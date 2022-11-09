- Home
P's Pizza House Dakota Dunes - 300 Gold Circle
P's Pizza House Dakota Dunes 300 Gold Circle
300 Gold Circle
Dakota Dunes, SD 57049
Popular Items
Starters
Cheese Bread
Buttered house dough, shredded mozzarella, Parmigiano-Reggiano and oregano, served with tomato sauce. Add your favorite pizza toppings +$1 each
Chislic
Chunks of flash fried sirloin seasoned with fresh black pepper & served with a creamy sriracha dip
Cheese Curds
Wisconsin cheddar curds, lightly breaded and deep fried
Italian Nacho
Wonton chips, Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, black olive, tomato, pepperoncini and pepperoni
American Nachos
Tortilla chips, ground beef, pulled pork or chicken, cheddar and Colby cheese, lettuce, tomato, black olives, jalapenos
Pork Belly
Sliced braised pork belly on top of crispy fried onions with a side of habanero BBQ sauce
Smothered Fries
Cheddar and bacon or Smoked gouda, mozzarella, and pulled pork
Spinach Dip
Sautéed spinach, Parmigiano-Reggiano, red pepper flake, mayo, sour cream, and artichoke with warm bread and wonton chips
Fried Pickles
Hand battered pickle chips served with ranch dressing
Chips & Salsa
Crab Dip
Greens
House Salad
Mixed greens, grape tomato, croutons, cheddar, bacon, ranch dressing
House Salad /w Chicken
House Salad /w Shrimp
Caesar Salad
Hearts of Romaine, croutons, Parmigiano-Reggiano, house made Caesar dressing
Caesar Salad /w Chicken
Caesar Salad /w Shrimp
Italian Chop Salad
Romaine, Soprasseta, pepperoncini, kalamata olive, peppadews, fresh mozzarella, Italian dressing
Greek Salad
Mixed greens, chicken, tomato, cucumber, olive, feta, radish, balsamic vinaigrette
Orchard Salad
Mixed greens, Fuji apple, Gorgonzola, dried cranberries, chicken, apple cider vinaigrette
Slices and Salads
BYO Slice
4 Cheese Slice
Meat Craver Slice
Pepperoni Slice
California Veggie Slice
BBQ Chicken Slice
Monday- Margherita Slice
Tuesday- Taco Slice
Wednesday- Bomber Slice
Thursday- Philly Cheese Steak Slice
Friday- Pepperoni Cream Cheese Slice
Saturday- Buffalo Slice
Sunday- Iowan Slice
House Salad
Caesar Salad
Craft Burgers & Sandwiches
BBQ Cheddar
1/2 pound burger, house made onion strings, house cut bacon, cheddar, BBQ sauce, house bun
Cackle
1/2 pound burger, house cut bacon, fried egg, American cheese, pretzel bun, peanut butter and jelly
Classic
1/2 pound burger, American cheese, house cut bacon, fried egg, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, house bun
Crispy Chicken Club
Crispy Nashville Hot
Hand breaded chicken breast, deep fried, then tossed in our Nashville hot butter sauce. House bun with lettuce and pickles
Diablo
1/2 pound burger, hand breaded jalapeño chips, pepper jack, lettuce and tomato, house bun
Fifty-Fifty
1/2 pound burger, Iowa Barbeque Company pulled pork, Havarti, house cut bacon, caramelized onion on house bun
Juicy Lucy
1/2 pound burger, stuffed with caramelized apples and smoked gouda. Topped with gouda cream sauce, house bun
Grilled Chicken Club
Hand breaded or grilled chicken breast topped with bacon, ranch dressing, Swiss cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato on a house bun
Grilled Nashville Hot
Philly Cheese Steak
Hand-sliced choice sirloin, white American cheese, sautéed green peppers and onions on a soft hoagie roll
Texan
1/2 pound burger, Iowa Barbeque Company brisket, cheddar, onion and pickle, house bun
The Veggie
Vegetable patty, Havarti, roasted red pepper, garlic aioli, arugula, house bun
14" Signature Pies
Americano 14"
Canadian Bacon, pepperoni, ground beef, sausage, mushrooms, green olives & onions
Pepperoni Cream Cheese 14"
San Marzano red sauce, whole milk mozzarella, pepperoni, cream cheese and pepperoncini
Taco 14"
Our version of a Tex-Mex pie. Bean based sauce, ground beef, Monterry Jack and cheddar. Finished with cheddar, lettuce, tomatom and jalapeño . Served with taco sauce
Iowan 14"
Chicken, bacon, mozzarella, white sauce, finished with hose made ranch sauce
Rock Romano 14"
Red sauce, garlic, link sausage, ricotta, peppadew pepper, mozzarella and basil
Classic Chicken Alfredo 14"
White sauce with chicken, whole milk mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Pro-tip: Add mushrooms!
