psomi | a greek american bakery and eatery
701 north howard ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Popular Items
BREADS
$2 BREAD
selection of yesterday's bread. just as delicious as yesterday. please call us for daily selection.
PSOMI (BOULE)
country sourdough
KALAMATA & FETA CIABATTA
ciabatta rolled stuffed with kalamata & feta
SESAME WHEAT LOAF
KIDS LOAF
light sourdough. Have us slice it and it makes for amazing sandwich bread.
BAGUETTE
traditional
SEEDED OREGANO DEMI BAGUETTE
Classic lean dough infused with Greek oregano
CRANBERRY WALNUT BOULE
DEMI BAGUETTE
PITA PACK (4)
Pack of 4 pitas
TSOUREKI
Sweet Easter bread
SEEDED BAGUETTE
BAGELS
PASTRY AND COOKIES
BRIOCHE BREAD PUDDING MUFFIN
brioche bread pudding with brown sugar streusel. Choice of chocolate or berry muffin.
VEGAN VANILLA CAKE
moist vanilla cake topped with sugar glaze and fresh fruit
VEGAN RASPBERRY ORANGE ALMOND CAKE
almond cake dotted with raspberries and dusted with powdered sugar.
BAKLAVA COFFEE CAKE
buttermilk cake, baklava streusel
HERB BISCUIT
rosemary biscuit, greek thyme honey
SPANAKOPITA
spinach, feta mixture wrapped in pastry
TYROPITA
MAMA'S BAKLAVA
Toasted nuts with cinnamon sugar and honey syrup
YIAYIA'S KOULOURIA
sweet cookie braids perfect for dipping in your coffee
LADOKOULOURIA (vegan)
koulouria made with olive oil instead of butter (vegan)
BOUGATSA
creamy Greek custard layered in pastry, dusted with powdered sugar
MUSHROOM TYROPITA
creamy mushroom and thyme, whipped feta béchamel, wrapped in file
BOUGATSA APPLE BERRY GALLETTE
BACON AND CHEESE BISCONE
if a biscuit and a scone had a baby
BIG AF COOKIE
PSOMI GRANOLA
house made, sweetened with greek honey, gluten free
SPANAKOPITA QUICHE
spinach, leek, whipped feta soufflé wrapped in a buttery pie crust
CROISSANT
CRUFFIN
honey croissant muffin
COFFEE CAKE MUFFINS
MINI PUMPKIN PIE
KOURABIEDES
greek wedding cookies. almond shortbread smothered in powdered sugar.
BACON QUICHE
PUMPKIN BOUGATSA
GINGER SPICE APPLE TART
ginger spiced apple pie, creamy bougatsa, baklava crumble
APPLE BOUGATSA PIE SLICE
CAKE POP
BREAKFAST ALL DAY
BREAD BASKET
psomi breads le meunier butter + organic EVOO
AVOCADO PSOMI
whipped feta, avocado, tomato, sprouts, pepperoncini, sesame wheat
PSOMI BAGEL SPECIAL
avocado, cucumber, heirloom cherry tomato, shaved red onion, sprouts, whipped cream cheese +option to add our house-cured salmon $6.50, add egg $5
MED MORNING YOGURT BOWL
fresh fruit, granola, mint, greek thyme honey
ISRAELI MORNING YOGURT BOWL
wild caught house cured salmon, cucumber, pickled red onion, tomato, crispy capers, everything seasoning
STRAPATSADA
greek scramble with caramelized onion, roasted cherry tomato, creamy feta, grilled psomi
THE AMERICANI
house-cured thick cut bacon, scrambled egg, caramelized onion, american cheese, seeded bun
BOUGATSA FRENCH TOAST
greek custard stuffed brioche, fresh fruit, bourbon maple syrup
PAN SPANAKOPITA
spinach, feta mixture, crispy flaky phyllo, served in a sizzling terracotta skillet
LOUKOUMADES
greek doughnuts, baklava nuts, greek honey
SIDES
FRESH FRUIT
seasonal mix
1 EGG
cage free, brown organic eggs
2 EGG
cage free, brown organic eggs
3 EGG
cage free, brown organic eggs
4 EGG
cage free, brown organic eggs
TZATZIKI
greek yogurt, cucumber, garlic
