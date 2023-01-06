Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Seafood

Whiskey & Oyster

792 Reviews

$$

301 John Carlyle Street

Alexandria, VA 22314

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Fish N Chips
Beignets
Fried Chicken Sandwich

Specials of the Day

Warm Spinach Salad

$12.95

Bacon wrapped date, red onions, soft boiled egg, warm bacon vinaigrette, parmesan

Grilled Caesar

$10.95

Grilled Romaine, anchovy, croutons, parmesan.

She Crab Soup Cup

$8.95

Creamy smoked crab, sherry wine, caviar.

She Crab Soup Bowl

$10.95

Creamy smoked crab, sherry wine, caviar.

Walnut Crusted Walleye

$23.95

Walleye, whipped sweet potato, roasted carrot, bourbon cream sauce.

Triple Chocolate Mousse

$6.95

Godiva sauce, vanilla creme, Boudreaux cherry

Fresh Oysters

*Chef's Choice- Dozen

$27.99

Not sure what oyster to get? Let Chef Mason choose for you!- DOZEN

Half Dozen Oysters

$17.70

Back Creek Oysters ~ Dozen

$27.99

Onancock, VA Oysters, 2-3 inches in size, medium salinity.

Back Creek Oysters ~ Each

$2.95

EACH- Onancock, VA Oysters, 2-3 inches in size, medium salinity

Blue Point Oyster - Dozen

$27.95

3.5 inches in size, Medium salinity, springy meat, and a light mineral finish. * DOZEN

Blue Point Oyster - Each

$2.95

3.5 inches in size, Medium salinity, springy meat, and a light mineral finish. ** Each

Duxbury Selects - Each

$2.95

Duxbury Selects- Dozen

$27.99

Rogue- Dozen

$27.95

Rappahannock, VA / 4" large / low salinity

Rogue- Each

$2.95
Sea Stone Oysters- Dozen

$27.95

12 Fresh Shucked Sea Stone Oysters- High salinity - about 2 1/2 -3 inches each. Ocean washed waters off Chincoteague Island, VA. Served on ice with all the fixings!

Sea Stone Oysters- Each

$2.95

Individual shucked sea stone oyster served on ice!

Sunken meadows -Dozen

$27.95

Sunken meadows-Each

$2.95

WellFleet Oyster- Dozen

$27.95

MA Oyster- have plump meats with a mild, sweet flavor, high brininess and a crisp, clean finish. DOZEN

WellFleet Oyster - Each

$2.95

MA- have plump meats with a mild, sweet flavor, high brininess and a crisp, clean finish. EACH

Shucking Oyster Knife

$5.00

UN-Shucked Oysters- Each

$2.00

These oyster are not shucked and ready to be shucked at home!

*Oysters & Wine Deal! - BEST VALUE

$45.00

Your Choice of a Dozen Oysters & a bottle of wine!

Appetizers

Fried Oysters

$15.95

Flash fried oysters, creole remoulade sauce

Grilled Oysters (5)

$16.95

5 Grilled Oysters with your choice of Garlic Butter, Chipotle Bourbon Butter or Sweet Thai Chili Butter

Kung Pao Cauliflower

$11.95

Peanuts, Szechuan peppercorn, celery, scallion, Asian dressing **CONTAINS PEANUTS**

Hush Puppies

$6.50

Fried Hush Puppies with Truffle Honey Butter

Peel & Eat Shrimp -1/2 Lb

$12.95

1/2 LB of steamed peel and eat shrimp topped with old bay seasoning.

Peel n Eat Shrimp- 1 LB

$23.95

One pound of steamed peel and eat shrimp topped with old bay seasoning.

Steamed Mussels

$14.95

#1 Pound of Steamed Mussels with your choice of Garlic Broth or Spicy Broth.

