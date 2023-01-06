- Home
Whiskey & Oyster
792 Reviews
$$
301 John Carlyle Street
Alexandria, VA 22314
Order Again
Popular Items
Specials of the Day
Warm Spinach Salad
Bacon wrapped date, red onions, soft boiled egg, warm bacon vinaigrette, parmesan
Grilled Caesar
Grilled Romaine, anchovy, croutons, parmesan.
She Crab Soup Cup
Creamy smoked crab, sherry wine, caviar.
She Crab Soup Bowl
Creamy smoked crab, sherry wine, caviar.
Walnut Crusted Walleye
Walleye, whipped sweet potato, roasted carrot, bourbon cream sauce.
Triple Chocolate Mousse
Godiva sauce, vanilla creme, Boudreaux cherry
Fresh Oysters
*Chef's Choice- Dozen
Not sure what oyster to get? Let Chef Mason choose for you!- DOZEN
Half Dozen Oysters
Back Creek Oysters ~ Dozen
Onancock, VA Oysters, 2-3 inches in size, medium salinity.
Back Creek Oysters ~ Each
EACH- Onancock, VA Oysters, 2-3 inches in size, medium salinity
Blue Point Oyster - Dozen
3.5 inches in size, Medium salinity, springy meat, and a light mineral finish. * DOZEN
Blue Point Oyster - Each
3.5 inches in size, Medium salinity, springy meat, and a light mineral finish. ** Each
Duxbury Selects - Each
Duxbury Selects- Dozen
Rogue- Dozen
Rappahannock, VA / 4" large / low salinity
Rogue- Each
Sea Stone Oysters- Dozen
12 Fresh Shucked Sea Stone Oysters- High salinity - about 2 1/2 -3 inches each. Ocean washed waters off Chincoteague Island, VA. Served on ice with all the fixings!
Sea Stone Oysters- Each
Individual shucked sea stone oyster served on ice!
Sunken meadows -Dozen
Sunken meadows-Each
WellFleet Oyster- Dozen
MA Oyster- have plump meats with a mild, sweet flavor, high brininess and a crisp, clean finish. DOZEN
WellFleet Oyster - Each
MA- have plump meats with a mild, sweet flavor, high brininess and a crisp, clean finish. EACH
Shucking Oyster Knife
UN-Shucked Oysters- Each
These oyster are not shucked and ready to be shucked at home!
*Oysters & Wine Deal! - BEST VALUE
Your Choice of a Dozen Oysters & a bottle of wine!
Appetizers
Fried Oysters
Flash fried oysters, creole remoulade sauce
Grilled Oysters (5)
5 Grilled Oysters with your choice of Garlic Butter, Chipotle Bourbon Butter or Sweet Thai Chili Butter
Kung Pao Cauliflower
Peanuts, Szechuan peppercorn, celery, scallion, Asian dressing **CONTAINS PEANUTS**
Hush Puppies
Fried Hush Puppies with Truffle Honey Butter
Peel & Eat Shrimp -1/2 Lb
1/2 LB of steamed peel and eat shrimp topped with old bay seasoning.
Peel n Eat Shrimp- 1 LB
One pound of steamed peel and eat shrimp topped with old bay seasoning.
Steamed Mussels
#1 Pound of Steamed Mussels with your choice of Garlic Broth or Spicy Broth.
Steamed Clams
1 Lb of Steamed Clams served with your choice of Garlic Broth or Spicy Broth & toasted bread.
Duck Spring Roll
Napa cabbage, carrot, duck confit, sweet chili sauce, green onion
Shrimp Cocktail
5pc of Jumbo Poached Shrimp, cocktail sauce, horseradish, lemon
Oyster Rockefeller
Five Oysters, garlic, spinach, bacon, hollandaise, parmesan
Rotating Steamed Mussels
Bacon Cider Mussels - bacon, caramelized onion, Cider, garlic butter, lemon
Extra Toasted Bread
Coconut Shrimp Appetizer
5 Jumbo Coconut Shrimp, fried golden brown. Served with a pineapple chili sauce.
Curried Mussels
PEI Mussels, peppers, leeks, basil in a spicy coconut curry broth
Soups / Salads
Lobster Bisque- Cup
Creamy base, fresh poached Maine lobster** CUP SIZE**
Lobster Bisque- Bowl
Creamy base, fresh poached Maine lobster *BOWL SIZE*
Lobster Bisque- Quart
Feeds 3-4
Seafood Gumbo- Cup
Shrimp, Andouille, local lump crab, Virginia oysters, white rice **CUP SIZE**
Seafood Gumbo- Bowl
Shrimp, Andouille, local lump crab, Virginia oysters, white rice **BOWL SIZE**
Seafood Gumbo- Quart
Feeds 3-4
Mixed Green Salad- Entree Size
spring mix, carrot cucumber, cherry tomato, shaved red onion **Entree Size** May add Protein- Grilled Chicken Breast, Salmon or Crab Cake
Side Mixed Green Salad
Field Greens, Red Onion, Carrot, Tomato, Cucumber and choice of dressing
Clam Chowder - Cup
Bacon, fresh clams, sherry, parsley- CUP
Clam Chowder- Bowl
Bacon, fresh clams, sherry, parsley- BOWL
Clam Chowder- Quart
Clam Chowder - Quart size feeds 2-3 people.
