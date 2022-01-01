Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vietnamese

Pho Tre Bien Express - Northeast

1,585 Reviews

$

4309 Fred Wilson

El Paso, TX 79934

Order Again

Popular Items

12 Brisket (Pho Chinh)
101 Shrimp or Pork Spring Rolls (2pc)
11 Rare Steak (Pho Tai)

Appetizers

103 Vietnamese Egg Rolls ( 3pc)

103 Vietnamese Egg Rolls ( 3pc)

$5.95

Three crispy deep fried rolls filled with ground pork, shrimp, & shredded carrots wrapped in rice paper served with fish sauce.

104 Skewered Chicken (2 Skewer)

$8.95

Grilled chicken skewers in our traditional Vietnamese sauce

106 Chicken Wings (6 pcs)

106 Chicken Wings (6 pcs)

$8.95

Crispy deep- fried chicken wings seasoned with Vietnamese spices.

108 Vietnamese Crepe

108 Vietnamese Crepe

$12.95

Our version of a crispy crepe filled with pork+shrimp or tofu and bean sprouts served with lettuce, pickled veggies, and fish sauce.

282 Lumpia Rolls (4pc)

282 Lumpia Rolls (4pc)

$6.95

Four crispy deep fried rolls filled with ground pork , shrimp, & shredded carrots in lumpia wrapper and served with fish sauce.

Springrolls

101 Shrimp or Pork Spring Rolls (2pc)

101 Shrimp or Pork Spring Rolls (2pc)

$6.95

Two refreshing rolls filled with vermicelli, lettuce, carrots, with shrimp wrapped in rice paper and served with peanut sauce.

102 "Nam" Pork Spring Rolls (2pc)

102 "Nam" Pork Spring Rolls (2pc)

$6.95

Two refreshing rolls filled with vermicelli, lettuce, carrots, with grilled pork wrapped in rice paper and served with peanut sauce.

213 Beef Spring Rolls

$7.95

Two refreshing rolls filled with vermicelli, lettuce, carrots, with beef wrapped in rice paper and served with peanut sauce.

214 Grilled Shrimp Spring Rolls

214 Grilled Shrimp Spring Rolls

$7.95

Two refreshing rolls filled with vermicelli, lettuce, carrots, with grilled shrimp wrapped in rice paper and served with peanut sauce.

215 Grilled Salmon Spring Rolls

$8.95

Two refreshing rolls filled with vermicelli, lettuce, carrots, with salmon wrapped in rice paper and served with peanut sauce.

218 Chicken Spring Rolls

218 Chicken Spring Rolls

$6.95

Two refreshing rolls filled with vermicelli, lettuce, carrots, with chicken wrapped in rice paper and served with peanut sauce.

385 Veggie Tofu Spring Roll

385 Veggie Tofu Spring Roll

$6.95

Two refreshing rolls filled with vermicelli, lettuce, carrots, with tofu wrapped in rice paper and served with peanut sauce.

Pho/Soups

11 Rare Steak (Pho Tai)

11 Rare Steak (Pho Tai)

$12.95

Slowly simmered Vietnamese beef broth served with rice noodles, with rare steak and garnish.

12 Brisket (Pho Chinh)

12 Brisket (Pho Chinh)

$12.95

Slowly simmered Vietnamese beef broth served with rice noodles, with brisket and garnish.

13 Rare Steak and Brisket

13 Rare Steak and Brisket

$12.95

Slowly simmered Vietnamese beef broth served with rice noodles, with rare steak and brisket served with garnish.

14 Brisket and Tendon

14 Brisket and Tendon

$12.95

Slowly simmered Vietnamese beef broth served with rice noodles, with brisket and tendon, served with garnish.

15 Rare Steak and Tendon

15 Rare Steak and Tendon

$12.95

Slowly simmered Vietnamese beef broth served with rice noodles, with rare steak and tendon, served with garnish.

Tendon Only

$12.95
16 Combination

16 Combination

$13.95

Slowly simmered Vietnamese beef broth served with rice noodles, with rare steak, brisket, tendon, and meatballs, served with garnish.

17 Meatball

17 Meatball

$12.95

Slowly simmered Vietnamese beef broth served with rice noodles, with meat ball and garnish.

18 Chicken Breast

18 Chicken Breast

$12.95

Slowly simmered Vietnamese beef broth served with rice noodles, with chicken and garnish.

