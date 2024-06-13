Pub 235 235 North Ave
235 North Ave
Webster, NY 14580
Food
Starters
- Corn Rib Fritters
Breaded corn ribs fried to perfection and served over a grilled corn, onions, bell peppers and jalapenos with cajun ranch$14.00
- Drumsticks Special$16.00
- Artichokes French$15.00
- Bavarian Pretzels
Served with Bavarian cheese sauce$13.00
- Buffalo Chicken Crunch Rolls
Hand rolled and breaded, crispy chicken roll, with Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese. Served with mild wing sauce, and blue cheese.$15.00
- Chicken Tenders with Fries
4 chicken tenders with fries, served with your choice of sauce$16.00
- Chicken Wings
mild, medium, hot, Guinness BBQ, sweet and sour, Caribbean jerk, Chipotle, Cajun, honey Cajun, Spicy Asian and Garlic Parmesan$16.00
- Garlic Parmesan Pomme Frites
House cut fries, seasoned with sea salt and pepper. Tossed with garlic Parmesan sauce.$13.00
- Pesto Burrata Bruschetta
Garlic toasted bread topped with beefsteak tomatoes, Burrata cheese, arugula, house made pesto sauce, and balsamic glaze$17.00
- Pub Nachos
Tortilla chips layered with white chicken chili, jalapenos, tomatoes, black olives, cheddar cheese, scallions, salsa, and sour cream.$15.00
- Quesadilla
grilled flour tortilla stuffed with tomatoes, black olives, Monterey jack, cheddar, and scallions. served with salsa and sour cream$12.00
- Spicy Fried Cheese Curds
Spicy Wisconsin cheese lightly beer battered, and flash fried. Served with Bavarian Cheese sauce.$14.00
Salad
- Athena Greek
romaine lettuce, with kalamata olives, grape tomatoes, red onion, roasted red pepper, feta cheese and Greek dressing$15.00
- Classic Caesar
chopped romaine lettuce, aged Parmesan, and house made croutons, tossed with our signature Caesar dressing$15.00
- House Salad
fresh field greens with grape tomatoes, carrots, cucumber, and house made croutons, served with your choice of dressing$12.00
- Side Caesar Salad$7.00
- Side Greek Salad$10.00
- Side Harvest Salad$10.00
- Side Salad$7.00
- The Harvest
fresh greens, apples, dried cranberries, candied walnuts and crumbly blue with balsamic vinaigrette$16.00
- The Wedge
Fresh romaine heart with crumbly blue cheese, grape tomatoes, red onion, croutons, and bacon.$16.00
Sandwiches
- Sweet & Spicy Chicken
Panko crusted chicken cutlet fried and tossed in our signature sweet & spicy sauce served on garlic grilled french bread with sautéed banana peppers and provolone cheese with choice of side$20.00
- Chicken French Panini
Our house chicken french, served on grilled sourdough, with provolone cheese, and French sauce for dipping.$17.00
- Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Crispy, panko-crusted chicken, topped with house marinara sauce, and melted provolone cheese on grilled french bread$17.00
- Chipotle Chicken
grilled marinated chicken with lettuce, tomato, bacon, chipotle BBQ, and cheddar cheese$16.00
- Corned Beef Reuben
marble rye, corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing$16.00
- French Dip
Thinly sliced roast beef, topped with provolone cheese, and served on toasted French bread. Served with House au jus.$16.00
- Grandpa Hank's Roast Beef
roast beef piled high on a Kimmelweck roll with lettuce, tomato, and mayo.$16.00
- Grilled Cheese
Grilled country white bread, with American, and provolone cheese.$12.00
- Grilled Chicken
charbroiled marinated chicken breast served with lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo$15.00
- Pastrami Melt
Slow roasted pastrami, thinly sliced and grilled with bacon, Swiss cheese, and spicy mustard. Comes with choice of side.$16.00
- Pub B.L.T
House bacon, crisp leaf lettuce, sliced tomatoes, and mayonnaise.$13.00
- Pub Cuban Sandwich
house smoked, dry rubbed pulled pork, layered with ham, pickles, chipotle BBQ sauce, spicy mustard and Swiss cheese. Served on toasted French bread$17.00
- Pulled Pork Sandwich
House smoked pulled pork with BBQ sauce. Topped with cheddar cheese on a toasted kaiser roll.$16.00
