Gastropubs
Bars & Lounges
Pub 52 Gastropub & Kitchen
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 1:00 am, 10:00 am - 7:05 pm, 7:06 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 am - 1:00 am, 10:00 am - 7:05 pm, 7:06 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 am - 1:00 am, 10:00 am - 7:05 pm, 7:06 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 am - 1:00 am, 10:00 am - 7:05 pm, 7:06 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 am - 1:00 am, 10:00 am - 7:05 pm, 7:06 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 am - 1:00 am, 10:00 am - 7:05 pm, 7:06 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 1:00 am, 10:00 am - 7:05 pm, 7:06 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Everyone can find something to enjoy on our menu. We feature handmade burgers from premium Black Angus Beef, steak, jumbo-style wings along with our signature sauces, flatbreads, and fish specialties.
Location
5829 SW 73RD STREET, SOUTH MIAMI, FL 33143
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Havana 1957 Ocean Drive - Havana - Ocean 14
No Reviews
1410 OCEAN DRIVE MIAMI BEACH, FL 33139
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in SOUTH MIAMI
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurant