P's Pizza House Dakota Dunes 300 Gold Circle

Popular Items

Pepperoni Cream Cheese 14"
Cheese Curds
1lb Bone-In

Starters

Cheese Bread

$10.00

Buttered house dough, shredded mozzarella, Parmigiano-Reggiano and oregano, served with tomato sauce. Add your favorite pizza toppings +$1 each

Chislic

$11.00

Chunks of flash fried sirloin seasoned with fresh black pepper & served with a creamy sriracha dip

Cheese Curds

$10.00

Wisconsin cheddar curds, lightly breaded and deep fried

Italian Nacho

$12.00

Wonton chips, Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, black olive, tomato, pepperoncini and pepperoni

American Nachos

$10.00

Tortilla chips, ground beef, pulled pork or chicken, cheddar and Colby cheese, lettuce, tomato, black olives, jalapenos

Pork Belly

$13.00

Sliced braised pork belly on top of crispy fried onions with a side of habanero BBQ sauce

Smothered Fries

$10.00

Cheddar and bacon or Smoked gouda, mozzarella, and pulled pork

Spinach Dip

$11.00

Sautéed spinach, Parmigiano-Reggiano, red pepper flake, mayo, sour cream, and artichoke with warm bread and wonton chips

Fried Pickles

$8.00Out of stock

Hand battered pickle chips served with ranch dressing

Chips & Salsa

$4.00

Crab Dip

$14.00

Wings

1/2lb Bone-In

$7.50

1lb Bone-In

$15.00

1/2lb Boneless

$8.00

1lb Boneless

$16.00

Greens

House Salad

$5.00

Mixed greens, grape tomato, croutons, cheddar, bacon, ranch dressing

House Salad /w Chicken

$9.00

House Salad /w Shrimp

$11.00

Caesar Salad

$5.00

Hearts of Romaine, croutons, Parmigiano-Reggiano, house made Caesar dressing

Caesar Salad /w Chicken

$9.00

Caesar Salad /w Shrimp

$11.00

Italian Chop Salad

$12.00

Romaine, Soprasseta, pepperoncini, kalamata olive, peppadews, fresh mozzarella, Italian dressing

Greek Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens, chicken, tomato, cucumber, olive, feta, radish, balsamic vinaigrette

Orchard Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens, Fuji apple, Gorgonzola, dried cranberries, chicken, apple cider vinaigrette

Slices and Salads

BYO Slice

$7.00

4 Cheese Slice

$7.00

Meat Craver Slice

$7.00

Pepperoni Slice

$7.00

California Veggie Slice

$7.00

BBQ Chicken Slice

$7.00

Monday- Margherita Slice

$7.00

Tuesday- Taco Slice

$7.00

Wednesday- Bomber Slice

$7.00

Thursday- Philly Cheese Steak Slice

$7.00

Friday- Pepperoni Cream Cheese Slice

$7.00

Saturday- Buffalo Slice

$7.00

Sunday- Iowan Slice

$7.00

House Salad

$2.00

Caesar Salad

$2.00

Craft Burgers & Sandwiches

BBQ Cheddar

$14.00

1/2 pound burger, house made onion strings, house cut bacon, cheddar, BBQ sauce, house bun

Cackle

$13.00

1/2 pound burger, house cut bacon, fried egg, American cheese, pretzel bun, peanut butter and jelly

Classic

$11.00

1/2 pound burger, American cheese, house cut bacon, fried egg, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, house bun

Crispy Chicken Club

$12.00

Crispy Nashville Hot

$12.00

Hand breaded chicken breast, deep fried, then tossed in our Nashville hot butter sauce. House bun with lettuce and pickles

Diablo

$12.00

1/2 pound burger, hand breaded jalapeño chips, pepper jack, lettuce and tomato, house bun

Fifty-Fifty

$16.00

1/2 pound burger, Iowa Barbeque Company pulled pork, Havarti, house cut bacon, caramelized onion on house bun

Juicy Lucy

$13.00

1/2 pound burger, stuffed with caramelized apples and smoked gouda. Topped with gouda cream sauce, house bun

Grilled Chicken Club

$12.00

Hand breaded or grilled chicken breast topped with bacon, ranch dressing, Swiss cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato on a house bun

Grilled Nashville Hot

$12.00

Philly Cheese Steak

$12.00

Hand-sliced choice sirloin, white American cheese, sautéed green peppers and onions on a soft hoagie roll

Texan

$18.00

1/2 pound burger, Iowa Barbeque Company brisket, cheddar, onion and pickle, house bun

The Veggie

$12.00

Vegetable patty, Havarti, roasted red pepper, garlic aioli, arugula, house bun

14" Signature Pies

Americano 14"