Steamed Clams

$18.95

1 Lb of Steamed Clams served with your choice of Garlic Broth or Spicy Broth & toasted bread.

Duck Spring Roll

$12.00Out of stock

Napa cabbage, carrot, duck confit, sweet chili sauce, green onion

Shrimp Cocktail

$13.95

5pc of Jumbo Poached Shrimp, cocktail sauce, horseradish, lemon

Oyster Rockefeller

$15.95

Five Oysters, garlic, spinach, bacon, hollandaise, parmesan

Rotating Steamed Mussels

$14.95

Bacon Cider Mussels - bacon, caramelized onion, Cider, garlic butter, lemon

Extra Toasted Bread

$1.25
Coconut Shrimp Appetizer

$12.95

5 Jumbo Coconut Shrimp, fried golden brown. Served with a pineapple chili sauce.

Curried Mussels

$15.95Out of stock

PEI Mussels, peppers, leeks, basil in a spicy coconut curry broth

Soups / Salads

Lobster Bisque- Cup

$8.95

Creamy base, fresh poached Maine lobster** CUP SIZE**

Lobster Bisque- Bowl

$10.95

Creamy base, fresh poached Maine lobster *BOWL SIZE*

Lobster Bisque- Quart

$22.95

Feeds 3-4

Seafood Gumbo- Cup

$7.95

Shrimp, Andouille, local lump crab, Virginia oysters, white rice **CUP SIZE**

Seafood Gumbo- Bowl

$9.95

Shrimp, Andouille, local lump crab, Virginia oysters, white rice **BOWL SIZE**

Seafood Gumbo- Quart

$20.95

Feeds 3-4

Mixed Green Salad- Entree Size

$8.95

spring mix, carrot cucumber, cherry tomato, shaved red onion **Entree Size** May add Protein- Grilled Chicken Breast, Salmon or Crab Cake

Side Mixed Green Salad

$4.95

Field Greens, Red Onion, Carrot, Tomato, Cucumber and choice of dressing

Clam Chowder - Cup

$7.95

Bacon, fresh clams, sherry, parsley- CUP

Clam Chowder- Bowl

$9.95

Bacon, fresh clams, sherry, parsley- BOWL

Clam Chowder- Quart

$20.95

Clam Chowder - Quart size feeds 2-3 people.

W & O Chopped Salad

$12.95

Shaved Iceberg, Tomato, Cheddar, Hard boiled egg, Shaved Onion, Bacon, Corn, Choice of dressing (GF)

Strawberry Salad- Entree

$12.95

Field Greens, Radish, asparagus tips, strawberry, goat cheese, honey citrus balsamic

Side Strawberry Salad

$6.95

Field Greens, Radish, Asparagus tip, strawberry, goat cheese, honey citrus balsamic - SIDE SALAD

Quinoa Power Bowl- GF

$13.95

marinated black bean, cherry tomato, avocado, red onion, grilled corn, hard boiled egg, corn, balsamic vinaigrette

Pear Salad

$9.95

Mixed greens, sliced pears, pomegranate seeds, candied pecans, feta cheese, balsamic

Sandwiches

Asian Salmon Burger

$13.95

Kung Pao marinated salmon patt, yuzu slaw, spicy sriracha aioli, toasted brioche bun, served with sidewinder fries

Blackened Catfish Sandwich

$13.95

Blackened catfish, pickled onion, red peppers, arugula, Sriracha mayo on brioche roll with sidewinder fries.

Classic Lobster Roll

$25.95

Chilled Maine lobster, old bay mayo, butter, hoagie roll served with Sidewinder Fries.

Crabcake Sandwich

$20.95

Jumbo Lump crab meat, tartar, slaw, potato kaiser roll served with sidewinder fries.

Fried Catfish Sandwich

$13.95

Fried catfish, pickled onion, red peppers, arugula, Sriracha mayo on brioche roll served with sidewinder fries.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

Fried Chicken Breast, lettuce, tomato, pickle, spicy honey aioli

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

Grilled Chicken Breast, bacon, swiss, pesto mayo, lettuce, tomato

Hot Mess Burger

$14.95

Gouda cheese, crispy onions, Sriracha aioli, mac & cheese, applewood bacon, Brioche roll served with sidewinder fries. Holy Cow Favorite*

Lobster Grilled Cheese

$16.95

5 grain bread, cheddar, gouda, swiss, tomato, maine lobster, fries

Maine Style Lobster Roll

$25.95

Warm Maine Lobster, butter, hoagie roll served with Sidewinder Fries

Oyster Po' Boy

$16.95
Sacre Bleu Burger

$14.95

Holy Cow's Sacre Bleu! Angus beef patty, brie, caramelized onion, Applewood Bacon, Truffle Honey on brioche served with sidewinder fries.

