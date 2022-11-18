Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Pub 6T5

No reviews yet

736 Ashley Blvd

New Bedford, MA 02745

Popular Items

Mac & Cheese
Chicken Wrap
Tenders

Salads

Simple Salad

$8.99

Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, shredded carrots, pickled red onions, cucumbers

Caprese Salad

$12.99

Fresh sliced mozzarella, basil pesto, fresh tomatoes and balsamic glaze

Wedge Salad

$10.99

Iceberg lettuce, cherry tomatoes, applewood smoked bacon, bleu cheese crumbles and creamy horseradish ranch dressing

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Chopped romaine, parmesan cheese, house made croutons and creamy caesar dressing

Greek Salad

$10.99

Spinach, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta cheese, chickpeas and olives.

Appetizers

Sweet/Spicy Calamari

$14.99

Chips

$4.00

Homemade potato chips

Coconut Shrimp

$10.99

6 lightly battered coconut shrimp

Loaded Buffalo Fries

$13.99

Loaded Mozambique Fries

$13.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99

Mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce

Nachos

$9.99

House made chips, creamy queso sauce, pico de gallo and drizzled BBQ sauce

Onion Rings

$7.99

Crispy red onion rings

Potato Skins

$8.99

Topped with 3 cheese blend, applewood smoked bacon, chopped green onions and sour cream

Quahog Stuffies

$7.99

Homemade spicy quahog stuffies, Each order comes with 2

Quesadilla

$9.99

Roasted pepper mix, caramelized onions, and our house cheese baked in our brick oven.

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$9.99

Creamy spinach dip served with tortilla chips

Steak and Cheese Eggrolls

$9.99

Tenders

$9.99

Wings

$11.99

Burgers and Sandwiches

Classic Burger

$13.99

1/2 pound fresh angus burger topped with American cheese, sliced tomatoes and house greens.

Bacon Queso Burger

$14.99

1/2 pound fresh angus burger topped with creamy queso sauce, applewood smoked bacon and house greens.

Swiss and Shroom Burger

$14.99

1/2 pound fresh angus burger topped with melted Swiss, sauteed mushrooms and house greens

Portuguese Burger

$15.99

1/2 pound fresh angus burger topped with a fried egg, onion rings, American cheese and steak sauce

Vegan Burger

$15.99

Impossible vegan burger patty topped with American cheese (not vegan), sliced tomatoes and house greens. Please note, bun is not vegan.

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$12.99

BBQ pork, coleslaw and onion rings on a brioche roll

Fried Fish Sandwich

$13.99

Fillet, lettuce, tomatoes and tartar sauce on a brioche roll

Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Fried or grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomatoes and mayo.

Tuna Salad Melt

$11.99

Tune, shredded carrots, celery, tomatoes, red onions and American cheese on sourdough bread.

Pub Grilled Cheese

$7.99

American cheese toasted on sourdough bread. Add bacon or tomatoes for a little something extra.

Bifana Sandwich

$9.99

Marinated pork tenderloin, Portuguese red peppers and house aioli served on a Portuguese pop

Cacoila Sandwich

$9.99

Homemade cacoila served on a Portuguese pop

Tuna Wrap

$11.99

Tuna blended with shredded carrots, celery and onions wrapped with tomato, lettuce and mayo in a flour tortilla.

Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Fried or grilled chicken with tomato and house greens in whichever sauce you choose.

Entrees

Baked Cod

$17.99

Schrod baked and topped with chourico and Portuguese seafood stuffing served with roasted garlic mashed potatoes and lemon butter green beans

Bifana

$18.99

Marinated pork topped with a fried egg and Portuguese red peppers, served with rice and french fries.

Chicken and Waffles

$17.99

Crispy fried chicken and Belgian waffles topped with bacon jam and sriracha maple syrup

Chicken Parmigiana

$17.99

Panko breaded chicken breast, mozzarella, provolone and marinara sauce served with linguine.

Chicken Piccata

$18.99

Pan seared chicken breast, creamy piccata sauce, capers and asparagus served over linguine

Fish & Chips

$17.99

Fresh schrod lightly fried in draft beer batter served with fries and coleslaw

Fisherman's Platter Fried

$27.99

Fried schrod, shrimp and scallops served with fries and coleslaw

Fisherman's Platter Grilled

$27.99

Grilled Sirloin Steak

$21.99

Grilled steak with herb butter served with garlic mashed potatoes and broccoli

Mac & Cheese

$11.99

Creamy queso sauce over cavatappi pasta. Feeling adventurous? Try buffalo, tangy gold or garlic parm style with fried chicken added.

Mozambique - Chicken

$16.99

Our signature creamy Mozambique sauce with chicken served over rice.

