Craft & Crew Old Fashioned Kit

$125.00

TAKEOUT ONLY!!!! We have curated the special kit that comes in a rustic Craft & Crew Wooden Box with a 750ml bottle of Craft & Crew's Maker's Mark Private Selection Bourbon, Filthy Cherries, and house-made Brown sugar Simple Syrup. **BONUS** purchase between November 25th and December 31st and get $25 Craft & Crew Holiday Bonus Gift Card!!!