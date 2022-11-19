Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vietnamese
Sushi & Japanese

Pho & Sushi

review star

No reviews yet

1143 Stonecrest Blvd Ste 107

Tega Cay, SC 29708

Order Again

Popular Items

Pho - Beef Soup
Summer Roll - Goi Cuon (2)
Pho Ga - Chicken

Appetizers

Age Kani

Age Kani

$8.00

Deep fried soft shell crab, served with sweet & sour sauce.

Ahi Poki

Ahi Poki

$12.00

Hawaiian marinated tuna sashimi

Cajun Shrimp

Cajun Shrimp

$11.00

Sauteed with spicy Cajun seasoning & lime juice. Served with shrimp chips.

Chicken Wings (6)

Chicken Wings (6)

$8.00

Fried chicken wing

Edamame

Edamame

$5.00

Steamed soybeans

Egg Roll - Cha Gio (2)

Egg Roll - Cha Gio (2)

$5.00

Deep fried roll of shrimp, ground pork, ground chicken and veggies roll. Served with sweet fish sauce.

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$9.00

Fried calamari in Cajun seasoning served with aioli sauce.

Gyoza (6)

Gyoza (6)

$7.00

Pan fried 3 pork and 3 vegetables stuffed dumplings, served with ponzu sauce.

Sashimi Appetizer

$13.00

6 pieces of sashimi on raddish.

Shrimp Tempura Appetizers (6)

Shrimp Tempura Appetizers (6)

$8.00

Deep fried shrimp in tempura batter.

Spring Roll (6) - Dim Sum Assorted

Spring Roll (6) - Dim Sum Assorted

$7.00

Fried assorted dumpling stuffed with shrimp and vegetables.

Summer Roll - Goi Cuon (2)

Summer Roll - Goi Cuon (2)

$6.00

Shrimp, lettuce, cucumber & rice noodle roll wrapped in rice paper and served with peanut sauce.

Thit Nuong Cuon - Grilled Pork Roll (2)

Thit Nuong Cuon - Grilled Pork Roll (2)

$6.00

Grilled pork, lettuce, cucumber, mint, bean sprout & rice noodle roll wrapped in rice paper and served with peanut sauce.

Tofu Roll - Dau Hu Cuon (2)

Tofu Roll - Dau Hu Cuon (2)

$5.00

Fried tofu, cucumber, mint, bean sprout & rice noodle roll wrapped in rice paper and served with peanut sauce.

Tofu Tempura

Tofu Tempura

$6.00

Deep fried tofu in tempura batter.

Tuna Tataki

Tuna Tataki

$12.00

Seared tuna on radish with smelt egg served with tataki sauce. (6pcs)

Vegetable Tempura

Vegetable Tempura

$7.00

Deep fried vegetables in tempura batter.

Party Size Egg Roll - Cha Gio (24 Rolls)

$36.00+

Vietnamese Noodle Bowls

Pho Dac Biet - Specials

Pho Dac Biet - Specials

$9.00+

Vietnamese beef noodle soup. Flank, brisket, tendon, meat ball & rare steak.

Pho - Beef Soup

Pho - Beef Soup

$9.00+

Vietnamese beef noodle soup

Pho Khong - Noodle & Beef Broth Only

$7.00+
Bun Bo Hue - Spicy Beef Soup

Bun Bo Hue - Spicy Beef Soup

$14.00

Vietnamese spicy beef noodle soup (1 size)

Pho Ga - Chicken

Pho Ga - Chicken

$9.00+
Pho Tom - Shrimp / Beef Broth

Pho Tom - Shrimp / Beef Broth

$9.00+
Pho Tom - Shrimp / Chicken Broth

Pho Tom - Shrimp / Chicken Broth

$9.00+
Pho Chay - Veggie Broth

Pho Chay - Veggie Broth

$9.00+

Vietnamese vegetarian noodle soup

Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

$10.00+

Pineapple, eggs, pea & carrot.

Chicken Fried Rice

Chicken Fried Rice

$10.00

Chicken, eggs, pea & carrot.

Combo Fried Rice

Combo Fried Rice

$14.00

Chicken & shrimp, eggs, pea & carrot.

Plain Fried Rice

$8.00

Eggs, pea & carrot.

Shrimp Fried Rice

$12.00

Shrimp, eggs, pea & carrot.

Veggies Fried Rice

Veggies Fried Rice

$9.00

Veggies, eggs, pea & carrot.

Kid Chicken Fried Rice

Kid Chicken Fried Rice

$7.00

Kid Combo Fried Rice

$8.50

Kid Shrimp Fried Rice

$8.50

Kid Veggies Fried Rice

$6.00

Kid Plain Fried Rice

$5.50

Bun - Vermicelli

Bun Cha Gio - Vietnamese Eggroll

$12.00

Vietnamese Eggroll. Served with lettuce, bean sprout, cucumber & mint.

