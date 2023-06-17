A map showing the location of Pubbelly Sushi Pembroke Pines View gallery

Pubbelly Sushi Pembroke Pines

review star

No reviews yet

306 Southwest 145th Avenue

unit 121

Pembroke Pines, FL 33027

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Beverage

Beer

Yoshitomo

$9.00

Stella Artois

$8.00Out of stock

Funky Buddha Floridian Hefeweizen

$9.00Out of stock

Dogfish Head 60 minute IPA

$9.00Out of stock

Cigar City Jai Alai IPA

$9.00

Sapporo Pure

$10.00Out of stock

Estrella Damm

$9.00Out of stock

DADS Kirin Light

$5.00Out of stock

DADS Jai Alai

$5.00

Red Wines

Coppola Diamond - BTL

$52.00

Alta Vista Estate - BTL

$57.00

Salentein Malbec - BTL

$72.00

Austin Hope Cabernet Sauvignon

$81.00Out of stock

Benzinger Pinot Noir - BTL

$58.00Out of stock

Scarlet Vine Cabernet Sauvignon - BTL

$64.00Out of stock

Stella Antica - BTL

$58.00Out of stock

Red Schooner - BTL

$78.00Out of stock

White Wines

Torresella Pinot Grigio- BTL

$48.00

Los Vascos SB - BTL

$55.00

St. Francis - BTL

$85.00Out of stock

Rose Wines

Berne Romance - BTL

$52.00

VieVite - BTL

$75.00Out of stock

Miraval - BTL

$98.00Out of stock

Sparkling Wines

Zonino Prosecco - BTL

$48.00

Torresella Brut Rose - BTL

$48.00

Voirin Jumel Champagne - BTL

$118.00Out of stock

Gambino Prosecco

$40.00Out of stock

Luc Belaire Brut Gold

$90.00Out of stock

Sake

Heaven Sake Junmai "12" 720ml - BTL

$79.00

Drunken Whale Tokubetsu Junmai 720ml-BTL

$85.00

Born Gold Junmai Daiginjo 720ml - BTL

$126.00Out of stock

Kikusui "Gold Can" - CAN

$24.00Out of stock

Hakutsuru Junami Ginjo "Superior" 300ml - BTL

$33.00Out of stock

Dassai 45 Junmai Daiginjo 300ml

$68.00Out of stock

Kikusui Nigori "Perfect Snow" 300ml - BTL

$35.00Out of stock

Murai Junmai 300ml - BTL

$42.00Out of stock

Akashi Daiginjo 300ml-BTL

$65.00

Joto Yuzu Sake 500ml-BTL

$70.00Out of stock

Wakatake Junmai Daiginjo 720ml-BTL

$126.00Out of stock

Heaven Sake Junmai Daiginjo 720ml-BTL

$236.00Out of stock

Ginga Shizuku "Divine Droplets" Junmai Daiginjo 720ml-BTL

$216.00Out of stock

Hakutsuru Ukiyo Junmai Daiginjo 720ml - BTL

$84.00Out of stock

Ryujin Kakushi Ginjo "Dragon God" 720ml - BTL

$76.00

Sho Chiku Bai Nigori 720ml - BTL

$48.00Out of stock

Food

Snacks

Edamame

Edamame

$7.50

Steamed soy beans, tossed with bbq salt

French Onion Miso Soup

French Onion Miso Soup

$11.00

soft tofu, scallions, gruyere, onion confit

Japanese Fried Chicken

Japanese Fried Chicken

$16.00

mustard miso, pickles, lettuce, kimchee, seaweed salt

Lobster Donuts

Lobster Donuts

$22.00Out of stock

4 mini fried donuts filled with citrus lobster mix, served with spicy honey & chives

Miso Traditional Soup

Miso Traditional Soup

$7.00

Traditional miso soup with tofu, scallions, cilantro

PB Vegan Pizza

PB Vegan Pizza

$13.00

Flour tortilla with avocado mousse, yuzu vinaigrette, avocado, ahem, pearl onions, Hiyashi Wakame, pea tendrils, garnished with sesame seeds, sea salt and white truffle oil.

Pork Belly Gyozas

Pork Belly Gyozas

$16.00

Onion Marmalade, shichimi, su shoyu, chives

Rockshrimp Tempura

Rockshrimp Tempura

$21.00

Rock shrimp tempura tossed in a spicy mayo and drizzled spicy yuzu and garnished with scallions. Have this dish 'Traditional' or 'Buffalo'

Salmon Tartare Taquito

Salmon Tartare Taquito

$6.50

avocado mousse, pico de gallo, masago roe, one each

Screaming Orgasm

Screaming Orgasm

$19.00

5pcs of seared bigeye tuna, spicy ponzu, daikon, masago and scallions

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$9.00

Goma Wakame Seaweed Salad

Short Rib & Truffle Dumplings

Short Rib & Truffle Dumplings

$16.00

corn, parmesan cheese, truffle oil

Spicy Edamame

Spicy Edamame

$9.00

Toasted Edamame with spicy edamame sauce (mixture of spices including chili garlic)

Tostones Con Ceviche

Tostones Con Ceviche

$19.00

Hamachi ceviche, ginger soy, cilantro, red onion

Tuna Pizza

Tuna Pizza

$19.00

Tuna sashimi, crispy tortilla, garlic aioli, truffle oil (4 pcs)

Tuna Tartare

Tuna Tartare

$20.00

Diced tuna, capers, shallots, tosazu, wasabi cream, sesame oil, nori chips

Robata Grill

Spare Ribs

Spare Ribs

$24.00Out of stock

Spare Ribs, Chinese BBQ, pickles

Chicken Yakitori

Chicken Yakitori

$14.00

1 skewer of grilled chicken, ginger miso, sesame seeds

Filet Mignon

Filet Mignon

$39.00

Filet mignon, yuzu truffle and charred spring onions grilled to your preferred temperature

Grilled Octopus

Grilled Octopus

$19.00

Grilled octopus, spicy lemongrass and crispy garlic

Lobster Dynamite

Lobster Dynamite

$36.00

Lobster topped with kanikama and spicy mayo, baked to order and topped off with our yuzu truffle soy, sesame seeds, crispy garlic and chives.

Miso Black Cod

Miso Black Cod

$35.00

Black cod, sweet miso, charred spring onions and sliced lemon

PB Kimchee Fried Rice

PB Kimchee Fried Rice

$17.00

Fried Rice with garlic, Pork Belly, Snow Peas, Kimchee, Soy, Scallions, Poached Egg

Pork Belly

Pork Belly

$18.00

1 skewer of pork belly, teriyaki and tobanjan

Steak Anticucho

Steak Anticucho

$19.00

2 skewers of steak grilled to your preferred temperature, rustic aji panca sauce

Salmon Robata

Salmon Robata

$26.00

bok choy, garlic, ginger, soy

Vegetables

Baby Bok Choy

Baby Bok Choy

$12.00

Garlic ponzu, black beans, red chili flakes

Baby Zucchini

Baby Zucchini

$12.00

Yuzu truffle sauce and sesame seeds

Heirloom Tomatoes & Burrata

Heirloom Tomatoes & Burrata

$15.00

Heirloom tomatoes and burrata, onions, basil, ponzu

House Fries

House Fries

$6.00

Side of House Fries

Japanese Eggplant

Japanese Eggplant

$12.00

Red miso, garlic chips, chives, sesame

Korean Bravas

Korean Bravas

$13.00

Kimchee, cilantro aioli, crispy garlic

Shishito Peppers

Shishito Peppers

$13.00

Miso sauce and pistachio

Truffle Corn

Truffle Corn

$13.00

3pc of corn grilled, cotija cheese, truffle crema, yuzu

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$13.00

Baby iceberg lettuce, creamy ginger dressing, rashest, beets, onions and daikon

Pubbelly Rolls

Bigeye Tuna Roll

Bigeye Tuna Roll

$21.00

5pcs Spicy tuna tartar, arroz pegao (crispy rice), truffle oil, sea salt

Butter Krab Roll

Butter Krab Roll

$18.00

2pcs Kanikama, sesame soy paper, warm clarified butter and ponzu

Crispy Salmon Roll

Crispy Salmon Roll

$18.00Out of stock

8pcs Crispy panko, salmon, avocado, cream cheese, spicy mayo, eel sauce, sesame seeds

