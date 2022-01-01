psychic bar pix 3560 N MISSISSIPPI AVE

Restaurant header imageView gallery

3560 N MISSISSIPPI AVE

234 Reviews

3560 N MISSISSIPPI AVE

Portland, OR 97227

Popular Items

Tots
Psychic Old Fashioned
Fries

Apps

Tot's N' Queso

$8.00

jalapeño cheese sauce

Squash & Shrooms

$10.00

Entrees

BBQ Pork Sando

$14.00

Spicy Chicken Sandwhich

$15.00

chicken breast tenders tossed in spicy butter sauce, topped with dill ranch and iceberg lettuce served with fries

BBAT

$14.00

Psychic Burger

$14.00

5oz patty, secret sauce, shredded lettuce, tillamook cheddar no tomato. Served with fries

Impossible Burger

$14.00

5oz patty, secret sauce, shredded lettuce, tillamook cheddar, no tomato. Served with fries $ 16

PSYCHIC WRAP SUPREME

$13.00

VEGAN WRAP SUPREME

$13.00

Chicken Basket

$14.00

Beet Salad

$13.00

Crispy Tofu Bowl

$13.00

Pesto Pasta

$13.00

Mac and Cheese

$12.00

4 cheese sauce, SHELLS!

Sides

Fries

$7.00

Tots

$7.00

Cheese Sauce

$4.00

BUNELOS

$7.00

DADZ

BACON CLASSIC

$10.00

SAUSAGE CLASSIC

$10.00Out of stock

VEGGIE

$10.00

HASH

$4.00

Outer Haven

Lahmajun

$10.00

Jingalov Hats

$8.00

Lavash

$5.00

Dolmas

$7.00

Lamb Skewer

$12.00

Side Yogurt

$2.00

Side Hummus

$2.00

MAD MAN

DOUBLES

$5.00

ALOO PIE

$7.00

CODFISH CAKES

$10.00

WINGS

$12.00

FOMO/BROKEN RICE

BROKEN RICE BITES

$14.00

SALMON AVO WRAP

$14.00

SPRING SALAD

$12.00

CURRY CHICKEN KATSU

$15.00

TEOKBOKKI

$12.00

OH DAAANG SOUP

$12.00

COCKTAILS

Palm Ricky

$11.00

Super bubbly gin ricky with lemongrass syrup in a collins glass.

Prowl By Night

$13.00

Apple Martini

$13.00

Psychic Old Fashioned

$12.00

mango and cardamom infused old forester bourbon with bitters. classic but make it tropic.

Painsicle

$12.00

All Up in your Mind

$12.00

Vieux Carre

$14.00

Between The Sheets

$14.00

Revolver

$13.00

Corpse Reviver #2

$13.00

Oaxacan Old Fashioned

$13.00

TEQUILA/MEZCAL

altos blanco

$9.00

banhez mezcal

$10.00

casamigos blanco

$14.00

casamigos reposado

$14.00

cazadores blanco

$9.00

cazadores reposado

$9.00

cimmaron

$7.00

don julio

$13.00

El jimador blanco

$8.00

El jimador reposado

$8.00

espolon blanco

$9.00

espolon resposado

$9.00

fortaleza blanco

$13.00

Herradura Silver

$15.00

Herradura Ultra Anejo

$17.00

ilegal joven mezcal

$13.00

Lunazul Blanco

$8.00

Lunazul Reposado

$8.00

mazcalero sierrudo mezcal

$22.00

mezcal union

$10.00

pueblo viejo blanco

$7.00

Vida mezcal

$12.00

VODKA

Monopolowa

$7.00

Reyka

$8.00

Tito's Vodka

$8.00

Vanport 1948 Vodka

$9.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Kettle One

$10.00

Well vodka

$7.00

GIN

gordon's

$7.00

bombay sapphire

$8.00

beefeater

$8.00

tanqueray

$9.00

Ford's Gin

$9.00Out of stock

Hendrick's

$12.00

Freeland

$11.00

Ransom Old Tom

$9.00

Empress Gin

$10.00

Stillweather

$9.00

RUM

Well Rum

$7.00

Cruzan Light Rum

$7.00

Plantation 3 Star

$8.00

Gosling's Rum

$8.00

Cruzan Black Strap

$8.00

Sailor Jerry

$8.00

Appleton Estate

$9.00

Wray and Nephew White Overproof

$10.00

Plantation Pineapple Rum

$10.00

Doctor Bird

$10.00

Smith & Cross Rum

$11.00

Batavia Arrack

$12.00Out of stock

Hamilton 86

$10.00

WHISKEY/SCOTCH/ETC..

Benchmark Straight Bourbon

$7.00

Evan Williams Black Label

$7.00

Jack Daniel's

$8.00

4 Roses Bourbon

$8.00

Buffalo Trace

$8.00

Maker's Mark

$9.00

Pendleton

$9.00

Old Forester 100

$8.50

Eagle Rare

$11.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Jameson Irish Whiskey

$9.00

Fireball

$7.00

Old Overholt Rye

$8.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$9.00

Woodford’s Reserve Rye

$12.00

High West Double Rye

$12.00

Famous Grouse Blended Scotch

$8.00

Johnny Walker Red Label

$9.00

Slane Irish Whiskey

$8.00

Tullamore Irish Whiskey

$9.00

Monkey Shoulder Blended Scotch

$10.50

Ardberg 10 yr

$14.00

Talisker Storm

$15.00

Suntory Toki Japanese Whiskey

$13.00

Hibiki Suntory Japanese Whisky

$25.00

Westward American Single Malt

$21.00

Macallan 12

$20.00

COGNAC/BRANDY

E&J Brandy

$7.00

Hennessy

$11.00

Remy Martin

$15.00

Pierre Ferrand Ambre Cognac

$11.00

Amari, Liqueurs, Etc...

Acho Reyes

$9.00

Amaro Nonino

$10.00

Aperol

$9.00

Averna Amaro

$10.00

Benedictine D.O.M

$12.00

Bols Blue Curacao

$5.00

Bonal Gentiane

$8.00

Campari

$10.00

Chambord

$9.00

Chartreuse, Green

$15.00

Chartreuse, Yellow

$15.00

Hpnotiq

$7.00

Combier

$9.00

Cynar

$7.00

Fernet Branca

$8.00

Fernet Menta

$8.00

Irish Cream

$7.00

Jagermeister

$8.00

Lazaroni Ameretto

$8.00

Maraska Maraschino Cherry

$8.00

Meletti

$9.00

Midori

$8.00

Montenegro

$8.00

Nonino Amaro

$11.50

Pernod

$11.00

Pimm's No. 1

$8.00

Ramazotti

$10.00

Rothman & Winter Creme de Violette

$10.00

Sales Aperitif

$10.00

St. Elder Elderflower

$7.00

St. Elizabeth's Allspice Dram

$9.00

St. Germaine

$11.00

Underberg

$3.00

Ver

$9.00

REDBULL

CAN OF REDBULL

$4.00

ADD REDBULL

$2.00

AAPI

YOUNG PURPLE

$10.00

OLD FLAME

$10.00

FAR EAST OF

$10.00

WHITE GLOVE

$10.00

MIMOSA

$9.00

draft

pfriem pilsner

$7.00

Double Mountain Hazy IPA

$7.00

Pacifico

$7.00

Mandarin Cider

$7.00

Barley Brown's Pallet Jack IPA

$7.00

Stout

$7.00

Pale Ale

$7.00

Bottles/Cans/Seltzer

montucky cold snack

$4.00

Topo Chico Strawberry Guava Seltzer (16oz)

$6.00

High Life Pony

$3.00

Passionfruit Sour

$5.00

Radler

$6.00

Red Zeppelin

$5.00

Rainer

$4.00

N/A Beer/Can/Seltzer

Athletic Brewing Upside Dawn Golden Ale NA (12oz)

$5.00

Non-Alcoholic Golden Ale. Brewed with premium Vienna Malt along with combo of English and traditional American hops. Crafted to remove gluten*. *Upside Dawn is crafted to remove gluten. This product is fermented from grains containing gluten. The gluten content of this product cannot be verified, and this product may contain gluten.

Athletic Brewing Free Wave Hazy IPA NA (12oz)

$5.00

Non-alcoholic Hazy IPA. This mouth watering IPA is loaded with Amarillo, Citra, and Mosaic hops.

Redbull

$4.00

Add Redbull to cocktail

$2.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Squirt

$3.00

Lagunitas Hop Soda

$4.00

CBD

$5.50

WHITE

Limestone Hill, 2021 chardonnay, South Africa

$9.00

Flama D'or Cava

$9.00

2017 Left Coast Cellars Left Bank Pinot Blanc

$10.00

RED

Cascade Red, Cooper's Hall, Nevada

$9.00

Deep berry notes, lingering finish with evergreen tannin

SODA/SOFT DRINKS

DIET JONES COLA

$3.50

JONES COLA

$3.50

JONES LEMON LIME

$3.50

COCK + BULL GINGER BEER

$3.50

TONIC

$3.50

HOUSE MADE LEMONAID

$5.00

VIRGIN PINA COLADA

$6.50

Soda Water

Topo Chico Bottles

$4.50

FLAVORED WATER

TOPO CHICO

$3.50

Mt Hood Hot Chocolate

Oat Milk, Ibarra, Cinnamon. Delish. Add your fav spirit to truly warm you up.

N/A Oat Milk Hot Chocolate

$6.00

w/ Maker's Mark

$11.00

Make it a boozy Peanut Cup (best idea)

$12.00

Fernet "Brenta" (Branca + Menta :)

$11.00

w/ Sailor Jerry

$10.00

N/A Cocktails

N/A Creamsicle

$8.00

N/A Toddy

$5.00

N/A $7

$7.00

N/A $6

$6.00

N/A $5

$5.00

N/A $4

$4.00

My Friend Wellington

$9.00

Dopaliscous

$10.00

Apps

Caprese Toast

$8.00

grated tomato, fresh mozzarella, ripped basil

Cauliflower Gratin Dip

$9.00

4 cheese sauce and toast crisps

Tot's N' Queso

$8.00

jalapeño cheese sauce

Entrees

Spicy Chicken Sandwhich

$15.00

chicken breast tenders tossed in spicy butter sauce, topped with dill ranch and iceberg lettuce served with fries

Psychic Burger

$14.00

5oz patty, secret sauce, shredded lettuce, tillamook cheddar no tomato. Served with fries

Impossible Burger

$14.00

5oz patty, secret sauce, shredded lettuce, tillamook cheddar, no tomato. Served with fries $ 16

Mac and Cheese

$12.00

4 cheese sauce, SHELLS!

Kale Salad

$11.00

massaged kale salad, supreme oranges, shaved Parmesan, pepitas in a balsalmic dressing $ 11 (add chicken strips + $6)

Chicken Basket

$14.00

The Honeymoon Suite

$17.00

PSYCHIC WRAP SUPREME

$13.00

Sides

Fries

$7.00

Tots

$7.00

Cheese Sauce

$4.00

BUNELOS

$7.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

An immersive experience comprised of curated cocktails and a moody ambience. Come experience our new program! A full outdoor experience with a food menu with Prey + Tell, featuring Cambodian Fried Chicken.

Location

3560 N MISSISSIPPI AVE, Portland, OR 97227

Directions

Gallery
psychic bar pix image
psychic bar pix image
psychic bar pix image

