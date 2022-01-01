Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Gastropubs
Bars & Lounges

Pub Frato Gastropub Concord

804 Reviews

$$

7548 FREDLE DR

Painesville, OH 44077

COCKTAILS TO GO

TO GO: Grapefruit Martini

TO GO: Grapefruit Martini

$10.00

grapefruit vodka + aperol + fresh grapefruit juice

TO GO: PF Raspberry Long Island Iced Tea

TO GO: PF Raspberry Long Island Iced Tea

$9.50

chambord infused long island iced tea

TO GO: Cosmopomatan

$10.00

TO GO: Royal Spiced Margarita

$12.50

TO GO: Ruby Red Sangria

$9.50

TO GO: Blackberry Gin + Tonic

$10.00

TO GO: The New Yorker

$9.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markQR Codes
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Pub Frato was voted Best Gastropub in Cleveland by Cleveland Magazine's Silver Spoon Awards 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022! Pub Frato's menu is chef inspired and always pushing the limits of traditional pub-fare.

