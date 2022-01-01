Restaurant header imageView gallery
Popular Items

5 wings
Pulled Turkey Sandwich
Pulled Pork Sandwich

Popular Items

*Sandwiches & Sides To-Go

$34.99

Feeds up to 8. Two pounds of pulled pork, turkey, or sloppy Joe, bag of buns, two pounds of coleslaw, and a pound of homemade chips with our famous Southwest sauce.

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$17.99

A Pub specialty - two cod loins dipped in beer batter. Served on a mound of Pub Fries (the English call them Chips), coleslaw and a freshly baked French roll.

Hickory Burger

Hickory Burger

$16.99

Topped with slow-roasted pulled pork, bacon, pepper jack cheese and our signature Ragtop BBQ sauce.

Never Mooed Burger

$15.99

This 100% plant-based burger is a tasty vegan sandwich. We compliment it with chimichurri sauce, lettuce, pickled red onions and tomatoes.

Pineapple Chicken Bowl

Pineapple Chicken Bowl

$16.99

Quinoa and brown rice topped with Asian glazed chicken, pineapple and fresh steamed veggies.

Poutine

$12.99

A Canadian pub treat - a pound of Pub Fries and fresh white cheddar curds smothered in gravy.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.99

Memphis-style slow-roasted pulled pork.

Stoner Chips

$14.99

Developed by Chef Chelsea Stoner (what were you thinking?). Pub chips topped with pulled turkey, cheddar cheese, onions, and cilantro lime sauce.

Turkey Commercial

$15.99

Our signature pulled turkey on white bread with homemade mashed potatoes and gravy. Served with a side of our freshly made cranberry sauce.

Limited Time Menu

Fried Green Tomatoes

$12.99

Parmesan Garlic Chicken Wings

$18.99

Sweet Potato and Steak Salad

$14.99

Cornmeal Catfish with Hushpuppies

$17.99

Cucumber Cashew Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Cinne-Sota

$6.99

Appetizers

Artichoke Spinach Dip

$12.99

Pub's own recipe, served with warm pita bread.

Lemongrass Edamame

$13.99

Young soybeans blanched and drizzled with a lemongrass, ginger, and soy glaze VG DF GF

Poutine

$12.99

A Canadian pub treat - a pound of Pub Fries and fresh white cheddar curds smothered in gravy.

Pub Chips

$7.99

Pub Fries

$7.99

Stoner Chips

$14.99

Developed by Chef Chelsea Stoner (what were you thinking?). Pub chips topped with pulled turkey, cheddar cheese, onions, and cilantro lime sauce.

SW Sweets

$10.99

Sweet potato fries with sweet and savory Southwest flavors. Served with our housemade peanut aioli sauce V DF

Turbo Meatballs

$12.99

Buffalo-style Italian meatballs in a nest of seasoned fries with our turbo sauce drizzled on top

Chicken Wings

Jumbo, hearty wings spun in our signature sauces or dry rub.

5 wings

$9.49

10 wings

$18.99

20 wings

$36.99

40 wings

$67.00

15 wings

$26.99

Bowls

Asian Pork Bowl

$15.99

Pulled pork on a bed of quinoa and brown rice with cabbage, onions, peas, carrots, and Asian sauces. GF DF

Black Bean & Veggie Bowl

Black Bean & Veggie Bowl

$12.99

Wild rice and farro topped with fresh, steamed veggies and black beans with Thai peanut sauce.

Bowl of Soup

$7.99

Call to see which of our great soups we are serving today, always made fresh!

Fried Chicken & Wild Rice Casserole

$15.99

This "hot dish" includes fried chicken, wild rice and farro, corn, peas and carrots with a housemade gravy.

Lemon Cod Bowl

$16.99

Grilled cod, quinoa, brown rice, tomatoes, onions, and bell peppers with lemon vinaigrette

Pineapple Chicken Bowl

Pineapple Chicken Bowl

$16.99

Quinoa and brown rice topped with Asian glazed chicken, pineapple and fresh steamed veggies.

