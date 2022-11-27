- Home
Pho Tre Bien - Gateway 6946 Gateway East
No reviews yet
6946 Gateway East
El Paso, TX 79915
Appetizers
101 Shrimp or Pork Spring Rolls (2pc)
Two refreshing rolls filled with vermicelli, lettuce, carrots, with shrimp wrapped in rice paper and served with peanut sauce.
102 Grilled Pork Spring Rolls (2pc)
Two refreshing rolls filled with vermicelli, lettuce, carrots, with grilled pork wrapped in rice paper and served with peanut sauce.
103 Vietnamese Egg Rolls ( 3pc)
Three crispy deep fried rolls filled with ground pork, shrimp, & shredded carrots wrapped in rice paper served with fish sauce.
104 Skewered Chicken
Grilled chicken skewers in our traditional Vietnamese sauce
105 Beef with Vietnamese Betel Leaves
106 Chicken Wings
Crispy deep- fried chicken wings seasoned with Vietnamese spices.
107 Summer Rolls
109 4 Seasons Rolls
213 Grilled Beef Spring Rolls
Two refreshing rolls filled with vermicelli, lettuce, carrots, with beef wrapped in rice paper and served with peanut sauce.
214 Grilled Shrimp Spring Rolls
Two refreshing rolls filled with vermicelli, lettuce carrots, and grilled shrimp in rice paper and served with peanut sauce.
215 Grilled Salmon Spring Rolls
Two refreshing rolls filled with vermicelli, lettuce, carrots, with salmon wrapped in rice paper and served with peanut sauce.
216 Calamari
218 Grilled Chicken Spring Rolls
Two refreshing rolls filled with vermicelli, lettuce, carrots, with chicken wrapped in rice paper and served with peanut sauce.
282 Lumpia Rolls (4pc)
Four crispy deep fried rolls filled with ground pork , shrimp, & shredded carrots in lumpia wrapper and served with fish sauce.
399 Lettuce Wraps
Our twist on lettuce wraps with vermicelli, pickled veggies, your choice of beef, chicken, pork , or tofu, served with fish sauce.
Tre Bien Sampler Platter
1/2 Grilled Beef Spring Roll
1/2 Grilled Chicken Spring Roll
1/2 Grilled Pork Spring Roll
1/2 Grilled Salmon Spring Roll
1/2 Grilled Shrimp Spring Roll
1/2 Shrimp Spring Roll
1/2 Steamed Pork Spring Roll
1/2 Tofu Spring Roll
217 Grilled Combo
Brunch & Banh Mi
Banh Mi Sandwich
Vietnamese- style baguette sandwich stuffed with your choice of protein, cucumbers pickled veggies and our house aioli.
Croissantwiches
Fresh baked croissant filled with your choice of protein, cucumbers, pickled veggies, and our house aioli.
Skillets Frites & Egg
Your choice of beef or tofu sauteed on a hot skillet with potatoes served with a sunny side up egg and baguette.
Steak & Eggs (Bo Ne)
Sizzling steak and eggs with a baguette, pate, and butter served with side salad.
Vietnamese Crepe
Our version of a crispy crepe filled with pork+shrimp or tofu and bean sprouts served with lettuce, pickled veggies, and fish sauce.
Pho/Soups
11 Rare Steak (Pho Tai)
Slowly simmered Vietnamese beef broth served with rice noodles, with rare steak and garnish.
12 Brisket (Pho Chinh)
Slowly simmered Vietnamese beef broth served with rice noodles, with brisket and garnish.
13 Rare Steak and Brisket
Slowly simmered Vietnamese beef broth served with rice noodles, with rare steak and brisket served with garnish.
14 Brisket and Tendon
Slowly simmered Vietnamese beef broth served with rice noodles, with brisket and tendon, served with garnish.
15 Rare Steak and Tendon
Slowly simmered Vietnamese beef broth served with rice noodles, with rare steak and tendon, served with garnish.
16 Combination
Slowly simmered Vietnamese beef broth served with rice noodles, with rare steak, brisket, tendon, and meatballs, served with garnish.
17 Meatball
Slowly simmered Vietnamese beef broth served with rice noodles, with meat ball and garnish.
18 Chicken Breast
Slowly simmered Vietnamese beef broth served with rice noodles, with chicken and garnish.
19 Shrimp or Seafood
Slowly simmered Vietnamese beef broth served with rice noodles, with shrimp or seafood (shrimp, calamari, and surimi), served with garnish.
201 Thick Noodle
202 Veggie Tofu Rice Noodle Soup
Slowly simmered beef broth served with rice noodles, with veggies and tofu, and garnish.
204 Yellow Noodle Shrimp & Pork
Egg noodles with thin bbq pork & shrimp topped with cilantro, onions, & fried shallots.
205 Yellow Noodle Seafood
Egg noodles with shrimp, calamari, & topped with cilantro, onions, & fried shallots
207 Clear Noodle Shrimp & Pork
Clear tapioca noodles with bbq pork and shrimp topped with cilantro and onions.
208 Clear Noodle Seafood
Clear tapioca noodles with shrimp, calamari, and crab topped with cilantro and onions.
209 Spicy Beef Soup
Spicy soup and thick rice noodles topped with tender beef shank
House Specials
100 Grilled Pork & Beef In Leaves
377 Beef Stew
378 Crispy or Soft Noodle
Stir-fried broccoli, carrots, and onions with shrimp and your choice of beef, chicken, or tofu, on a bed of crispy or soft yellow egg noodles.
