psychic bar pix 3560 N MISSISSIPPI AVE
234 Reviews
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
An immersive experience comprised of curated cocktails and a moody ambience. Come experience our new program! A full outdoor experience with a food menu with Prey + Tell, featuring Cambodian Fried Chicken.
Location
3560 N MISSISSIPPI AVE, Portland, OR 97227
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mississippi Studios + Bar Bar - Mississippi Studios
No Reviews
3939 N Mississippi Ave Portland, OR 97227
View restaurant
Fried Egg I'm In Love - Mississippi Ave.
No Reviews
4233 N Mississippi Ave. Portland, OR 97217
View restaurant
Fire On the Mountain Buffalo Wings - Interstate
4.5 • 1,389
4225 N Interstate Ave Portland, OR 97217
View restaurant
Daylily Coffee Shop - 912 N. Fremont St
No Reviews
912 N. Fremont St Portland, OR 97227
View restaurant