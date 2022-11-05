Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

Pubstreet

363 Reviews

$$

20 Wheeler Ave

Pleasantville, NY 10570

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Salmon Rice Bowl
Village Organic Kale & Cabbage
Wings

Appetizers

Shishito Peppers

Shishito Peppers

$9.00

tomato salt, lemon

Rhode Island Calamari

Rhode Island Calamari

$16.00

fresh herbs, cherry peppers, lime soy glaze

Salmon Sushi Fritter

Salmon Sushi Fritter

$16.00

fried rice patties topped with raw salmon, tamari glaze, spicy aioli, scallions

PEI Mussels

PEI Mussels

$16.00

white wine, garlic, shallots, lemon, grilled bread, shaved fennel

Seafood Chowder

Seafood Chowder

$13.00

New England style chowder

Tuna Tartare

Tuna Tartare

$17.00

yuzu kosho, smashed avocado, kimchi aioli, scallions, Tortilla Chips

Wings

Wings

$14.00

six wings tossed in our classic Buffalo or savory garlic-lime sauce

Pork Belly Sliders

Pork Belly Sliders

$10.00

sambal aioli, yuzu pickles, korean chili sauce

Guacamole & Chips

Guacamole & Chips

$10.00

crispy corn chips, cilantro, lime

Burrata Crostini

Burrata Crostini

$14.00

roasted squash, pepitas, pumpkin oil, saba

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

px sherry, raisins, pickled shallots, pimenton

Salads

BLT Wedge Salad

BLT Wedge Salad

$13.00

bacon, bleu cheese crumble, tomato, egg, ranch dressing

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$13.00

black pepper, olive oil, parmesan crisp

Village Organic Kale & Cabbage

Village Organic Kale & Cabbage

$14.00

mandarin orange, pistachio vinaigrette, gorgonzola, pistachios

Baby Arugula Salad

Baby Arugula Salad

$12.00

lemon-oil vinaigrette, parmesan, vincotto

Mixed Green Salad

$8.00

mixed greens, tomatoes, lemon-oil vinaigrette

Seasonal Squash Salad

Seasonal Squash Salad

$14.00

arugula, cranberries, pecans, goat cheese, cider vinaigrette

Half Mixed Green Salad

$4.00

Raw Bar

Classic Shrimp Cocktail
$16.00

Classic Shrimp Cocktail

$16.00
Shrimp Ceviche

Shrimp Ceviche

$17.00

tortilla chips, tiger's milk, jalapeno, avocado

Fluke Ceviche

$17.00

By Hand

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

chili oil, ranch aioli, pickles, fries

Wild Fish Taco

Wild Fish Taco

$19.00

celery remoulade, lime, chipotle aioli

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$16.00

lettuce, tomato, onion, fries

Vintage Burger

Vintage Burger

$18.00

aged ny cheddar, caramelized onions, sambal aioli, fries

Plant Burger

Plant Burger

$17.00

cheddar, lettuce, tomato, sambal aioli, pickles, fries

12 Day Reuben

12 Day Reuben

$17.00

rye, swiss, corned beef, russian dressing, fries

Steak Sandwich

$25.00

caramelized onions, mushrooms, swiss cheese, garlic aioli

Grilled Tuna Burger

$25.00

sriracha bottarga mayonnaise, lettuce, yuzu pickles, shisho

Pasta & Grains

Pubstreet Rice Bowl

Pubstreet Rice Bowl

$20.00

crispy chicken, Japanese pickles, sambal aioli

Thai Shrimp Fried Rice

Thai Shrimp Fried Rice

$23.00

fried egg, thai basil, hot & sour chili paste

Salmon Rice Bowl

$27.00

boston lettuce, coconut rice, coleslaw, crispy garlic, scallions, sweet chili sauce

Grilled Mushroom Bowl

Grilled Mushroom Bowl

$20.00

steamed rice, scallions, crispy shallots, Japanese soy glaze, spinach, sambal aioli

Squid Ink Linguine & Shrimp

$28.00

heirloom cherry tomatoes, Calabrian chili, pesto, basil

Fettucini & Clams

$27.00

garlic, parsley, chili flakes, wine

Entrees

Grilled Branzino

Grilled Branzino

$30.00

malaysian chili sauce, pineapple, coconut rice

Grilled Hanger Steak

Grilled Hanger Steak

$29.00

citrus chimichurri, fennel, szechuan chili oil, brussels sprouts

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$26.00

fried cod, house-made tartar sauce, lemon

Pan Roasted Salmon

Pan Roasted Salmon

$28.00

farrot & squash, kale, veloute sauce

New York Strip Steak

$39.00

crispy potatoes, compound butter, garlic kale

Broiled Wild Cod

$28.00

savory chili, jasmine rice, eel sauce, scallions, spinach

Menu Sides

Yuca Fries

$10.00

guacamole, pickled shallots, pimenton

Crispy Fingerlings

$10.00

parsley, parmesan, garlic aioli

Roasted Mushrooms

$9.00

garlic, scallions

Pub's Poutine

$10.00

fries, swiss cheese, gravy

Kids

Chicken Fingers
$11.00

Chicken Fingers

$11.00
Kids Grilled Cheese
$11.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Kids Pasta

$11.00
Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$11.00

Kids Grilled Chicken W/Fries

$11.00

Dessert

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$9.00

cranberry sauce

Pubstreet Brownie

Pubstreet Brownie

$10.00

vanilla ice cream, waffle cone crumble, hazelnut, chocolate sauce

Salty Caramel Pie
$10.00

Salty Caramel Pie

$10.00

1 Scoop

$4.00

2 Scoops

$7.00

3 Scoops

$9.00
Classic Rice Pudding
$7.00

Classic Rice Pudding

$7.00

American Sundae

$15.00

Half American Sundae

$7.50

Extra Sides

French Fries

$8.00
Garlic Spinach
$8.00

Garlic Spinach

$8.00

Plain Sweet Potato Fries

$11.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$9.00

Side Grilled Salmon

$12.00

Side Grilled Shrimp

$11.00

Side Grilled Steak

$13.00

Side Rice

$5.00

Truffle Fries

$8.00

Side Avocado

$2.00

Side Coconut Rice

$5.00

Truffle Chickpeas

$6.00

Disposable Items

**Yes Disposable Items**

**NO Disposable Items**

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Open for lunch and dinner Tue-Sun including Sunday brunch!

Website

Location

20 Wheeler Ave, Pleasantville, NY 10570

Directions

Gallery
Pubstreet PVL image
Pubstreet PVL image

Map
