Vietnamese
Seafood

Pho Tre Bien - Gateway 6946 Gateway East

6946 Gateway East

El Paso, TX 79915

Popular Items

12 Brisket (Pho Chinh)
101 Shrimp or Pork Spring Rolls (2pc)
11 Rare Steak (Pho Tai)

Appetizers

101 Shrimp or Pork Spring Rolls (2pc)

101 Shrimp or Pork Spring Rolls (2pc)

$6.95

Two refreshing rolls filled with vermicelli, lettuce, carrots, with shrimp wrapped in rice paper and served with peanut sauce.

102 Grilled Pork Spring Rolls (2pc)

102 Grilled Pork Spring Rolls (2pc)

$6.95

Two refreshing rolls filled with vermicelli, lettuce, carrots, with grilled pork wrapped in rice paper and served with peanut sauce.

103 Vietnamese Egg Rolls ( 3pc)

103 Vietnamese Egg Rolls ( 3pc)

$5.95

Three crispy deep fried rolls filled with ground pork, shrimp, & shredded carrots wrapped in rice paper served with fish sauce.

104 Skewered Chicken

$8.95

Grilled chicken skewers in our traditional Vietnamese sauce

105 Beef with Vietnamese Betel Leaves

$11.95
106 Chicken Wings

106 Chicken Wings

$8.95

Crispy deep- fried chicken wings seasoned with Vietnamese spices.

107 Summer Rolls

$6.95

109 4 Seasons Rolls

$16.95

213 Grilled Beef Spring Rolls

$7.95

Two refreshing rolls filled with vermicelli, lettuce, carrots, with beef wrapped in rice paper and served with peanut sauce.

214 Grilled Shrimp Spring Rolls

214 Grilled Shrimp Spring Rolls

$7.95

Two refreshing rolls filled with vermicelli, lettuce carrots, and grilled shrimp in rice paper and served with peanut sauce.

215 Grilled Salmon Spring Rolls

$8.95

Two refreshing rolls filled with vermicelli, lettuce, carrots, with salmon wrapped in rice paper and served with peanut sauce.

216 Calamari

$11.95

218 Grilled Chicken Spring Rolls

$6.95

Two refreshing rolls filled with vermicelli, lettuce, carrots, with chicken wrapped in rice paper and served with peanut sauce.

282 Lumpia Rolls (4pc)

282 Lumpia Rolls (4pc)

$6.95

Four crispy deep fried rolls filled with ground pork , shrimp, & shredded carrots in lumpia wrapper and served with fish sauce.

399 Lettuce Wraps

399 Lettuce Wraps

$11.95

Our twist on lettuce wraps with vermicelli, pickled veggies, your choice of beef, chicken, pork , or tofu, served with fish sauce.

Tre Bien Sampler Platter

$13.95

1/2 Grilled Beef Spring Roll

$4.50

1/2 Grilled Chicken Spring Roll

$4.00

1/2 Grilled Pork Spring Roll

$4.00

1/2 Grilled Salmon Spring Roll

$5.50

1/2 Grilled Shrimp Spring Roll

$4.50

1/2 Shrimp Spring Roll

$4.00

1/2 Steamed Pork Spring Roll

$4.00

1/2 Tofu Spring Roll

$4.00

217 Grilled Combo

$15.75

Brunch & Banh Mi

Banh Mi Sandwich

Banh Mi Sandwich

$7.95

Vietnamese- style baguette sandwich stuffed with your choice of protein, cucumbers pickled veggies and our house aioli.

Croissantwiches

Croissantwiches

$7.95Out of stock

Fresh baked croissant filled with your choice of protein, cucumbers, pickled veggies, and our house aioli.

Skillets Frites & Egg

Skillets Frites & Egg

$14.95Out of stock

Your choice of beef or tofu sauteed on a hot skillet with potatoes served with a sunny side up egg and baguette.

Steak & Eggs (Bo Ne)

Steak & Eggs (Bo Ne)

$15.95Out of stock

Sizzling steak and eggs with a baguette, pate, and butter served with side salad.

Vietnamese Crepe

Vietnamese Crepe

$12.95

Our version of a crispy crepe filled with pork+shrimp or tofu and bean sprouts served with lettuce, pickled veggies, and fish sauce.

Pho/Soups

11 Rare Steak (Pho Tai)

11 Rare Steak (Pho Tai)

$12.95

Slowly simmered Vietnamese beef broth served with rice noodles, with rare steak and garnish.

12 Brisket (Pho Chinh)

12 Brisket (Pho Chinh)

$12.95

Slowly simmered Vietnamese beef broth served with rice noodles, with brisket and garnish.

