass fed beef and rice mix, grilled lemon

PAN SPANAKOPITA

PAN SPANAKOPITA

$16.00

spinach, feta mixture, crispy flaky phyllo, served in a sizzling terracotta skillet

SALADS

GRILLED OCTOPUS HORIATIKI

GRILLED OCTOPUS HORIATIKI

$27.00

tomato, cucumber, bell pepper, red onion, pepperoncini, crispy za'taar chickpeas, grilled psomi with crusty baguette

TARPON GREEK

TARPON GREEK

$18.00

potato salad, seasonal mixed lettuces, shaved radish, tomato, green onion, pepperoncini, kalamata olives, feta, greek vinaigrette

HORIATIKI

HORIATIKI

$19.00

tomato, cucumber, bell pepper, red onion, pepperoncini, kalamata olive, crispy capers, chunk of feta, grilled psomi

KOLOKITHIA SALATA

KOLOKITHIA SALATA

$17.00

seasonal lettuces, zucchini, shaved onion, crushed marcona almonds, kaseri cheese, herb vinaigrette served atop a warm pita

LUNCH HANDHELDS

GREEK DIP

GREEK DIP

$21.00

feta-brined roasted chicken, skordalia aioli, caramelized onion schmaltz, arugula, kefalagraviera cheese on a crusty baguette

PORK GYRO

PORK GYRO

$19.00

hand-stacked pork gyro, tzatziki, tomato, red onion, warm pita *available as lettuce wrap for GF option +$2 make it dairy free with melizanosalata +$2

CHICKEN SOUVLAKI

CHICKEN SOUVLAKI

$19.00

organic chicken breast, tzatziki, tomato, red onion, warm pita *available as lettuce wrap for GF option +$2, try it with our melitzanosalata or favosalata +$2

FARM ON YOUR TABLE

FARM ON YOUR TABLE

$17.00

avocado, pickled green tomato, shaved jicama, sprouts, whipped feta, sesame wheat bread *make it vegan with melitzanosalata or favosalata +$2

BLTA

BLTA

$18.00

house smoked thick cut bacon, butter lettuce, tomato, avocado, skordalia aioli, sesame wheat

LAMB BURGER

LAMB BURGER

$24.00

elysian fields american lamb, greek herbs, butter lettuce, tomato, whipped feta, caramelized onion, skordalia aioli, seedy bun

SMASH BURGER

$20.00

grass fed beef, double patty, american cheese, caramelized onion, psomi burger sauce served on a seedy bun

KEFTEDE SUB

$20.00

grass fed beef greek meatballs, garlic aioli, feta horseradish, arugula, crusty baguette

PLATES

all plates will be sold with easy reheating instructions.
ARNI

ARNI

$26.00

braised american lamb, wrapped in phyllo, tzatziki

KEFTEDES

KEFTEDES

$12.00

beef meatballs, arugula, grilled lemon

SIDES

BACON

BACON

$10.00

house cured, thick cut

BUTTER

$2.50

whipped le meunier butter

FETA

$4.00

FRESH FRUIT

$6.00

seasonal mix

FRIES

FRIES

$7.00

house cut, double fried, greek herbs

JAM

$2.00

house made, seasonal

MIXED GREEN SALAD

$5.00
PITA

PITA

$2.50

made fresh, everyday

PITA CHIPS

PITA CHIPS

$7.00

Hand cut, fried to order

PLAIN CREAM CHEESE

$1.50

SIDE CRUDITE

$5.00

carrot, celery, and jicama stix

SIDE TZATZIKI (NO PITA)

SIDE TZATZIKI (NO PITA)

$5.00
SIDE MELITZANOSALATA (NO PITA)

SIDE MELITZANOSALATA (NO PITA)

$5.00

roasted eggplant, tomato, fresh herbs, garlic

SIDE FAVOSALATA (NO PITA)

SIDE FAVOSALATA (NO PITA)

$5.00

santorini yellow split pea puree, lemon, organic EVOO. our take on “hummus”

SIDE WHIPPED FETA

$4.00
SIDE GREEK THYME HONEY

SIDE GREEK THYME HONEY

$2.50

SIDE POTATO SALAD

$6.00

Yukon golds, green onion, greek dressing

SIDE TOAST

$4.00

SMALL FAVOSALATA

$2.50

SMALL MELITZANOSALATA

$2.50

SMALL TZATZIKI

$2.50

WHOLE AVOCADO

$5.00

OLIVE OIL

$1.50

organic extra virgin

SIDE PROTEIN

SIDE GARLIC AIOLI

$1.50

SIDE TOMATOES

$2.00

SIDE OLIVES

$3.50

SIDE CUCUMBER

$2.00

SIDE RED ONION

$2.00

SIDE ARUGULA

$2.50

SIDE LETTUCE

$2.00

SIDE PEPPEROCINI

$2.00

SIDE HEART OF PALM

$2.50

SIDE SPROUTS

$2.00

SIDE FRIED MARCONA ALMONDS

$3.00

SIDE FETA STUFFED OLIVES

$3.00

GRAB AND GO

PINT TZATZIKI

PINT TZATZIKI

$20.00

Greek yogurt, cucumber, garlic, organic EVOO

PINT MELITZANOSALATA

PINT MELITZANOSALATA

$20.00

roasted eggplant, tomato, garlic, parsley

PINT FAVOSALATA

PINT FAVOSALATA

$20.00

santorini yellow split pea puree, lemon, organic EVOO. our take on “hummus”

PINT KALAMATA AIOLI

PINT KALAMATA AIOLI

$18.00

house made aioli, kalamata olive puree

PINT POTATO SALAD

$18.00

PINT OF JAM

$18.00

PINT GARLIC AIOLI

$18.00

PITA PACK (4)

$10.00

Pack of 4 pitas

LARGE SIDE CRISPY CAPERS

$12.00

LARGE SIZE CRISPY CHICK PEAS

$12.00

PINT GRANOLA

$20.00

SWEET TREATS

PANNA COTTA

PANNA COTTA

$12.00

vanilla bean custard, fresh fruit, milk cookie crumble

OTHER DRINKS

LEMONADE

$4.00

CITRUS FIZ

$7.00

shaken fresh lemon or lime juice, light simple, fizzy water float

WHITE WINE

HALKIA ASSYRTIKO AMBER

$42.00
MYLONAS MALAGOUSIA

MYLONAS MALAGOUSIA

$8.00+
SANTORINI ASSYRTIKO

SANTORINI ASSYRTIKO

$16.00+
ALPHA ESTATE SAUVIGNON BLANC

ALPHA ESTATE SAUVIGNON BLANC

$9.00+

dry white wine notes: just ripe peach, saline, energetic ⠀

ALEXAKIS ASSYRTIKO

$12.00+

SARRIS ROBOLA

$60.00

SUN MALAGOUSIA

$42.00

MELANTHIA SPARKLING WHITE

$8.00+

DROP BY DROP

$48.00

RETSINA

$22.00

RED WINE

GARALIS LIMNIO SHORT SKIN

GARALIS LIMNIO SHORT SKIN

$9.00+

light red nodes: dried herbs, cassis, cured game meats

GEORGAS FAMILY HOOT

$14.00

Rose

NAOUSSA XINOMAVRO

$65.00

GREAT MOTHER

$60.00

HALKIA AGIORGITIKO

$60.00

ROSE WINE

GARALIS ROSEUS

GARALIS ROSEUS

$8.00+

rose. nodes: papaya, strawberry candy, jasmine

TERRA ROZA

$14.00+

SUN LIMNIONA

$17.00+

PAPRAS OREADS

$42.00

RETSINA

$22.00

ORANGE WINE

GARALIS TERRA AMBERA

GARALIS TERRA AMBERA

$10.00+

orange wine. nodes: slightly oxidative, bruised apple, linseed oil

A GRAFO RODITIS

A GRAFO RODITIS

$58.00

orange wine. nodes: raw cashew, oxidative, fresh crunchy bread

SPARKLING WINE

ORGANIC CAVA

ORGANIC CAVA

$8.00+

organic sparkling cava nodes: grilled bread, pear, stone fruit

AKAKIES SPARKLING ROSE

AKAKIES SPARKLING ROSE

$10.00+

sparkling rose. nodes: raspberry, mineral, energy

MELANTHIA WHITE SPARKLING

$42.00

BEER

MODELO

MODELO

$7.00

international style lager, mexico, 4.4%, 16ozcan

STELLA

STELLA

$7.00

international pale lager, belgium, 5%, 12oz bottle

HIDDEN SPRINGS ORANGE CRUSH WHEAT

HIDDEN SPRINGS ORANGE CRUSH WHEAT

$9.00Out of stock

wheat beer, tampa, 5.6%, 16oz can

COPPERAIL FREE DIVE

COPPERAIL FREE DIVE

$9.00

IPA, tampa, 5.9%, 12oz can

CORONA EXTRA

CORONA EXTRA

$6.00

american style lager, mexico, 4.6%, 12oz bottle

FIX

FIX

$8.00

greek pale lager, greece, 5%, 12oz bottle

MYTHOS

MYTHOS

$8.00

greek pale lager, greece, 5%, 12oz bottle

ALPHA

ALPHA

$8.00

greek lager, greece, 5%, 12oz bottle

ULTRA PURE GOLD

ULTRA PURE GOLD

$7.00

American-style light lager, St. Louis, 4%, 12oz bottle

COCKTAILS

MIMOSA

MIMOSA

$12.00

Tangerine, grapefruit, pineapple or pomegranate

ZOI

ZOI

$12.00

organic prairie vodka, maraschino, honey syrup, muddled berries, cava float

SANTORINI SPRITZ

SANTORINI SPRITZ

$12.00

aperol, splash of oj, cava float

PATHOS

PATHOS

$12.00

waterloo gin, st. germain, 3 cents grapefruit soda, rosemary garnish

OUZO SOUR

OUZO SOUR

$12.00

ouzo, organic prairie vodka, lemon, honey syrup, egg white, angostura bitters

HELIOS

HELIOS

$12.00

organic prairie vodka, lemon juice, house-made simple honey, flirt float

CAFE OLD FASHIONED

CAFE OLD FASHIONED

$12.00

old forester, cold brew, honey syrup, walnut bitter

MYKONOS MARGARITA

MYKONOS MARGARITA

$12.00

libuela tequila, fresh lime juice, orange bitters, pepperoncini

APPOLO'S CUP

APPOLO'S CUP

$12.00

flirt, rhum clement, pomegranate, simple syrup, angostura bitters

THE BLOODY

THE BLOODY

$12.00

house-made gazpacho, prairie vodka, everything seasoning rim, horiatiki garnish

SWEET GREEK MARTINI

SWEET GREEK MARTINI

$12.00

vanilla vodka, espresso, chocolate liqueur

ATHENA MULE

ATHENA MULE

$12.00

organic prairie vodka, st. germain, 3 cents ginger beer, lime

KIMA

KIMA

$12.00

skinos mastiha, hendricks gin, lemon juice

OUZO FLIGHT

OUZO FLIGHT

$12.00

flight of our 3 seasonal ouzos

GREEK 75

$12.00

HELLENIC HOLIDAY

$12.00Out of stock

KATSA KALA

$12.00

ACHILLE'S HEEL

$14.00

ASTORIA

$14.00

OTTO'S TONIC

$12.00

MOCKTAIL

$9.00
MASTIHA SPRITZ

MASTIHA SPRITZ

$12.00

skinos mastiha, liquor or your choice (vodka, gin, tequila), fresh mint syrup, sparkling lemonade, purple butterfly tea

AXCHLATHI

$12.00Out of stock

libuela tequila, banhez mezcal, fresh lime, pear syrup, dried pear garnish

BOOZY FRAPPE

$14.00

our classic frappe, topped with irish cream.

