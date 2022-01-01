Restaurant header imageView gallery

PSY Street Kitchen 15030 Ventura Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

15030 Ventura Blvd

Sherman Oaks, CA 91403

Popular Items

Classic Beef Burger
Seasoned Fries
French Fries

Starters

Crunchy Shroom

$11.95

(VEGAN) Deep-fried sliced portobello topped with BBQ sauce and tahini.

BBQ Wings

$10.95

(GF) Half wings fried and served in a sweet BBQ style sauce.

Roasted Cauliflower

$11.95

(VEGAN) Fried cauliflower with a sweet sauce, paprika sauce, garlic panko and tahini.

Eggplant Mess

$11.95

(VEGAN/GF OPTION AVAILABLE) Whole roasted eggplant with tahini, burnt eggplant peel sauce, paprika sauce, and crispy onions, with a toasted bun on the side.

Baked Potato

$10.95

(GF) Grilled baked potato served with aioli truffles and garlic confit.

Salads

Market Salad

$12.95

(VEGAN/GF) Red & white cabbage, carrots, red bell peppers, cucumbers, red onion, celery, herbs, mixed greens, tahini, and our homemade sour vinaigrette. *comes with dressing on the side. *protein not included.

Chopped Salad

$12.95

(VEGAN/GF) Cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, mixed greens, tahini, lemon, and olive oil. *dressing comes on the side *protein not included

Hot Market Salad

$13.95

(VEGAN/GF) Grilled cabbage, carrots, red bell peppers, mushrooms, and red onion tossed with fresh mixed greens in a sweet Asian dressing - topped with tahini and peanuts. (not recommended for delivery- can get soggy) *can not do dressing on side. *does not come with protein.

Burgers

Classic Beef Burger

$14.95

(GF OPTION AVAILABLE) Hand pressed grass fed beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion & western sauce.

Kebab Burger

$15.95

(GF OPTION AVAILABLE) Hand pressed grass fed beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, a pickled lemon paste, Turkish salad (cooked tomatoes & eggplants), and tahini. Does not come with a fried egg or french fries.

Sloppy Joe

$14.95

(GF OPTION AVAILABLE) Grass fed ground beef cooked in BBQ sauce with sweet onion on a bun. Comes with veggies on the side.

Lamb Burger

$15.95Out of stock

(GF OPTION AVAILABLE) Hand pressed grass fed lamb patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion & ranch (garlic aioli).

Grilled Chicken Breast Burger

$14.95

(GF OPTION AVAILABLE) Seasoned grilled chicken breast on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, tahini, and sweet chili paste.

Schnitzel Burger

$14.95

Deep fried grilled chicken breast on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, ranch (garlic aioli) and sweet chili paste.

Spring Chicken

$15.95

(GF OPTION AVAILABLE) Marinated grilled chicken thigh on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, tahini, and sweet chili paste.

Miso Salmon burger

$15.95

(GF OPTION AVAILABLE) Hand pressed salmon patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion & aioli capers.

Fried Portobello Burger

$13.95

(VEGAN) Fried whole portobello on our Black Pretzel bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, tahini, and BBQ sauce. This option is not gluten free.

Grilled Portobello Burger

$13.95

(VEGAN/GF OPTION AVAILABLE) Grilled whole portobello on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, tahini, and BBQ sauce.

Falafel Burger

$13.95

(VEGAN/GF OPTION AVAILABLE) Hand pressed falafel patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, a pickled lemon paste, Turkish salad (cooked tomatoes & eggplants) & tahini.

Plates

Falafel Patty Plate

$17.95

Falafel patty with a choice of 2 sides.

Grilled Chicken Breast Plate

$18.95

Grilled Chicken Breast with a choice of 2 sides.

Schnitzel Plate

$18.95

Schnitzel with a choice of 2 sides.

Beef Patty Plate

$18.95

Beef burger patty with a choice of 2 sides.

Sloppy Joe Plate

$18.95

Ground beef cooked with sweet onion and BBQ sauce with a choice of 2 sides.

