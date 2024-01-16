This restaurant does not have any images
PT's Pizza Palace 129 Murrysville Rd
All hours
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
Located in the heart of Level Green, PT's Pizza Palace brings quality ingredients to your neighborhood in the 15085 and beyond.
Location
129 Murrysville Rd, Trafford, PA 15085