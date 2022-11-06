Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Bars & Lounges

Pubbelly - Sushi Brickell

review star

No reviews yet

701 S Miami Ave.

Suite 421

Miami, FL 33131

Order Again

Popular Items

Butter Krab Roll
Bigeye Tuna Roll
Crispy Salmon Roll

Snacks

Edamame

Edamame

$7.50

Steamed soy beans, tossed with bbq salt

French Onion Miso Soup

French Onion Miso Soup

$11.00

soft tofu, scallions, gruyere, onion confit

Japanese Fried Chicken

Japanese Fried Chicken

$16.00

mustard miso, pickles, lettuce, kimchee, seaweed salt

Lobster Donuts

Lobster Donuts

$22.00
Miso Traditional Soup

Miso Traditional Soup

$7.00

Traditional miso soup with tofu, scallions, cilantro

PB Vegan Pizza

PB Vegan Pizza

$13.00
Pork Belly Gyozas

Pork Belly Gyozas

$16.00

Onion Marmalade, shichimi, su shoyu, chives

Rockshrimp Tempura

Rockshrimp Tempura

$21.00

Rock shrimp tempura tossed in a spicy mayo and drizzled spicy yuzu and garnished with scallions. Have this dish 'Traditional' or 'Buffalo'

Salmon Tartare Taquito

Salmon Tartare Taquito

$6.50

avocado mousse, pico de gallo, masago roe, one each

Screaming Orgasm

Screaming Orgasm

$19.00

5pcs of seared bigeye tuna, spicy ponzu, daikon, masago and scallions

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$9.00

Goma Wakame Seaweed Salad

Short Rib & Truffle Dumplings

Short Rib & Truffle Dumplings

$16.00

corn, parmesan cheese, truffle oil

Short Rib Crispy Rice

$15.00
Spicy Edamame

Spicy Edamame

$9.00
Tostones Con Ceviche

Tostones Con Ceviche

$19.00

Hamachi ceviche, ginger soy, cilantro, red onion

Tuna Pizza

Tuna Pizza

$19.00

Tuna sashimi, crispy tortilla, garlic aioli, truffle oil (4 pcs)

Tuna Tartare

Tuna Tartare

$20.00

Diced tuna, capers, shallots, tosazu, wasabi cream, sesame oil, nori chips

Robata Grill

Spare Ribs

Spare Ribs

$24.00

Spare Ribs, Chinese BBQ, pickles

Chicken Yakitori

Chicken Yakitori

$14.00

1 skewer of grilled chicken, ginger miso, sesame seeds

Filet Mignon

Filet Mignon

$39.00

Filet mignon, yuzu truffle and charred spring onions grilled to your preferred temperature

Grilled Octopus

Grilled Octopus

$19.00

Grilled octopus, spicy lemongrass and crispy garlic

Lobster Dynamite

Lobster Dynamite

$36.00
Miso Black Cod

Miso Black Cod

$35.00

Black cod, sweet miso, charred spring onions and sliced lemon

PB Kimchee Fried Rice

PB Kimchee Fried Rice

$17.00
Pork Belly

Pork Belly

$18.00

1 skewer of pork belly, teriyaki and tobanjan

Steak Anticucho

Steak Anticucho

$19.00

2 skewers of steak grilled to your preferred temperature, rustic aji panca sauce

Salmon Robata

Salmon Robata

$26.00

bok choy, garlic, ginger, soy

Vegetables

Baby Bok Choy

Baby Bok Choy

$12.00

Garlic ponzu, black beans, red chili flakes

Baby Zucchini

Baby Zucchini

$12.00

Yuzu truffle sauce and sesame seeds

Heirloom Tomatoes & Burrata

Heirloom Tomatoes & Burrata

$15.00

Heirloom tomatoes and burrata, onions, basil, ponzu

House Fries

House Fries

$6.00

Side of House Fries

Japanese Eggplant

Japanese Eggplant

$12.00

Red miso, garlic chips, chives, sesame

Korean Bravas

Korean Bravas

$13.00

Kimchee, cilantro aioli, crispy garlic

Shishito Peppers

Shishito Peppers

$13.00

Miso sauce and pistachio

Truffle Corn

Truffle Corn

$13.00

3pc of corn grilled, cotija cheese, truffle crema, yuzu

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$13.00

Baby iceberg lettuce, creamy ginger dressing, rashest, beets, onions and daikon

Pubbelly Rolls

Bigeye Tuna Roll

Bigeye Tuna Roll

$21.00

5pcs Spicy tuna tartar, arroz pegao (crispy rice), truffle oil, sea salt

Butter Krab Roll

Butter Krab Roll

$18.00

2pcs Kanikama, sesame soy paper, warm clarified butter and ponzu

Crispy Salmon Roll

Crispy Salmon Roll

$18.00

8pcs Crispy panko, salmon, avocado, cream cheese, spicy mayo, eel sauce, sesame seeds

Crunchy Quinoa

Crunchy Quinoa

$17.00

Quinoa shrimp, kanikama, avocado, ginger, jalapeno, spicy ponzu

Navarro Salmon

Navarro Salmon

$17.00

6pcs Kanikama, salmon, mozzarella, serrano, crispy shallots, eel sauce, spicy mayo

DJ Roll

DJ Roll

$19.00

Salmon, shrimp, krab, masago, cream cheese, avocado

The Heat Roll

The Heat Roll

$19.00

8pcs Spicy tuna inside and nori tempura flakes, albacore (white tuna), spicy ponzu and garlic aioli on top

Rockshrimp Tempura Roll

Rockshrimp Tempura Roll

$19.00

8pcs Spicy tuna tartar and mango inside, sliced avocado, spicy mayo and rock shrimp on top

Sake Aburi

Sake Aburi

$18.00

Seared salmon, kanikama, yuzu miso, truffle, schichimi

Spicy Veggie Roll

Spicy Veggie Roll

$12.00

Avocado, cucumber, panko, pear, mango, jalapeno, ginger garlic ponzu, seaweed

Wagyu Beef Tartare

Wagyu Beef Tartare

$20.00

8pcs Avocado asian pear inside topped with wagyu beef tartar and spicy mayo. Truffle poached egg on the side

Yellowtail Roll

Yellowtail Roll

$20.00

8pcs Kanikama inside, torched yellowtail on top with yuzu truffle and nori tempura flakes

Acebichado Roll

Acebichado Roll

$24.00

Lobster, shrimp, soy paper, leche de tigre, red onion, cancha corn

Pubbelly Sashimi

Bigeye Tuna Sashimi

Bigeye Tuna Sashimi

$20.00
Crispy Hamachi

Crispy Hamachi

$19.00
Hamachi Poblano

Hamachi Poblano

$18.00
Lemongrass Salmon

Lemongrass Salmon

$18.00

PB Nigiri

Crispy Yellowtail 2pcs

Crispy Yellowtail 2pcs

$12.00
Black Shichimi Aburi 2pcs

Black Shichimi Aburi 2pcs

$12.00
Tuna Crispy Miso 2pcs

Tuna Crispy Miso 2pcs

$13.00
Wagyu Chimichurri 2pcs

Wagyu Chimichurri 2pcs

$13.00

Sushi or Sashimi

Bigeye Tuna

Bigeye Tuna

$5.00

1pc Big eye tuna sushi or sashimi. Must order two pieces minimum.

Chefs Sashimi 12pc

Chefs Sashimi 12pc

$37.00

Chef's Selection platter Sushi/Sashimi - 12 pieces. No special requests.

Chefs Sashimi 18pc

Chefs Sashimi 18pc

$49.00

Chefs selection platter Sushi/Sashimi - 18 pieces. No special requests.

Chefs Sashimi 6pc

Chefs Sashimi 6pc

$23.00

Chef's Selection Platter of Sushi/Sashimi - 6 pieces. No special request.

Eel

Eel

$4.50

1pc Eel sushi or sashimi. Must order two pieces minimum.

Fluke

$4.00

1pc Fluke sushi or sashimi. Must order two pieces minimum.

Hamachi

Hamachi

$4.50

1pc Hamachi sushi or sashimi. Must order two pieces minimum.

Ikura

Ikura

$7.00

1pc Ikura, salmon roe, sushi or sashimi. Must order two pieces minimum.

Octopus

$3.50

1pc Octopus sushi or sashimi. Must order two pieces minimum.

Salmon

Salmon

$4.50

1pc Salmon sushi or sashimi. Must order two pieces minimum.

Scallop

$4.50

1pc Scallop sushi or sashimi. Must order two pieces minimum.

Masago

$4.00

Madai

$5.00

Uni

$16.00Out of stock

American Classics

Avocado Roll

Avocado Roll

$9.00

8pcs only avocado inside seaweed rice outside sesame seeds

California Roll

California Roll

$13.00

8pcs kanikama inside with avocado and cucumber seaweed and rice outside sesame seeds

