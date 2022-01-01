A map showing the location of PTL Ybor 1507 E 7th AveView gallery

PTL Ybor 1507 E 7th Ave

No reviews yet

1507 E 7th Ave

Tampa, FL 33605

FAST BAR

Vodka

$10.00

Gin

$10.00

Rum

$10.00

Whiskey

$10.00

Tequila

$10.00

Tito's

$13.00

Casamigos Blanco

$16.00

Patron Silver

$14.00

Don Julio Blanco

$16.00

Jameson

$13.00

Crown Royal

$13.00

$8 Shot

$8.00

$12 Shot

$12.00

$10 Shot

$10.00

$14 Shot

$14.00

Jack Daniels

$12.00

$10 Cocktail

$10.00

$12 Cocktail

$12.00

$14 Cocktail

$14.00

$16 Cocktail

$16.00

Captain Morgan

$12.00

Bud Light

$7.00

Corona

$8.00

Stella

$8.00

Ultra

$7.00

Nutrl

$10.00

Water Voss

$7.00

RedBull

$5.00

Redbull Up

$4.00

4-10 Shots

$10.00

Monday Drink

$10.00

Vodka

Vodka

$10.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

Belvedere

$13.00

Ketel One

$13.00

Absolut

$12.00

Tito's

$13.00

DBL Vodka

$15.00

DBL Belvedere

$20.00

DBL Grey Goose

$20.00

DBL Ketel One

$20.00

DBL P1

$15.00

DBL Eleven

$20.00

DBL Tito's

$20.00

Gin

Gin

$10.00

Tanqueray

$12.00

Bombay

$12.00

Hendricks

$15.00

DBL Gin

$15.00

DBL Tanqueray

$18.00

DBL Bombay

$18.00

DBL Hendricks

$24.00

Rum

Rum

$10.00

Bacardi Silver

$12.00

Malibu

$12.00

Captain Morgan

$12.00

DBL Rum

$15.00

DBL Bacardi Silver

$18.00

DBL Malibu

$16.00

DBL Captain Morgans

$18.00

Tequila

Tequila

$10.00

Patron Silver

$14.00

Patron Reposado

$18.00

Patron Anejo

$22.00

Don Julio Blanco

$16.00

Don Julio Repo

$20.00

Don Julio Anejo

$24.00

Casamigos Blanco

$16.00

Casamigos Repo

$22.00

Casamigos Anejo

$30.00

Don Julio 1942

$42.00

DBL Tequila

$15.00

DBL Patron Silver

$24.00

DBL Patron Reposado

$30.00

DBL Patron Anejo

$34.00

DBL Don Julio Blanco

$26.00

DBL Don Julio Repo

$30.00

DBL Don Julio Anejo

$40.00

DBL Casamigos Blanco

$28.00

DBL Casamigos Repo

$32.00

DBL Casamigos Anejo

$45.00

Whisky & Cognac

Whiskey

$10.00

Jameson

$13.00

Jack Daniels

$12.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$13.00

Bulleit Rye

$14.00

Makers Mark

$15.00

JW Black

$16.00

Crown Royal

$13.00

Crow Royal Apple

$13.00

Hennessy VS

$16.00

Hennessy VSOP

$20.00

Dusse

$20.00

DBL Whiskey

$15.00

DBL Jameson

$19.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$18.00

DBL Bulleit Bourbon

$20.00

DBL Bulleit Rye

$22.00

DBL Makers Mark

$25.00

DBL JW Black

$26.00

DBL Crow Royal Apple

$20.00

DBL Crown Royal

$20.00

DBL Hennessy VS

$28.00

DBL Hennessy VSOP

$32.00

DBL Dusse

$32.00

Cordials

Disaronno

$12.00

Chambord

$12.00

Kahlua

$12.00

Bailey's

$12.00

DBL Disaronno

$14.00

DBL Chambord

$14.00

DBL Kahlua

$14.00

DBL Bailey's

$14.00

VODKA SHOTS

SHOT Vodka

$7.00

SHOT Grey Goose

$10.00

SHOT Tito's

$10.00

SHOT Ketel One

$10.00

SHOT Belvedere

$10.00

SHOT Absolut

$9.00

SHOT P1

$8.00

GIN SHOTS

SHOT Gin

$8.00

SHOT Tanqueray

$9.00

SHOT Bombay

$10.00

SHOT Hendricks

$11.00

RUM SHOTS

SHOT Rum

$7.00

SHOT Bacardi Silver

$9.00

SHOT Captain Morgans

$9.00

SHOT Malibu

$9.00

TEQUILA SHOTS

SHOT Tequila

$9.00

SHOT Patron Silver

$10.00

SHOT Patron Reposado

$11.00

SHOT Patron Anejo

$12.00

SHOT Don Julio Blanco

$11.00

SHOT Don Julio Repo

$12.00

SHOT Don Julio Anejo

$13.00

SHOT Don Julio 1942

$25.00

SHOT Casamigos Blanco

$12.00