Signature Burger

$13.95

Choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle served with sidewinder fries.

Entree

1 Lb Steamed Lobster

$29.95

One Pound Steamed Lobster served with butter, Corn on the Cob & Steamed Red Potatoes.

Blackened Rockfish Entree

$28.95

Blackened Rockfish filet, mustard cream sauce, choice of 2 sides.

Blackened Salmon Entree

$21.95

Blackened Salmon Filet, merlot essence drizzle, choice of 2 sides.

Bourbon Shrimp & Grits

$19.95

Grilled Shrimp, Cheddar grits, tomato, peppers, bacon, Andouille, bourbon maple drizzle.

Caribbean Rockfish

$26.95

Pan-seared Blackened Rockfish, coconut lime rice, black beans, mango salsa. (GF) (Dairy free)

Crab Cake Entree

$35.95

Two jumbo lump crab cakes, mustard cream sauce, creole remoulade, choice of two sides.

Fish N Chips

$15.95

Narragansett Lager Batter Cod, Old Bay dusted Sidewinder Fries, coleslaw, Tartar

Grilled Salmon Entree

$21.95

Grilled Salmon Filet, merlot essence drizzle, choice of 2 sides.

Lobster Mac

$23.95

Cavatappi Pasta, Fiery Cheese Sauce, Tomato, Poached Maine Lobster

Mediterranean Pesto Chicken Penne

$16.95

Grilled chicken, roasted red pepper, kalamata olive, artichoke heart, pesto cream sauce, served with penne and feta cheese

Pasta La Jolla

$20.95

Clams, Mussels, Shrimp, Linguine, Garlic, Tomato, White wine butter sauce.

Wild Rockfish Entree

$28.95

Grilled Rockfish filet, mustard cream sauce, choice of 2 sides.

Coconut Shrimp Entree

$22.00

5 Coconut shrimp served with thai chili sauce and your choice of two sides.

Parmesan Crusted Trout

$22.00

Kids Menu

Kids Meal Combo- NEW

$10.95

Choice of Kids Meal, Drink Choice & a Chocolate Chip Cookie.

Chicken Tenders- Kids

$7.00

House breaded chicken tenders with side winder fries- Kids size

Fried Shrimp - Kids

$8.00

Fried Shrimp and Sidewinder Fries - kids size

Butter Noodles- Kids

$7.00

Buttered noodles with parmesan cheese - kids size

Fish & Chips- Kids

$8.00

Fried Cod and Sidewinder fries- Kids size

Hamburger - Kids

$8.00

Plain Hamburger on a kaiser roll served with Sidewinder Fries- KIDS size

Grilled Cheese- Kids

$7.00

Whole Grain Bread, American cheese served with Sidewinder Fries

Sides

Cheddar Bay Cornbread

$2.95

One piece of house made cheddar bay cornbread. Whiskey & Oyster Favorite!

Fiery Mac & Cheese

$4.95

Mac and Cheese with a mild kick!

Cheddar Grits

$3.95

Coleslaw

$3.95

Sidewinder Fries

$4.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.95

Spiced Sauteed Spinach

$4.95

coconut lime rice (VG)(GF)

$2.95

Black beans + Coconut rice

$3.25

Grilled Asparagus

$4.95

Jumbo asparagus topped with lemon & balsamic glaze drizzle.

Southern Black Beans

$3.25

Egg

$1.25

Dessert

Beignets

$7.25

Fried Beignets topped with powdered sugar served with berry melba sauce.

W & O Bread Pudding

$6.95

Classic Vanilla custard, mixed berry compote, vanilla cream.