Caterpillar Roll

Caterpillar Roll

$16.00

8pcs eel and cucumber inside topped with eel and avocado

Crab Roll

$15.00

8pcs only kanikama inside seaweed rice outside sesame seeds

Cucumber Roll

Cucumber Roll

$7.50

8pcs only cucumber inside seaweed rice outside sesame seeds

Dragon Roll

Dragon Roll

$18.00

8pcs inside shrimp tempura, kanikama and avocado on top: eel and eel sauce

Eel Avocado Roll

Eel Avocado Roll

$14.00

8pcs eel and avocado inside seaweed rice outside sesame seeds

Eel Cucumber Roll

Eel Cucumber Roll

$13.00

8pcs eel and cucumber inside seaweed rice outside sesame seeds

Philly Roll

Philly Roll

$13.00

8pcs regular salmon avocado and cream cheese inside seaweed and rice outside sesame seeds

Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$15.00

8pcs kanikama inside with avocado and cucumber topped with salmon tuna yellowtail and avocado sashimi

Reg Salmon Roll

Reg Salmon Roll

$12.00

8pcs regular salmon inside seaweed and rice outside sesame seeds

Reg Tuna Roll

Reg Tuna Roll

$13.00

8pcs regular tuna inside seaweed and rice outside sesame seeds

Reg Yellowtail Roll

Reg Yellowtail Roll

$14.00

8pcs regular yellowtail inside seaweed and rice outside sesame seeds

Salmon Avocado Roll

Salmon Avocado Roll

$12.00

8pcs regular salmon and avocado inside seaweed and rice outside sesame seeds

Spicy Tuna Roll

Spicy Tuna Roll

$14.00

8pcs spicy tuna inside seaweed and rice outside sesame seeds

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$13.00

8pcs regular yellowtail inside seaweed and rice outside sesame seeds and spicy mayo

Tempura Roll

Tempura Roll

$14.00

8pcs inside shrimp tempura and kanikama

Tiger Roll

Tiger Roll

$16.00

8pcs inside shrimp tempura and kanikama on top: spicy tuna tartar and avocado

Sides

1 Piece of Arroz Pegao

$1.00

Egg

$3.00
House Fries

House Fries

$6.00

Side of House Fries

Side of Fresh Jalapeno

$1.00

Side of Anticucho Sauce

$1.00

Side of Avocado

$4.00

Side of BBQ Salt

$1.00

Side of BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Side of Blue Cheese

$3.00

Side of Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

Side of Butter - Ponzu

$1.00

Side Of Chili Flakes

$0.50

Side of Cilantro Aioli

$1.00

Side of Eel Sauce

$1.00

Side of Ginger Dressing

$1.00

Side of Ginger Garlic Soy

$1.00

Side of Kimchee Slaw

$3.00

Side of Kimchee Sauce

$3.00

Side of Lemongrass Sauce

$1.50

Side of Maple Syrup

$1.00

Side of Mayo Ketchup

$1.00

Side of Nori Chips

$3.50

Side of Pickled Ginger

$1.00

Side of Ponzu

$1.00

Side of Red Miso Sauce

$2.00

Side of Rice

$5.00

Side of Serrano Pepper

$1.00

Side of Sesame Seeds

$0.50

Side of Spicy Mayo

$1.50

Side of Spicy Ponzu

$1.00

Side of Sriracha

$1.00

Side of Teriyaki Sauce

$1.00

Side of Tostones

$6.00

Side of Truffle oil

$3.00

Side of Truffle Poached Egg

$5.00

Side of Udon

$5.00

Side of Wasabi

$0.50

Side of Wasabi Aioli

$1.00

Side of Yuzu

$3.00

Side of Yuzu - Truffle Oil

$3.00

Quail Egg

$1.00

Beer

Cigar City Jai Alai IPA

$9.00

Hazy-O IPA

$10.00

Funky Buddha Floridian Hefeweizen

$8.00

Medalla Light

$8.00

ShockTop Belgian White

$8.00

Stella Artois

$8.00Out of stock

Yoshitomo

$9.00

Dogfish Head 60 minute IPA

$10.00

Veza Sur La Yuma (Copy)

$8.00Out of stock
Veza Sur Mangolandia (Copy)

Veza Sur Mangolandia (Copy)

