Pho Tre Bien Express - Northeast
1,585 Reviews
$
4309 Fred Wilson
El Paso, TX 79934
Appetizers
103 Vietnamese Egg Rolls ( 3pc)
Three crispy deep fried rolls filled with ground pork, shrimp, & shredded carrots wrapped in rice paper served with fish sauce.
104 Skewered Chicken (2 Skewer)
Grilled chicken skewers in our traditional Vietnamese sauce
106 Chicken Wings (6 pcs)
Crispy deep- fried chicken wings seasoned with Vietnamese spices.
108 Vietnamese Crepe
Our version of a crispy crepe filled with pork+shrimp or tofu and bean sprouts served with lettuce, pickled veggies, and fish sauce.
282 Lumpia Rolls (4pc)
Four crispy deep fried rolls filled with ground pork , shrimp, & shredded carrots in lumpia wrapper and served with fish sauce.
Springrolls
101 Shrimp or Pork Spring Rolls (2pc)
Two refreshing rolls filled with vermicelli, lettuce, carrots, with shrimp wrapped in rice paper and served with peanut sauce.
102 "Nam" Pork Spring Rolls (2pc)
Two refreshing rolls filled with vermicelli, lettuce, carrots, with grilled pork wrapped in rice paper and served with peanut sauce.
213 Beef Spring Rolls
Two refreshing rolls filled with vermicelli, lettuce, carrots, with beef wrapped in rice paper and served with peanut sauce.
214 Grilled Shrimp Spring Rolls
Two refreshing rolls filled with vermicelli, lettuce, carrots, with grilled shrimp wrapped in rice paper and served with peanut sauce.
215 Grilled Salmon Spring Rolls
Two refreshing rolls filled with vermicelli, lettuce, carrots, with salmon wrapped in rice paper and served with peanut sauce.
218 Chicken Spring Rolls
Two refreshing rolls filled with vermicelli, lettuce, carrots, with chicken wrapped in rice paper and served with peanut sauce.
385 Veggie Tofu Spring Roll
Two refreshing rolls filled with vermicelli, lettuce, carrots, with tofu wrapped in rice paper and served with peanut sauce.
Pho/Soups
11 Rare Steak (Pho Tai)
Slowly simmered Vietnamese beef broth served with rice noodles, with rare steak and garnish.
12 Brisket (Pho Chinh)
Slowly simmered Vietnamese beef broth served with rice noodles, with brisket and garnish.
13 Rare Steak and Brisket
Slowly simmered Vietnamese beef broth served with rice noodles, with rare steak and brisket served with garnish.
14 Brisket and Tendon
Slowly simmered Vietnamese beef broth served with rice noodles, with brisket and tendon, served with garnish.
15 Rare Steak and Tendon
Slowly simmered Vietnamese beef broth served with rice noodles, with rare steak and tendon, served with garnish.
Tendon Only
16 Combination
Slowly simmered Vietnamese beef broth served with rice noodles, with rare steak, brisket, tendon, and meatballs, served with garnish.
17 Meatball
Slowly simmered Vietnamese beef broth served with rice noodles, with meat ball and garnish.
18 Chicken Breast
Slowly simmered Vietnamese beef broth served with rice noodles, with chicken and garnish.
19 Shrimp or Seafood
Slowly simmered Vietnamese beef broth served with rice noodles, with shrimp or seafood (shrimp, calamari, and surimi), served with garnish.
202 Veggie Tofu Rice Noodle Soup
Slowly simmered beef broth served with rice noodles, with veggies and tofu, and garnish.
204 Yellow Noodle Shrimp & Pork
Egg noodles with thin bbq pork & shrimp topped with cilantro, onions, & fried shallots.
205 Yellow Noodle Seafood
Egg noodles with shrimp, calamari, & topped with cilantro, onions, & fried shallots
207 Clear Noodle Shrimp & Pork
Clear tapioca noodles with bbq pork and shrimp topped with cilantro and onions.
208 Clear Noodle Seafood
Clear tapioca noodles with shrimp, calamari, and crab topped with cilantro and onions.