W & O Chopped Salad
Shaved Iceberg, Tomato, Cheddar, Hard boiled egg, Shaved Onion, Bacon, Corn, Choice of dressing (GF)
Strawberry Salad- Entree
Field Greens, Radish, asparagus tips, strawberry, goat cheese, honey citrus balsamic
Side Strawberry Salad
Field Greens, Radish, Asparagus tip, strawberry, goat cheese, honey citrus balsamic - SIDE SALAD
Quinoa Power Bowl- GF
marinated black bean, cherry tomato, avocado, red onion, grilled corn, hard boiled egg, corn, balsamic vinaigrette
Pear Salad
Mixed greens, sliced pears, pomegranate seeds, candied pecans, feta cheese, balsamic
Sandwiches
Asian Salmon Burger
Kung Pao marinated salmon patt, yuzu slaw, spicy sriracha aioli, toasted brioche bun, served with sidewinder fries
Blackened Catfish Sandwich
Blackened catfish, pickled onion, red peppers, arugula, Sriracha mayo on brioche roll with sidewinder fries.
Classic Lobster Roll
Chilled Maine lobster, old bay mayo, butter, hoagie roll served with Sidewinder Fries.
Crabcake Sandwich
Jumbo Lump crab meat, tartar, slaw, potato kaiser roll served with sidewinder fries.
Fried Catfish Sandwich
Fried catfish, pickled onion, red peppers, arugula, Sriracha mayo on brioche roll served with sidewinder fries.
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Fried Chicken Breast, lettuce, tomato, pickle, spicy honey aioli
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Breast, bacon, swiss, pesto mayo, lettuce, tomato
Hot Mess Burger
Gouda cheese, crispy onions, Sriracha aioli, mac & cheese, applewood bacon, Brioche roll served with sidewinder fries. Holy Cow Favorite*
Lobster Grilled Cheese
5 grain bread, cheddar, gouda, swiss, tomato, maine lobster, fries
Maine Style Lobster Roll
Warm Maine Lobster, butter, hoagie roll served with Sidewinder Fries
Oyster Po' Boy
Sacre Bleu Burger
Holy Cow's Sacre Bleu! Angus beef patty, brie, caramelized onion, Applewood Bacon, Truffle Honey on brioche served with sidewinder fries.
Signature Burger
Choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle served with sidewinder fries.
Entree
1 Lb Steamed Lobster
One Pound Steamed Lobster served with butter, Corn on the Cob & Steamed Red Potatoes.
Blackened Rockfish Entree
Blackened Rockfish filet, mustard cream sauce, choice of 2 sides.
Blackened Salmon Entree
Blackened Salmon Filet, merlot essence drizzle, choice of 2 sides.
Bourbon Shrimp & Grits
Grilled Shrimp, Cheddar grits, tomato, peppers, bacon, Andouille, bourbon maple drizzle.
Caribbean Rockfish
Pan-seared Blackened Rockfish, coconut lime rice, black beans, mango salsa. (GF) (Dairy free)
Crab Cake Entree
Two jumbo lump crab cakes, mustard cream sauce, creole remoulade, choice of two sides.
Fish N Chips
Narragansett Lager Batter Cod, Old Bay dusted Sidewinder Fries, coleslaw, Tartar
Grilled Salmon Entree
Grilled Salmon Filet, merlot essence drizzle, choice of 2 sides.
Lobster Mac
Cavatappi Pasta, Fiery Cheese Sauce, Tomato, Poached Maine Lobster
Mediterranean Pesto Chicken Penne
Grilled chicken, roasted red pepper, kalamata olive, artichoke heart, pesto cream sauce, served with penne and feta cheese
Pasta La Jolla
Clams, Mussels, Shrimp, Linguine, Garlic, Tomato, White wine butter sauce.
Wild Rockfish Entree
Grilled Rockfish filet, mustard cream sauce, choice of 2 sides.
Coconut Shrimp Entree
5 Coconut shrimp served with thai chili sauce and your choice of two sides.
Parmesan Crusted Trout
Kids Menu
Kids Meal Combo- NEW
Choice of Kids Meal, Drink Choice & a Chocolate Chip Cookie.