379 Clay Pot
Your choice of fish, shrimp, or tofu slowly simmered with spices in a clay pot, served with jasmine rice and a side salad.
380 Sweet & Sour Soup
390 Grilled Salmon
Grilled salmon served on a bed of lemon with a side salad and jasmine rice.
396 Fried Potatoes & Beef
Thin slices of beef stir fried with potatoes served with jasmine rice and side salad
398 Hot Plate
400 Chicken Salad
Shredded chicken, shrimp, and cabbage topped with peanuts, shrimp chips, pickled daikon and carrots in our house vinaigrette.
401 Beer Fondue & Broth
Rice Dish
210 Charbroiled Beef
Broken jasmine rice, side salad, with charbroiled beef.
220 Charbroiled Pork
Broken jasmine rice, side salad, charbroiled pork served with fish sauce.
230 Charbroiled Skewered Chicken
Broken jasmine rice, side salad, with charbroiled skewered chicken.
240 Pan Fried Cubed Beef
Beef steak cubes sauteed with onions served on a bed of rice with side salad.
250 Curry Chicken
Tender chicken and potatoes in curry spices and coconut milk with rice
260 Vietnamese Fried Rice
Vietnamese fried rice with carrots, peas, and up to two proteins- chicken, pork, or shrimp- served with fish sauce.
276 TreBien Combo
Broken jasmine rice, side salad with shrimp + lumpia with chicken, beef, or pork.
270 Pork Chop Combo
275 Pork Chop & Rice
Broken jasmine rice , side salad served with a pork chop.
Vermicelli Dish
310 Charbroiled Beef
Thin rice noodles, chopped salad, with charbroiled beef, fish sauce, and peanuts.
320 Charbroiled Pork
Thin rice noodles, chopped salad, with charbroiled pork served with peanut sauce and peanuts.
330 Charbroiled Skewered Chicken
Thin rice noodles, chopped salad, with charbroiled skewered chicken, served with fish sauce and peanuts.
340 Charbroiled Skewered Shrimp
Thin rice noodles, chopped salad, charbroiled skewered shrimp, fish sauce and peanuts.
350 Charbroiled Fish Fillet
Thin rice noodles, chopped salad, with fish fillet, fish sauce and peanuts.
360 Viet Eggrolls Vermicelli Plate
370 Charbroiled Skewered Shrimp w/ pork, chicken or beef
Thin rice noodles, chopped salad, with charbroiled skewered shrimp + pork, chicken or beef served with fish sauce and peanuts.
371 Curry Chicken w/ Vermicelli Noodle
Tender chicken and potatoes in curry spices and coconut milk with vermicelli noodles.
372 Lemongrass Beef
Vermicelli with beef tossed with lemongrass, chili, peanuts, and other vietnamese spices.
373 Lemongrass Chili Chicken
Vermicelli and chili chicken tossed with lemongrass, chili, peanuts, and other vietnamese spices.
290 Lemongrass Tofu
Crispy tofu stir fried with garlic, lemongrass & chili served with chopped salad and vermicelli.
Vegetarian
200 Vegetarian Pan Fried Mix
280 Fried Rice Tofu
Fred rice with bite sized tofu cubes, peas, and carrots.
281 Veggie Rice Noodle Soup
Rice noodles with veggies and tofu in a slow simmered vegetable stock topped with onions and cilantro garnished with beansprouts, cilantro, basil, limes, and jalapenos.
292 Clay Pot Tofu
Slow simmered tofu in a caramel sauce served with jasmine rice and side salad.
293 Curry Tofu
Crispy tofu and potatoes in coconut curry served with jasmine rice, vermicelli, or baguette.
374 Clear Noodle Beansprout Stir Fry
Soft clear noodles stir fried with bean sprouts, carrots, onions, and tofu.
382 Soft or Crispy Noodle w/ Tofu
Stir fried veggies and tofu on a bed of soft or crispy noodles.
384 Vegetarian Crepe
Our version of a crispy crepe filled with tofu, beansprouts, lettuce, pickled veggies and our house aioli.
385 Veggie Tofu Spring Roll
Two refreshing rolls filled with vermicelli, lettuce, carrots, with tofu wrapped in rice paper and served with peanut sauce.
Vegan Options
Veggie Eggroll
Kids Menu
Desserts
Meal Prep
MP Grilled Pork
Your base choice- rice, fried rice or rice noodles served with grilled pork.
MP Grilled Beef
Your choice of base - rice, fried rice, or rice noodles served with grilled beef.
MP Grilled Chicken
Your choice of base - rice, fried rice, or rice noodles served with grilled chicken.
MP Curry Chicken
Your choice of base - rice, fried rice, or rice noodles served with curry chicken.
MP Lemongrass Chicken
Your choice of base - rice, fried rice, or rice noodles served with lemongrass chicken.
MP Lemongrass Tofu
Your choice of base - rice, fried rice, or rice noodles served with lemongrass crispy tofu.
MP Chicken Salad
Shredded charbroiled chicken served on veggie salad.
Promotional Specials
Fizzy/Soda Drinks
Coffee & Tea
Specialties
Blooming Tea
Blooming Tea
Coasters
Coffee Filter
Togo setup
Reusable straws
glass pitcher
Lunar fun pack
Skewers Tray
Appetizer Trays
Entree Trays
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
6946 Gateway East, El Paso, TX 79915