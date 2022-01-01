- Home
- /
- Mankato
- /
- Bars & Lounges
- /
- Pub 500
Pub 500
193 Reviews
$$$
500 S Front St
Mankato, MN 56001
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Popular Items
*Sandwiches & Sides To-Go
Feeds up to 8. Two pounds of pulled pork, turkey, or sloppy Joe, bag of buns, two pounds of coleslaw, and a pound of homemade chips with our famous Southwest sauce.
Fish & Chips
A Pub specialty - two cod loins dipped in beer batter. Served on a mound of Pub Fries (the English call them Chips), coleslaw and a freshly baked French roll.
Hickory Burger
Topped with slow-roasted pulled pork, bacon, pepper jack cheese and our signature Ragtop BBQ sauce.
Never Mooed Burger
This 100% plant-based burger is a tasty vegan sandwich. We compliment it with chimichurri sauce, lettuce, pickled red onions and tomatoes.
Pineapple Chicken Bowl
Quinoa and brown rice topped with Asian glazed chicken, pineapple and fresh steamed veggies.
Poutine
A Canadian pub treat - a pound of Pub Fries and fresh white cheddar curds smothered in gravy.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Memphis-style slow-roasted pulled pork.
Stoner Chips
Developed by Chef Chelsea Stoner (what were you thinking?). Pub chips topped with pulled turkey, cheddar cheese, onions, and cilantro lime sauce.
Turkey Commercial
Our signature pulled turkey on white bread with homemade mashed potatoes and gravy. Served with a side of our freshly made cranberry sauce.
Limited Time Menu
Appetizers
Artichoke Spinach Dip
Pub's own recipe, served with warm pita bread.
Lemongrass Edamame
Young soybeans blanched and drizzled with a lemongrass, ginger, and soy glaze VG DF GF
Poutine
A Canadian pub treat - a pound of Pub Fries and fresh white cheddar curds smothered in gravy.
Pub Chips
Pub Fries
Stoner Chips
Developed by Chef Chelsea Stoner (what were you thinking?). Pub chips topped with pulled turkey, cheddar cheese, onions, and cilantro lime sauce.
SW Sweets
Sweet potato fries with sweet and savory Southwest flavors. Served with our housemade peanut aioli sauce V DF
Turbo Meatballs
Buffalo-style Italian meatballs in a nest of seasoned fries with our turbo sauce drizzled on top
Chicken Wings
Bowls
Asian Pork Bowl
Pulled pork on a bed of quinoa and brown rice with cabbage, onions, peas, carrots, and Asian sauces. GF DF
Black Bean & Veggie Bowl
Wild rice and farro topped with fresh, steamed veggies and black beans with Thai peanut sauce.
Bowl of Soup
Call to see which of our great soups we are serving today, always made fresh!
Fried Chicken & Wild Rice Casserole
This "hot dish" includes fried chicken, wild rice and farro, corn, peas and carrots with a housemade gravy.
Lemon Cod Bowl
Grilled cod, quinoa, brown rice, tomatoes, onions, and bell peppers with lemon vinaigrette
Pineapple Chicken Bowl
Quinoa and brown rice topped with Asian glazed chicken, pineapple and fresh steamed veggies.
Pulled Pork Bowl
Our nine and a half hour slow-roasted signature pulled pork with homemade mashed potatoes and steamed veggies.
Pulled Turkey Bowl
Our nine and a half hour slow-roasted signature pulled turkey with homemade mashed potatoes and steamed veggies.
Sandwiches & Burgers
Bacon Cheeseburger
Bacon My Heart
Slow-roasted pulled pork topped with pepper jack cheese, bacon, and our housemade Ragtop BBQ sauce
Black Bean Burger
Spicy black bean burger with Thai peanut sauce.
Cajun Chicken Pita
Cajun chicken breast with lettuce, tomatoes, onion, cheddar cheese and our cilantro lime sauce in a warm pita.
Cheesy Turkey Sandwich
Our signature pulled turkey topped with cheese sauce, grilled tomato and lightly dusted with cajun seasoning.
Fish Taco
Beer battered cod, cabbage, lettuce, tomatoes, black beans, onion, cheddar cheese and cilantro lime sauce wrapped in a warm pita.
