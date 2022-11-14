Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Breakfast & Brunch

Psycho Suzi's Motor Lounge

review star

No reviews yet

1900 Marshall St NE

Minneapolis, MN 55418

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

We Wish You a Suzi Supreme
Treasure Island
Little Elf-a Males

Merriment Tipples

Jingle Ball

$13.00

A booze filled Christmas bauble. Flavors of strawberry, lychee, lime and pineapple.

Merry Christmas Ya Filthy Animal

$14.00Out of stock

Ketel One extra dirty martini garnished with Santa’s big pickle.

I'm Dreaming of a Mai Tai Christmas

$13.00

A strong traditional Mai Tai because I want to escape…now

Gingerbread White Russian

$12.00

Garnished with a little gingerbread cookie on top

I Hate My Elf for Loving You

$13.00

Hot apple cider with caramel, brandy, and a Werther’s candy rim.

Unmelted Miracle

$13.00

A cherry, cola, and lime boozy slushy for miraculous fun Get it in a snowman for an extra $12.

Very Naughty Hot Chocolate

$14.00

Old Forester bourbon with a peppermint infusion. Topped with bourbon whipped cream.

St. Nicks Nuts

$7.00

Salted nut roll shot

Pear Tree in a Partridge

$13.00

Three french chicks, two dove turtles, and a pear vodka martini. Get it in a perched partridge glass to keep +$15

Apple Pie Old Fashioned

$12.00

Rye whiskey infused with granny smith apples & seasonal spices

Punch in the Boob From Drunk Uncle Glen

$17.00

Finlandia grapefruit vodka, cranberry, winter citrus, ginger beer. You keep the boob. Hey, buy a pair

I'll Have the Fruitcake

$12.00

A better version with Tito’s vodka, mint, lemon, and muddled berries.

Frosty the Snowglobe

$17.00

Comes in a snow globe to keep and re-gift! Frosty pink prickly pear & tequila slush.

Baby Jesus was a Baller

$6.00Out of stock

Strawberry margarita jello shot!

The White Elephant Gift

$25.00Out of stock

A white elephant loaded with a delicious boozy surprise inside! You keep the elephant…or regift it. Ask Santa's elves about today's surprise

Virgin Mary's Pussycat

$10.00

This kitty never touched the stuff... for all ages. Non-alcoholic holiday drink. Coconut, ginger and a blend of fruit. Get it in a cool cat to keep for $12

The Holiday Nudnik

$13.00

Oy to the world. Let’s get lit! Flavors of coconut and rum cake.

A Snow Job

$11.00

Andes Creme De Menthe after dinner Shot(or before). You keep the glass!

Tap Beer

Bent Paddle Snow Maker

$7.50

Surly Furious

$8.00

Wild State Semi Dry

$8.50

Coors Light

$5.50

Blue Moon

$6.00Out of stock

Modelo Especial

$6.75Out of stock

Lupulin Chocolate Peanut Butter Porter

$8.00

Fair State Party Forward Hazy IPA

$8.00

Odell Isolation Ale

$7.50

Lift Bridge Fireside Flannel

$7.50

Mich Golden

$5.50

Indeed Mixed Nuts

$7.50

21st Amendment Blood Orange IPA

$7.50

Fulton Snow Emergency

$7.25

Bell's Quite Brite

$7.50

Grain Belt Nordeast

$6.00

Summit Winter Ale

$7.50

Revolution Fistmas Red Ale

$8.50

Great Lakes Christmas

$7.50

Breckenridge Christmas Ale

$7.50

Wine and Seltzers

Ruffino Prosecco Mini Bottle

$11.00

Korbel Brut Mini Bottle

$12.00

Bubbles in a little bottle

Merf Chardonnay Can (1.5 glasses)

$10.00

Merf Cabernet Sauvignon Can (1.5 glasses)

$12.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$8.00

White Claw Mango

$8.00

High Noon Pineapple

$9.00

High Noon Peach

$9.00

Stocking Stuffers

Fried Baby Elves

$12.50

Every Time a Bell Rings, an Angel gets its Dry Rub Wings

$13.95

Holiday spiced wings with brown sugar and nutmeg. 6 jumbo wings per order. Served with Ranch.

Mistletoe Munchkins

$13.95

3 "lil crispy chicken sliders with shredded lettuce & spicy mayo on sweet buns

Tots & Tots of Joy

$9.50

A joyful offering of house seasoned tater tots with red and green sauces.

Little Elf-a Males

$12.95

Bacon wrapped smoked sausages, brown sugar & bourbon reduction.

Almost Hanukkah Bows

$11.95

Famous house recipe. Soft pretzel bows with kosher sea salt and truffle aioli dip.

Reindeer Turds of Dove

$13.50

Little presents from reindeer. Our famous Nordeast beer battered cheese curds. Served with zesty red sauce.

All I Want for Christmas is Fondue

$19.95Out of stock

A gouda cheese fondue with crusty bread, apples, cauliflower, broccoli florets and roasted potatoes.

Wonton Wishes in Wrapping Paper

$13.95

Savory duck, bacon, cream cheese, sweet corn, peppers & green onion filling. Served with sweet chili sauce. 4 per order.

