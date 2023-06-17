Pubbelly Sushi Pembroke Pines
306 Southwest 145th Avenue
unit 121
Pembroke Pines, FL 33027
Beverage
Beer
Red Wines
Coppola Diamond - BTL
Alta Vista Estate - BTL
Salentein Malbec - BTL
Austin Hope Cabernet Sauvignon
Benzinger Pinot Noir - BTL
Scarlet Vine Cabernet Sauvignon - BTL
Stella Antica - BTL
Red Schooner - BTL
White Wines
Sparkling Wines
Sake
Heaven Sake Junmai "12" 720ml - BTL
Drunken Whale Tokubetsu Junmai 720ml-BTL
Born Gold Junmai Daiginjo 720ml - BTL
Kikusui "Gold Can" - CAN
Hakutsuru Junami Ginjo "Superior" 300ml - BTL
Dassai 45 Junmai Daiginjo 300ml
Kikusui Nigori "Perfect Snow" 300ml - BTL
Murai Junmai 300ml - BTL
Akashi Daiginjo 300ml-BTL
Joto Yuzu Sake 500ml-BTL
Wakatake Junmai Daiginjo 720ml-BTL
Heaven Sake Junmai Daiginjo 720ml-BTL
Ginga Shizuku "Divine Droplets" Junmai Daiginjo 720ml-BTL
Hakutsuru Ukiyo Junmai Daiginjo 720ml - BTL
Ryujin Kakushi Ginjo "Dragon God" 720ml - BTL
Sho Chiku Bai Nigori 720ml - BTL
Food
Snacks
Edamame
Steamed soy beans, tossed with bbq salt
French Onion Miso Soup
soft tofu, scallions, gruyere, onion confit
Japanese Fried Chicken
mustard miso, pickles, lettuce, kimchee, seaweed salt
Lobster Donuts
4 mini fried donuts filled with citrus lobster mix, served with spicy honey & chives
Miso Traditional Soup
Traditional miso soup with tofu, scallions, cilantro
PB Vegan Pizza
Flour tortilla with avocado mousse, yuzu vinaigrette, avocado, ahem, pearl onions, Hiyashi Wakame, pea tendrils, garnished with sesame seeds, sea salt and white truffle oil.
Pork Belly Gyozas
Onion Marmalade, shichimi, su shoyu, chives
Rockshrimp Tempura
Rock shrimp tempura tossed in a spicy mayo and drizzled spicy yuzu and garnished with scallions. Have this dish 'Traditional' or 'Buffalo'
Salmon Tartare Taquito
avocado mousse, pico de gallo, masago roe, one each
Screaming Orgasm
5pcs of seared bigeye tuna, spicy ponzu, daikon, masago and scallions
Seaweed Salad
Goma Wakame Seaweed Salad
Short Rib & Truffle Dumplings
corn, parmesan cheese, truffle oil
Spicy Edamame
Toasted Edamame with spicy edamame sauce (mixture of spices including chili garlic)
Tostones Con Ceviche
Hamachi ceviche, ginger soy, cilantro, red onion
Tuna Pizza
Tuna sashimi, crispy tortilla, garlic aioli, truffle oil (4 pcs)
Tuna Tartare
Diced tuna, capers, shallots, tosazu, wasabi cream, sesame oil, nori chips
Robata Grill
Spare Ribs
Spare Ribs, Chinese BBQ, pickles
Chicken Yakitori
1 skewer of grilled chicken, ginger miso, sesame seeds
Filet Mignon
Filet mignon, yuzu truffle and charred spring onions grilled to your preferred temperature
Grilled Octopus
Grilled octopus, spicy lemongrass and crispy garlic
Lobster Dynamite
Lobster topped with kanikama and spicy mayo, baked to order and topped off with our yuzu truffle soy, sesame seeds, crispy garlic and chives.
Miso Black Cod
Black cod, sweet miso, charred spring onions and sliced lemon
PB Kimchee Fried Rice
Fried Rice with garlic, Pork Belly, Snow Peas, Kimchee, Soy, Scallions, Poached Egg
Pork Belly
1 skewer of pork belly, teriyaki and tobanjan
Steak Anticucho
2 skewers of steak grilled to your preferred temperature, rustic aji panca sauce
Salmon Robata
bok choy, garlic, ginger, soy
Vegetables
Baby Bok Choy
Garlic ponzu, black beans, red chili flakes
Baby Zucchini
Yuzu truffle sauce and sesame seeds
Heirloom Tomatoes & Burrata
Heirloom tomatoes and burrata, onions, basil, ponzu
House Fries
Side of House Fries
Japanese Eggplant
Red miso, garlic chips, chives, sesame
Korean Bravas
Kimchee, cilantro aioli, crispy garlic
Shishito Peppers
Miso sauce and pistachio
Truffle Corn
3pc of corn grilled, cotija cheese, truffle crema, yuzu
Wedge Salad
Baby iceberg lettuce, creamy ginger dressing, rashest, beets, onions and daikon
Pubbelly Rolls
Bigeye Tuna Roll
5pcs Spicy tuna tartar, arroz pegao (crispy rice), truffle oil, sea salt
Butter Krab Roll
2pcs Kanikama, sesame soy paper, warm clarified butter and ponzu
Crispy Salmon Roll
8pcs Crispy panko, salmon, avocado, cream cheese, spicy mayo, eel sauce, sesame seeds
Crunchy Quinoa
Quinoa shrimp, kanikama, avocado, ginger, jalapeno, spicy ponzu
Navarro Salmon
6pcs Kanikama, salmon, mozzarella, serrano, crispy shallots, eel sauce, spicy mayo
DJ Roll
Salmon, shrimp, krab, masago, cream cheese, avocado
The Heat Roll
8pcs Spicy tuna inside and nori tempura flakes, albacore (white tuna), spicy ponzu and garlic aioli on top
Rockshrimp Tempura Roll
8pcs Spicy tuna tartar and mango inside, sliced avocado, spicy mayo and rock shrimp on top
Sake Aburi
Seared salmon, kanikama, yuzu miso, truffle, schichimi
Spicy Veggie Roll
Avocado, cucumber, panko, pear, mango, jalapeno, ginger garlic ponzu, seaweed
Wagyu Beef Tartare
8pcs Avocado asian pear inside topped with wagyu beef tartar and spicy mayo. Truffle poached egg on the side
Yellowtail Roll
8pcs Kanikama inside, torched yellowtail on top with yuzu truffle and nori tempura flakes
Acebichado Roll
Lobster, shrimp, soy paper, leche de tigre, red onion, cancha corn
I Am Salmon Roll
Marinated salmon roll in a sesame soy paper wrap, filled with chives, onion, and tempura flakes.
Hamachi Garlic Crunch Roll
sushi roll filled with asian pear and avocado, wrapped in sesame soy paper, topped with marinated hamachi, garlic, and tempura flakes Allergies: fish, garlic, soy, sesame, avocado, onion
Pubbelly Sashimi
PB Nigiri
Sushi or Sashimi
Bigeye Tuna
1pc Big eye tuna sushi or sashimi. Must order two pieces minimum.
Chefs Sashimi 12pc
Chef's Selection platter Sushi/Sashimi - 12 pieces. No special requests.
Chefs Sashimi 18pc
Chefs selection platter Sushi/Sashimi - 18 pieces. No special requests.
Chefs Sashimi 6pc
Chef's Selection Platter of Sushi/Sashimi - 6 pieces. No special request.
Eel
1pc Eel sushi or sashimi. Must order two pieces minimum.