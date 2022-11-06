Sushi & Japanese
Bars & Lounges
Pubbelly - Sushi Brickell
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Pubbelly Sushi Brickell City Centre is the evolution of the neighborhood sushi bar combining the tavern like ambiance of Pubbelly with innovative sushi preparations & Asian street food snacks. Pubbelly Sushi Brickell City Centre strives to deliver guests the best quality products, expertly crafted in an unpretentious space. Intuitive service matches the chef driven cuisine for a well rounded and memorable experience.
Location
701 S Miami Ave., Suite 421, Miami, FL 33131
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Miami
PM Fish & Steak House - 1453 S Miami Ave
4.5 • 2,816
1453 S. MIAMI AVENUE Miami, FL 33130
View restaurant