Mozambique - Combo

$19.99

Our signature creamy Mozambique sauce with chicken and shrimp served over rice.

Mozambique - Shrimp

$19.99

Our signature creamy Mozambique sauce with shrimp served over rice.

Portuguese Sirloin

$21.99

Flat iron steak topped with a sunny side up egg, Portuguese peppers, steak sauce and served over potato wedges

Quinoa Grain Bowl

$11.99

Quinoa, rice, corn, Pico De Gallo and chickpeas drizzled with avocado ranch dressing

Ribs

$21.99

Honey mustard pork ribs served with fries and coleslaw

Salmon

$21.99

Fresh salmon filet with your choice of teriyaki, blacked, jerk or straight up. Comes with garlic mashed potatoes and broccoli.

Scallops Fried

$23.99

Fresh Atlantic scallops lightly fried served with fries and coleslaw

Scallops Seared

$23.99

Shortribs

$19.99

Chianti braised beef served with mashed potatoes and braised carrots.

Steak Tips

$20.99

Bourbon glazed tips served with garlic mashed potatoes and lemon butter green beans

Tacos - Chicken

$12.99

Chicken, fish or shrimp tacos with pico de gallo, pickled red onions and drizzled with avocado poblano ranch

Tacos - Fish

$13.99

Chicken, fish or shrimp tacos with pico de gallo, pickled red onions and drizzled with avocado poblano ranch

Tacos - Shrimp

$14.99

Chicken, fish or shrimp tacos with pico de gallo, pickled red onions and drizzled with avocado poblano ranch

Pizza

SM Pizza Cheese

$10.99

Brick oven cheese pizza

LG Pizza Cheese

$16.99

Brick oven cheese pizza

SM Pizza 6th Bristol

$15.99

Burger, bacon, tomatoes, chopped green onions, drizzled in BBQ sauce

LG Pizza 6th Bristol

$21.99

Burger, bacon, tomatoes, chopped green onions, drizzled in BBQ sauce

SM Pizza Buffalo Chicken

$14.99

Shredded chicken and spicy buffalo sauce

LG Pizza Buffalo Chicken

$20.99

Shredded chicken and spicy buffalo sauce

SM Pizza Hawaiian BBQ

$14.99

Chicken, bacon and pineapples

LG Pizza Hawaiian BBQ

$20.99

Chicken, bacon and pineapples

SM Pizza Margherita

$13.99

Roasted garlic, fresh basil, sliced mozzarella, tomatoes and balsamic glaze

LG Pizza Margherita

$19.99

Roasted garlic, fresh basil, sliced mozzarella, tomatoes and balsamic glaze

SM Pizza Mozambique

$14.99

Ground chourico, onions, peppers and mushrooms

LG Pizza Mozambique

$20.99

Ground chourico, onions, peppers and mushrooms

SM Pizza Mush Blue

$14.99

Burger, bacon, tomatoes, chopped green onions, drizzled in BBQ sauce

LG Pizza Mush Blue

$20.99

Burger, bacon, tomatoes, chopped green onions, drizzled in BBQ sauce

SM Pizza New Bedford

$14.99

Ground chourico, onions, peppers and mushrooms

LG Pizza New Bedford

$20.99

Ground chourico, onions, peppers and mushrooms

SM Pizza Short Rib

$16.99

Braised beef, bacon, caramelized onions, peppers and Portuguese steak sauce

LG Pizza Short Rib

$22.99

Braised beef, bacon, caramelized onions, peppers and Portuguese steak sauce

Dessert

Apple Cobbler

$8.00

Chocolate Mousse

$6.00

Rice Pudding

$6.00

Bread Pudding

$7.00

Cookie Sundae

$8.00

Kids

Kid Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Kid Mac & Cheese

$7.99

Kid Quesadilla

$7.99

Kid Tenders

$7.99

Kid Pasta & Butter

$5.99

Sides

Asparagus

$6.99Out of stock

Broccoli

$3.99

Chips

$3.99

Coleslaw

$2.99

Fries

$3.99

Green Beans

$3.99

Mashed Potato

$3.99

Rice

$3.99

Side Salad

$4.99

Side Ceasar

$4.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

Side Cheese Sauce

$1.50

Side Maple Syrup

$1.49

Side Mozambique Sauce

$1.99

Side Fruit Salad

$5.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

At Pub 6T5 our signature dishes are prepared fresh daily, served in a sophisticated yet inviting atmosphere. Grab your favorite drink at the bar, join us for a date night or meet friends for live music! Come experience the difference.

Location

736 Ashley Blvd, New Bedford, MA 02745

Directions

Gallery
Pub 6T5 image
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