13 Rare Steak and Brisket

13 Rare Steak and Brisket

$12.95

Slowly simmered Vietnamese beef broth served with rice noodles, with rare steak and brisket served with garnish.

14 Brisket and Tendon

14 Brisket and Tendon

$12.95

Slowly simmered Vietnamese beef broth served with rice noodles, with brisket and tendon, served with garnish.

15 Rare Steak and Tendon

15 Rare Steak and Tendon

$12.95

Slowly simmered Vietnamese beef broth served with rice noodles, with rare steak and tendon, served with garnish.

16 Combination

16 Combination

$14.95

Slowly simmered Vietnamese beef broth served with rice noodles, with rare steak, brisket, tendon, and meatballs, served with garnish.

17 Meatball

17 Meatball

$12.95

Slowly simmered Vietnamese beef broth served with rice noodles, with meat ball and garnish.

18 Chicken Breast

18 Chicken Breast

$12.95

Slowly simmered Vietnamese beef broth served with rice noodles, with chicken and garnish.

19 Shrimp or Seafood

19 Shrimp or Seafood

$14.95

Slowly simmered Vietnamese beef broth served with rice noodles, with shrimp or seafood (shrimp, calamari, and surimi), served with garnish.

201 Thick Noodle

$12.95
202 Veggie Tofu Rice Noodle Soup

202 Veggie Tofu Rice Noodle Soup

$12.95

Slowly simmered beef broth served with rice noodles, with veggies and tofu, and garnish.

204 Yellow Noodle Shrimp & Pork

204 Yellow Noodle Shrimp & Pork

$14.95

Egg noodles with thin bbq pork & shrimp topped with cilantro, onions, & fried shallots.

205 Yellow Noodle Seafood

205 Yellow Noodle Seafood

$14.95

Egg noodles with shrimp, calamari, & topped with cilantro, onions, & fried shallots

207 Clear Noodle Shrimp & Pork

$14.95

Clear tapioca noodles with bbq pork and shrimp topped with cilantro and onions.

208 Clear Noodle Seafood

$14.95

Clear tapioca noodles with shrimp, calamari, and crab topped with cilantro and onions.

209 Spicy Beef Soup

209 Spicy Beef Soup

$14.95

Spicy soup and thick rice noodles topped with tender beef shank

House Specials

100 Grilled Pork & Beef In Leaves

$15.95

377 Beef Stew

$12.95
378 Crispy or Soft Noodle

378 Crispy or Soft Noodle

$18.95

Stir-fried broccoli, carrots, and onions with shrimp and your choice of beef, chicken, or tofu, on a bed of crispy or soft yellow egg noodles.

379 Clay Pot

379 Clay Pot

$13.95

Your choice of fish, shrimp, or tofu slowly simmered with spices in a clay pot, served with jasmine rice and a side salad.

380 Sweet & Sour Soup

$13.95
390 Grilled Salmon

390 Grilled Salmon

$19.95

Grilled salmon served on a bed of lemon with a side salad and jasmine rice.

396 Fried Potatoes & Beef

$13.95

Thin slices of beef stir fried with potatoes served with jasmine rice and side salad

398 Hot Plate

$39.95Out of stock
400 Chicken Salad

400 Chicken Salad

$11.95

Shredded chicken, shrimp, and cabbage topped with peanuts, shrimp chips, pickled daikon and carrots in our house vinaigrette.

401 Beer Fondue & Broth

$39.95Out of stock

Rice Dish

210 Charbroiled Beef

210 Charbroiled Beef

$12.95

Broken jasmine rice, side salad, with charbroiled beef.

220 Charbroiled Pork

220 Charbroiled Pork

$11.95

Broken jasmine rice, side salad, charbroiled pork served with fish sauce.

230 Charbroiled Skewered Chicken

230 Charbroiled Skewered Chicken

$11.95

Broken jasmine rice, side salad, with charbroiled skewered chicken.

240 Pan Fried Cubed Beef

240 Pan Fried Cubed Beef

$14.95

Beef steak cubes sauteed with onions served on a bed of rice with side salad.

250 Curry Chicken

250 Curry Chicken

$12.95

Tender chicken and potatoes in curry spices and coconut milk with rice

260 Vietnamese Fried Rice

260 Vietnamese Fried Rice

$12.95

Vietnamese fried rice with carrots, peas, and up to two proteins- chicken, pork, or shrimp- served with fish sauce.

276 TreBien Combo

$14.95

Broken jasmine rice, side salad with shrimp + lumpia with chicken, beef, or pork.

270 Pork Chop Combo

$13.95
275 Pork Chop & Rice

275 Pork Chop & Rice

$12.95

Broken jasmine rice , side salad served with a pork chop.

Vermicelli Dish

310 Charbroiled Beef

310 Charbroiled Beef

$12.95

Thin rice noodles, chopped salad, with charbroiled beef, fish sauce, and peanuts.