209 Spicy Beef Soup
Spicy soup and thick rice noodles topped with tender beef shank
Banh Mi
House Specials
378 Crispy or Soft Noodle
Stir-fried broccoli, carrots, and onions with shrimp and your choice of beef, chicken, or tofu, on a bed of crispy or soft yellow egg noodles.
390 Grilled Salmon Rice
Grilled salmon served on a bed of lemon with a side salad and jasmine rice.
396 Fried Potatoes & Beef
Thin slices of beef stir fried with potatoes served with jasmine rice and side salad
400 Chicken Salad
Shredded chicken, shrimp, and cabbage topped with peanuts, shrimp chips, pickled daikon and carrots in our house vinaigrette.
Rice Dish
210 Charbroiled Beef
Broken jasmine rice, side salad, with charbroiled beef.
220 Charbroiled Pork
Broken jasmine rice, side salad, charbroiled pork served with fish sauce.
230 Chicken Skewered
Broken jasmine rice, side salad, with charbroiled skewered chicken.
240 Pan Fried Cubed Beef
Beef steak cubes sauteed with onions served on a bed of rice with side salad.
250 Curry Chicken
Tender chicken and potatoes in curry spices and coconut milk with rice
260 Vietnamese Fried Rice
Vietnamese fried rice with carrots, peas, and up to two proteins- chicken, pork, or shrimp- served with fish sauce.
265 Combo Fried Rice
Vietnamese fried rice with carrots, peas, pork, sausage, and shrimp served with fish sauce.
275 Pork Chop & Rice
Broken jasmine rice , side salad served with a pork chop.
276 Grilled Shrimp Combo
Broken jasmine rice, side salad with shrimp + lumpia with chicken, beef, or pork.
277 Grilled Shrimp (2)
Vermicelli Dish
290 Lemongrass Tofu
Crispy tofu stir fried with garlic, lemongrass & chili served with chopped salad and vermicelli.
310 Charbroiled Beef
Thin rice noodles, chopped salad, with charbroiled beef, fish sauce, and peanuts.
320 Charbroiled Pork
Thin rice noodles, chopped salad, with charbroiled pork served with peanut sauce and peanuts.
330 Charbroiled Skewered Chicken
Thin rice noodles, chopped salad, with charbroiled skewered chicken, served with fish sauce and peanuts.
340 Charbroiled Skewered Shrimp
Thin rice noodles, chopped salad, charbroiled skewered shrimp, fish sauce and peanuts.
350 Charbroiled Fish Fillet
Thin rice noodles, chopped salad, with fish fillet, fish sauce and peanuts.
360 Viet Eggrolls Vermicelli Plate
Thin rice noodles, chopped salad, with Viet eggrolls, fish sauce and peanuts.
370 Charbroiled Skewered Shrimp w/ pork, chicken or beef
Thin rice noodles, chopped salad, with charbroiled skewered shrimp + pork, chicken or beef served with fish sauce and peanuts.
371 Curry Chicken w/ Vermicelli Noodle
Tender chicken and potatoes in curry spices and coconut milk with vermicelli noodles.
372 Lemongrass Beef
Vermicelli with beef tossed with lemongrass, chili, peanuts, and other vietnamese spices.
373 Lemongrass Chili Chicken
Vermicelli and chili chicken tossed with lemongrass, chili, peanuts, and other vietnamese spices.
Vegetarian
200 Vegetarian Pan Fried Tofu Mix
Fried tofu cubes with cabbage, carrots, and broccoli served with jasmine rice.
280 Fried Rice Tofu
Fred rice with bite sized tofu cubes, peas, and carrots.
384 Vegetarian Crepe
Our version of a crispy crepe filled with tofu, beansprouts, lettuce, pickled veggies and our house aioli.
Vegan Options
281 Veggie Rice Noodle Soup
Rice noodles with veggies and tofu in a slow simmered vegetable stock topped with onions and cilantro garnished with beansprouts, cilantro, basil, limes, and jalapenos.
374 Clear Noodle Beansprout Stir Fry
Soft clear noodles stir fried with bean sprouts, carrots, onions, and tofu.
Kids Menu
Boba Tea
Coffee & Tea
Specialties
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