Bun Ga Nuong - Grilled Chicken

$12.00

Grilled marinated chicken. Served with lettuce, bean sprout, cucumber & mint.

Bun Thit Nuong - Grilled Pork

Bun Thit Nuong - Grilled Pork

$13.00

Grilled marinated pork. Served with lettuce, bean sprout, cucumber & mint.

Bun Tom Nuong - Grilled Shrimp

Bun Tom Nuong - Grilled Shrimp

$13.00

Grilled marinated shrimp. Served with lettuce, bean sprout, cucumber & mint.

Bun Dau Hu Xao Rau Cai - Vermicelli Stir Fry With Tofu & Veggies

$11.00

Stir fry veggies with vermicelli

Com - Rice Dishes

Com Thit Nuong - Grilled Pork

Com Thit Nuong - Grilled Pork

$13.00

Grilled marinated pork. Served with white rice, tomato, cucumber.

Com Suon - Grilled Pork Chop

Com Suon - Grilled Pork Chop

$13.00

Grilled marinated pork chop. Served with white rice, tomato, cucumber.

Com Suon Bo Dai Han - Korean Short Rib

Com Suon Bo Dai Han - Korean Short Rib

$14.00

Grilled marinated Korean short rib. Served with white rice, tomato, cucumber.

Bo Xao Rau Cai - Stir Fry Beef & Vegetables

Bo Xao Rau Cai - Stir Fry Beef & Vegetables

$13.00

Served with white rice.

Dau Hu Xao Rau Cai - Stir Fry Tofu & Vegetables

$11.00

Served with white rice.

Com Ga Nuong - Grilled Chicken

Com Ga Nuong - Grilled Chicken

$12.00

Grilled marinated chicken. Served with white rice, tomato, cucumber.

Ga Xao Rau Cai - Stir Fry Chicken & Vegetables

Ga Xao Rau Cai - Stir Fry Chicken & Vegetables

$12.00

Served with white rice.

Com Tom Nuong - Grilled Shrimp

$14.00

Grilled marinated shrimp. Served with white rice, tomato, cucumber.

Tom Xao Rau Cai - Stir Fry Shrimp & Vegetables

$13.00

Served with white rice.

Japanese Noodle Bowls

Glass Noodle Bowl

Glass Noodle Bowl

Potato & corn noodle. Served with veggies, boil egg and topping of your choice.

Ramen Noodle Bowl

Ramen Noodle Bowl

Egg noodle. Served with veggies, boil egg and topping of your choice.

Udon Noodle Bowl

Udon Noodle Bowl

Wheat floured noodle. Served with veggies, boil egg and topping of your choice.

Japanese Dinners

Beef Teriyaki

Beef Teriyaki

$16.00

Served with white rice and vegtables.

Chicken Teriyaki

Chicken Teriyaki

$14.00

Served with white rice and vegtables.

Salmon Teriyaki

$16.00

Served with white rice and vegtables.

Shrimp Teriyaki

Shrimp Teriyaki

$16.00

Served with white rice and vegtables.

Tempura Teriyaki

$14.00

Served with white rice and vegtables.

Special Rolls

Bang Bang Roll - CS

$12.95

Salmon Tempura, topped crunchy shrimp, spicy mayo, and bang bang sauce.

Beauty & The Beast

$10.00

Tuna, eel, crab, avocado, cream cheese & cucumber roll.

Carolina Roll

$10.00

Soft shell crab & cucumber roll. Topped with avocado and spicy mayo.

Crazy Roll

Crazy Roll

$11.00

Shrimp Tempura, cream cheese & avocado roll. Topped with carb, eel and eel sauce.

Crispy Salmon Maki Roll

$11.00

Salmon roll in nod, lightly fried roll. Topped with mayo and sriracha sauce.

Crispy Tuna Roll - CS

$12.95

Tempura tuna roll. Topped with chef special sauce.

Dancing Eel Roll

$11.00

Rolled crab & avocado roll. Topped with eel and eel sauce.

Godzilla Roll

Godzilla Roll

$12.00

Spicy tuna & avocado roll in nod, lightly fried. Topped with masago, scallion, aioli and eel sauce.

Hurricane Roll

$12.00

Smoke salmon & eel roll. Topped with crab avocado and eel sauce.

Jalepeno Roll - CS

$12.95

Crab and jalapeño in nod, lightly fried. Topped with chef special sauce.

Kamakazi Roll

Kamakazi Roll

$12.00

Shrimp tempura & cucumber roll. Topped with eel, avocado, eel sauce and crunchy.