320 Charbroiled Pork

320 Charbroiled Pork

$11.95

Thin rice noodles, chopped salad, with charbroiled pork served with peanut sauce and peanuts.

330 Charbroiled Skewered Chicken

$11.95

Thin rice noodles, chopped salad, with charbroiled skewered chicken, served with fish sauce and peanuts.

340 Charbroiled Skewered Shrimp

340 Charbroiled Skewered Shrimp

$14.95

Thin rice noodles, chopped salad, charbroiled skewered shrimp, fish sauce and peanuts.

350 Charbroiled Fish Fillet

350 Charbroiled Fish Fillet

$14.95

Thin rice noodles, chopped salad, with fish fillet, fish sauce and peanuts.

360 Viet Eggrolls Vermicelli Plate

$11.95

370 Charbroiled Skewered Shrimp w/ pork, chicken or beef

$13.95

Thin rice noodles, chopped salad, with charbroiled skewered shrimp + pork, chicken or beef served with fish sauce and peanuts.

371 Curry Chicken w/ Vermicelli Noodle

371 Curry Chicken w/ Vermicelli Noodle

$12.95

Tender chicken and potatoes in curry spices and coconut milk with vermicelli noodles.

372 Lemongrass Beef

$13.95

Vermicelli with beef tossed with lemongrass, chili, peanuts, and other vietnamese spices.

373 Lemongrass Chili Chicken

$13.95

Vermicelli and chili chicken tossed with lemongrass, chili, peanuts, and other vietnamese spices.

290 Lemongrass Tofu

290 Lemongrass Tofu

$13.95

Crispy tofu stir fried with garlic, lemongrass & chili served with chopped salad and vermicelli.

276 TreBien Combo

$14.95

Broken jasmine rice, side salad with shrimp + lumpia with chicken, beef, or pork.

Vegetarian

200 Vegetarian Pan Fried Mix

$12.95
280 Fried Rice Tofu

280 Fried Rice Tofu

$12.95

Fred rice with bite sized tofu cubes, peas, and carrots.

281 Veggie Rice Noodle Soup

281 Veggie Rice Noodle Soup

$12.95

Rice noodles with veggies and tofu in a slow simmered vegetable stock topped with onions and cilantro garnished with beansprouts, cilantro, basil, limes, and jalapenos.

290 Lemongrass Tofu

290 Lemongrass Tofu

$13.95

Crispy tofu stir fried with garlic, lemongrass & chili served with chopped salad and vermicelli.

292 Clay Pot Tofu

$13.95

Slow simmered tofu in a caramel sauce served with jasmine rice and side salad.

293 Curry Tofu

293 Curry Tofu

$12.95

Crispy tofu and potatoes in coconut curry served with jasmine rice, vermicelli, or baguette.

374 Clear Noodle Beansprout Stir Fry

$14.95

Soft clear noodles stir fried with bean sprouts, carrots, onions, and tofu.

382 Soft or Crispy Noodle w/ Tofu

382 Soft or Crispy Noodle w/ Tofu

$18.95

Stir fried veggies and tofu on a bed of soft or crispy noodles.

384 Vegetarian Crepe

384 Vegetarian Crepe

$12.95

Our version of a crispy crepe filled with tofu, beansprouts, lettuce, pickled veggies and our house aioli.

385 Veggie Tofu Spring Roll

$6.95

Two refreshing rolls filled with vermicelli, lettuce, carrots, with tofu wrapped in rice paper and served with peanut sauce.

Vegan Options

290 Lemongrass Tofu

290 Lemongrass Tofu

$13.95

Crispy tofu stir fried with garlic, lemongrass & chili served with chopped salad and vermicelli.

280 Fried Rice Tofu

280 Fried Rice Tofu

$12.95

Fred rice with bite sized tofu cubes, peas, and carrots.

385 Veggie Tofu Spring Roll

$6.95

Two refreshing rolls filled with vermicelli, lettuce, carrots, with tofu wrapped in rice paper and served with peanut sauce.

281 Veggie Rice Noodle Soup

281 Veggie Rice Noodle Soup

$12.95

Rice noodles with veggies and tofu in a slow simmered vegetable stock topped with onions and cilantro garnished with beansprouts, cilantro, basil, limes, and jalapenos.

374 Clear Noodle Beansprout Stir Fry

$14.95

Soft clear noodles stir fried with bean sprouts, carrots, onions, and tofu.

Veggie Eggroll

$2.00

Kids Menu

Kids Bowl

$6.95

Your choice of base- rice, fried rice or rice noodles served with your choice of protein with veggies.