Meat-Eater 14"
Mozzarella + red sauce with house made sausage, ground beef, Canadian bacon and pepperoni
San Italia 14"
Mozzarella, Parmigiano-Reggiano, Gorgonzola, fig jam, Prosciutto, arugula, balsamic glaze, no sauce
Hickory + Oak 14"
Iowa Barbeque Company brisket and pulled pork, pepper medley, BBQ sauce, Monterey Jack, cheddar, fried onion, and scallion
Buffalo 14"
White sauce, chicken, wing sauce, mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, ranch dressing
Own the Pig 14"
Red sauce, pork belly, bacon, Canadian bacon, house made sausage, and whole milk mozzarella
BYO 14" North American
Coal Fired Pizzas
Coal Fired Cheese bread
Margherita
San Marzano tomato sauce, Fior Di Latte mozzarella, basil, salt, olive oil
Bomber
Pepperoni, house sausage, spicy link sausage, mozzarella, ricotta, crushed tomato sauce
4 Cheese
Mozzarella, havarti, ricotta, pecorino romano
California Veggie
Mozzarella, tomato sauce, bell peppers, black olives, green olives, yellow onion and mushrooms, feta
Meat Craver
Bacon, sausage, pepperoni, salami, meatball
BYO Coal Fired
CF Americano
CF Buffalo
CF Classic Chicken Alfredo
CF Hickory + Oak
CF Iowan
CF Meat-Eater
CF Own The Pig
CF Pepperoni Cream Cheese
CF Rock Romano
CF San Italia
CF Taco
Focaccias
Greek Flatbread
Garlic spinach, chicken, tomato, Kalamata olive, Fior Di Latte mozzarella, feta, onion
Margherita Flatbread
San Marzano tomato sauce, Fior Di Latte mozzarella, basil, salt, olive oil
BBQ Belly Flatbread
Pork belly, smoked gouda, cheddar, BBQ sauce, apple slaw
BYO Foccacia
Americano Focaccia
Pepperoni Cream Cheese Focaccia
Taco Focaccia
Iowan Focaccia
Rock Romano Focaccia
Chicken Alfred Focaccia
Meat Eater Focaccia
San Italia Focaccia
Hickory + Oak Focaccia
Buffalo Chicken Focaccia
Own the Pig Focaccia
Pasta
Brisket Mac + Cheese
Cavatappi pasta + brisket smothered with house made cheese sauce
Creamy Lobster Fettuccine
Fettuccine, lobster, wild mushroom medley, chili flake, and alfredo cream sauce
Fettuccine Alfredo
Classic house made alfredo with fettuccine noodle
Spaghetti + Meatball
House made tomato sauce, handmade meatballs, topped with Pecorino Romano
Tortellini Formaggio
Cheese filled tortellini, roasted tomato, sautéed spinach, alfredo sauce, Parmigiano Reggiano
Jambalaya
Chicken, sautéed shrimp, spicy link sausage and roasted red peppers tossed with spaghetti noodles and spicy Alfredo sauce
Kids Menu
Dessert
Cast Iron Sundae
A mega sized warm chocolate chip cookie topped with vanilla ice cream, whipped topping, chocolate & caramel
Habitue Bread Pudding
The secret to Habitue's famous bread pudding is billowy portions of their cinnamon rolls blended with homemade caramel and an egg custard. Topped with a caramel sauce and vanilla ice cream.
A La Carte
Side Sauces
Ranch
Blue Cheese
Honey Mustard
Caesar
Italian
French
Mayo
Sour Cream
Sriracha Dip
Balsamic Vingaigrette
Apple Cidar Vinaigrette
Atomic
BBQ Sauce
Habanero BBQ
Asian Sesame
Buffalo
Dry Rub
Sweet Chili
Garlic Parmesan
Nashville Hot
Marinara
Early NFL
Merchandise
Soft Drinks
Kids Drinks
Milkshakes
NA Beverages
Draft Beer
#1 McNally's Irish
#2 Guinness
#3 JBS Madcat
#4 Backspace Oktoberfest
#5 JBS Pretty Much Is
#6 Surly Shutter Shades
#7 Fair State Bread Retention
#8 Sawyer S'mory Night
#9 Half Bros Oktoberfest
#10 Fair State Thank You For Not Discussing The Outside World
#11 Jackson Street Nordic
#12 Lost Cabin Dandy Horse
#13 Blake's Caramel Apple
#14 JBS MissBEEhavin'
#15 Drekker Ectogasm
Miller Lite
Bud Light
Blue Moon
Michelob Ultra
Coors Light
Beer Flight
Shots
Party Favors To Go
BYO Appetizer Buffet
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
We are not the usual pizza joint, in fact, we have evolved into much more. We like to think of ourselves as a progressive American eatery in Northwest Iowa and South Dakota, serving modern American fare, classic cocktails, and the best brews around. We are open daily for dinner, and also for lunch on the weekend
300 Gold Circle, Dakota Dunes, SD 57049