Lamb Patty Plate

$18.95Out of stock

Lamb burger patty with choice of 2 sides.

Spring Chicken Plate

$19.95

Spring Chicken with a choice of 2 sides.

Miso Salmon Patty Plate

$19.95

Ground Miso Salmon patty with a choice of 2 sides.

Sides

French Fries

$4.95

Grilled Corn

$6.95

(VEGAN/GF) With lemon and sea salt.

White Rice

$4.95

(VEGAN/GF)

Coleslaw

$6.95

(GF) Cabbage, carrots, celery and red bell peppers mixed in a sweet seasoned mayo dressing topped with sesame seeds and green onion.

Side Chopped Salad

$5.95

(VEGAN/GF) Cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, mixed greens, raw tahini, lemon, and olive oil.

Side Market Salad

$5.95

(VEGAN/GF) Red & white cabbage, carrots, red bell peppers, cucumbers, red onion, celery, herbs, mixed greens, raw tahini, lemon, olive oil and our homemade sour vinaigrette.

Sloppy Fries

$9.95

French fries topped with Sloppy Joe meat, Western sauce & crispy onions.

Yam Fries

$6.95

Seasoned Fries

$5.95

French fries topped with our house seasoning.

Mixed Fries

$5.95

Extra Pretzel Bun

$1.95

Extra Sesame Bun

$1.50

Extra Grilled Flatbread (Pita)

$1.95

Kids

Kids Schnitzel Nuggets & Fries

$10.95

Schnitzel strips with half an order of fries.

Kids Classic Beef & Fries

$10.95

3.5 oz kids beef burger on a bun with veggies on the side & half an order of fries.

Kids Hot dog & Fries

$10.95Out of stock

Kids beef hot dog in a Black Pretzel hot dog bun & half an order of fries.

Beverages

Can

$2.50

Right side of the fridge

Bottle

$3.50

Left side of the fridge

Smoked Menu

1/4 LB Smoked Brisket

$13.50

1/4 Pound Smoked Brisket (second cut) with BBQ sauce, sea salt, olive oil & carmelised onions.

1/4 LB Smoked Beef Cheeks

$13.00Out of stock

1/4 Pound Smoked Beef Cheeks with BBQ sauce, sea salt, olive oil & carmelised onions.

1/4 LB Smoked Short Rib Skewers

$17.50Out of stock

1/4 Pound Smoked Short Rib with BBQ sauce, sea salt, olive oil & carmelised onions. (2 small Skewers)

1/4 LB Smoked Gyro Meat

$12.50

1/4 Pound Smoked Smoked Gyro meat with sea salt, olive oil & carmelised onions.

Smoked Beef Belly Big Slider

Smoked Beef Belly Big Slider

$12.95

Smoked beef belly in a small brioche bun with aioli truffles, mixed greens, red onion, sweet onion and pickled cabbage.

Smoked Brisket Bun

Smoked Brisket Bun

$21.95

1/4 Pound Smoked Brisket in a bun with onion confit, garlic aioli, fried egg, mixed greens, red onion and pickled cabbage

Smoked Beef Cheeks Bun

Smoked Beef Cheeks Bun

$20.95Out of stock

1/4 Pound Smoked Beef Cheeks in a bun with onion confit, garlic aioli, fried egg, mixed greens, red onion and pickled cabbage

Smokey Double Decker

Smokey Double Decker

$19.95

3 Half buns, 7oz beef patty, 1/4 LB smoked meat, fried egg, onion confit, mixed greens, red onion, pickled cabbage and garlic aioli.

Smoked Shawarma

Smoked Shawarma

$16.95

Grilled flatbread, smoked Shawarma, tomato, red onion, parsley, tahini and salsa amba.

Smokey Plate

$23.95

1/4 Pound smoked meat of choice and any two sides. *5$ extra for short rib skewers

Specials

Dolmeh

$8.95

Grape leaves stuffed with seasoned rice- Tahini on top, olive oil, peanuts and spices.

