Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pink Taco - Sunset

3,553 Reviews

$$

8225 W Sunset Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90046

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Individual Tacos

Your Choice of a Single Taco

Single Al Pastor Taco

$5.00

Marinated pork shoulder, onion, cilantro,pineapple serrano salsa, corn torilla

Single Baja Shrimp Taco

$5.00

Grilled Shrimp, cabbage slaw, chipotle mayo, avocado, pico, flour tortilla

Single Carne Asada Taco

$5.00

Marinated steak, salsa verde, avocado, onion, cilantro, cotija cheese, corn tortillas

Single Pink Taco

$4.50

Achiote chicken, black beans, avocado, arbol salsa, cotija cheese, habanero pickled onions, corn tortilla

Single Veggie Taco

$4.00

Mushrooms, caramelized onions, cotija cheese, truffle aioli, corn tortillas

Three Taco Platters

3 Per Order Plus Two Sides

Al Pastor Tacos

$16.00

Three tacos with marinated pork shoulder, onion, cilantro,pineapple serrano salsa, corn torilla and choice of two sides.

Baja Shrimp Tacos

$18.00

Three tacos with grilled Shrimp, cabbage slaw, chipotle mayo, avocado, pico, flour tortilla and choice of two sides

Carne Asada Tacos

$18.00

Three tacos with marinated steak, salsa verde, avocado, onion, cilantro, cotija cheese, corn tortillas and choice of two sides

Pink Tacos

$15.00

Three tacos with achiote chicken, black beans, avocado, arbol salsa, cotija cheese, habanero pickled onions, corn tortilla and choice of two sides.

Veggie Tacos

$12.00

Three tacos with mushrooms, caramelized onions, cotija cheese, truffle aioli, corn tortillas and choice of two sides.

Ape Tacos

$13.00

Three tacos with sweet potato 3 ways, cactus salsa, cotija cheese, corn tortilla and choice of two sides

Bowls

Not your traditional wimpy bowl. These are hearty filled bowls served in a crispy tortilla

Chicken Bowl

$12.00

Achiote chicken, cliantro rice, bean salad, cabbage slaw, cotija cheese, Mexican crema, arbol salsa, pico

Carne Asada Bowl

$16.00

Marinated steak, cilantro rice, corn relish, bean salad, cotija cheese, Mexican crema, avocado salsa, pico

Vegan Bowl

$13.00

Grilled mushrooms, squash & zucchini, cilantro rice, bean salad, salsa verde, pico, diced avocado

Vegan Bowl w/ Chicken

$18.00

Grilled mushrooms, squash & zucchini, cilantro rice, bean salad, salsa verde, pico, diced avocado, chicken

Vegan Bowl w/ Carne Asada

$19.00

Grilled mushrooms, squash & zucchini, cilantro rice, bean salad, salsa verde, pico, diced avocado, carne asada

Vegan Bowl w/ Al Pastor

$18.00

Grilled mushrooms, squash & zucchini, cilantro rice, bean salad, salsa verde, pico, diced avocado, al pastor

Burritos

Served with a house side salad

Traditional Burrito

$11.00

Rice,pinto beans, jack cheese, pico, chipotle mayo, flour tortilla, served with a side house salad.

Chicken Burrito

$16.00

Chicken, rice,pinto beans, jack cheese, pico, chipotle mayo, flour tortilla, served with a side house salad.

Carne Asada Burrito

$17.00

Carne Asada, rice,pinto beans, jack cheese, pico, chipotle mayo, flour tortilla, served with a side house salad.

Al Pastor Burrito

$16.00

Al Pastor, rice,pinto beans, jack cheese, pico, chipotle mayo, flour tortilla, served with a side house salad.

Mojado Burrito

$13.00

Choose roasted red or green chili sauce and Avocado, rice,pinto beans, jack cheese, pico, chipotle mayo, flour tortilla, served with a side house salad.

Grilled Veggie Burrito

$13.00

Go Vegetarian - Cilantro rice, black beans, jack cheese, pico, corn relish, chipotle mayo

Ensaladas

Large tostada or caesar style salads with or without your favorite protein

House Salad

$9.00

Black beans, tomato, radish, red onion, cilantro, agave vinaigrette dressing

Tostada Salad

$11.00

Crispy corn tortilla, fresh romaine & cabbage, black beans, pico, corn relish, cotija cheese, grilled vegetables, Mexican crema, sliced avocado, red pepper vinaigrette dressing

Tostada Salad w/Chicken

$16.00

Crispy corn tortilla, fresh romaine & cabbage, black beans, pico, corn relish, cotija cheese, grilled vegetables, Mexican crema, sliced avocado, chicken, red pepper vinaigrette dressing

Tostada Salad w/Carne Asada

$14.00

Crispy corn tortilla, fresh romaine & cabbage, black beans, pico, corn relish, cotija cheese, grilled vegetables, Mexican crema, sliced avocado, carne asada, red pepper vinaigrette dressing