Hawaiian Chicken
Grilled chicken, pineapple, bell peppers, and BBQ sauce DF
Hickory Burger
Topped with slow-roasted pulled pork, bacon, pepper jack cheese and our signature Ragtop BBQ sauce.
Never Mooed Burger
This 100% plant-based burger is a tasty vegan sandwich. We compliment it with chimichurri sauce, lettuce, pickled red onions and tomatoes.
Plain Burger
Pork and Slaw Sandwich
Slow-roasted pulled pork topped with coleslaw and zesty sauce
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Memphis-style slow-roasted pulled pork.
Pulled Turkey Sandwich
Original slow-roasted, hand pulled turkey.
Sloppy Joe
Our own sweet homestyle recipe.
Turkey Cranberry Almond
Slow-roasted pulled turkey with our housemade cranberry sauce and toasted almond slivers DF
White Cheddar & Onion Burger
Certified Black Angus steak burger with white cheddar curds and caramelized onions with Worcestershire aioli
Hearty Fare
Fish & Chips
A Pub specialty - two cod loins dipped in beer batter. Served on a mound of Pub Fries (the English call them Chips), coleslaw and a freshly baked French roll.
North Country Walleye
Beer battered walleye topped with our homemade cilantro lime sauce over a blend of wild rice and farro and dried blueberries. Served with fresh, steamed veggies.
Turkey Commercial
Our signature pulled turkey on white bread with homemade mashed potatoes and gravy. Served with a side of our freshly made cranberry sauce.
Captain Fish & Chips
Lunch Fish & Chips
Walleye and Chips
Our premium beer battered walleye served on a mound of Pub fries, coleslaw, and a freshly baked French roll
Lighter Fare
Chicken Bacon Blu Salad
Greens topped with grilled chicken, AmaBlu crumbles, tomatoes, bacon and dried cranberries. Served with raspberry vinaigrette.
Soup & Salad
Southwest Salad
Herb tortilla shell, mixed greens, diced black bean burger, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, roasted corn and raspberry vinaigrette. VG, DF
Taco Salad
Herb tortilla shell, mixed greens, taco meat, cheddar cheese, black olives, tomatoes and sour cream. Served with salsa.
Wild Rice Salad
Greens topped with wild rice and farro, dried blueberries, avocado, tomatoes, bell peppers, roasted almonds and pickled red onions. Served with raspberry vinaigrette.
Small Plates
Desserts
Pounds to Go
*Pork, 1 Pound
*Sandwiches & Sides To-Go
Feeds up to 8. Two pounds of pulled pork, turkey, or sloppy Joe, bag of buns, two pounds of coleslaw, and a pound of homemade chips with our famous Southwest sauce.
*Sloppy Joe, 1 Pound
*Turkey, 1 Pound
Bag of Buns
Bread Pudding Pint
Coleslaw Pint
Gravy Pint
Mashed Potato Pound
Peanut Aioli Pint
Soup Pint
Southwest Dip Pint
Taco Meat, 1 Pound
Take and Bake
LG Black Bean & Veggie Meal
Wild rice, farro, fresh veggies, corn, and black beans with Thai peanut sauce.
LG Chicken and Wild Rice
Asian glazed chicken breast on wild rice with bell pepper strips, cranberry sauce, dried cranberries and slivered almonds.
LG Fried Chicken Casserole
Wild rice, farro, fried chicken strips, peas, carrots, and turkey gravy.
LG Mac & Cheese Meal
Macaroni with our own cheese sauce, topped with bacon.
LG Pineapple Chicken Meal
Quinoa, brown rice, pineapple, chicken, fresh veggies with Asian stir-fry sauce.
SM Black Bean & Veggie Meal
Wild rice, farro, fresh veggies, corn, and black beans with Thai peanut sauce.
SM Chicken and Wild Rice
Asian glazed chicken breast on wild rice with bell pepper strips, cranberry sauce, dried cranberries and slivered almonds.
SM Fried Chicken Casserole
Wild rice, farro, fried chicken strips, peas, carrots, and turkey gravy.
SM Pineapple Chicken Meal
Quinoa, brown rice, pineapple, chicken, fresh veggies with Asian stir-fry sauce.
Soda/Red Bull
Coffee/Tea
Juice/Milk
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Mankato's finest American Pub Food.
500 S Front St, Mankato, MN 56001