Christmas Pizza Pies

Solo Size - All pizzas serve 1

We Wish You a Suzi Supreme

$14.95

Pepperoni, fennel sausage, red onion, green pepper, black olive, and mushroom with the house red sauce sauce. Feeds 1

Hearth Baked Hawaiian Holiday

$13.95

Canadian bacon, smoked bacon, roasted pineapple, and the house red sauce. Feeds 1.

Feast of the Immaculate Pepperoni

$13.50

Italian pepperoni cups, the house red sauce, cheeses, oregano. Feeds 1.

Thanks for Giving

$14.95

Roasted turkey, garlic romano mashed potato pizza with cheese blend, stuffing, Thanksgiving gravy, and a cranberry sauce drizzle.

How the Goat Stole Christmas

$14.95

Fresh herbed goat cheese, red onion, fresh basil, 5 cheese blend, and balsamic reduction on our chablis garlic sauce. Serves 1+

Silent Night

$13.95

Fresh spinach & oregano, sun-dried tomato, roasted garlic bulb. Chablis garlic sauce. Feeds 1.

Treasure Island

$14.95

Roasted chicken, pineapple, basil, scallions, green pepper, Thai chili, pickled carrots, and spicy organic peanut sauce. Feeds 1.

Prosciutto Party Hat

$14.95

Crispy Prosciutto, apples, and blue cheese, Mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil. Finished with a balsamic drizzle. Feeds 1.

Hark, It's a Hot Honey Pie

$13.95

Mozzarella, caramelized onions, Calabrian chili, thinly sliced serrano chilies. Finished with fresh chives and honey drizzle. Feeds 1.

Cheese

$11.95

5 cheeses and the house red sauce . Feeds 1.

Sausage

$12.95

Fennel Sausage, the house red sauce, and cheese blend. Serves 1+

Feliz Navidad! - From the Bottom of my Heart

$14.95

Pulled Pork with adobo BBQ sauce, fresh jalapeno, and a blend of cheese. Finished with a drizzle of sour cream.

Rejoice Burgers are Here

Suzi the Burger Savior is Born

$17.50

Wagyu beef with rosemary and butter, topped with caramelized onion, provolone and red pepper mayo on a buttered grilled bun. Served with tots.

Hallelujah Cheeseburger

$16.50

Wagyu beef patty with sharp cheddar cheese on a buttery grilled bun. Comes with tots who are joyful.

Holiday Desserts

Decorate Cookies for Santa

$12.95Out of stock

DIY Decorating 1/2 dozen sugar cookies. Pastry bag of frosting + a palette of sprinkles for artistic interpretation.

Extras

Side of Jolly Holiday Ranch

$2.00

Side of the House Red Sauce

$1.50Out of stock

Side of Rock Sauce

$2.00

Side of Mayo

$2.00

Side of BBQ Sauce

$2.00

Side of Blackened Chicken

$6.00Out of stock

Side of Croutons

$1.50Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1900 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis, MN 55418

Directions

Gallery
Psycho Suzi’s Motor Lounge image
Psycho Suzi’s Motor Lounge image
Psycho Suzi’s Motor Lounge image

Similar restaurants in your area

Betty Danger’s Animal Farm - 2501 Marshall St NE
orange starNo Reviews
2501 Marshall St NE Minneapolis, MN 55418
View restaurantnext
Fletcher's Ice Cream ▪︎ Coffee ▪︎ Waffles
orange starNo Reviews
1509 Marshall St NE #100 Minneapolis, MN 55413
View restaurantnext
Erte' & the Peacock Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
323 13th Ave NE Minneapolis, MN 55413
View restaurantnext
Northeast Social
orange star4.4 • 985
359 13th Avenue NE Minneapolis, MN 55413
View restaurantnext
Mary Ellen's Bistro
orange star5.0 • 29
300 13th Ave NE Minneapolis, MN 55413
View restaurantnext
Fletcher's Ice Cream ▪︎ Coffee ▪︎ Waffles
orange star4.7 • 463
306 East Hennepin Avenue Minneapolis, MN 55414
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Minneapolis

Dunn Brothers Coffee - Corner Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
9700 France Ave South Bloomington, MN 55431
View restaurantnext
Colita
orange star5.0 • 11,337
5400 Penn Avenue South Minneapolis, MN 55419
View restaurantnext
Martina
orange star5.0 • 9,100
4312 S Upton Ave Minneapolis, MN 55410
View restaurantnext
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Minneapolis
orange star4.4 • 8,207
607 Washington Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55415
View restaurantnext
Kiku Bistro
orange star4.5 • 8,069
2819 Hennepin Ave Minneapolis, MN 55408
View restaurantnext
The Lowry
orange star4.4 • 5,650
2112 Hennepin Ave Minneapolis, MN 55405
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Minneapolis
Hopkins
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Saint Paul
review star
Avg 4.3 (168 restaurants)
Minnetonka
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
South Saint Paul
review star
No reviews yet
Osseo
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Wayzata
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Eden Prairie
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Burnsville
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Inver Grove Heights
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston