American
Bars & Lounges
Pub 6T5
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info
At Pub 6T5 our signature dishes are prepared fresh daily, served in a sophisticated yet inviting atmosphere. Grab your favorite drink at the bar, join us for a date night or meet friends for live music! Come experience the difference.
Location
736 Ashley Blvd, New Bedford, MA 02745
Gallery