$8.00Out of stock

Sapporo Pure

$10.00

Red Wines

Austin Hope Cabernet Sauvignon

$81.00

Ruffino(Dadeland) - BTL

$58.00

Benzinger Pinot Noir - BTL

$58.00

Salentein Malbec - BTL

$63.00

Scarlet Vine Cabernet Sauvignon - BTL

$64.00

Stella Antica - BTL

$58.00

White Wines

Yealands Sauvignon Blanc - BTL

$59.00

Torresella Pinot Grigio- BTL

$56.00

Raimat Albarino - BTL

$54.00

Cakebread Chardonnay - BTL

$82.00

St. Francis - BTL

$56.00

Rose Wines

Cloud Chaser - GLS

$15.00Out of stock

Aix - GLS

$15.00

Aix - BTL

$60.00

Sparkling Wines

Relax Sparkling - BTL

$64.00

Torresella Brut Rose - BTL

$64.00

Tattinger La Francaise - BTL

$105.00

Luc Belaire Brut Gold

$90.00Out of stock

Sake

Hakuto Tokubetsu Junmai "Deep Faith" 720ml - BTL

$71.00

Hakutsuru Junami Ginjo "Superior" 300ml - BTL

$28.00Out of stock

Hakutsuru Ukiyo Junmai Daiginjo 720ml - BTL

$84.00

Heaven Sake Junmai "12" 720ml - BTL

$72.00

Joto Maboroshi Junmai Ginjo 720ml - BTL

$89.00

Kikusui "Gold Can" - CAN

$24.00

Kikusui Nigori "Perfect Snow" 300ml - BTL

$30.00Out of stock

Konteki Junmai Daiginjo "Pearl of Simplicity" 300ml - BTL

$42.00

Kubota Senju Junmai Ginjo "1000 Long Lives" 300ml -BTL

$44.00

Oze No Yukidoke Ohkara Junmai 300ml - BTL

$34.00Out of stock

Rihaku Junmai Ginjo "Wandering Poet" 300ml - BTL

$49.00

Ryujin Kakushi Ginjo "Dragon God" 720ml - BTL

$76.00

Sho Chiku Bai Nigori 720ml - BTL

$48.00

Soto Junmai 720ml - BTL

$64.00Out of stock

Soto Junmai Daiginjo 300ml - BTL

$37.00Out of stock

Soto Junmai Daiginjo 720ml - BTL

$71.00Out of stock

Tozai Ginjo "Well of Wisdom" 300ml - BTL

$39.00Out of stock

Wakatake Onigoroshi Junmai Daiginjo "Demon Slayer" 720ml - BTL

$119.00Out of stock

Hakutsuru Junami Ginjo "Superior" 720 ml - BTL

$70.00

Joto Junmai Nigori 300ml - BTL

$34.00

Sho Chiku Bai Junmai Ginjo 720ml - BTL

$65.00

Tozai Nigori "Snow Maiden" 300ml - BTL

$35.00

Drunken Whale Tokubetsu Junmai 720ml-BTL

$82.00Out of stock

Joto Eiku Fuji Namesake Junmai Ginjo 720ml-BTL

$67.00Out of stock

Ginga Shizuku "Divine Droplets" Junmai Daiginjo 720ml-BTL

$216.00Out of stock

Dassai 39 Junmai Daiginjo 300ml-BTL

$68.00Out of stock

Wakatake Junmai Daiginjo 720ml-BTL

$126.00Out of stock

Heaven Sake Junmai Daiginjo 720ml-BTL

$236.00Out of stock

Akashi Daiginjo 300ml-BTL

$77.00Out of stock

Joto Yuzu Sake 500ml-BTL

$70.00Out of stock

Off Menu

Rihaku

$26.00Out of stock

Perrier Jouet "La Bella Epoque"

$250.00

Pahlmeyer - BTL

$285.00

Shafer - BTL

$150.00

NorthStar

$75.00Out of stock

BTL Duckhorn

$63.00Out of stock

Merlot - Duckhorn

$95.00

Unshackled Cabernet Sauvignon - BTL

$65.00

La Crema Pinot Noir - BTL

$72.00Out of stock

Red Schooner by Caymus - BTL

$85.00

Bertani Pinot Grigio - BTL

$52.00

Duckhorn Sauvignon Blanc- BTL

$68.00Out of stock

Chateau De Sancerre - BTL

$87.00Out of stock

Landmark Overlook - BTL

$54.00Out of stock

Trimbach Riesling - BTL

$59.00

642 Canapone Rosso - BTL

$44.00

Casa Dragones Blanco

$32.00Out of stock

Codigo Reposado Tequila

$15.00

Legent

$14.00

Widow Jane

$14.00

Iron Smoke Bourbon

$12.00

Desserts

Harumaki

Harumaki

$13.00

Churros with Mexican chocolate, soy caramel, mango passionfruit

Mochi Ice Cream

$13.00Out of stock

Assortment of four Chef selected Mochi ice cream flavors.

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Pubbelly Sushi Brickell City Centre is the evolution of the neighborhood sushi bar combining the tavern like ambiance of Pubbelly with innovative sushi preparations & Asian street food snacks. Pubbelly Sushi Brickell City Centre strives to deliver guests the best quality products, expertly crafted in an unpretentious space. Intuitive service matches the chef driven cuisine for a well rounded and memorable experience.

Website

Location

701 S Miami Ave., Suite 421, Miami, FL 33131

Directions

Gallery
Pubbelly Sushi image
Pubbelly Sushi image
Pubbelly Sushi image

