Drive Thru Combo

#31 Buttermilk Biscuit

$0.99

#32 Egg ‘n Cheese Biscuit

$2.99

#33 Egg ‘n Cheese Bagel

$3.99

#34 Breakfast Tacos

$1.99

Bacon ‘n Cakes

$5.99

#35 Buttermilk Pancakes

$5.49

#36 Grits or Gravy Breakfast Bowl

$2.99

#37 French Toast Sticks

$1.99

#38 Homestyle Breakfast

$7.99

#39 Chicken Littles

$3.99

Mix ‘n Match

$3.00

Add Ons

2 Bacon

$2.99

4 Bacon

$4.99

1 Sausage

$2.99

2 Sausage

$4.99

Ham

$4.99

Seasoned Home Fries

$1.99

Shredded Hash Brown

$1.99

Hashbrown Patty

$1.00

Egg

$0.99

White Toast

$1.99

Wheat Toast

$1.99

Sourdough

$1.99

Biscuit

$1.99

Bagel

$1.99

1 Pancake

$1.99

2 Pancake

$3.79

Applesauce

$2.19

Grits Cup

$1.59

Grits Bowl

$2.49

1 Breakfast Taco

$1.99

2 Breakfast Taco

$3.29

Sausage Gravy

$1.29

Drive Thru Breakfast Beverages

Coffee

$1.79

Large Coffee

$2.59

Decaf

$1.79

Large Decaf

$2.59

Hot Chocolate

$1.79

Orange Juice

$2.29

Apple Juice

$1.99

Juice Special

$2.29

Milk

$2.19

Chocolate Milk

$2.19

Caramel Crunch Frappechillo

$2.99

Dark Chocolate Frappechillo

$2.99

Coffee Cookies ‘n Cream Frappechillo

$2.99

Drive Thru Beverages

Coke

$2.59

Diet Coke

$2.59

Coke Zero

$2.59

Sprite

$2.59

Dr. Pepper

$2.59

Root Beer

$2.59

Lemonade

$2.59

Hi-C

$2.59

Fanta Orange

$2.59

Sweet Tea

$2.59

Unsweetened Tea

$2.59

Drive Thru Lunch Combo

#1 Double Steakburger w/ Cheese

$7.99

#2 Single Steakburger w/ Cheese

$6.99

#3 Frisco Melt

$8.99

#4 Bacon ‘n Cheese Double Steakburger

$8.99

#5 Garlic Double Steakburger

$8.49

#6 Western BBQ ‘n Bacon Steakburger

$8.99

#7 Double Steakburger w/ Cheese ‘n Fries

$6.69

#8 Bacon ‘n Cheese Single Steakburger ‘n Fries

$6.69

#9 Chicken Fingers ‘n Fries

$6.49

#10 Triple Steakburger ‘n Fries

$7.59

#11 Classic Steak Frank ‘n Fries

$6.29

#12 Garlic Double Steakburger ‘n Fries

$6.99
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