- Tuna
Albacore tuna salad, with celery and mayo, lettuce, and tomato.$14.00
- Turkey Ranch
Roast turkey, lettuce, tomato, bacon, Swiss cheese, and ranch in a flour wrap. Comes with choice of side.$16.00
- Cold Turkey Sandwich$15.00
Pizza
- Alfresco Pizza
Homemade pesto topped with goat cheese, sundried tomatoes & fresh spinach finished with balsamic glaze$20.00
- B.Y.O.P
choice of one sauce and one cheese$16.00
- BBQ Bacon Chicken Ranch Pizza
Ranch-based pizza topped with BBQ chicken, bacon, caramelized onions, tequila tomatoes, and Monterey Jack cheese. Finished with chipotle BBQ and Ranch drizzle$20.00
- Jack Daniel's Pizza
Brick oven pizza with Jack Daniel's BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, caramelized onion, and Monterey Jack cheese.$20.00
- Tequila Margherita
fresh tomato, basil, jalapeno, garlic and tequila infused olive oil. topped with mozzarella and Romano cheeses$18.00
- The Bugsy Malone
meatballs, Italian sausage, pepperoni, fresh basil with red sauce and mozzarella cheese$20.00
Burger
- B.Y.O.B
Build Your Own Burger, includes lettuce, tomato, and mayo$15.00
- Impossible Burger
Plant based, gluten free burger patty, served with lettuce and tomato.$17.00
- Patty Melt
Caramelized onions, Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing on grilled rye bread.$17.00
- Pub 235 Classic Burger
lettuce, tomato, mayo, meat hot sauce, and American cheese$17.00
- Pub Plate
Two cheeseburgers, served over mac salad and french fries. Topped with meat hot sauce, onions, ketchup and mustard$17.00
- The A.M. Burger
Egg, Bacon, meat hot sauce, American cheese, and mayo piled high on a roll of your choice.$20.00
- The Smokehouse
House Bacon, BBQ sauce, beer-battered onion rings, and cheddar cheese. Choice of roll with a side.$18.00
Entrée
- Brisket Mac and Cheese
White cheddar mac and cheese, tossed with housesmoked brisket. Topped with panko, and a Monterey- cheddar blend$22.00
- Buffalo Mac and Cheese
White cheddar mac and cheese, tossed with grilled chicken and our signature Buffalo wing sauce. Topped with panko, and a Monterey- cheddar blend$17.00
- Chicken French
lightly egg battered chicken sautéed in a sherry, lemon, and wine sauce. finished with parsley and Parmesan, served over spaghettini$26.00
- Chicken Milanese
Fried Chicken Cutlet on a pesto cream sauce. Topped with Arugula, tomato, mozzarella, Asiago, pickled onion, balsamic glaze, and a lemon vinaigrette dressing.$24.00
- Chicken Parmesan
lightly breaded and fried, served over spaghettini with marinara and mozzarella$26.00
- Haddock Dinner
beer battered or broiled$20.00
- Haddock French
lightly egg battered and sautéed in a sherry, lemon and wine sauce, finished with parsley and Parmesan, served over spaghettini.$26.00
- Manicotti
hand made crepes, stuffed with fresh ricotta cheese, Italian herbs, marinara sauce, and mozzarella$17.00
- Norwegian Salmon
Broiled, Cajun, Lemon Pepper, OR balsamic glaze$27.00
- Pub Riggies
Chef's twist- pan seared prosciutto, artichoke hearts, sweet whole Peppadew peppers, fresh garlic, and a spicy habañero vodka cream sauce. Tossed with rigatoni pasta, and Asiago and Parmesan cheeses.$24.00
- Strip Steak
16 oz steak grilled to order.$36.00
- Twin Pork Chop
Two 8 oz prime pork chops seasoned and grilled. Served with roasted white corn and poblano peppers. Topped with Fuji apple confit.$27.00
Sides
- Grilled Chicken$6.00
- Cajun Chicken$6.00
- Chicken Cutlet$8.00
- Shrimp Skewer$9.00
- Pulled Pork$5.00
- Coleslaw$5.00
- French Fries$6.00
- Garlic Parmesan Fries$8.00
- House Vegetable$5.00
- Macaroni And Cheese$6.00
- Macaroni Salad$5.00
- Mashed Potatoes$5.00
- Onion Rings$6.00
- Pasta$6.00
- Sweet Potato Fries$6.00
- Tater Tots$5.00
- Side French Sauce$3.00
- Side Au Jus$1.00
- Side Cheese Sauce$4.00
- Side Blue Cheese$1.00
- Side Marinara$2.00
- Side Meat Hot$3.00
- Side Wing Sauce$0.50
- Side Salad Dressing$0.50
- Sliced Italian Bread$1.00
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