SHOT Casamigos Repo

$13.00

SHOT Casamigos Anejo

$14.00

SHOT Clase Azul

$30.00

WHISKEY & COGNAC SHOTS

SHOT Whiskey

$8.00

SHOT Jameson

$10.00

SHOT Jack Daniels

$9.00

SHOT Bulleit Bourbon

$10.00

SHOT Bulleit Rye

$10.00

SHOT Makers Mark

$10.00

SHOT JW Black

$12.00

SHOT Crow Royal Apple

$10.00

SHOT Crown Royal

$10.00

SHOT Hennessy VS

$12.00

SHOT Hennessy VSOP

$13.00

SHOT Dusse

$13.00

CORDIALS SHOTS

SHOT Disaronno

$9.00

SHOT Chambord

$9.00

SHOT Kahlua

$9.00

SHOT Bailey's

$9.00

CANNED BEVERAGES

Bud Light

$7.00

Ultra

$7.00

Modelo

$8.00

Corona

$8.00

Stella

$8.00

Kona

$8.00

Nutrl

$10.00

Water Voss

$7.00

Water Nestle

$3.00

RedBull

$5.00

Bucket Bud Light

$30.00

Bucket Ultra

$30.00

Bucket Modelo

$35.00

Bucket Corona

$35.00

Bucket Stella

$35.00

Bucket Kona

$35.00

Bucket Nutrl

$45.00

Bucket Red Bull

$35.00

Bucket Water Voss

$30.00

N/A BEVERAGES

RedBull

$5.00

Water Nestle

$3.00

Water Voss

$7.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Soda - Pepsi

$4.00

Soda - D. Pepsi

$4.00

Soda - Sierra

$4.00

Soda - Ginger Ale

$4.00

Soda - Tonic

$4.00

Soda - Ginger Beer

$5.00

Mocktail

$10.00

Bucket Red Bull

$35.00

Bucket Water Voss

$30.00

VODKA BOTTLES

BTL Grey Goose

$275.00

BTL Absolute

$100.00

BTL Tito's

$325.00

BTL Ketel One

$325.00

BTL Belvedere

$325.00

BTL Belvedere > 1L

$450.00

BTL Grey Goose > 1L

$450.00

BTL Ketel One > 1L

$450.00

TEQUILA BOTTLES

BTL Patron Silver

$275.00

BTL Patron Reposado

$325.00

BTL Patron Anejo

$375.00

BTL Don Julio Blanco

$325.00

BTL Don Julio Repo

$375.00

BTL Don Julio Anejo

$475.00

BTL Don Julio 1942

$750.00

BTL Casamigos Blanco

$375.00

BTL Casamigos Repo

$425.00

BTL Casamigos Anejo

$475.00

BTL Clase Azul

$900.00

WHISKEY/COGNAC BOTTLES

BTL Jameson

$300.00

BTL Jack Daniels

$275.00

BTL JW Black

$350.00

BTL Crow Royal Apple

$325.00

BTL Crown Royal

$325.00

BTL Henny VS

$400.00

BTL Henny VSOP

$450.00

BTL Dusse XO

$450.00

BTL Jameson > 1L

$400.00

BTL Bulleit Bourbon > 1L

$400.00

CHAMPAGNE BOTTLES

Moet Brut Imperial

$250.00

Moet Brut Rose

$300.00

Dom Perignon Brut

$600.00

Dom Perignon Rose

$900.00

Salici Sparkling Rose

$150.00

PACKAGES

BIRTHDAY PACKAGE

$600.00

POWER

$600.00

TRUTH

$1,000.00

LOVE

$1,000.00

RED

Malbec

$14.00

Pinot Noir

$14.00

Cabernet

$14.00

BTL Malbec

$55.00

BTL Pinot Noir

$55.00

BTL Cabernet

$55.00

WHITE

Pinot Grigio

$14.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$14.00

Moscato

$14.00

Bubbly

$14.00

BTL Pinot Grigio

$55.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc

$55.00

BTL Moscato

$55.00

BTL Bubbly

$55.00

ROSÉ

Bubbly Rose

$14.00

BTL Bubbly Rose

$55.00

BTL Whispering Angel

$80.00

SPARKLING

Bubbly

$14.00

Birthday Bottle Champagne

$100.00

BTL Moet Brut Imperial

$350.00

BTL Moet Brut Rose

$375.00

BTL Moet Nectar Rose

$400.00

BTL Luc Bellaire Rare Ros

$150.00

BTL Ace of Spades

$800.00

BTL Bubbly

$55.00
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 3:45 am
Monday3:00 pm - 3:45 am
Tuesday3:00 pm - 3:45 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 3:45 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 3:45 am
Friday3:00 pm - 3:45 am
Saturday3:00 pm - 3:45 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1507 E 7th Ave, Tampa, FL 33605

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