Chicken Tenders- Kids
House breaded chicken tenders with side winder fries- Kids size
Fried Shrimp - Kids
Fried Shrimp and Sidewinder Fries - kids size
Butter Noodles- Kids
Buttered noodles with parmesan cheese - kids size
Fish & Chips- Kids
Fried Cod and Sidewinder fries- Kids size
Hamburger - Kids
Plain Hamburger on a kaiser roll served with Sidewinder Fries- KIDS size
Grilled Cheese- Kids
Whole Grain Bread, American cheese served with Sidewinder Fries
Sides
Cheddar Bay Cornbread
One piece of house made cheddar bay cornbread. Whiskey & Oyster Favorite!
Fiery Mac & Cheese
Mac and Cheese with a mild kick!
Cheddar Grits
Coleslaw
Sidewinder Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Spiced Sauteed Spinach
coconut lime rice (VG)(GF)
Black beans + Coconut rice
Grilled Asparagus
Jumbo asparagus topped with lemon & balsamic glaze drizzle.
Southern Black Beans
Egg
Dessert
Beignets
Fried Beignets topped with powdered sugar served with berry melba sauce.
W & O Bread Pudding
Classic Vanilla custard, mixed berry compote, vanilla cream.
Chocolate Flourless Torte
Flourless Chocolate Torte with chocolate ganache. *GF*
Cheesecake- NY Style
New York Style Cheesecake topped with mango and raspberry coulis, vanilla cream
Chocolate Chip Cookies (3)
3 house made chocolate chip cookies
Vanilla Ice Cream Scoop
Blueberry Cobbler Cheesecake
Pumpkin Spice Beignets
Family Size
Cheddar Grits- Quart
Aged cheddar grits Feeds 3-4 *QUART SIZE*
Coconut Lime Rice & Black Beans- Quart
Coconut Lime Rice & Black Beans 3-4 *QUART SIZE* GF DF
Seasonal Veggie- Quart
Grilled asparagus, balsamic drizzle- feeds 3-4
Fiery Mac N Cheese- Quart
Mac & Cheese with a little kick! Feeds 3-4 *QUART SIZE*
Coleslaw- Quart
Creamy Coleslaw - Feeds 3-4 *QUART SIZE*
Cheddar Bay Cornbread- 1/2 Pan
12 pieces of cheddar bay cornbread- served in foil 1/2 pan
Family Meals
Crab Cake - Family Meal
8 Crabcakes, Creole Remoulade, Mustard Cream Sauce and 2 Quarts of your choice of sides. FEEDS 4
Lobster Mac & Cheese- Family Meal
Lobster Mac & Cheese, House salad and 4 pieces of cornbread - FEEDS 4
Creole Pasta~ Family Meal
Creamy Creole Sauce, Cavatappi Pasta, Red & Green Peppers, Onions, And Sausage, Tomato. served with House Salad and 4 pieces of Cornbread- FEEDS 4
*WINE TO GO
*COCKTAILS TO GO
Black Manhattan- To Go
Va bourbon, spiced caramel undertones served in a mason jar.
Old Fashioned- To Go
Evan Williams Black, simple, bitters, orange expression, cherry. Served in mason jar.
Best Old Fashioned
Old Forester Bourbon, Demerara simple, bitters, orange expression, cherry. Served in mason jar.
Coffee Old Fashioned
Evan Williams Black, simple, cold brew coffee, splash of Kaluha, orange expression. Served in mason jar.
Dark Ginger
Dark Rum, Domaine Canton, Pineapple Juice
Mask Off
Vodka, Lime Juice, Simple, Basil, Ginger Beer
Mimosa To GO
Reserve Red Wine Bottles
2014 Chateau Floquet/Red Blend/Bordeaux, FR - Bottle
2015 Optima/Cabernet Sauvignon/Sonoma, CA - Bottle
2016 K Vintners The Deal/Syrah/ Walla Walla, WA - Bottle
2015 Planeta Santa Cecelia/Nero d'Avola/Sicily, IT - Bottle
2016 Copain 'Tous Ensemble/Pinot Noir/Sonoma, CA - Bottle
*BEER TO GO
N/A Bev To Go
Club Soda Can
Fresh Brewed Iced Tea- 16oz
Fresh Squeezed Lemonade
Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice
Ginger Ale - Can
Ginger Beer- N/A
Mint Lemonade- TO GO
Mint Simple Syrup, Fresh Lemon juice, Mint Leaves, Soda Water
Vintage Coke
Coke Glass Bottle Soda
Vintage Cream Soda
Glass Bottle of cream soda
Vintage Orange Soda
VIntage Rootbeer
Glass of bottle of Rootbeer