MELITZANOSALATA
roasted eggplant, tomato, garlic (VEGAN)
SIDE TOAST
FAVOSALATA
santorini yellow split pea puree, lemon, organic EVOO. our take on “hummus” (VEGAN)
TREIS
all three dips severed with pita and crudite
BACON
house cured, thick cut
MIXED GREEN SALAD
FETA
BUTTER
whipped le meunier butter
JAM
house made, seasonal
PLAIN CREAM CHEESE
OLIVE OIL
organic extra virgin
PITA
made fresh, everyday
SIDE GREEK THYME HONEY
SIDE TZATZIKI (NO PITA)
SIDE MELITZANOSALATA (NO PITA)
roasted eggplant, tomato, fresh herbs, garlic
SIDE FAVOSALATA (NO PITA)
santorini yellow split pea puree, lemon, organic EVOO. our take on “hummus”
WHOLE AVOCADO
SIDE WHIPPED FETA
SIDE CRUDITE
carrot, celery, and jicama stix
SIDE POTATO SALAD
Yukon golds, green onion, greek dressing
SMALL TZATZIKI
SMALL MELITZANOSALATA
SMALL FAVOSALATA
PITA CHIPS
Hand cut, fried to order
SIDE PROTEIN
SIDE SPROUTS
SIDE HEART OF PALM
SIDE LETTUCE
SIDE ARUGULA
SIDE RED ONION
SIDE CUCUMBER
SIDE TOMATOES
SIDE PEPPEROCINI
SIDE FETA STUFFED OLIVES
FRIES
house cut, double fried, greek herbs
GRAB AND GO
PINT TZATZIKI
Greek yogurt, cucumber, garlic, organic EVOO
PINT MELITZANOSALATA
roasted eggplant, tomato, garlic, parsley
PINT FAVOSALATA
santorini yellow split pea puree, lemon, organic EVOO. our take on “hummus”
PINT KALAMATA AIOLI
house made aioli, kalamata olive puree
PINT POTATO SALAD
PINT OF JAM
PINT GARLIC AIOLI
LARGE SIDE CRISPY CAPERS
LARGE SIZE CRISPY CHICK PEAS
PINT GRANOLA
*SPECIALS*
LEMON CHICKEN ORZO SOUP
house made chicken broth, feta-brined roasted chicken, orzo, lemon
SHRIMP SOUVLAKI
jumbo grilled shrimp marinated in greek herbs and spices
KOLOKITHOKEFTEDES
shredded zucchini patties, pan fried, tzatziki
SPANAKOPITA STRATA
think cheesy spanakopita quiche bread pudding, topped with creamy bechamel
FOR THE TABLE
OCTOPUS CEVICHE
bell pepper, pepperoncini, red onion, tomato, avocado, grilled lemon, pita chips
DOLMADES
hand rolled fresh grape leaves stuffed with grass fed beef and rice mix, grilled lemon
SALADS
GRILLED OCTOPUS HORIATIKI
tomato, cucumber, bell pepper, red onion, pepperoncini, crispy za'taar chickpeas, grilled psomi with crusty baguette
TARPON GREEK
potato salad, seasonal mixed lettuces, shaved radish, tomato, green onion, pepperoncini, kalamata olives, feta, greek vinaigrette
HORIATIKI
tomato, cucumber, bell pepper, red onion, pepperoncini, kalamata olive, crispy capers, chunk of feta, grilled psomi
KOLOKITHIA SALATA
seasonal lettuces, zucchini, shaved onion, crushed marcona almonds, kaseri cheese, herb vinaigrette served atop a warm pita
LUNCH HANDHELDS
GREEK DIP
feta-brined roasted chicken, skordalia aioli, caramelized onion schmaltz, arugula, kefalagraviera cheese on a crusty baguette
PORK GYRO
hand-stacked pork gyro, tzatziki, tomato, red onion, warm pita *available as lettuce wrap for GF option +$2 make it dairy free with melizanosalata +$2
CHICKEN SOUVLAKI
organic chicken breast, tzatziki, tomato, red onion, warm pita *available as lettuce wrap for GF option +$2, try it with our melitzanosalata or favosalata +$2
FARM ON YOUR TABLE
avocado, pickled green tomato, shaved jicama, sprouts, whipped feta, sesame wheat bread *make it vegan with melitzanosalata or favosalata +$2
BLTA
house smoked thick cut bacon, butter lettuce, tomato, avocado, skordalia aioli, sesame wheat