Pulled Pork Bowl

$14.99

Our nine and a half hour slow-roasted signature pulled pork with homemade mashed potatoes and steamed veggies.

Pulled Turkey Bowl

$14.99

Our nine and a half hour slow-roasted signature pulled turkey with homemade mashed potatoes and steamed veggies.

Sandwiches & Burgers

Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.99

Bacon My Heart

$15.99

Slow-roasted pulled pork topped with pepper jack cheese, bacon, and our housemade Ragtop BBQ sauce

Black Bean Burger

$13.99

Spicy black bean burger with Thai peanut sauce.

Cajun Chicken Pita

$15.99

Cajun chicken breast with lettuce, tomatoes, onion, cheddar cheese and our cilantro lime sauce in a warm pita.

Cheesy Turkey Sandwich

$14.99

Our signature pulled turkey topped with cheese sauce, grilled tomato and lightly dusted with cajun seasoning.

Fish Taco

$15.99

Beer battered cod, cabbage, lettuce, tomatoes, black beans, onion, cheddar cheese and cilantro lime sauce wrapped in a warm pita.

Hawaiian Chicken

$14.99

Grilled chicken, pineapple, bell peppers, and BBQ sauce DF

Hickory Burger

Hickory Burger

$16.99

Topped with slow-roasted pulled pork, bacon, pepper jack cheese and our signature Ragtop BBQ sauce.

Never Mooed Burger

$15.99

This 100% plant-based burger is a tasty vegan sandwich. We compliment it with chimichurri sauce, lettuce, pickled red onions and tomatoes.

Plain Burger

$13.99

Pork and Slaw Sandwich

$14.99

Slow-roasted pulled pork topped with coleslaw and zesty sauce

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.99

Memphis-style slow-roasted pulled pork.

Pulled Turkey Sandwich

$12.99

Original slow-roasted, hand pulled turkey.

Sloppy Joe

Sloppy Joe

$12.99

Our own sweet homestyle recipe.

Turkey Cranberry Almond

$14.99

Slow-roasted pulled turkey with our housemade cranberry sauce and toasted almond slivers DF

White Cheddar & Onion Burger

$14.99

Certified Black Angus steak burger with white cheddar curds and caramelized onions with Worcestershire aioli

Hearty Fare

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$17.99

A Pub specialty - two cod loins dipped in beer batter. Served on a mound of Pub Fries (the English call them Chips), coleslaw and a freshly baked French roll.

North Country Walleye

North Country Walleye

$25.99

Beer battered walleye topped with our homemade cilantro lime sauce over a blend of wild rice and farro and dried blueberries. Served with fresh, steamed veggies.

Turkey Commercial

$15.99

Our signature pulled turkey on white bread with homemade mashed potatoes and gravy. Served with a side of our freshly made cranberry sauce.

Captain Fish & Chips

$21.99

Lunch Fish & Chips

$15.49

Walleye and Chips

$24.99

Our premium beer battered walleye served on a mound of Pub fries, coleslaw, and a freshly baked French roll

Lighter Fare

Chicken Bacon Blu Salad

$15.99

Greens topped with grilled chicken, AmaBlu crumbles, tomatoes, bacon and dried cranberries. Served with raspberry vinaigrette.

Soup & Salad

$11.99

Southwest Salad

$15.99

Herb tortilla shell, mixed greens, diced black bean burger, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, roasted corn and raspberry vinaigrette. VG, DF

Taco Salad

$14.99

Herb tortilla shell, mixed greens, taco meat, cheddar cheese, black olives, tomatoes and sour cream. Served with salsa.

Wild Rice Salad

$15.99

Greens topped with wild rice and farro, dried blueberries, avocado, tomatoes, bell peppers, roasted almonds and pickled red onions. Served with raspberry vinaigrette.

Small Plates

For kids under 12 and our friends over 55. Served with a choice of Pub Fries, Homemade Chips, Coleslaw, or Mandarin Oranges.