Kelli Roll

$11.00

Crab, spicy tun, cucumber, topped with seared salmon, eel sauce, and tempura flakes.

Lobster Cha Cha Roll - CS

$19.95

Tempura Lobster with soy paper wrap, avocado, and cucumber. Topped with spicy crab and chef special sauce.

Myrtle Beach Roll - CS

$12.95

Octopus, salmon, crab, avocado & cream cheese in nod, lightly fried. Topped with eel sauce & spicy mayo.

Naruto Roll - CS

$12.95

Salmon, tuna, avocado with cucumber wrap. Topped with special sauce.

Passion Roll

$10.00

Crab & mango roll. Topped with tuna, and salmon.

Red Dragon Roll

Red Dragon Roll

$11.00

Spicy tuna & mango roll. Topped with tuna, tobiko, and scallion.

Sea Dragon Roll - CS

$12.95

Cucumber, mango, avocado, topped salmon, seaweed salad, tobiko, chef special sauce.

Shrimp Lover Roll

$11.00

Shrimp tempura roll. Topped with avocado, boiled shrimp, aioli & eel sauce.

Sunshine Roll

$10.00

Salmon, eel, cream cheese & cucumber. Topped with masago.

Super Salmon Roll - CS

$12.95

Salmon, cucumber roll. Topped with seared salmon and chef special sauce.

Tokyo Roll - CS

$12.95

Shrimp tempura and cucumber. Topped with seared tuna, jalapeño & spicy mayo, eel sauce.

Tsunami Roll

Tsunami Roll

$12.00

Shrimp tempura, eel, avocado, cream cheese & cucumber roll. Topped with tobiko.

Tuna Hanaa Roll - CS

$21.95

NO RICE. Fresh tuna wrapped with crab. Topped with Hawaiian sauce & scallions.

Volcano Roll

$13.00

California roll. Topped with seared yellowtail, scallion, and sriracha.

White Christmas Roll - CS

$12.95

Spicy crab meat, avocado, yellowtail, salmon, deep fried, and chef special sauce.

Yami Yami Roll (Same as Ninja Roll)

$10.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, mayo roll. Topped with masago.

Classic Sushi Roll

Avocado Roll

$6.00
Bagel Roll

Bagel Roll

$7.00

Salmon, cream cheese & avocado roll.

California Roll

$6.00

Crab, cucumber & avocado roll.

Caterpillar Roll

$11.00

Eel & cucumber roll. Topped with salmon, avocado and eel sauce.

Crispy Bagel Roll

Crispy Bagel Roll

$10.00

Smoke salmon, avocado & cream cheese roll, lightly fried. Topped aioli.

Crispy California

$9.00

Deep fried California roll. Topped with aioli.

Cucumber Roll

$5.00

Cucumber roll.

Dragon Roll

$11.00

California roll. Topped with tuna, salmon, avocado, and eel sauce.

Eel & Avocado Roll

$7.00

Eel & avocado roll.

Hot Lava Roll

Hot Lava Roll

$12.00

Crab & cream cheese roll. Topped with baked crab, scallop, cucumber & special sauce.

Lobster Roll

$17.00

Tempura lobster & mango. Topped with avocado, chef specialty sauce & crumb.

Ninja Roll (same as Yami Yami Roll)

$10.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, spicy mayo & masago.

Panther Roll

$12.00

Tempura salmon & avocado roll. Topped with yellowtail and aioli.

Philly Roll

$7.00

Smoke salmon, cream cheese & avocado roll.

Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$12.00

California roll. Topped with tuna, salmon, yellowtail and masago.

Salmon Roll

$6.00

Salmon roll.

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$6.00

Tempura shrimp roll.

Spicy Salmon Roll

$6.00

Topped with spicy aioli & crumb.

Spicy Tuna Roll

Spicy Tuna Roll

$7.50

Topped with spicy aioli & crumb.

Spider Roll

$10.00

Soft shell crab, avocado, and crab roll. Topped with masago.

Tempura Veggie Roll

$6.00

Tempura veggies roll.

Tuna Roll

$7.00

Tuna roll.

Veggie Roll

$7.00

Mango, lettuce, cucumber, avocado, and Japanese pickle roll.

Sushi & Sashimi Combos

Sushi Dinner

$30.00

10 pieces of assorted sushi & California roll. Served with miso soup and salad. (No Substitution)

Sashimi Dinner

$30.00

10 pieces of assorted sashimi & California roll. Served with miso soup and salad. (No Substitution)

Love Boat

Love Boat

$60.00

12 pieces of sushi, 12 pieces of sashimi, California roll. Served with 2 miso soups and 2 salads.

The Titanic

The Titanic

$100.00

15 pieces of sushi, 15 pieces of sashimi, lobster roll & spider roll. Served with miso 2 soups and 2 salads. (No Substitution)

Tuna Sashimi & Jalapeño - CS

$14.95

Nigiri

Salmon - Sake

$5.00

2pcs. With rice.

Tuna - Maguro

$5.00

2pcs. With rice.

Yellowtail - Hamachi

$5.00

2pcs. With rice.

Smoked Salmon - Sake Kunsei

$5.00

2pcs. With rice.

Crab - Kanikama

$4.00

2pcs. With rice.

Octopus - Tako

$5.00

2pcs. With rice.

Squid - Ika

$5.00

2pcs. With rice.

Eel - Unagi

$5.00

2pcs. With rice.

Mackerel - Saba

$4.00

2pcs. With rice.

Shrimp - Ebi

$5.00

2pcs. With rice.

Smelt Roe - Masago

$4.00

2pcs. With rice.

Surf Clam - Hokki Gai

$4.00Out of stock

2pcs. With rice.

Sashimi

Tuna - Maguro Sashimi

$5.00

2pcs. With-Out rice

Salmon - Sake Sashimi

$5.00

2pcs. With-Out rice

Yellowtail - Hamachi Sashimi

$5.00

2pcs. With-Out rice

Smoked Salmon - Sake Kunsei Sashimi

$5.00

2pcs. With-Out rice

Mackerel - Saba Sashimi

$4.00

2pcs. With-Out rice

Eel - Unagi Sashimi

$5.00

2pcs. With-Out rice

Crab - Kanikama Sashimi

$4.00

2pcs. With-Out rice

Shrimp - Ebi Sashimi

$5.00

2pcs. With-Out rice

Squid - Ika - Sashimi

$5.00

2pcs. With-Out rice

Octopus - Tako Sashimi

$5.00

2pcs. With-Out rice

Smelt Roe - Masago Sashimi

$4.00

2pcs. With-Out rice

Surf Clam - Hokki Gai Sashimi

$4.00Out of stock

2pcs. With-Out rice

Dessert

Fried Banana Split Ice Cream

Fried Banana Split Ice Cream

$8.00
Fried Ice Cream

Fried Ice Cream

$7.00

Mango Cheesecake

$7.50
Matcha Cheese Cake

Matcha Cheese Cake

$5.00

Green tea cheese cake.

Mango Ice Cream

$5.00

Grean Tea Ice Cream

$5.00

Red Bean Ice Cream

$5.00

Side, Soup & Salad

Green Salad

Green Salad

$5.00

Salad served with ginger dressing.

Crab Salad

$9.00

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

Marinated seaweed salad.

Squid Salad

$8.00

Marinated squid salad.

Spicy Tuna Salad

$11.00

Lettuce, spicy tuna with ginger dressing.

Side Salad

$3.00

Cucumber Salad

$9.00

Sliced cucumber, crab, and cucumber salad sauce.

Miso Soup

$3.00

Soybean, tofu, and scallion.

Side Fried Rice

$3.00
Side White Rice

Side White Rice

$2.00

Side French Fries

$5.00

Side Beef Broth

$3.00+

Side Chicken Broth

$3.00+

Side Veggies Broth

$2.50+

Side Chicken Katsu

$6.00

Side Grilled Pork

$7.00

Side Korean Short Ribs

$8.00

Side Marinated Chicken

$5.50

Side Marinated Shrimp

$7.00

Side Pork Chop

$7.00

Side Grilled Salmon

$7.50

Side Stir Fy Veggie

$5.00

Side Shrimp Chip

$1.50

Side Sauted Veggie

$5.00

Vinegar Onion

Side Grilled Beef

$7.50

Extra To-Go Sauces

Chili Oil

$0.50

Eel Sauce

$0.50

Ginger Dressing

$0.50

Peanut Sauce

$0.50

Ponzu Sauce

$0.50

Shrimp Sauce

$0.50

Soy Sauce

$0.25

Spicy Mayo - Aioli

$0.50

Sweet Chili Sauce

$0.50

Sweet Fish Sauce

$0.50

Hoisin Sauce

$0.25

Sriracha Sauce

$0.25

Drinks

Thai Tea

$4.50

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$4.50

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Un-Sweet Tea

$2.00

Half & Half

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Fanta

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Ramune

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$2.00

Apple Juice

$2.75

Orange Juice

$2.00

Caprisun

$1.50

Bottle Water

$2.00

Anold Palmer

$2.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

PLEASE CALL IN TO PLACE SPECIAL REQUEST ORDER

Location

1143 Stonecrest Blvd Ste 107, Tega Cay, SC 29708

Directions

Gallery
Pho & Sushi image
Pho & Sushi image
Pho & Sushi image

Map
