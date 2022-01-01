PUB 52 GASTROPUB & KITCHEN imageView gallery
Pub 52 Gastropub & Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

5829 SW 73RD STREET

SOUTH MIAMI, FL 33143

Popular Items

6 Wings
Margherita
Boneless Chicken Tenders

Beer Menu

Stella Artois DFT

$6.00

90 Minutes

$7.00

Miami Pale Ale DFT

$7.00

Latin Lager DFT

$7.00

Lagunitas IPA DFT

$7.00

La Rubia DFT

$7.00

La Playita DFT

$7.00

Jai Alai DFT

$7.00

Hop Gun DFT

$7.00

Havana lager DFT

$7.00

Guinness DFT

$7.00

Goose IPA DFT

$7.00

Freedom Tower DFT

$7.00

# 52

$7.00

60 Minute IPA

$7.00

Angry Orchard

$5.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

El Jefe

$7.00

Fat Tire DFT

$7.00

Floridian DFT

$7.00

Bud Light

$7.00

Budweiser

$7.00

Coors Light

$7.00

Corona Btl

$8.00

Corona Light

$8.00

Heinken

$8.00

Heinken Light

$8.00

Miller Light

$7.00

Yuengling

$7.00

Funky Buddha Seltzer

$6.00

Bud Light Seltzer

$6.00

House Liquors

House Vodka

$7.00

House Tequila

$7.00

House Whiskey

$7.00

House Gin

$7.00

House Rum

$7.00

Signature Cocktails

Spicy 52

$7.00

Raspberry Drop Martini

$7.00

Prosecco Mule

$7.00

Pineapple Mojito

$7.00

Sunset Sangria

$7.00

Maker's Old Fashion

$7.00

Cool as a Cucumber

$7.00

Casamigos Julep

$7.00

House Wines

GLS House Merlot

$7.00

GLS House Cabernet

$7.00

GLS House Sauv Blanc

$7.00

GLS House Chardonnay

$7.00

GLS House Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Bottled Beers

$5.00

$6.00

$5.00

$6.00

$6.00

$6.00

$5.00

STARTERS

Drunken Shrimp

$16.50
Calamari

$15.50
Lamb Lollipops

$18.50

Chicken Yakitori Skewers

$16.50
Artichoke Spinach Dip

$14.50
Boneless Chicken Tenders

$14.50

Korean BBQ Ribs

$15.50
Taco Bites

$14.50

Tuna Tartare

$18.50

Tostones Rellenos

$16.50

Skillet Baked Brie

$16.50

FLATBREADS

Margherita

$15.50

The Philly

$18.50

Brie Prosciutto & Fig

$18.50

Eggplant Parmesan

$14.50

Roasted Garlic & Pesto Chicken

$16.50

WINGS

6 Wings

$10.50

12 Wings

$20.50

18 Wings

$28.50

SALADS

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Salad

$18.50

Pub52 Chophouse Salad

$15.50

Avocado Salad

$16.50

SANDWICHES & BURGERS

Grilled Chicken Club

$15.50
Buffalo Ranch Wrap

$14.50
Steak Sandwich

$20.50

thinly sliced steak, herbs, wild mushrooms, caramelized onions, shredded aged white cheddar

Beef Sliders

$18.50
#52

$20.50
Cowboy Burger

$18.50
Hangover Burger

$19.50

ENTREES

Buffalo Cauliflower Tacos

$22.50

Camarones Enchilados

$26.50
Churrasco 10oz.

$32.50
Fish n Chips

$22.50
Fish Tacos

$23.50
Half St. Louis Ribs

$19.50

Korean Bowl

$20.50

Rattlesnake Pasta

$19.50

Sesame Crusted Mahi

$25.50

Soy Honey Salmon

$25.50

Steak & Frites

$30.50

SIDES

Side Rice

$6.50

Coleslaw

$6.50

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$8.50

Side French Fries

$8.50

True Idaho Baked Potato

$8.50
Truffle Mac n Cheese

$8.50

Side House Salad

$6.00

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Reg Mac n Cheese

$8.00

Side Veggies

$6.50

Dessert

Cookie Skillet w/ Ice Cream

$12.50

Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.00
Bread Pudding Dessert

$11.50

Extra & Others

Bbq Sauce Side

$0.50

Blue Cheese Side

$0.50

Buffalo Side

$0.50

Chipt. Sour Cream Side

$0.50

Cilantro Sauce Side

$0.50

Cocktail Sauce Side

$0.50

Five Alarm Side

$0.50

Honey Mustard Side

$0.50

Horseradish Side

$0.50

Hot Side

$0.50

Jerk Side

$0.50

Mango Haba. Side

$0.50

Marinara Sauce Side

$0.50

Mild Side

$0.50

Minced Garlic Side

$0.50

Ranch Side

$0.50

Sour Cream Side

$0.50

Sriracha Side

$1.00

Srircha Mayo Side

$0.50

Sweet Chili Side

$0.50

Teriyaki Side

$0.50

Wasabi Side

$0.50

Caesar Dressing Sides

Oregano Dressing Side

Citrus Vinaigrette Side

Tartar Sauce Side

Bbq Sauce Side

Olive Oil Side

Chipotle Aioli Side

Chimichurri

$3.00

Guac Side 3 oz

$2.50

3 Extra Tortilla with Fajitas

Kids

Kids Tenders w/ Fries

$7.99

Kids Beef Sliders w/ Fries

$7.99

Kids Cheeseburger w/ Fries

$7.99

Kids Mac n Cheese

$7.99

Cover Charge

Karaoke Cover

$10.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 am - 1:00 am, 10:00 am - 7:05 pm, 7:06 pm - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 am - 1:00 am, 10:00 am - 7:05 pm, 7:06 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 1:00 am, 10:00 am - 7:05 pm, 7:06 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 1:00 am, 10:00 am - 7:05 pm, 7:06 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 1:00 am, 10:00 am - 7:05 pm, 7:06 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 1:00 am, 10:00 am - 7:05 pm, 7:06 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 1:00 am, 10:00 am - 7:05 pm, 7:06 pm - 12:00 am
Everyone can find something to enjoy on our menu. We feature handmade burgers from premium Black Angus Beef, steak, jumbo-style wings along with our signature sauces, flatbreads, and fish specialties.

5829 SW 73RD STREET, SOUTH MIAMI, FL 33143