SP Chicken Strips

$9.99

SP Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.99

SP Pulled Turkey Sandwich

$9.99

SP Sloppy Joe

$9.99

Desserts

Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$4.99

Premium supper club recipe served with a caramel sauce and whipped cream.

Chocolate Mousse

$4.99

Luscious chocolate mousse with a hint of bourbon topped with whipped cream and chocolate dust.

Chocolate Mousse Pint

$6.99

Pounds to Go

*Pork, 1 Pound

$8.99

*Sandwiches & Sides To-Go

$34.99

Feeds up to 8. Two pounds of pulled pork, turkey, or sloppy Joe, bag of buns, two pounds of coleslaw, and a pound of homemade chips with our famous Southwest sauce.

*Sloppy Joe, 1 Pound

$8.99

*Turkey, 1 Pound

$8.99

Bag of Buns

$6.99

Bread Pudding Pint

$4.99

Coleslaw Pint

$4.49

Gravy Pint

$3.99

Mashed Potato Pound

$4.99

Peanut Aioli Pint

$4.99

Soup Pint

$7.99

Southwest Dip Pint

$4.99

Taco Meat, 1 Pound

$8.99

Take and Bake

LG Black Bean & Veggie Meal

$23.99

Wild rice, farro, fresh veggies, corn, and black beans with Thai peanut sauce.

LG Chicken and Wild Rice

$29.99

Asian glazed chicken breast on wild rice with bell pepper strips, cranberry sauce, dried cranberries and slivered almonds.

LG Fried Chicken Casserole

$29.99

Wild rice, farro, fried chicken strips, peas, carrots, and turkey gravy.

LG Mac & Cheese Meal

$19.99

Macaroni with our own cheese sauce, topped with bacon.

LG Pineapple Chicken Meal

$29.99

Quinoa, brown rice, pineapple, chicken, fresh veggies with Asian stir-fry sauce.

SM Black Bean & Veggie Meal

$13.99

Wild rice, farro, fresh veggies, corn, and black beans with Thai peanut sauce.

SM Chicken and Wild Rice

$17.99

Asian glazed chicken breast on wild rice with bell pepper strips, cranberry sauce, dried cranberries and slivered almonds.

SM Fried Chicken Casserole

$17.99

Wild rice, farro, fried chicken strips, peas, carrots, and turkey gravy.

SM Pineapple Chicken Meal

$17.99

Quinoa, brown rice, pineapple, chicken, fresh veggies with Asian stir-fry sauce.

Soda/Red Bull

Arnie Palmer

$2.75

Blue Powerade

$2.75

Cherry Coke

$2.75

Coke

$2.75

Coke Zero

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Fanta Orange

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Kids Soda

$1.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Mello Yello

$2.75

Pibb Xtra

$2.75

Pitcher of Soda

$9.00

Red Bull

$3.50

Root Beer

$2.75

Shirley Temple

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Coffee/Tea

Coffee

$2.75

DeCaf Coffee

$2.75

Hot Tea

$3.75

Hot Chocolate

$3.75

Iced Tea

$2.75

Raspberry Iced Tea

$2.75

Juice/Milk

Apple Juice

$2.75

Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Kids Milk (8 oz)

$1.75

Milk (16 oz)

$3.25

Smoothie

$6.00

Water

MERCH

Black Crewneck Sweatshirt

Black Crewneck Sweatshirt

$30.00

Pub T-Shirt Small Logo

$20.00

Pub Tank Top

$20.00

Pub T-Shirt Large Logo

$20.00

Surly Purple T-shirt

$10.00

Woman's V Neck

$18.00

Dog Leash

$12.00

Long Sleeve

Beer Cruise T

PuP 500

Dog Cookies

$1.99

Dog Walleye Skin

$1.99Out of stock

Dog Rice Bowl

$4.99

Pub Leash

$15.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markPet Friendly
check markBuffet
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Mankato's finest American Pub Food.

Website

Location

500 S Front St, Mankato, MN 56001

Directions

Gallery
Pub 500 image
Pub 500 image
Pub 500 image
Pub 500 image