TRADITIONAL COCKTAILS

MARTINI

$14.00

OLD FASHION

$12.00

MARGARITA (CLASSIC)

$14.00

COSMOPOLITAN

$14.00

JACK & COKE

$14.00

NEGRONI

$14.00

GIN & TONIC

$14.00

MOJITO

$14.00

WHISKEY SOUR

$14.00

MANHATTAN

$14.00

GIMLET

$14.00

LONG ISLAND

$16.00

PALOMA

$14.00

VODKA

BLUE ICE

$10.00

TITOS

$14.00

GREY GOOSE

$16.00

GIN

GIN MARE

$10.00

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE

$12.00

HENDRICKS

$12.00

STRAY DOG

$14.00

RUM

BACARDI

$10.00

FLOR DE CANA

$10.00

WHISKEY

OLD FORESTER

$12.00

REDEMPTION

$14.00

WOODFORD RESERVE

$16.00

MICHTER'S SMALL BATCH BOURBON

$16.00

MICHTER'S SINGLE BARREL STRAIGHT RYE

$14.00

WHISTLE PIG PIGGY BACK

$18.00

WHISTLE PIG OLD WORLD RYE

$25.00

ANGELS ENVY

$22.00

JAMESON

$10.00

TEQUILA

LIBELULA

$10.00

CASA MIGOS

$18.00

BANHEZ MEZCAL

$12.00

SCOTCH

GLENDIFFICH

$14.00

BALVENIE CARIBBEAN CASK

$15.00

GRAND MARNIER

$12.00

LIQUEUR

SKINOS MASTIHA

$14.00Out of stock

KLEO MASTIHA

$14.00

OTTOS VERMOUTH

$12.00

METAXA FIVE STAR

$14.00

OUZO 12

$14.00

OUZO PLOMARI

$14.00

OUZO BY METAXA

$14.00

OUZO BOUTARI

$16.00

CAMPARI

$12.00

APEROL

$12.00

BAILEY'S

$12.00

COFFEE

ESPRESSO

$3.50
LATTE

LATTE

$4.75+
CAPPUCCINO

CAPPUCCINO

$4.25
MACHIATTO

MACHIATTO

$4.25

AMERICANO

$3.75+

DRIP COFFEE

$3.75+

COLD BREW

$4.25+
FRAPPE

FRAPPE

$6.00+

greek style frappe. nitro charged cold brew topped with frothy milk.

ESPRESSO TONIC

ESPRESSO TONIC

$7.50

bandit espresso, 3 cents agean tonic, fresh lemon and rosemary garnish

SPARKLING ESPRESSO CIDER

$7.50

fresh apple cider simple, ginger beer float, apple chip garnish

CATERING JUG

$35.00

BOOZY FRAPPE

$12.00

our classic frappe, topped with irish cream.

HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.75+

CAFE AU LAIT

$4.25

bandit drip coffee with steamed milk

FLAT WHITE

$4.25

IRISH COFFEE

$12.00Out of stock
CORTADO

CORTADO

$6.00

TEA

HOT TEA

$4.00+

ICED TEA

$4.00+

SODA

COKE

$3.50+

Coke

DIET COKE

$3.50+

Diet Coke

SPRITE

$3.50+

Sprite

DIET SPRITE

$3.50+Out of stock

Diet Sprite

FANTA

$3.50+

Fanta

MR. PIBB

$3.50+Out of stock

Mr. Pibb

BARQS

$3.50+Out of stock

Barqs

GINGER ALE

$3.50+Out of stock

3 CENTS AGEAN TONIC

$6.00

3 CENTS GRAPEFRUIT SODA

$6.00

3 CENTS GINGER BEER

$6.00

Three Cents Soda- Ginger Beer

3 CENTS GENTLEMAN'S ORANGE

$6.00

3 CENTS CHERRY

$6.00

3 CENTS SPARKLING LEMONADE

$6.00

3 CENTS PINEAPPLE

$6.00

WATER

AQUA PANNA

AQUA PANNA

$4.00+
SAN PELIGRINO

SAN PELIGRINO

$4.00+

FRESH SQUEEZED JUICE

TANGERINE

$7.00

tangerine. fresh squeezed, in house daily.

GRAPEFRUIT

$7.00

ruby reds. fresh squeezed, in house daily

POMMEGRANATE

$7.00

MILK

WHOLE

$4.50

NON FAT

$4.50Out of stock

ALMOND

$5.50

OAT

$5.50

OTHER DRINKS

CUCUMBER MATCHA SODA

$7.50Out of stock

cucumber matcha simple, soda water, fresh lime, cucumber garnish

LEMONADE

$5.00+

CITRUS FIZ

$7.00+Out of stock

HATS

BUCKET

$30.00

BASEBALL