$21.00

Canadian Bacon, pepperoni, ground beef, sausage, mushrooms, green olives & onions

Pepperoni Cream Cheese 14"

$21.00

San Marzano red sauce, whole milk mozzarella, pepperoni, cream cheese and pepperoncini

Taco 14"

$21.00

Our version of a Tex-Mex pie. Bean based sauce, ground beef, Monterry Jack and cheddar. Finished with cheddar, lettuce, tomatom and jalapeño . Served with taco sauce

Iowan 14"

$21.00

Chicken, bacon, mozzarella, white sauce, finished with hose made ranch sauce

Rock Romano 14"

$21.00

Red sauce, garlic, link sausage, ricotta, peppadew pepper, mozzarella and basil

Classic Chicken Alfredo 14"

$21.00

White sauce with chicken, whole milk mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Pro-tip: Add mushrooms!

Meat-Eater 14"

$21.00

Mozzarella + red sauce with house made sausage, ground beef, Canadian bacon and pepperoni

San Italia 14"

$21.00

Mozzarella, Parmigiano-Reggiano, Gorgonzola, fig jam, Prosciutto, arugula, balsamic glaze, no sauce

Hickory + Oak 14"

$21.00

Iowa Barbeque Company brisket and pulled pork, pepper medley, BBQ sauce, Monterey Jack, cheddar, fried onion, and scallion

Buffalo 14"

$21.00

White sauce, chicken, wing sauce, mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, ranch dressing

Own the Pig 14"

$21.00

Red sauce, pork belly, bacon, Canadian bacon, house made sausage, and whole milk mozzarella

BYO 14" North American

$17.00

Coal Fired Pizzas

Coal Fired Cheese bread

$10.00

Margherita

$21.00+

San Marzano tomato sauce, Fior Di Latte mozzarella, basil, salt, olive oil

Bomber

$21.00+

Pepperoni, house sausage, spicy link sausage, mozzarella, ricotta, crushed tomato sauce

4 Cheese

$21.00+

Mozzarella, havarti, ricotta, pecorino romano

California Veggie

$21.00+

Mozzarella, tomato sauce, bell peppers, black olives, green olives, yellow onion and mushrooms, feta

Meat Craver

$21.00+

Bacon, sausage, pepperoni, salami, meatball

BYO Coal Fired

$17.00+

CF Americano

$21.00+

CF Buffalo

$21.00+

CF Classic Chicken Alfredo

$21.00+

CF Hickory + Oak

$21.00+

CF Iowan

$21.00+

CF Meat-Eater

$21.00+

CF Own The Pig

$21.00+

CF Pepperoni Cream Cheese

$21.00+

CF Rock Romano

$21.00+

CF San Italia

$21.00+

CF Taco

$21.00+

Focaccias

Greek Flatbread

$13.00

Garlic spinach, chicken, tomato, Kalamata olive, Fior Di Latte mozzarella, feta, onion

Margherita Flatbread

$12.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, Fior Di Latte mozzarella, basil, salt, olive oil

BBQ Belly Flatbread

$13.00

Pork belly, smoked gouda, cheddar, BBQ sauce, apple slaw

BYO Foccacia

$10.00

Americano Focaccia

$13.00

Pepperoni Cream Cheese Focaccia

$13.00

Taco Focaccia

$13.00

Iowan Focaccia

$13.00

Rock Romano Focaccia

$13.00

Chicken Alfred Focaccia

$13.00

Meat Eater Focaccia

$13.00

San Italia Focaccia

$13.00

Hickory + Oak Focaccia

$13.00

Buffalo Chicken Focaccia

$13.00

Own the Pig Focaccia

$13.00

Pasta

Brisket Mac + Cheese

$17.00

Cavatappi pasta + brisket smothered with house made cheese sauce

Creamy Lobster Fettuccine

$17.00

Fettuccine, lobster, wild mushroom medley, chili flake, and alfredo cream sauce

Fettuccine Alfredo

$12.00

Classic house made alfredo with fettuccine noodle

Spaghetti + Meatball

$16.00

House made tomato sauce, handmade meatballs, topped with Pecorino Romano

Tortellini Formaggio

$12.00

Cheese filled tortellini, roasted tomato, sautéed spinach, alfredo sauce, Parmigiano Reggiano

Jambalaya

$18.00

Chicken, sautéed shrimp, spicy link sausage and roasted red peppers tossed with spaghetti noodles and spicy Alfredo sauce

Kids Menu

Chicken Strips

$6.00

Kids Noodles

$6.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Mac n Cheese

$6.00

Kids Mini Pizza

$6.00

Kids Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Kids Cheeseburger Sliders

$6.00

Kids PB&J

$6.00

Dessert

Cast Iron Sundae

$9.00

A mega sized warm chocolate chip cookie topped with vanilla ice cream, whipped topping, chocolate & caramel

Habitue Bread Pudding

$10.00

The secret to Habitue's famous bread pudding is billowy portions of their cinnamon rolls blended with homemade caramel and an egg custard. Topped with a caramel sauce and vanilla ice cream.