Chocolate Flourless Torte

$7.95

Flourless Chocolate Torte with chocolate ganache. *GF*

Cheesecake- NY Style

$7.95

New York Style Cheesecake topped with mango and raspberry coulis, vanilla cream

Chocolate Chip Cookies (3)

$4.95

3 house made chocolate chip cookies

Vanilla Ice Cream Scoop

$2.00

Blueberry Cobbler Cheesecake

$7.95

Pumpkin Spice Beignets

$8.95

Family Size

Cheddar Grits- Quart

$12.95

Aged cheddar grits Feeds 3-4 *QUART SIZE*

Coconut Lime Rice & Black Beans- Quart

$12.95

Coconut Lime Rice & Black Beans 3-4 *QUART SIZE* GF DF

Seasonal Veggie- Quart

$15.95

Grilled asparagus, balsamic drizzle- feeds 3-4

Fiery Mac N Cheese- Quart

$13.95

Mac & Cheese with a little kick! Feeds 3-4 *QUART SIZE*

Coleslaw- Quart

$12.95

Creamy Coleslaw - Feeds 3-4 *QUART SIZE*

Cheddar Bay Cornbread- 1/2 Pan

$21.95

12 pieces of cheddar bay cornbread- served in foil 1/2 pan

Family Meals

Crab Cake - Family Meal

$89.99

8 Crabcakes, Creole Remoulade, Mustard Cream Sauce and 2 Quarts of your choice of sides. FEEDS 4

Lobster Mac & Cheese- Family Meal

$89.95

Lobster Mac & Cheese, House salad and 4 pieces of cornbread - FEEDS 4

Creole Pasta~ Family Meal

$69.95

Creamy Creole Sauce, Cavatappi Pasta, Red & Green Peppers, Onions, And Sausage, Tomato. served with House Salad and 4 pieces of Cornbread- FEEDS 4

*WINE TO GO

Facchin Pinot Grigio Bottle

$36.00

2019 Pinot Grigio from Italy.

Cava Brut Bottle

$34.00
Pinot Noir Bottle

$38.00
Tenet Red Blend Bottle

$45.00

Eola Chardonnay- Bottle

$45.00

Echo Bay Sauvignon Blanc- Bottle

$45.00

*COCKTAILS TO GO

Black Manhattan- To Go

$12.00

Va bourbon, spiced caramel undertones served in a mason jar.

Old Fashioned- To Go

$13.00

Evan Williams Black, simple, bitters, orange expression, cherry. Served in mason jar.

Best Old Fashioned

$16.00

Old Forester Bourbon, Demerara simple, bitters, orange expression, cherry. Served in mason jar.

Coffee Old Fashioned

$14.00

Evan Williams Black, simple, cold brew coffee, splash of Kaluha, orange expression. Served in mason jar.

Dark Ginger

$14.00Out of stock

Dark Rum, Domaine Canton, Pineapple Juice

Mask Off

$13.00

Vodka, Lime Juice, Simple, Basil, Ginger Beer

Mimosa To GO

$8.00

Reserve Red Wine Bottles

2014 Chateau Floquet/Red Blend/Bordeaux, FR - Bottle

$60.00

2015 Optima/Cabernet Sauvignon/Sonoma, CA - Bottle

$85.00

2016 K Vintners The Deal/Syrah/ Walla Walla, WA - Bottle

$75.00

2015 Planeta Santa Cecelia/Nero d'Avola/Sicily, IT - Bottle

$75.00

2016 Copain 'Tous Ensemble/Pinot Noir/Sonoma, CA - Bottle

$55.00

*BEER TO GO

Port City Monumental Bottle TO GO

$6.25
Key Speedwobbles TOGO

$6.25
Bells Two Hearted Ale TOGO

$7.25

N/A Bev To Go

Club Soda Can

$1.95

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea- 16oz

$1.95

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$3.95

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$3.95

Ginger Ale - Can

$1.95

Ginger Beer- N/A

$2.95

Mint Lemonade- TO GO

$4.25

Mint Simple Syrup, Fresh Lemon juice, Mint Leaves, Soda Water

Vintage Coke

$4.95

Coke Glass Bottle Soda

Vintage Cream Soda

$4.95

Glass Bottle of cream soda

Vintage Orange Soda

$2.95
VIntage Rootbeer

$2.95

Glass of bottle of Rootbeer

Bourbon / Whiskeyy (Copy)