PSY Sausage

$13.95Out of stock

Beef Italian Sausage with a pickled salad, caramelised onions, mayo and mustard on top.

Kielbasa Sausage Snack

$7.95

*this is a snack! small portion!* a Polish sausage cut up in to thin slices with a garlic truffle aioli on the side.

Vegan Sloppy Joe

$11.95

Made from the “Impossible” meat, we grind it up and slow cook it in BBQ sauce with carmelised onions. Veggies come on the side. **WARNING ITS SLOPPY**

Impossible Burger

$12.95

Our spin on the Impossible burger. Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and pickled cabbage. Choose any one of our sauces to put on.

Cauliflower Fries

$7.95Out of stock

Fries made of cauliflower

Hummus w/ Sloppy Joe

$15.95Out of stock

Hummus w/ Moroccan Mangold

$14.95Out of stock

Baba Ganoush on Flat Bread

$8.95Out of stock

Home-Grown Zucchini Risotto

$14.95Out of stock

Tahini and Fried portobello bites on top

Turmeric Jalapeno Hummus w/ Grilled Onions & Mushrooms

Turmeric Jalapeno Hummus w/ Grilled Onions & Mushrooms

$14.95Out of stock

Sweets

Frozen Lemon Cake

$9.95

Frozen lemon cake topped with lemon icing & toasted coconut flakes.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Brownie

$9.95

3 layers of chocolate brownies with a peanut butter chocolate sauce and peanut powder.

Extra Sauces

Extra Garlic Aioli

$0.25

Extra Western sauce

$0.25

Extra Raw Tahini

$0.25

Extra Schug

$0.25

Extra Sweet Chili Paste

$0.25

Extra BBQ Sauce

$0.25

Extra Pickled Lemon

$1.00

Extra Lemon Tahini

$0.50

Extra Aioli Capers

$0.25

Jars

Pickled Lemon Jar

$14.00

A Pickled Lemon paste. Made in house.

Aioli Truffles Jar

$11.00

Aioli made of 4 different types of mushrooms. Made in house.

Schug Jar

$14.00

Our signature "spicy sauce" made of 5 different types of flamin' hot peppers . Not for the weak. You've been warned.

Tahini Jar

$7.00

Our famous raw tahini.

Garlic Confit Jar

$12.00

Garlic cloves that are slow cooked in olive oil and caramel. They end up like little garlic candies.

Extra Protein

Extra Grilled Chicken Breast Protein

$7.00

Extra Spring Chicken Protein

$7.00

Extra Schnitzel Protein

$7.00

Extra Beef Patty Protein

$7.00

Extra Lamb Patty Protein

$7.00Out of stock

Extra Salmon Patty Protein

$8.00

Extra Falafel Patty Protein

$6.00

Extra Fried Portobello Protein

$7.00

Extra Grilled Portobello Protein

$7.00

Extra Sloppy Joe Protein

$7.00

Extra Impossible Patty Protein

$7.00

Catering Menu

Add Bread

$15.00

Catering - BBQ Wings

$55.00

Catering - Crunchy Shroom

$53.00

Catering - Roasted Cauliflower

$58.00

Catering - Eggplant Mess

$56.00

Catering - Truffle Baked Potato

$52.00

Catering - Market Salad

$55.00

Catering - Chopped Salad

$57.00

Catering - Caesar Salad

$55.00

Catering - Arugula & Beets

$59.00

Catering - Grilled Spring Chicken

$150.00

Catering - Grilled Chicken Breast

$150.00

Catering - Schnitzel

$150.00

Catering - Charred Whole Salmon Filet

$170.00

Catering - Lamb Kebab

$160.00

Catering - Beef Kebab

$160.00

Catering - Grilled Corn

$57.00

Catering - White Rice

$42.00

Catering - Egg Noodle Rice

$50.00

Catering - Mixed Fries

$53.00

Catering - Pickles + Pickled Cabbage

$19.00

Catering - 10 Burgers + Fries

$200.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We create extraordinary Glatt Kosher food from the freshest ingredients.

Location

15030 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403

Directions