A La Carte

Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Kettle Cooked Potato Chips

$3.00

Breadstick

$2.00

House Made Onion Rings

$5.00

Bosco Stick

$3.00

Kids Fries

$2.00

Kids Apple Slices

$2.00

Kids Kettle Chips

$2.00

Kids Sweet Potato Fries

$2.00

Side Sauces

Ranch

$0.50+

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Caesar

$0.50

Italian

$0.50

French

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Sriracha Dip

$1.00

Balsamic Vingaigrette

$0.50

Apple Cidar Vinaigrette

$0.50

Atomic

$0.50Out of stock

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Habanero BBQ

$0.50

Asian Sesame

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Dry Rub

$1.00

Sweet Chili

$0.50

Garlic Parmesan

$0.50

Nashville Hot

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

Early NFL

Smoked Bloody Mary

$7.00

Merchandise

20 oz Tumbler

$25.00

30 oz Tumbeler

$30.00

Beer Glass

$10.00

Crewneck

$40.00

Employee Crewneck

$35.00

Employee Long Sleeve T-Shirt

$30.00

Employee T-Shirt

$15.00

Long Sleeve Hooded

$35.00

Pizza Peel

$45.00

T-Shirt

$20.00

Soft Drinks

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Tropicana Lemonade

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$1.50

Hot Chocolate

$1.50

Water

Kids Drinks

Kids Milk

$1.00

Kids Apple Juice

$1.00

Kids Soda

Milkshakes

Vanilla Milkshake

$5.00

Chocolate Milkshake

$5.00

Strawberry Milkshake

$5.00

Oreo Milkshake

$5.00

S'mores Milkshake

$5.00

NA Beverages

Coors Edge

$4.00

Draft Beer

#1 McNally's Irish

$3.00+

#2 Guinness

$3.00+

#3 JBS Madcat

$2.00+

#4 Backspace Oktoberfest

$3.00+

#5 JBS Pretty Much Is

$3.00+

#6 Surly Shutter Shades

$3.00+

#7 Fair State Bread Retention

$3.00+

#8 Sawyer S'mory Night

$4.00+

#9 Half Bros Oktoberfest

$3.00+

#10 Fair State Thank You For Not Discussing The Outside World

$3.00+

#11 Jackson Street Nordic

$4.00+

#12 Lost Cabin Dandy Horse

$3.00+

#13 Blake's Caramel Apple

$3.00+

#14 JBS MissBEEhavin'

$2.00+

#15 Drekker Ectogasm

$4.00+

Miller Lite

$5.00+

Bud Light

$5.00+

Blue Moon

$6.00+

Michelob Ultra

$5.00+

Coors Light

$5.00+

Beer Flight

$12.00

Shots

Mini Beer

$7.00

Green Tea Shot

$5.00

Vegas Bomb

$5.00

Cherry Bomb

$5.00

Jagerbomb

$5.00

Breakfast Shot

$5.00

Irish Car Bomb

$5.00

Skittle Bomb

$5.00

Malibull

$5.00

Berry Bomb

$5.00

Boxed Lunches

Italian Deli Baguette

$14.00

Chicken Pesto Baguette

$14.00

Party Favors To Go

Bone-In Wings 1/2 Pan

$50.00

Bone-In Wings Full Pan

$80.00

Fettucine Alfredo 1/2 Pan

$40.00

Fettucine Alfredo Full Pan

$80.00

Caesar Salad 1/2 Pan

$15.00

Caesar Salad Full Pan

$25.00

Kettle Chips 1/2 Pan

$5.00

Kettle Chips Full Pan

$10.00

Ranch Pint

$6.00

Ranch Quart

$12.00

BYO Appetizer Buffet

1 Selection

$5.00

Pick 3

$14.00

Pick 4

$19.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are not the usual pizza joint, in fact, we have evolved into much more. We like to think of ourselves as a progressive American eatery in Northwest Iowa and South Dakota, serving modern American fare, classic cocktails, and the best brews around. We are open daily for dinner, and also for lunch on the weekend

Website

Location

300 Gold Circle, Dakota Dunes, SD 57049

Directions