LAMB BURGER
elysian fields american lamb, greek herbs, butter lettuce, tomato, whipped feta, caramelized onion, skordalia aioli, seedy bun
SMASH BURGER
grass fed beef, double patty, american cheese, caramelized onion, psomi burger sauce served on a seedy bun
KEFTEDE SUB
grass fed beef greek meatballs, garlic aioli, feta horseradish, arugula, crusty baguette
PLATES
SIDES
SIDE CRUDITE
carrot, celery, and jicama stix
SIDE PROTEIN
SIDE GARLIC AIOLI
SIDE TOMATOES
SIDE OLIVES
SIDE CUCUMBER
SIDE RED ONION
SIDE ARUGULA
SIDE LETTUCE
SIDE PEPPEROCINI
SIDE HEART OF PALM
SIDE SPROUTS
SIDE FRIED MARCONA ALMONDS
SIDE FETA STUFFED OLIVES
GRAB AND GO
OTHER DRINKS
WHITE WINE
RED WINE
ROSE WINE
ORANGE WINE
SPARKLING WINE
BEER
MODELO
international style lager, mexico, 4.4%, 16ozcan
STELLA
international pale lager, belgium, 5%, 12oz bottle
HIDDEN SPRINGS ORANGE CRUSH WHEAT
wheat beer, tampa, 5.6%, 16oz can
COPPERAIL FREE DIVE
IPA, tampa, 5.9%, 12oz can
CORONA EXTRA
american style lager, mexico, 4.6%, 12oz bottle
FIX
greek pale lager, greece, 5%, 12oz bottle
MYTHOS
greek pale lager, greece, 5%, 12oz bottle
ALPHA
greek lager, greece, 5%, 12oz bottle
ULTRA PURE GOLD
American-style light lager, St. Louis, 4%, 12oz bottle
COCKTAILS
MIMOSA
Tangerine, grapefruit, pineapple or pomegranate
ZOI
organic prairie vodka, maraschino, honey syrup, muddled berries, cava float
SANTORINI SPRITZ
aperol, splash of oj, cava float
PATHOS
waterloo gin, st. germain, 3 cents grapefruit soda, rosemary garnish
OUZO SOUR
ouzo, organic prairie vodka, lemon, honey syrup, egg white, angostura bitters
HELIOS
organic prairie vodka, lemon juice, house-made simple honey, flirt float
CAFE OLD FASHIONED
old forester, cold brew, honey syrup, walnut bitter
MYKONOS MARGARITA
libuela tequila, fresh lime juice, orange bitters, pepperoncini
APPOLO'S CUP
flirt, rhum clement, pomegranate, simple syrup, angostura bitters
THE BLOODY
house-made gazpacho, prairie vodka, everything seasoning rim, horiatiki garnish
SWEET GREEK MARTINI
vanilla vodka, espresso, chocolate liqueur
ATHENA MULE
organic prairie vodka, st. germain, 3 cents ginger beer, lime
KIMA
skinos mastiha, hendricks gin, lemon juice
OUZO FLIGHT
flight of our 3 seasonal ouzos
GREEK 75
HELLENIC HOLIDAY
KATSA KALA
ACHILLE'S HEEL
ASTORIA
OTTO'S TONIC
MOCKTAIL
MASTIHA SPRITZ
skinos mastiha, liquor or your choice (vodka, gin, tequila), fresh mint syrup, sparkling lemonade, purple butterfly tea
AXCHLATHI
libuela tequila, banhez mezcal, fresh lime, pear syrup, dried pear garnish
BOOZY FRAPPE
our classic frappe, topped with irish cream.
TRADITIONAL COCKTAILS
WHISKEY
LIQUEUR
COFFEE
ESPRESSO
LATTE
CAPPUCCINO
MACHIATTO
AMERICANO
DRIP COFFEE
COLD BREW
FRAPPE
greek style frappe. nitro charged cold brew topped with frothy milk.
ESPRESSO TONIC
bandit espresso, 3 cents agean tonic, fresh lemon and rosemary garnish
SPARKLING ESPRESSO CIDER
fresh apple cider simple, ginger beer float, apple chip garnish
CATERING JUG
HOT CHOCOLATE
CAFE AU LAIT
bandit drip coffee with steamed milk
FLAT WHITE
IRISH COFFEE
CORTADO
SODA
COKE
Coke
DIET COKE
Diet Coke
SPRITE
Sprite
DIET SPRITE
Diet Sprite
FANTA
Fanta
MR. PIBB
Mr. Pibb
BARQS
Barqs
GINGER ALE
3 CENTS AGEAN TONIC
3 CENTS GRAPEFRUIT SODA
3 CENTS GINGER BEER
Three Cents Soda- Ginger Beer