Kids Shrimp Skewer Bowl

Kids Shrimp Skewer Bowl

$7.95

Small portion of jasmine rice with a shrimp skewer and veggies

Desserts

Banana Lumpia Rolls

Banana Lumpia Rolls

$9.95

Fried banana lumpias coated in cinnamon sugar and topped with vanilla ice cream.

Fried Icecream

$7.95Out of stock

Meal Prep

MP Grilled Pork

MP Grilled Pork

$8.00

Your base choice- rice, fried rice or rice noodles served with grilled pork.

MP Grilled Beef

$8.00

Your choice of base - rice, fried rice, or rice noodles served with grilled beef.

MP Grilled Chicken

MP Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Your choice of base - rice, fried rice, or rice noodles served with grilled chicken.

MP Curry Chicken

$8.00

Your choice of base - rice, fried rice, or rice noodles served with curry chicken.

MP Lemongrass Chicken

$8.00

Your choice of base - rice, fried rice, or rice noodles served with lemongrass chicken.

MP Lemongrass Tofu

MP Lemongrass Tofu

$8.00

Your choice of base - rice, fried rice, or rice noodles served with lemongrass crispy tofu.

MP Chicken Salad

$8.00

Shredded charbroiled chicken served on veggie salad.

Promotional Specials

Springroll Kit

Springroll Kit

$25.00

Spring roll kit includes: Your choice of two proteins : pork, chicken, tofu or shrimp Vermicelli noodles Carrots Cucumber sticks Lettuce Rice Paper All set for 8 spring rolls!

Fizzy/Soda Drinks

Soft Drinks

$2.80

Sparkling Mint Limeade

$4.00Out of stock

Iced Tea

$2.80

Freshed Squeezed Lemonade

$2.80

Topo Chico

$3.00

Coke Mex

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00Out of stock

Milk

$3.00Out of stock

Water (cup)

Coconut Water

$4.00

Coffee & Tea

Hot Tea

$3.50

Cafe Au Lait

$4.00Out of stock

Espresso

$1.80+Out of stock

Cappuccino

$4.00Out of stock

Latte

$4.00Out of stock

Macchiatto

$4.00Out of stock

Regular Coffee

$3.50

Milk

$3.00Out of stock

Specialties

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Coconut Juice

$5.95

Jackfruit

$4.00

Lychee

$4.00

Soy Bean Drink

$3.50

Thai Tea

$5.95

Vietnamese Coffee

$4.00

Blooming Tea

Blooming Jasmine Tea

$4.80Out of stock

Blooming Mango Tea

$4.80Out of stock

Blooming Honey Peach Tea

$4.80Out of stock

Blooming Strawberry Tea

$4.80Out of stock

Blooming Lychee Tea

$4.80Out of stock

Blooming Melon Tea

$4.80Out of stock

TShirts

Pho-ndamental

Pho-ndamental

$15.00
Send Noods

Send Noods

$15.00

Employee Button down

$24.00

Items

Cafe Du Monde Coffee

$10.00

Pho Tre Bien Mug

$8.00

Stuffed animal : Boba

$8.00

key chains

$4.99

Blooming Tea

Jasmine Tea Blooming

$4.00

Honey Peach Tea Blooming

$4.00

Mango Tea Blooming

$4.00

Strawberry Tea Blooming

$4.00

Gift Box

$25.00

Blooming Tea Pot

$15.00

Coasters

Set of 4

$12.00

Set of 2

$7.00

Coffee Filter

Coffee Filter

$7.00

Togo setup

Togo Pho Bowl setup

$1.00

Reusable straws

Key Chain Straw + Cleaner

$6.50

foldable straw + Cleaner

$5.00

BoBa Straws

$5.00

Straw set

$15.00

Straw bags

$3.00

Stickers

Send Noods Stickers

$2.00

Pho Tre Bien Logo

$1.00

glass pitcher

large

$20.00

small

$15.00

Lunar fun pack

Lunar springroll fun pack

$25.00

Skewers Tray

Beef Skewers (2oz) count

$2.25

Chicken Skewer (1/2 cut) count

$2.00

Pork Skewers (2oz) count

$2.00

Appetizer Trays

Shrimp 1/2 cut Springroll (25)

$30.00

Pork 1/2 cut Springroll (25)

$25.00

Beef 1/2 cut Springroll (25)

$30.00

Chicken 1/2 cut Springroll (25)

$25.00

Tofu 1/2 cut Springroll (25)

$25.00

Lumpia Tray (20)

$20.00

Eggroll Tray (20)

$25.00

Chicken Wing Tray (25)

$28.00

Entree Trays

Fried Rice

$40.00

Individual Entrees

Fried Rice Bowl

$10.00

White Rice Bowl

$10.00

Salad Prep

$8.00

Salad Bowl

$11.00
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
