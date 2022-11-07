Pubbelly Sushi Aventura - Aventura Mall
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:45 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:45 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:45 pm
Pubbelly puts a fresh spin on sushi at their foray into Japanese cuisine. Chef/co-owner Jose Mendin introduces unexpected ingredients and Latin flavors to create inventive rolls you won’t find anywhere else. Pubbelly’s gastropub roots will bring you a variety Pub-inspired dishes with a Latin & Asian twist.
19565 Biscayne Blvd #936, Aventura, FL 33180