*FLIGHT- Rye Knot

$20.00

1792 Small Batch 1190

$11.00Out of stock

Balcones #1500

$24.00

Basil Hayden 10year Rye #1070

$28.00Out of stock

Basil Hayden Dark Rye

$14.00

Basil Hayden's

$14.00

Bare Knuckie Straight Wheat Whiskey #1231

$13.00

Bernheim #1371

$9.00

Bib & Tucker #1340

$19.00

Blackened #1271

$16.00

Blood Oath Pact #3 1520

$95.00Out of stock

Catoctin Creek Wonder Wheel #1510

$25.00

Bowman Bros Small Batch

$9.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$9.00

Bullet Rye

$9.00

Calumet #1311

$25.00Out of stock

Catoctin Creek Rabble Rouser Rye #1020

$37.00Out of stock

Catoctin Dias de los Muertos #1501

$55.00

Kentucky Confiscated Owl #1470

$40.00Out of stock

Copper Fox SIlver Rye Spirit #1008

$9.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Crown Royal XO #1420

$45.00

Defiant #1290

$10.00

Dickel Whiskey No.8 #1341

$8.00

Dickel Rye

$8.00

Suntory #1261

$21.00

Sagamore Rye #1430

$13.00

Elmer T Lee #1491

$89.00

Evan William Single Barrel #1380

$11.00Out of stock

Evan Williams Black

$7.00

Few #1350

$16.00

Filibuster Boondoggeler

$11.00

Filibuster Bourbon #1320

$16.00

Filibuster Rye #1049

$15.00

Jeffersons Reserve #1129

$16.00

Copper Fox Rye # 1041

$13.00

High West Double Rye #1320

$23.00Out of stock

High West Campfire #1311

$28.00Out of stock

Four Roses Single Barrel

$14.00

Hudson #1201

$19.00Out of stock

Hunter + Scott #1251

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

James E. Pepper 1776 #1250

$12.00

Jameson

$11.00

Jefferson's Reserve Pritchard Hill CCF #1460

$70.00

Jefferson's Small Batch #1451

$16.00

Wild Turkey Cornerstone Rye #1021

$350.00

Knob Creek

$13.00

Knob Creek 15 yr 2001 #1450

$62.00Out of stock

Knob Creek Smoked Maple #1091

$12.00

Knob Creek Rye #1089

$11.00

Knob Creek- 25th Anniversary #1421

$85.00

Kopper Kettle #1311

$9.00

Yellowstone Select #1101

$9.00

Maker's Mark

$9.00

Mastersons #1201

$20.00

McCauleys #1300

$12.00

Leadslingers #1381

$12.00

Mitchers Rye #1020

$12.00

Mitchers Small Batch # 1051

$16.00

Old Forester 1870#1150

$16.00

Old Forester 1897 #1131

$19.00

Old Forester 1920 #1160

$20.00Out of stock

Old Grand Dad 80 #1080

$8.00

Old Grand Dad Bonded #1060

$10.00

Old Medley 12 yr #1470

$38.00Out of stock

Old Overholt Rye #1321

$7.00

I. W. Harper Cabernet Cask Reserve #1481

$80.00

Parkers heritage Char Rye #1071

$58.00

Calumet Farm 15 Yr SRB #1490

$140.00

Pendleton

$13.00

Ragged Branch #1200

$14.00

Red Breast 12 #1331

$21.00

Redemption Rye #1320

$11.00Out of stock

Reservoir Rye #1310

$40.00

Rittenhouse Rye #1141

$9.00Out of stock

Russels RYE reserve 6 #1180

$14.00

Single Malt Flight

$30.00

Slow & Low Rye #1351

$8.00

Smooth Ambler Old Scout #1260

$13.00Out of stock

Tarnished Truth Rye #1161

$21.00

Templeton Rye #1490

$13.00

Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey #1361

$9.00

Whistlepig rye 15 yr #1461

$89.00Out of stock

Wild Turkey 101

$8.00

Wild Turkey Longbranch #1181

$10.00

Wild Turkey Masters Rye #1005

$55.00Out of stock