Crunchy Quinoa

Crunchy Quinoa

$17.00

Quinoa shrimp, kanikama, avocado, ginger, jalapeno, spicy ponzu

Navarro Salmon

Navarro Salmon

$17.00

6pcs Kanikama, salmon, mozzarella, serrano, crispy shallots, eel sauce, spicy mayo

DJ Roll

DJ Roll

$19.00

Salmon, shrimp, krab, masago, cream cheese, avocado

The Heat Roll

The Heat Roll

$19.00

8pcs Spicy tuna inside and nori tempura flakes, albacore (white tuna), spicy ponzu and garlic aioli on top

Rockshrimp Tempura Roll

Rockshrimp Tempura Roll

$19.00

8pcs Spicy tuna tartar and mango inside, sliced avocado, spicy mayo and rock shrimp on top

Sake Aburi

Sake Aburi

$18.00

Seared salmon, kanikama, yuzu miso, truffle, schichimi

Spicy Veggie Roll

Spicy Veggie Roll

$12.00

Avocado, cucumber, panko, pear, mango, jalapeno, ginger garlic ponzu, seaweed

Wagyu Beef Tartare

Wagyu Beef Tartare

$20.00Out of stock

8pcs Avocado asian pear inside topped with wagyu beef tartar and spicy mayo. Truffle poached egg on the side

Yellowtail Roll

Yellowtail Roll

$20.00

8pcs Kanikama inside, torched yellowtail on top with yuzu truffle and nori tempura flakes

Acebichado Roll

Acebichado Roll

$24.00

Lobster, shrimp, soy paper, leche de tigre, red onion, cancha corn

I Am Salmon Roll

$18.00Out of stock

Marinated salmon roll in a sesame soy paper wrap, filled with chives, onion, and tempura flakes.

Hamachi Garlic Crunch Roll

Hamachi Garlic Crunch Roll

$18.00Out of stock

sushi roll filled with asian pear and avocado, wrapped in sesame soy paper, topped with marinated hamachi, garlic, and tempura flakes Allergies: fish, garlic, soy, sesame, avocado, onion

Pubbelly Sashimi

Bigeye Tuna Sashimi

Bigeye Tuna Sashimi

$20.00
Crispy Hamachi

Crispy Hamachi

$19.00
Hamachi Poblano

Hamachi Poblano

$18.00
Lemongrass Salmon

Lemongrass Salmon

$18.00

PB Nigiri

Crispy Yellowtail 2pcs

Crispy Yellowtail 2pcs

$12.00
Black Shichimi Aburi 2pcs

Black Shichimi Aburi 2pcs

$12.00
Tuna Crispy Miso 2pcs

Tuna Crispy Miso 2pcs

$13.00
Wagyu Chimichurri 2pcs

Wagyu Chimichurri 2pcs

$13.00Out of stock

Sushi or Sashimi

Bigeye Tuna

Bigeye Tuna

$5.00

1pc Big eye tuna sushi or sashimi. Must order two pieces minimum.

Chefs Sashimi 12pc

Chefs Sashimi 12pc

$37.00

Chef's Selection platter Sushi/Sashimi - 12 pieces. No special requests.

Chefs Sashimi 18pc

Chefs Sashimi 18pc

$49.00

Chefs selection platter Sushi/Sashimi - 18 pieces. No special requests.

Chefs Sashimi 6pc

Chefs Sashimi 6pc

$23.00

Chef's Selection Platter of Sushi/Sashimi - 6 pieces. No special request.

Eel

Eel

$4.50

1pc Eel sushi or sashimi. Must order two pieces minimum.

Fluke