Tostada Salad w/ Al Pastor

$16.00

Crispy corn tortilla, fresh romaine & cabbage, black beans, pico, corn relish, cotija cheese, grilled vegetables, Mexican crema, sliced avocado, al pastor, red pepper vinaigrette dressing

Grilled Caesar Salad

$11.00

Grilled romaine, cotija cheese, garlic chipotle croutons, guajillo caesar dressing

Grilled Caesar Salad w/Chicken

$16.00

Grilled romaine, cotija cheese, garlic chipotle croutons, chicken, guajillo caesar dressing

Grilled Caesar Salad w/ Carne Asada

$17.00

Grilled romaine, cotija cheese, garlic chipotle croutons, carne asada, guajillo caesar dressing

Enchiladas

Choice of Two Sides

Carne Asada Enchiladas

$18.00

Marinated steak, red chile sauce, jack cheese, Mexican crema

Cheese Enchiladas

$13.00

Jack cheese, red chile and green chili sauce

Grilled Vegetable Enchiladas

$16.00

Jack cheese, red chile and green chili sauce, grilled vegetables

Lobster Enchiladas

$22.00

Lobster, jack cheese, brandy-chipotle cream sauce, avocado salsa, pico, Mexican crema

Enchiladas Suizas

$16.00

Shredded chicken, jack cheese, Mexican crema, roasted hatch green chile & tomatillo sauce

Fajitas

Choice of Tortilla and Choice of Two Sides

Chicken Fajitas

$18.00

Served with chicken, guacamole, mexican cream,pico, choice of corn or flour tortilla and choice of two sides

Steak Fajitas

$20.00

Served with steak, guacamole, mexican cream,pico, choice of corn or flour tortilla and choice of two sides

Shrimp Fajitas

$22.00

Served with shrimp, guacamole, mexican cream,pico, choice of corn or flour tortilla and choice of two sides

To Go Snacks

All your favorites !!

Chili Poppers

$12.00

Eight Anaheim chilis, cheese, chipotle peppers, served with salsa ranchera

Guacamole

$10.00

Made fresh with avocados, onion, tomato, jalapeno, lime & cilantro

Nachos

$12.00

Pink Taco cheese sauce, jack cheese, black beans, house pickled jalapenos, pico, avocado salsa, Mexican crema

Quesadilla

$10.00

X - Large flour tortilla served with sour cream, guacamole, pico

Queso Bean Dip

$9.00

Pink Taco cheese sauce, beans and pico

Street Corn

$7.00

Grilled corn, cotija cheese, chipotle mayo and chili powder

Vegetarian Tortilla Soup

$7.00

Roasted tomato chile broth, avocado,cotija cheese, cilantro and tortilla strips

Chips & Salsa To Go

$3.00

Sides

Mexican Rice

$3.00

Cilantro Rice

$3.00

Corn Relish

$3.00

Pinto Beans

$3.00

Black Beans

$3.00

Grilled Vegetables

$3.00

Cabbage Slaw

$3.00

Bean Salad

$3.00

Killer Salsa

Arbol Salsa

$1.00

Cactus Salsa

$1.00

Pineapple Serrano Salsa

$1.00

Diablo Salsa

$1.00

Tequila Pico Salsa

$1.00

Salsa Verde

$1.00

Avocado Salsa

$1.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

8225 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90046

Directions

Gallery
Pink Taco image
Pink Taco image
Pink Taco image
Pink Taco image

Similar restaurants in your area

Pink Taco - Gypsy Queen (Roamer Truck)
orange star4.1 • 3,553
8225 Sunset Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90046
View restaurantnext
GO by Citizens - Hyde
orange starNo Reviews
8117 Sunset Boulevard Los Angeles, CA 90046
View restaurantnext
The Naughty Pig
orange starNo Reviews
8264 Sunset Blvd. West Hollywood, CA 90069
View restaurantnext
Saddle Ranch Sunset - 8371 Sunset Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
8371 Sunset Boulevard West Hollywood, CA 90069
View restaurantnext
Pink Taco - Sunset Truck
orange star4.1 • 3,553
8225 W Sunset Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90046
View restaurantnext
Wokcano - West Hollywood
orange star4.4 • 3,750
8000 W Sunset Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90046
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Los Angeles

Wokcano - West Hollywood
orange star4.4 • 3,750
8000 W Sunset Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90046
View restaurantnext
Pink Taco - Gypsy Queen (Roamer Truck)
orange star4.1 • 3,553
8225 Sunset Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90046
View restaurantnext
Pink Taco - Sunset Truck
orange star4.1 • 3,553
8225 W Sunset Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90046
View restaurantnext
Pizza Sociale
orange star4.4 • 700
448 W Olympic Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90015
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Los Angeles
Westwood
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Beverly Grove
review star
Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)
Mar Vista
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Los Feliz
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Harvard Heights
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Koreatown
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Boyle Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Eagle Rock
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston