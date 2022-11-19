- Home
Pho & Sushi
1143 Stonecrest Blvd Ste 107
Tega Cay, SC 29708
Appetizers
Age Kani
Deep fried soft shell crab, served with sweet & sour sauce.
Ahi Poki
Hawaiian marinated tuna sashimi
Cajun Shrimp
Sauteed with spicy Cajun seasoning & lime juice. Served with shrimp chips.
Chicken Wings (6)
Fried chicken wing
Edamame
Steamed soybeans
Egg Roll - Cha Gio (2)
Deep fried roll of shrimp, ground pork, ground chicken and veggies roll. Served with sweet fish sauce.
Fried Calamari
Fried calamari in Cajun seasoning served with aioli sauce.
Gyoza (6)
Pan fried 3 pork and 3 vegetables stuffed dumplings, served with ponzu sauce.
Sashimi Appetizer
6 pieces of sashimi on raddish.
Shrimp Tempura Appetizers (6)
Deep fried shrimp in tempura batter.
Spring Roll (6) - Dim Sum Assorted
Fried assorted dumpling stuffed with shrimp and vegetables.
Summer Roll - Goi Cuon (2)
Shrimp, lettuce, cucumber & rice noodle roll wrapped in rice paper and served with peanut sauce.
Thit Nuong Cuon - Grilled Pork Roll (2)
Grilled pork, lettuce, cucumber, mint, bean sprout & rice noodle roll wrapped in rice paper and served with peanut sauce.
Tofu Roll - Dau Hu Cuon (2)
Fried tofu, cucumber, mint, bean sprout & rice noodle roll wrapped in rice paper and served with peanut sauce.
Tofu Tempura
Deep fried tofu in tempura batter.
Tuna Tataki
Seared tuna on radish with smelt egg served with tataki sauce. (6pcs)
Vegetable Tempura
Deep fried vegetables in tempura batter.
Party Size Egg Roll - Cha Gio (24 Rolls)
Vietnamese Noodle Bowls
Pho Dac Biet - Specials
Vietnamese beef noodle soup. Flank, brisket, tendon, meat ball & rare steak.
Pho - Beef Soup
Vietnamese beef noodle soup
Pho Khong - Noodle & Beef Broth Only
Bun Bo Hue - Spicy Beef Soup
Vietnamese spicy beef noodle soup (1 size)
Pho Ga - Chicken
Pho Tom - Shrimp / Beef Broth
Pho Tom - Shrimp / Chicken Broth
Pho Chay - Veggie Broth
Vietnamese vegetarian noodle soup
Fried Rice
Pineapple Fried Rice
Pineapple, eggs, pea & carrot.
Chicken Fried Rice
Chicken, eggs, pea & carrot.
Combo Fried Rice
Chicken & shrimp, eggs, pea & carrot.
Plain Fried Rice
Eggs, pea & carrot.
Shrimp Fried Rice
Shrimp, eggs, pea & carrot.
Veggies Fried Rice
Veggies, eggs, pea & carrot.
Kid Chicken Fried Rice
Kid Combo Fried Rice
Kid Shrimp Fried Rice
Kid Veggies Fried Rice
Kid Plain Fried Rice
Bun - Vermicelli
Bun Cha Gio - Vietnamese Eggroll
Vietnamese Eggroll. Served with lettuce, bean sprout, cucumber & mint.
Bun Ga Nuong - Grilled Chicken
Grilled marinated chicken. Served with lettuce, bean sprout, cucumber & mint.
Bun Thit Nuong - Grilled Pork
Grilled marinated pork. Served with lettuce, bean sprout, cucumber & mint.
Bun Tom Nuong - Grilled Shrimp
Grilled marinated shrimp. Served with lettuce, bean sprout, cucumber & mint.
Bun Dau Hu Xao Rau Cai - Vermicelli Stir Fry With Tofu & Veggies
Stir fry veggies with vermicelli
Com - Rice Dishes
Com Thit Nuong - Grilled Pork
Grilled marinated pork. Served with white rice, tomato, cucumber.
Com Suon - Grilled Pork Chop
Grilled marinated pork chop. Served with white rice, tomato, cucumber.
Com Suon Bo Dai Han - Korean Short Rib
Grilled marinated Korean short rib. Served with white rice, tomato, cucumber.
Bo Xao Rau Cai - Stir Fry Beef & Vegetables
Served with white rice.
Dau Hu Xao Rau Cai - Stir Fry Tofu & Vegetables
Served with white rice.
Com Ga Nuong - Grilled Chicken
Grilled marinated chicken. Served with white rice, tomato, cucumber.
Ga Xao Rau Cai - Stir Fry Chicken & Vegetables
Served with white rice.
Com Tom Nuong - Grilled Shrimp
Grilled marinated shrimp. Served with white rice, tomato, cucumber.
Tom Xao Rau Cai - Stir Fry Shrimp & Vegetables
Served with white rice.
Japanese Noodle Bowls
Japanese Dinners
Special Rolls
Bang Bang Roll - CS
Salmon Tempura, topped crunchy shrimp, spicy mayo, and bang bang sauce.
Beauty & The Beast
Tuna, eel, crab, avocado, cream cheese & cucumber roll.
Carolina Roll
Soft shell crab & cucumber roll. Topped with avocado and spicy mayo.
Crazy Roll
Shrimp Tempura, cream cheese & avocado roll. Topped with carb, eel and eel sauce.
Crispy Salmon Maki Roll
Salmon roll in nod, lightly fried roll. Topped with mayo and sriracha sauce.
Crispy Tuna Roll - CS
Tempura tuna roll. Topped with chef special sauce.
Dancing Eel Roll
Rolled crab & avocado roll. Topped with eel and eel sauce.
Godzilla Roll
Spicy tuna & avocado roll in nod, lightly fried. Topped with masago, scallion, aioli and eel sauce.
Hurricane Roll
Smoke salmon & eel roll. Topped with crab avocado and eel sauce.
Jalepeno Roll - CS
Crab and jalapeño in nod, lightly fried. Topped with chef special sauce.
Kamakazi Roll
Shrimp tempura & cucumber roll. Topped with eel, avocado, eel sauce and crunchy.
Kelli Roll
Crab, spicy tun, cucumber, topped with seared salmon, eel sauce, and tempura flakes.
Lobster Cha Cha Roll - CS
Tempura Lobster with soy paper wrap, avocado, and cucumber. Topped with spicy crab and chef special sauce.
Myrtle Beach Roll - CS
Octopus, salmon, crab, avocado & cream cheese in nod, lightly fried. Topped with eel sauce & spicy mayo.
Naruto Roll - CS
Salmon, tuna, avocado with cucumber wrap. Topped with special sauce.
Passion Roll
Crab & mango roll. Topped with tuna, and salmon.
Red Dragon Roll
Spicy tuna & mango roll. Topped with tuna, tobiko, and scallion.
Sea Dragon Roll - CS
Cucumber, mango, avocado, topped salmon, seaweed salad, tobiko, chef special sauce.
Shrimp Lover Roll
Shrimp tempura roll. Topped with avocado, boiled shrimp, aioli & eel sauce.
Sunshine Roll
Salmon, eel, cream cheese & cucumber. Topped with masago.
Super Salmon Roll - CS
Salmon, cucumber roll. Topped with seared salmon and chef special sauce.
Tokyo Roll - CS
Shrimp tempura and cucumber. Topped with seared tuna, jalapeño & spicy mayo, eel sauce.
Tsunami Roll
Shrimp tempura, eel, avocado, cream cheese & cucumber roll. Topped with tobiko.
Tuna Hanaa Roll - CS
NO RICE. Fresh tuna wrapped with crab. Topped with Hawaiian sauce & scallions.
Volcano Roll
California roll. Topped with seared yellowtail, scallion, and sriracha.
White Christmas Roll - CS
Spicy crab meat, avocado, yellowtail, salmon, deep fried, and chef special sauce.
Yami Yami Roll (Same as Ninja Roll)
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, mayo roll. Topped with masago.
Classic Sushi Roll
Avocado Roll
Bagel Roll
Salmon, cream cheese & avocado roll.
California Roll
Crab, cucumber & avocado roll.
Caterpillar Roll
Eel & cucumber roll. Topped with salmon, avocado and eel sauce.
Crispy Bagel Roll
Smoke salmon, avocado & cream cheese roll, lightly fried. Topped aioli.
Crispy California
Deep fried California roll. Topped with aioli.
Cucumber Roll
Cucumber roll.
Dragon Roll
California roll. Topped with tuna, salmon, avocado, and eel sauce.
Eel & Avocado Roll
Eel & avocado roll.
Hot Lava Roll
Crab & cream cheese roll. Topped with baked crab, scallop, cucumber & special sauce.
Lobster Roll
Tempura lobster & mango. Topped with avocado, chef specialty sauce & crumb.
Ninja Roll (same as Yami Yami Roll)
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, spicy mayo & masago.
Panther Roll
Tempura salmon & avocado roll. Topped with yellowtail and aioli.
Philly Roll
Smoke salmon, cream cheese & avocado roll.
Rainbow Roll
California roll. Topped with tuna, salmon, yellowtail and masago.
Salmon Roll
Salmon roll.
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Tempura shrimp roll.
Spicy Salmon Roll
Topped with spicy aioli & crumb.
Spicy Tuna Roll
Topped with spicy aioli & crumb.
Spider Roll
Soft shell crab, avocado, and crab roll. Topped with masago.
Tempura Veggie Roll
Tempura veggies roll.
Tuna Roll
Tuna roll.
Veggie Roll
Mango, lettuce, cucumber, avocado, and Japanese pickle roll.
Sushi & Sashimi Combos
Sushi Dinner
10 pieces of assorted sushi & California roll. Served with miso soup and salad. (No Substitution)
Sashimi Dinner
10 pieces of assorted sashimi & California roll. Served with miso soup and salad. (No Substitution)
Love Boat
12 pieces of sushi, 12 pieces of sashimi, California roll. Served with 2 miso soups and 2 salads.
The Titanic
15 pieces of sushi, 15 pieces of sashimi, lobster roll & spider roll. Served with miso 2 soups and 2 salads. (No Substitution)
Tuna Sashimi & Jalapeño - CS
Nigiri
Salmon - Sake
2pcs. With rice.
Tuna - Maguro
2pcs. With rice.
Yellowtail - Hamachi
2pcs. With rice.
Smoked Salmon - Sake Kunsei
2pcs. With rice.
Crab - Kanikama
2pcs. With rice.
Octopus - Tako
2pcs. With rice.
Squid - Ika
2pcs. With rice.
Eel - Unagi
2pcs. With rice.
Mackerel - Saba
2pcs. With rice.
Shrimp - Ebi
2pcs. With rice.
Smelt Roe - Masago
2pcs. With rice.
Surf Clam - Hokki Gai
2pcs. With rice.
Sashimi
Tuna - Maguro Sashimi
2pcs. With-Out rice
Salmon - Sake Sashimi
2pcs. With-Out rice
Yellowtail - Hamachi Sashimi
2pcs. With-Out rice
Smoked Salmon - Sake Kunsei Sashimi
2pcs. With-Out rice
Mackerel - Saba Sashimi
2pcs. With-Out rice
Eel - Unagi Sashimi
2pcs. With-Out rice
Crab - Kanikama Sashimi
2pcs. With-Out rice
Shrimp - Ebi Sashimi
2pcs. With-Out rice
Squid - Ika - Sashimi
2pcs. With-Out rice
Octopus - Tako Sashimi
2pcs. With-Out rice
Smelt Roe - Masago Sashimi
2pcs. With-Out rice
Surf Clam - Hokki Gai Sashimi
2pcs. With-Out rice
Dessert
Side, Soup & Salad
Green Salad
Salad served with ginger dressing.
Crab Salad
Seaweed Salad
Marinated seaweed salad.
Squid Salad
Marinated squid salad.
Spicy Tuna Salad
Lettuce, spicy tuna with ginger dressing.
Side Salad
Cucumber Salad
Sliced cucumber, crab, and cucumber salad sauce.
Miso Soup
Soybean, tofu, and scallion.
Side Fried Rice
Side White Rice
Side French Fries
Side Beef Broth
Side Chicken Broth
Side Veggies Broth
Side Chicken Katsu
Side Grilled Pork
Side Korean Short Ribs
Side Marinated Chicken
Side Marinated Shrimp
Side Pork Chop
Side Grilled Salmon
Side Stir Fy Veggie
Side Shrimp Chip
Side Sauted Veggie
Vinegar Onion
Side Grilled Beef
Extra To-Go Sauces
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
PLEASE CALL IN TO PLACE SPECIAL REQUEST ORDER