19 Shrimp or Seafood

19 Shrimp or Seafood

$14.95

Slowly simmered Vietnamese beef broth served with rice noodles, with shrimp or seafood (shrimp, calamari, and surimi), served with garnish.

202 Veggie Tofu Rice Noodle Soup

202 Veggie Tofu Rice Noodle Soup

$13.95

Slowly simmered beef broth served with rice noodles, with veggies and tofu, and garnish.

204 Yellow Noodle Shrimp & Pork

204 Yellow Noodle Shrimp & Pork

$14.95

Egg noodles with thin bbq pork & shrimp topped with cilantro, onions, & fried shallots.

205 Yellow Noodle Seafood

205 Yellow Noodle Seafood

$14.95

Egg noodles with shrimp, calamari, & topped with cilantro, onions, & fried shallots

207 Clear Noodle Shrimp & Pork

$14.95

Clear tapioca noodles with bbq pork and shrimp topped with cilantro and onions.

208 Clear Noodle Seafood

$14.95

Clear tapioca noodles with shrimp, calamari, and crab topped with cilantro and onions.

209 Spicy Beef Soup

209 Spicy Beef Soup

$14.95

Spicy soup and thick rice noodles topped with tender beef shank

Banh Mi

Banh Mi Sandwich

Banh Mi Sandwich

$7.95Out of stock

Vietnamese- style baguette sandwich stuffed with your choice of protein, cucumbers pickled veggies and our house aioli.

House Specials

378 Crispy or Soft Noodle

378 Crispy or Soft Noodle

$18.95

Stir-fried broccoli, carrots, and onions with shrimp and your choice of beef, chicken, or tofu, on a bed of crispy or soft yellow egg noodles.

390 Grilled Salmon Rice

390 Grilled Salmon Rice

$19.95

Grilled salmon served on a bed of lemon with a side salad and jasmine rice.

396 Fried Potatoes & Beef

$13.95

Thin slices of beef stir fried with potatoes served with jasmine rice and side salad

400 Chicken Salad

400 Chicken Salad

$11.95

Shredded chicken, shrimp, and cabbage topped with peanuts, shrimp chips, pickled daikon and carrots in our house vinaigrette.

108 Vietnamese Crepe

108 Vietnamese Crepe

$12.95

Our version of a crispy crepe filled with pork+shrimp or tofu and bean sprouts served with lettuce, pickled veggies, and fish sauce.

Rice Dish

210 Charbroiled Beef

210 Charbroiled Beef

$12.95

Broken jasmine rice, side salad, with charbroiled beef.

220 Charbroiled Pork

220 Charbroiled Pork

$11.95

Broken jasmine rice, side salad, charbroiled pork served with fish sauce.

230 Chicken Skewered

230 Chicken Skewered

$11.95

Broken jasmine rice, side salad, with charbroiled skewered chicken.

240 Pan Fried Cubed Beef

240 Pan Fried Cubed Beef

$14.95

Beef steak cubes sauteed with onions served on a bed of rice with side salad.

250 Curry Chicken

250 Curry Chicken

$12.95

Tender chicken and potatoes in curry spices and coconut milk with rice

260 Vietnamese Fried Rice

260 Vietnamese Fried Rice

$11.95

Vietnamese fried rice with carrots, peas, and up to two proteins- chicken, pork, or shrimp- served with fish sauce.

265 Combo Fried Rice

$13.95

Vietnamese fried rice with carrots, peas, pork, sausage, and shrimp served with fish sauce.

275 Pork Chop & Rice

275 Pork Chop & Rice

$13.95

Broken jasmine rice , side salad served with a pork chop.

276 Grilled Shrimp Combo

276 Grilled Shrimp Combo

$14.95

Broken jasmine rice, side salad with shrimp + lumpia with chicken, beef, or pork.

277 Grilled Shrimp (2)

$14.95

Vermicelli Dish

276 Grilled Shrimp Combo

276 Grilled Shrimp Combo

$14.95

Broken jasmine rice, side salad with shrimp + lumpia with chicken, beef, or pork.

290 Lemongrass Tofu

290 Lemongrass Tofu

$13.95

Crispy tofu stir fried with garlic, lemongrass & chili served with chopped salad and vermicelli.

310 Charbroiled Beef

310 Charbroiled Beef

$12.95

Thin rice noodles, chopped salad, with charbroiled beef, fish sauce, and peanuts.

320 Charbroiled Pork

320 Charbroiled Pork

$11.95

Thin rice noodles, chopped salad, with charbroiled pork served with peanut sauce and peanuts.

330 Charbroiled Skewered Chicken

$11.95

Thin rice noodles, chopped salad, with charbroiled skewered chicken, served with fish sauce and peanuts.

340 Charbroiled Skewered Shrimp

340 Charbroiled Skewered Shrimp

$14.95

Thin rice noodles, chopped salad, charbroiled skewered shrimp, fish sauce and peanuts.

350 Charbroiled Fish Fillet

350 Charbroiled Fish Fillet

$14.95

Thin rice noodles, chopped salad, with fish fillet, fish sauce and peanuts.

360 Viet Eggrolls Vermicelli Plate

360 Viet Eggrolls Vermicelli Plate

$11.95

Thin rice noodles, chopped salad, with Viet eggrolls, fish sauce and peanuts.

370 Charbroiled Skewered Shrimp w/ pork, chicken or beef

$13.95

Thin rice noodles, chopped salad, with charbroiled skewered shrimp + pork, chicken or beef served with fish sauce and peanuts.

371 Curry Chicken w/ Vermicelli Noodle

371 Curry Chicken w/ Vermicelli Noodle

$12.95

Tender chicken and potatoes in curry spices and coconut milk with vermicelli noodles.

372 Lemongrass Beef

$13.95

Vermicelli with beef tossed with lemongrass, chili, peanuts, and other vietnamese spices.

373 Lemongrass Chili Chicken

$13.95

Vermicelli and chili chicken tossed with lemongrass, chili, peanuts, and other vietnamese spices.

Vegetarian

200 Vegetarian Pan Fried Tofu Mix

200 Vegetarian Pan Fried Tofu Mix

$12.95Out of stock

Fried tofu cubes with cabbage, carrots, and broccoli served with jasmine rice.

280 Fried Rice Tofu

280 Fried Rice Tofu

$12.95Out of stock

Fred rice with bite sized tofu cubes, peas, and carrots.

290 Lemongrass Tofu

290 Lemongrass Tofu

$13.95

Crispy tofu stir fried with garlic, lemongrass & chili served with chopped salad and vermicelli.

384 Vegetarian Crepe

384 Vegetarian Crepe

$12.95

Our version of a crispy crepe filled with tofu, beansprouts, lettuce, pickled veggies and our house aioli.

385 Veggie Tofu Spring Roll

385 Veggie Tofu Spring Roll

$6.95

Two refreshing rolls filled with vermicelli, lettuce, carrots, with tofu wrapped in rice paper and served with peanut sauce.

Vegan Options

290 Lemongrass Tofu

290 Lemongrass Tofu

$13.95

Crispy tofu stir fried with garlic, lemongrass & chili served with chopped salad and vermicelli.

280 Fried Rice Tofu

280 Fried Rice Tofu

$12.95Out of stock

Fred rice with bite sized tofu cubes, peas, and carrots.

385 Veggie Tofu Spring Roll

385 Veggie Tofu Spring Roll

$6.95

Two refreshing rolls filled with vermicelli, lettuce, carrots, with tofu wrapped in rice paper and served with peanut sauce.

281 Veggie Rice Noodle Soup

281 Veggie Rice Noodle Soup

$12.95Out of stock

Rice noodles with veggies and tofu in a slow simmered vegetable stock topped with onions and cilantro garnished with beansprouts, cilantro, basil, limes, and jalapenos.

374 Clear Noodle Beansprout Stir Fry

374 Clear Noodle Beansprout Stir Fry

$14.95Out of stock

Soft clear noodles stir fried with bean sprouts, carrots, onions, and tofu.

Kids Menu

Kids Bowl

$6.95

Your choice of base- rice, fried rice or rice noodles served with your choice of protein with veggies.

Kids Shrimp Skewer Bowl

Kids Shrimp Skewer Bowl

$7.95

Small portion of jasmine rice with a shrimp skewer and veggies

Soda Drinks

Soft Drinks

$2.80

Freshed Squeezed Lemonade

$3.00

Boba Tea

Boba Tea

$4.00

Coffee & Tea

Hot Tea

$3.50

Viet Coffee

$5.00

Specialties

Thai Tea

$4.00

Coconut Juice

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markKid-Friendly
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Vietnamese Cuisine

Website

Location

4309 Fred Wilson, El Paso, TX 79934

Directions

Gallery
Pho Tre Bien Express- image
Banner pic
2ebff05e-c296-4aed-a916-7881fea525fa image
Pho Tre Bien Express- image

